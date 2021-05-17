Log in
What is the Best Boot for the Military & Special Operations?
Thread starter
Metal 0-1
Start date
38 minutes ago
Metal 0-1
FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
1,338
6
1,561
Country
Location
38 minutes ago
#1
Reichsmarschall
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,541
2
20,864
Country
Location
32 minutes ago
#2
Servis Cheetah..
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354822130769170444
The Taliban is obsessed with these white high-top sneakers
Is it the shoes?!
taskandpurpose.com
