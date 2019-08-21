What is so controversial about India’s new farm laws

controversial nature of the farming laws introduced by Modi government namely ‘The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

These laws enact some of the most controversial changes to Indian agricultural sector.



The first piece of legislation namely, “The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, permits the farmers, traders and virtual trading businesses to sell the agricultural products liberally anywhere in India. Only the bigger corporations are likely to be benefited from such arrangements, as due to shrinking size of land holding, most farming families have as small as one hectare of land per family.



About 68% of farmers own less than one hectare of land. Only 6% of them receive guaranteed price support for their crops, and more than 90% of the farmers sell their produce in the market. Such small farmers neither have the funds nor the capacity to carry their farming produce to any distant place.

The legislation allows any individual having Income Tax Permanent Account Number to set up a market for purchase of agricultural produce at any place outside the markets which will be exempted from all the State taxes, market fee and commission of the market agents as applicable in the local markets.

. According to the 2016 Economic Survey, the average annual income of a farming family in more than half of India’s states was a paltry 20,000 rupees ($271; £203).

Along with the reduction of budget for the Food Corporation of India, a decrease of 8% in budget allocation for agriculture sector and 10% increase in allotment for farmer loans in the Indian Government budget of 2021-22 is a clear indicative of the ill-intentions of the Government of India.



Another act namely “Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Practices Act 2020” pacts with the agreements between the farmers and the companies.

the contracting companies whether in contracts of purchasing crops or carrying out farm practices will abide by these practices only till they suit them and the farmers will not be in a position to get the contracts fulfilled when they stand to their advantage as the dispute resolution is only through committees formed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate(SDM) comprising a government official appointed by the SDM and one or two representatives each of the farmers and the company.



In case of contract disputes the small farmers will not be able to arrange an effective and costly legal representation on their behalf whereas the companies can recruit highly paid legal professional for this purpose. Secondly, mostly government officials are vulnerable to bribes and political influence, the contracting companies will be in a much better position than the farmers in getting decisions in their favour through technical jugglery.

Another problem relating to this contract system is that the contracting companies will be able to use such chemicals which increase the yield of crops considerably for a short time but in long term it decreases fertility of the land.

In this way, they will get profits during the contract period and the farmers will have to bear the loss of fertility of land in the post contract period.

Similarly, the contracting companies can take loan on the crops but when they vacate the land on expiry of the contract period without repaying the loan amount then the landowner farmers will ultimately be held liable for the loan as the lien for such loan will be on the particular land.



Third piece of legislation is “Essential Commodities (Amendment Act) 2020”. Before this law was enacted food stuffs including Mueslis, Pulses, Onions, Potato, Edible Oil seeds and Oils were considered as essential commodities and therefore there were strict restrictions on storing and holding of these products and the traders were not in a position to inflate the rates of these goods as per their will.

Through this Amended Act, these food items have been excluded from the list of essential goods and as a result the traders can now freely stock and withhold them in any amount resulting in steep rise in prices.

This will be harmful not only for the farmers but also for the consumers in general.

