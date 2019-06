What is Sahwa, the Awakening movement under pressure in Saudi?

According to reports, Salman al-Awdah is one of three clerics linked to the Sahwa movement on death row in Saudi Arabia and could be executed in the coming days

What is the Sahwa?

What is Sahwa's ideology and what does it want?

How did the movement rise to prominence?

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is believed to be leading efforts to stifle dissent

What is the Sahwa's relationship with the state?

Why did MBS detain prominent Sahwa figures?

What is the Sahwa's future?