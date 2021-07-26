What Is Pegasus Spyware and How Will It Change Cyberwarfare?

Sarosh Ibrahim
Pegasus spyware is a spying software developed by NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance company. Many governments and political leaders have been accused of using the software to observe their targets' movements - the targets being prominent journalists and important political figures like the current prime ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, and Morocco.
Earlier versions used a simple text message to prompt the installation of the malware on the targeted device. The latest versions are able to automatically install it by simply calling the targeted phone.
To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk
