What is PDF really for, Defence, politics or for (post ur type of girl)

Baburfromsarmarkand said: In the past the purpose of war was bootie and booty. Healthy male desire is what make Timur and Narid Shah's armies the best. A horny soldier makes a great warrior, at least in the past.

all right take the janissaries for example they were the wildcards of the ottomans that led them to victory from kosovo to Mohacs, they donimated the europeans for centuries and guess what they were not even allowed to get married and as the ottomans relaxed restrictions on the janissaries especially about woman their prowess declined. Woman is like a corrosion for a soldier. and the people u mentioned were looters, what makes armies great is their discipline and the leadership they have, not how horny they are