What is PDF really for, Defence, politics or for (post ur type of girl)

Falcon34 said:
This is a request to mods to kindly issue some kind of posting rules, people are uploading pics of po*nstars and lord knows what kinda of sh*t here. This is a defence related forum and it should remain that way.
I think since Pakistani army started making Pakistan into a real p**n hub, people stopped caring what happens on this site. It's sort of a reflection of our military/country.
 
Mugen said:
I think since Pakistani army started making Pakistan into a real **** hub, people stopped caring what happens on this site. It's sort of a reflection of our military/country.
Well said, from my point of view this is something that should be kept personal, and not something to get horny here. My advice to these fellows get out there socialize with ladies if the social norms of the place allows u or get married asap. Though dynamics of seduction can be discussed but overtly throwing off stuff like that, its not the way.
 
Baburfromsarmarkand said:
In the past the purpose of war was bootie and booty. Healthy male desire is what make Timur and Narid Shah's armies the best. A horny soldier makes a great warrior, at least in the past.
all right take the janissaries for example they were the wildcards of the ottomans that led them to victory from kosovo to Mohacs, they donimated the europeans for centuries and guess what they were not even allowed to get married and as the ottomans relaxed restrictions on the janissaries especially about woman their prowess declined. Woman is like a corrosion for a soldier. and the people u mentioned were looters, what makes armies great is their discipline and the leadership they have, not how horny they are
 
The thread was posted in the Member's club. A place to take a break and shoot the shit.

Damn you're like the one co-worker barging in to the break room and telling everyone to get back to work.
 
Falcon34 said:
This is a request to mods to kindly issue some kind of posting rules, people are uploading pics of po*nstars and lord knows what kinda of sh*t here. This is a defence related forum and it should remain that way.
actually that thread was made to expose all the kan*ars of PDF :enjoy:
 
Falcon34 said:
all right take the janissaries for example they were the wildcards of the ottomans that led them to victory from kosovo to Mohacs, they donimated the europeans for centuries and guess what they were not even allowed to get married and as the ottomans relaxed restrictions on the janissaries especially about woman their prowess declined. Woman is like a corrosion for a soldier. and the people u mentioned were looters, what makes armies great is their discipline and the leadership they have, not how horny they are
Brov, they looted Constantinople for three days. they may have not been allowed to get married, does not mean they werent raping and pillaging.
 
Women are the corrosion of a soldier.

I don't see the point in stupid threads like these, especially on the Pakistan defence forum.

It reminds me of the dark age that we had when @Raja420 used to be here, and post weird stuff too.

If Muhammad Ali Jinnah saw this level of degradation on the defence forum of the country that he devoted his entire life too, he wouldn't be very happy.

To protect the Sanctity and image of Pakistan and Islam, we should remove the thread "Post your type of girl"
Baburfromsarmarkand said:
Brov, they looted Constantinople for three days. they may have not been allowed to get married, does not mean they werent raping and pillaging
but that wasn't the reason they were fighting for. Thats my point, they were trained from their childhood to fight for Islam and the sultan not for bootie
 
VCheng said:
Really? Are they born from mothers, or donkeys or something else?
If you're drooling over them instead of actually doing something productive, they are indeed a corruption.


I am not an incel: in fact, I reckon I have had better luck with women than most people here.

It's just that certain matters should not be allowed in a forum of this kind.
 
Falcon34 said:
This is a request to mods to kindly issue some kind of posting rules, people are uploading pics of po*nstars and lord knows what kinda of sh*t here. This is a defence related forum and it should remain that way.
Here:

FORUM RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR USERS

FORUM RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR USERS PDF Philosophy and vision: PDF wishes to be a platform for ideas to be discussed openly and in a cordial productive manner.
VCheng said:
Really? Are they born from mothers, or donkeys or something else? Maybe they are dropped from the heavens directly?
Its a metaphorical way to say what what happened to cesar and octavian courtesy of cleopatra. Two greatest general got screwed because of pu*ssy, its not to discredit or shame woman but they are a desire, a desire for which men can go to lengths u can't imagine, just read those Two people above mentioned u will get my point. A better thread can be about dynamics of seduction or how to up ur confidence.
 
