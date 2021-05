Officially Pakistan's GDP per capita is approx. $1500 and Total GDP approx. $300 Billion. However, Keeping in view that around 40% to 50% OF THE ECONOMY is UNDOCUMENTED, What is REAL TOTAL GDP/GDP PER CAPITA ON THE GROUND?



MY GUESS IS

-TOTAL GDP IS TOTAL GDP IS APPROX $500 BILLION DOLLARS

-PER CAPITA GDP OF $2400



What do you guys think?