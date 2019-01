Obviously, the “Syrian case” has been an extremely important nexus, as we have witnessed in Syria – in particular – unprecedented out bidding, interventions and maneuvers in the history of the Middle East. Consequently, the debacle in Syria has unearthed during the last 7 years a variety of earth-shattering phenomena, including:



-

Intensifying the Sunni – Shiite conflict, turning it into an open war, that is now raging outside Syria.

-

Redefining the priorities towards Israel

; more so when Iran’s henchmen regard fighting “takfiris” – whom they claim are backed by Israel and the West – takes precedence even over fighting Israel itself!

- Redefining Arab identity and Arab patriotism.

Bashar Assad claimed a couple of years ago that “the land belongs to those who fight for it not those who live on it!”

, in his defense of Iraqi, Lebanese, Iranian and Afghan militias engaged in destroying Syria’s cities and villages and displacing their populations.

- Unleashing secessionist aspirations of all kinds, led by the Kurdish “independence” dream in northern Syria, as well the rise of calls for sectarian and ethnically-based “federalisms”.

- Complicating regional calculations connected to “creative” or “organized” chaos, which various major players sought to impose on Syria, and eventually, the whole region. The Kurdish issue –particularly, Washington’s unreserved support of Kurdish “autonomy” – has been at a certain stage, a major factor in bringing together Iran and Turkey. Another factor has been Russia’s tacit threat to Turkey after the hatter’s shooting down a Russian fighter-bomber in 2015; after which, Ankara changed its position towards Syria, and joined the Astana peace process at the expense of the UN’s Geneva peace process.