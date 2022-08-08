Need to get broad leavel understanding What is Loyalty to Pakistan?



1. Criticizing Estaishment's Political Role and Manouvering?

2. Siding with Indian narrative about Kashmir?

3. Siding with Indian narrative regarding Pakistan Army?



Criticizing Establishment is not disloyalty with Pakistan but Siding with Indian narrative is.



Establishment ingressed into Pakistan's politics and structure of governance and became a very powerful player even overcoming Judiciary, Legislative, and Executive Branches. It just can't be denied.

Just go over General Ayub Martial Law, becoming president under Basic Democracy Ordinance, illegitimate winning against Mother of Nation, Then Yahya LFO, Zia Martial Law, Referendum, PCO, Musharraf Martial Law and PCO.



After Musharraf Establishment adopted hybrid rule and behind the scene politics which was viciously criticised by pmln, ppp, and others and now by PTI after RCO.



Here it seems administrators are mixing criticism of the Establishment with disloyalty with Pakistan. Shutting threads that criticise Establishment is not a favor to Establishment but a disservice to Pakistan. If criticism to Establishment is based upon logic, established facts and ground realities, it should be welcomed as it gives opportunity to learn and hopefully change the direction.

We need to put pressure on Establishment to do away with their role in politics as it has caused deep polarization, weakening of political system and the country, as the journey in circles just never ends.



Shutting threads criticizing Estaishment's Political Role and banning members will only develop a culture of sycophancy and burying head in sand.



After 72 years of independence we are one of the worst countries in the world and no amount of Shutting voices and bans can change that.

Let's raise our voices for betterment of Pakistan and agree to disagree.