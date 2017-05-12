/ Register

What is longest surah of the quran about

    Surah 2 AL-BAQARAH- The plots or conspiracies, tricks or mechanisms used by rulers, mullahs, money lenders, their touts and supporters to cause divisions or dissensions, rifts or conflicts, hatred and wars between mankind and the ways to remove them for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind


    This surah is named AL-BAQARAH from root BAA, QAAF and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to tear something apart in some sense for some reason. Also to rip apart something in some sense to expose its contents, to search extensively, to carry out research work, to explore extensively, to try to discover or uncover something in some sense, to bring situation under control, to find and solve problems, lion or bull, an animal domesticated for use eg cow, scholarship, dissention, separation, division, conflict, corruption, sacred cow, make beliefs, division of power between monarchy and priesthood on basis of land and religion, something held sacred or as if sacred, something beyond question or criticism, division of power between rulers and priests on basis of state and religion, division of power between political elite and religious elite and capitalist elite on basis of economics and religion and secularism, division between people on basis of religion and secularism and capitalism, to travel around, to split or split up, to gash, to plough, to enlarge, to stretch or expand, to cause trouble or mischief, to be strong or powerful, to shelter or shield or protect or secure, to cause instability or chaos or confusion or anarchy or panic, to cause to fall in identity crisis, to destabilise, to upset things, to turn things upside down, to be energetic or lively or active, to jump about, to hang onto something in some sense for some reason, to plot or scheme or conspire, to spread rumours, to slander, to backbite, to spread gossip, command and control centre, ruling elite, top part or section of something, chief or head of a tribe or people, leadership, to provide with refuge or shelter, to take into care, to guard or look after, to think or reflect or ponder, constitution, rule of law, tradition, custom, family or following or support etc etc.


    The Quran does not name its surahs randomly by choosing a word from the surah itself as told by mullahs rather the surah title is intended to convey the message related to the heading from within the surah contents. As can be seen in surah 1, the name was AL FAATIHAH and this word does not occur in surah alfaatihah, however the concept behind this title is to convey a few things a)the opening or starting of the message of Allah, b)that it is a proclamation ie an open declaration from God through His messenger to the mankind and c)it is to convey overall picture or context of the message of the Quran etc etc. Likewise here the chosen word is AL-BAQARAH and it is turned into definite article with AL=the. So the concepts this title conveys are related to divisions, rifts, hatred and wars between people and reasons behind them as well as the way to resolve these conflicts.


    The Quran shows two fundamental categories of people from which the rest of divisions come about or arise a)people who want to live on basis of guidance of Allah according to his advised way of life as a proper human community that is caring and sharing because they live for ensuring well being of each other and b)people who want to live as they wish on the basis of personal gains at the expense of each other or at the expense of community life based upon community spirit. What is the difference between the two ways of life for people? The difference is that in case of people based upon guidance of Allah there is no master slave relationship between people because DEEN from Allah is Islam which is all about brotherhood of mankind therefore there is no concept of rule of a human being over another human being and there is no mechanism in there for using each other abusively in order to exploit each other for personal gains at each other’s expense, so there is no business for profit concept within the proper human community at the expense of each other. It is because brotherhood is all about people dealing with each other on basis of love and compassion as a single human family caring for each other and sharing everything with each other fully instead of dealing with each other on basis of business for profit or personal gains at the expense of each other, which leads to terrible conflicts in all kinds of relationships because in that case profit comes before well being of people therefore each person is for himself ie the idea of survival of the fittest or laws of jungle. Since people can only live by laws made by themselves or by laws based upon revelation of Allah and some people choose one way of living and the other another therefore arise divisions and conflicts between them. It should therefore be clear which group of people can be or is trouble maker and why. Not only that but people who choose to live by self made laws on basis of personal gains at the expense of each other and therefore at the expense of community based life end up with rivalries, animosities, hatred and wars among themselves due to vested personal interest based conflicts. This is why we see the whole world is plunged into conflicts and wars by choice of such people. Despite all this being very clear these people remain ignorant due to their arrogance due to which they give no importance to revelation of Allah and for all sorts of conflict which are started by them for obvious reasons they blame them on those who invite all towards way of life advised by Allah. In addition to that they employ people and mechanisms in order to try to confuse those to whom they can reach about deen of Allah so that they too join them and no one pays any worthwhile attention to deen of Islam. The result of that is becoming very much obvious to the human world in shape of their death and destruction throughout the world. All this in the name of way of life invented and promoted by a few dominant people and accepted by masses who are living like creatures without brains because on one hand they accept abusive use of themselves for personal gains by accepting that way of life and then on the other hand they complain about it saying, look what is happening to us ie we are being used abusively as if we are not human beings at all or are animals.


    Since each party has to justify its way of life to itself and its supporters otherwise they will not get the needed support therefore one party tries to explain the truth to people while the other uses tricks and mechanisms to make fool of people at large or masses. Divisions are caused by people who are dominant in society in order to secure their dominant positions and statuses in the society by trying their best to undermine their opposition hence the need for a strong propaganda machine for them for pushing their agenda to make it successful. This explains why people who try to gain personally talk so much nonsense against the other party and even against each other due to conflicts of interests between themselves. The question is, what they want to gain for themselves out of creating so many conflicts among human beings using various tricks and mechanisms? They want to gain power if possible to rule others ie they want to become masters of others by trying to turn them into their slaves. Since people are people and have brains therefore if they let others know their intentions then they will fight back because no one wants to be slave of anyone else willingly therefore they invent tricks and mechanisms to try and get people under their control that way. There are only three possible ways people can enslave each other a)by strength of their arms b)by making fool of them and c)by giving them incentives. Since no person is strong enough to fight all human beings in the world to beat them into submission therefore there has to be some other way or mechanism for such people to make other people accept their slavery willingly. On this basis these people form alliances ie if you accept me as your king then I will give you some rank in my group eg make you my army general or give you control of a piece of land or give you some wealth to have others work for you etc etc.


    The only opposition against these people comes from guidance sent by Allah for mankind and the people who support that guidance because those people cannot be intimidated, fooled or bought through incentives and bribes etc. The question arises, how can these people overcome the missionaries of Allah? It is very easy because mankind are born ignorant and to keep them ignorant, illiterate and uneducated has ample benefits ie they can be fooled easily therefore can be conditioned for abusive use easily. It is like the case of a baby. You just put him in a baby cart and he does not know how to get out of it because he has not yet learned how to do that. So when rulers, mullahs and money lenders use tricks and mechanisms to trap simple minded people they cannot see how to get out of that trap. The task of missionaries of Allah is very, very hard indeed because before they could convince anyone to be on their side they need to spend a lot of time and energy in trying to educate them. Education involves three stages a)help people become self aware b)help people become aware about other things and people and c)help them realise the fact that there is more to life than meets the eyes. Simple minded people are not self aware to higher degree nor are they that widely and deeply aware of real world realities so they hardly have much sense about Allah and his guidance. This is enough problematic as it is but on top of that rulers, mullahs and money lenders brainwash and indoctrinate such people to condition them into people that suit their purpose of exploitation. One of their purposes is to make sure these are enemies of messengers and messages of Allah in the name of Allah and his chosen people so they redefine those ideas and use them to program these people. The effect of this programming is that these simple minded people do harmful and destructive things in the name of Allah thinking they are doing good so Allah will be very much pleased with them. So one can see how many layers of problems these people become buried under and therefore how difficult job it becomes for a messenger from Allah to help and get these people out of all these troubling mindsets, attitudes and behaviours in order to get them free from all kinds of bondages or slavery.


    The main problem is division of power between various kinds of leaderships and followings as opposed to Islamic way of life based upon concept of a proper human community. The main divisions are power that chiefs, kings, emperors or rulers or ruling elite hold over masses, the priestly class whom the emperors install and who install them when priestly class takes over kings and money lenders or money changers or people who use wealth for controlling others for personal gains etc through setting up buying and selling mechanisms for people and goods or services. So people cause conflicts among themselves on basis of rulership in the name of country, God or wealth etc. In short the causes of conflicts are land and resources, means of production and distribution because people mishandle each other and mismanage resources. Some take undue advantage of others so the Quran in this surah explains things to people in order to educate them as to what is going on and what they should be doing and how they should do it so that mankind could have united, peaceful, progressive, prosperous and secure existence. It is because Allah has created mankind for complementing each other and not for abusing and destroying each other through advantages they have been given over each other. This is why there is need for proper use of brains, senses and bodies by people to achieve that. This is why no one is free to do as they please for themselves because it inflicts harms and destructions upon others in human population. This is why all must live by rule of law advised by their creator.


    The Quran is free of offering people any miraculous or magical solutions instead it educates people to enable them to solve their own worldly problems using that wisdom as explained in detail already. This is why the Quran is not to be misinterpreted and misrepresented as a religious holy book for pooja paat sort of worship and concepts of miracles or magic which religions use to exploit masses. It is instead a guide for creating a manifesto, a constitution and a set of laws for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind. It is for learning and teaching sense that enables people to handle things sensibly not miraculously and magically which make no sense. They just confuse people as they usually do. God wants to lead people out of the darkness of ignorance into the light of knowledge ie information and its proper understanding because that is what knowledge is. Knowledge makes things clear to minds of people just as light makes things obvious as to what they are or where they are etc etc. This will become more and more obvious as we read the arguments the Quran raises to confront people who try to fool each other with their make beliefs and tricks. Each time a people asked for miracles, messengers of Allah told them there is no miracle but revelation to prove what is true and beneficial for mankind. In this fight between truth and falsehood, right and wrong it is not miracles or magic that can decide the issue but the relevant information and its proper understanding that can prove the truth true and falsehood false logically consistently and purposefully. So the Quran is a proof from God for mankind to accept and follow and see the results of their own thoughts and actions based upon it as proof of truth of its program or message. In other words the Quran puts before people some concepts for their benefits and tells people to try them and see if they work or not. If they work then they will prove the Quran is message from God for mankind but if they do not then that will prove the Quran false. Rationally a non-permanent being cannot be the original creator as explained already in detail because then each creator will need a creator itself and that will lead to an unending chain of creators of creators which does not stand to reason due to lack of consistency. It is because if each creator needs a creator itself then if a creator of creator has not come about then how can the creation that is supposed to be created by it? So only a creator that existed always could bring about creation and not a creator that itself need a creator to create it..


    Tricks are used by those who make false claims that cannot be proven logically consistent on basis of related evidences. So those who claim supernatural powers are liars as far as the Quran is concerned. It is because Allah did not give anyone any supernatural power because it could serve no purpose whatsoever in his scheme of things as we will see when we go through the Quran more and more. The world is set up to work the way God explains it because he is the one who set it up for his own purpose. There are only two supernatural events a) the existence of the universe and b) the existence of the revelation. Other than that all natural world events are becoming explainable by study of nature as mankind advance in their knowledge due to hard work of those who study things in detail as time marches on.


    The words used in the Quranic text have conceptual and contextual concrete meanings and not what people attribute to them because if scrutinised people cannot justify those meaning that they give to certain words. For example, take word jinn, how did people come to know there are such and such invisible beings if they were never able to see them in the first place? The existence of God is a different matter because that is provable through existence of universe and revelation that cannot be refuted but existence of things like invisible good and bad living beings that people are unable to detect with their own senses or any scientific instrument how did they come to know about them in the first place to interpret the words of God that way? This is how it shows up that people have been making up words and concepts that have nothing at all to do with universal realities and reason. People who have attached nonsense meanings to words only did so to confuse each other either deliberately to gain something out of it or due to their own ignorance about things that is all.


    The messengers of Allah therefore did not come with miracles because they came to educate people and you cannot educate people with miracles or by putting up magic shows. The reason people asked for miracles is because the rulers and priests etc put them up to it so that by making nonsense demands on messengers of Allah they could keep them from learning any sense from them because if they learned sense then they will become aware of what is happening to them and why or who is making this to happen to them and how. This is why people even today run to holy men with magical powers for the solutions of their worldly problems instead of learning how to analyze problems and find their solutions. They do not realise that these holy men and women have been put in place by the establishments because this way masses do not question the people in-charge over their livelihood. It is the best trick because it is still successfully used on ignorant people. If this thing was not in place then when people had any problems they ought to blame the rulers and could force them to solve their problems and humanity could have moved forward but such things hold mankind back from progress towards prosperity. So one can see how useful tool it is for ruling classes to use concept of miracles and magic, demons and angels or holy men etc to keep the masses confused and in chaos. By diverting attention of masses from real issues towards nonsense issues, it gives rulers freedom to carry on with idea of divide and rule and use people abusively.


    Masses do not realise that if these so called supernatural beings or powers were so much at work, the world in which we live we ought to see so many things happening supernaturally all around us every day without any physical cause but we do not see such things happening at all. Each time we try to find any cause behind an event it eventually turns up after a lot of hard work. Moreover humanity would have made discoveries that it has made now so many years back in time if people had all these powers which ignorant people attribute to some tricksters. Science will mean nothing at all because supernatural beings in human control and magic power in their hands could have worked wonders very long ago. So much spending on spying and weapons would not be of any use because supernatural beings and people with supernatural powers will be far ahead of everyone else in the world. A lot of things about the earth and solar system and rest of universe we have come to know now will have been known to us already long time ago and in much more detail. Since there is so much animosity between individuals and nations, if people had access to such powers then why will they need armies and weapons and people to spy on each other? Why they did not use jinns and magic to steal swords and spears of one people and handed them over to the others and why they will use spears and swords instead of supernatural weaponry to fight each other? Perhaps people need to think a bit instead of running after tricksters for miraculous and magical solutions of their problems. It shows people are not only stupid but lazy and crazy as well who think they should be handed everything in the plate like a cake without they actually needing to work for it. One has to ask, what is difference between these people and those who use and abuse them? If a person has a headache, his relatives and friends suggest to him people who know some holy words and when they recite these holy words and blow or spit on the person with headache then one feels one is cured of headache, however, if one has an accident and his limbs are lying on the other side of the road, no one suggests to him let us go to so and so holy man or magic man because everyone knows magic man or holy man has no solution for this problem which exposes the truth very clearly that all this hype about power of magic and holy man is just hoax. That is how it shows we love making fool of ourselves that is why we love our make beliefs and so we let others make fool of us as well. All such reasons make it very obvious that the Quran is a factual book and does not contain any nonsense that ignorant people attribute to it. This book draws our attention to real issues and problems and educates us to look for real solutions with help of each other. It is a manifesto from Allah for distribution so that those who like this program come together and organise according to the Quran as a constitution from Allah and regulate the community by laws based upon its guidelines for the goal of unity for peaceful, progressive and prosperous existence. This surah is named AL-Baqarah because the human community is weakened by divisions and fights whereby community spirit becomes damaged. In the Quranic context the Quran deals with human community so it talks about what it goes through and why. If it does not follow path of life wisely then it ends up in all sorts of troubles so it is advised to follow path of wisdom and have a reasonably good life. Since people due to lack of wisdom end up divided the Quran shows the road to unity of mankind. In this surah we will see some stories about past human communities and how they fared in their life. How people turned against each other and how they were brought together again and again etc etc.



    Proclaim! In the name of Allah, the provider of things for biological, psychological and sociological development and growth of mankind.


    1) ALIF LAAM MEEM.


    In this verse there are only three letters about which so far I have only one explanation ie that these letter are repeated in this surah but they are used as exact multiples of nineteen ie the same number that is number of letters in the very first verse of the Quran ie bismilla hirrahmaa nirraheem eg baa, seen, meem, alif, laam, laam, haa, alif, laam, raa, haa, meem, noon, alif, laam, raa, haa , yaa ,meem. So if we counted total number of alifs used in this surah we will see they are exact multiple of nineteen. Same will be the case with letters laam and meem. The number of bismillas in the Quran is also multiple of 19 ie 114, and there are total 114 surahs in the Quran. The number of letters in the Arabic alphabet is 28, of which 14 are used in 14 combinations in 29 surahs, which is exact multiple of 19. There were originally 17 shapes in which Arabic alphabet were written. Although there has been a bit of modification in Arabic writing than the original eg there were no dots or diacritical marks in the original Arabic writings. However this does not have much effect on basic writing or reading but it helped people to read the Quran a bit easier who did not know Arabic. The main textual version of the Quran is HAFS version that is said to be proper version and is wide spread though there are other versions as well that are less known with more copying errors in them than hafs but not of the nature that makes any noticeable difference in the actual message. These differences are mainly due to diacritical marks or dots or the way a letter is written due to rules of Arabic language eg a normal TAA may be written in round form which is also pronounced HAA as in word RAHMAH which is also written as RAHMAT etc. Some differences resulted from regional variations of language itself ie not all Arab spoke the language the same way but none of the differences change the basic necessary message of the Quran in any way. People have termed these differences as various ways of reading the Quranic text. The main thing is that HAFS version is the only version that has been spread widely. Only scholars are aware of other versions or people of the area who speak the language and still continue those versions.


    These letters tell us that on their own they have no meanings just like numbers on their own have no value. Letters or numbers are mere symbols that stand for concepts and concepts therefore are fundamental units for understanding bigger picture through their combination in a certain way. For example, letters stand for variations in sounds and when those sounds are uttered in a particular way they end up as words and phrases and sentences etc. This is what we call human speech or language. Just like letters stand for sounds so words stand for certain given conceptual meanings. Complex communication is not possible without a set of words with understood conceptual meanings for a community of people. This is why knowing some basic facts about language is of vital importance eg its origin, its development or use etc etc. The Quran cannot be understood just by reading words and looking up for meanings of words in dictionaries. It is because the Quran originates from God but it is for people who are born without knowing much and they cannot know much unless they make real good effort to learn things. Since what people have yet to learn they cannot give it proper meanings till they reach that stage in their learning therefore understanding of the Quran is not an easy task just like knowing the meanings of these letters. Dictionaries can help but they are never up to date because the knowledge has no end in sight and if knowledge keeps on increasing with time then dictionaries will keep on changing for various reasons related to progress with time and changes that take place. So all ways of learning in comparison to Quran are as if a child is learning about disciplines that have been established by adults, so it takes time for a child to reach the stage whereat things explained by adults start making sense to him ie he will reach there in his own time in his own way. In other words if you give a street map to a person who cannot make sense of it then it is useless for him. So a person has to learn all necessary things needed for understanding the Quran before one is able to make proper sense of the Quran.


    This is why words in the Quran need to be understood as concepts and then how those concepts work out in relation to each other needs to be worked out. This is why simple translations of Quran-like text are useless because they cannot convey the message of the Quran which is main purpose of its revelation. This is why it involves a lot of effort by way of trial and error. This should explain why all translations of the Quran as a simple text are mostly wrong. The other reason why translations of the Quran are mostly wrong is because they are based upon translators own make beliefs. This means instead of trying to find message of the Quran from the Quranic text in its own context one is bending the message according to one’s own make beliefs and baseless ideas. This is what makes it more of a message of confused translator instead of the message of God because any such a translation is bound to be full of contradictions of all sorts flaws. If people follow certain rules to ensure their explanations of the Quran are within those accepted rules then it is highly likely that we have understood and conveyed the Quranic message as close to the original as it is humanly possible. No way can people guaranty elimination of human element in the understanding, conveyance and use of the Quranic message. So long as there is no major problem, odd errors should cause no serious harm or concern. It is very important for people to understand that only and only the actual Quranic text is word of God not its translations and interpretations by people regardless how good they may be because they are totally human works which could contain errors here and there even if they have been carried out very, very carefully.



    The main thing to remember is that nearly 1500 years ago a man called Muhammad in Makkah, Saudi Arabia proclaimed messengership from God. People at the time confronted him for evidence so he produced the Quran as evidence for the truth of his claim. He said it was testimony of God sent to him by God. It is therefore up to people themselves to study the Quran properly and test it for consistency between its claims and available evidences and explanations. It is very important therefore to treat it as a testimony of God and see if there is anything wrong with it its purpose wise. If what it explains makes sense the way it explains it then the testimony is reliable otherwise not. The Quran is neither a self evident fact nor a scientific theory by a human being so it should not be treated as such. Self evident fact is stronger evidence than testimonial proof but testimonial proof is stronger evidence than a theoretical proof. It is because one good explanation is actual witness based explanation of events or facts but the other is personal opinion about facts where there is no witness to the actual events or facts explained. On the other hand self evident facts as they happen are personally witnessed by the person making the decision about them so other witness and evidence is not needed ie the whole thing is self explanatory for the decision maker. This is why such facts are stronger proof than a testimonial proof. On the other hand theoretical proof is based upon circumstantial evidence and needs construction, deconstruction and reconstruction till it makes proper sense to mind otherwise mind will ignore it if it can or it will be found very troublesome for mind till this problem is solved otherwise it could destabilised already confused mind yet more, so one could fall victim to identity crises unless one already has. As for the letters in this verse, the way they are used seem to tell us these letters have something to do with proving what is claimed in the verses that follow. How they do that I have no clue so I will leave things at that for the time being. If anyone is interested one can refer to others for explanations of these letters who may have knowledge about them. I am sure one day their meanings will be discovered by someone. Their main purpose seems to me is to tell mankind to know the origin and development of human language and try to understand the message of the Quran on that basis because trying to understand the Quran by using mere words and their meanings limits its meanings to a particular time or use of language by a particular people. Since people of the time of revelation of the Quran did not know what we know today therefore if we limit the Quran to use of language of that time then we cannot take the Quran for word of God because word of God cannot be limited by any human understanding of things of any time because there will always be something that we human beings will not know and therefore we will fail to know the message of Quran properly. It is because word of God is based upon facts and explanations for all times to come since its revelation so people will keep on discovering new things in it all the time just like a baby find something new every day to talk about while growing up and discovering things for himself. Moreover I have already explained the meanings of the alphabet letters so it is up to thinkers to see how these letters can be fitted with the rest of the text of the Quran in this surah. When things click together we will know what they are. For me it is important to try and explain what the rest of the text of the Quran may be telling us rather than try to first solve problem posed by these letters. All I can do for the time being is to say, these letters are proof of the fact that this is such a book in the message of which there is no room for reasonable doubt that it is guidance for those who wish to be consistent with way of life advised by Allah and each other. The question is, who are these people who are looking for guidance from Allah? They are those who become self aware and aware of real world realities which then make them question their origin and purpose etc. This book is useless for those who do not think to become self aware or aware about real world realities because they cannot rise to level of thinking which helps them become aware of importance of revelation of God as already explained. All the provided raw material in this world is useless for those who are not interested in making use of it for ensuring well being of mankind. Likewise those who use raw material for abusing humanity cannot benefit from revelation of Allah because they are overwhelmed by sense of self importance due to which they try to take things under their control as much as they can so that they could use others abusively as much as they can so they have no time to think about higher goals set by Allah for mankind. This is why when people are called to guidance of Allah only sensible people respond to it sensibly. The rest respond just for using guidance of Allah as a tool for their own personal satisfactions. Such self centred people be they religious or secular have their own agendas rather than trying to understand agenda of their creator and sustainer and taking it upon themselves as a mission for the good of mankind. This is why be one a ruler, a money lender or a mullah one cannot get his way for long because that is the way Allah has set up his universe to work to make such people face the consequences of their thoughts and actions against others sooner or later. One has to think about what is the purpose of guidance from God if it only tells people to do as they please instead of telling them the right way to think and do things. People are born ignorant so they need guidance all the time to become a sensible people. This is why guidance has to be about what people cannot know all by themselves or need endless time to come to know it which they do not have. This is why guidance of Allah does not follow thoughts and ideas of people but instead tells them how to think and why.


    2) This is that message from Allah in form of a book which contains all necessary information such as a program for a set of goals as well as set of guidelines for a constitution and legislations that can lead people to a life free of instability, regrets and anxiety because in it is proper guidance beyond any reasonable doubt for those who desire to be consistent with it and with each other for their blissful, dignified and secure existence as a proper human community.


    Word KITAAB is from root KAAF, TAA and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to gather loose things together and tie them up for their preservation. Also written material, layers of material, written letter or record or account or decree or a set amount, army regiment, something prescribed or imposed, a book is called kitaab because loose pages of a writing are collected together and tied in form of a bundle of pages for their preservation, library or a place wherein books are kept for preservation or information, information storage or collection centre, there are pages of written down laws that are put together or the constitution or law or program that must be adhered to, written document, record of knowledge of God about his grand design and purpose, the Quran, revelations of God, books from God, teachings of God, writ of God, verdict or decision of God, ordinance from God, appointed time, prescribed period of time, prescribed punishment, written scrolls, desk, school, place of learning reading and writing, to write or prescribe or mark or etch or engrave or record, to write down a contract, to ordain, to decide, to put letters together, to write down or cause to write down, to predestine, to make obligatory, to make incumbent, to put a ring around something to stop it from getting out of it or from doing something undesirable or unwanted, to stop unwanted pregnancy by taking necessary measures, to sew the mouth of a sack so that things do not escape from it, to tie the mouth of water skin to stop water escaping from it, to put a wall around a house with a gate to stop anyone unwanted coming into the house, to collect ideas or information about something into a written book, palm of hand, to be in grip or in control of, to be tender hearted or kind, coffin, chest, tomb, house, shelter, kingdom etc etc. In the Quranic context the Quran is a set of guidelines or a blueprint for a manifesto and a constitution as well as legislations for people if they wish to live as a proper human community. The use of word AL-KITAAB in Quranic context shows that the Quran was put together by the messenger of Allah in form of a written book by himself and its message was spread by him as far as he could and beyond that with help of his supporters who came to join him along the way. The Quran was put before people as a program from Allah for the goal of bringing people together so that a proper human community could be raised and a kingdom based upon guidance of Allah could established that is founded upon a constitution and legislations based on guidelines provided by Allah in the Quran through an education based revolution. This is the nature of the mission called deen of Islam or way of life advised by Allah.


    Word RAIB is from root RAA, YAA and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is instability. Also to go to and fro, to agitate or be agitated, to cause or be in chaos or confusion, to be infirm or unstable mentally or physically, to wobble or deviate, to oscillate, to doubt or suspect, to cause or cast or show doubt, to be uncertain or unsure about something, to suffer anxiety or worry or calamity, to become depressed, to entertain, to accuse, to alarm, to suffer an accident or misfortune or ill fate or mishap, to be indecisive, to be in an undetermined state of mind, to be suspicious about something, to be guilty, to be dubious, to beguile, to deceive, to cheat, to pretend, to have a reputation that is false, to pretend to be what one is not, to fear, to slander, to spread rumours, to suffer from complexity or multi personalities disorder, to conspire, to plot, to think clearly, to plan ahead, something that has something to do with a command and control centre, top part or section of something, ruling elite, leadership, power, authority, reach, jurisdiction, grip, to have a hand in making something happen, to trick, to have control over, to shelter or hide or protect or shield, to stop, to obstruct, to separate, to cut off, to divide, to provide with refuge or sanctuary, family or following or support or assistance, head or something like head in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense, house or something like house in some sense, unease in the mind or state of regret or anxiety or confusion and difficulty that comes about when one faces a problem but cannot pin point it and has no solution for it. This leads one to identity crisis due to mental instability because of confusion. When one is not sure about things, one falls in doubts and becomes victim of make beliefs and superstition and therefore self confidence disappears. So in the Quranic context freedom from RAIB is a great thing for a person or nation to have. In life people face many problems but if they try to solve them according to ideas given in the Quran, life could become worth living. It is because people have needs and wants and if they fulfilled their needs and wants according to some sort of good set up and rules and regulations then lots of problems could be solved that way but if each person did things as it suited one then conflicts become inevitable and community sense in people can fall apart. After divisions it is then much more difficult to bring people together because they have lots of complaints against each other that become difficult to get rid of. So the best thing for people is not be quick in trying to break off ties or relationships, they are very difficult to rebuild. This is why people must avoid disinformation and misinformation because that could lead to mistrust and distrust and therefore to suspicions and break down of relationships. So we can see why word RAIB is used right at the start of the book.


    Word MUTTAQEEN is from root WOW, QAAF and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be consistent with the path that is full of dangers to a particular beautiful destination with all due care and precision. Also to tread a path full of dangers very carefully so that no harm or destruction comes to oneself or others using the same path, to be consistent with the group that treads the same path full of dangers so that togetherness provides safety and security for all in the group, to be consistent with the guidance of God that can lead people to blissful and dignified as well as secure existence, to be consistent with God and humanity for ensuring well being of mankind, to be mindful of God, to guard against thinking such thoughts and taking such actions that could lead people to harms and destructions by hands of each other, to remain alert and fully prepared for dealing with problematic or dangerous situations or circumstances that may arise from time to time, to walk carefully along a difficult or dangerous path so that one makes one’s way safely through it to one’s chosen and desired destination, to have a mission and to fulfil it with all due care, to have situations or circumstances fully under control at all times so that one does not in danger or in trouble due to one’s negligence or carelessness, to desire or have wish for safe and secure existence, to have things in one’s attention, to pay attention to, to wish or desire for, to not to lose track of things that are vital for ensuring one’s safe and secure existence, to guard against, to pay attention to, to be mindful of, to be alert or aware of or about, to prevent something undesirable from happening, to take precaution or precautionary measures for protection against something harmful or dangerous in advance, to be attentive, to obviate, to avoid, to beware, to fear, to be concerned about, to safeguard, to protect, to caution, to warn, to act on provided warning, to shield or be shielded from, to keep safe from, to preserve or be preserved from, to distance or be distanced from, to move away from, to be saved from, to be moved away from, to be careful about, to be consistent with, meeting of minds or actions or both, to be pious, to be cautious, to keep in mind, to keep something in forefront of one’s mind, to stay away from, to forbid or stop, to defend, to fend off, to be in awe, to hook onto or link to something in some way for some purpose, to deviate from something in some sense, to fall off or away from something in some way, to hang onto something in some sense, to have reach or jurisdiction, to have control over something in some sense, to have hand or be involved in something happening etc etc. In the Quranic context people are supposed to tread the Quranic path being fully aware of what is involved in it so that it could lead them to unity, peace, progress and prosperity and so that they do not fall victim to side tracks that could lead them to harmful or destructive end results by hands of each other through divisions, rivalries, animosities, hatred and wars.



    In a way word ZAALIK here also connects this surah to the first surah beside connecting it to letters in the first verse ie this is that promised guiding book with all essential information that if understood properly and followed faithfully can lead mankind to blissful, dignified and secure existence. That is if they will think and do what this book tells them then they will get the kind of life this book talks about or promises. It is like somebody gives someone a building plan for a nice house and all the needed raw materials and says now work on this plan and you will end up with a beautiful house. A very clear message to those who think that if they need anything then all they need to do is, pray to God for it a lot of times and with all due sincerity and it will be given to them by God. When this does not happen as they think then these people tell each other we are not sincere enough in our prayers that is why God is not listening to us so they keep trying harder and harder but it still does not happen so they come up with excuse of reward for prayer in hereafter. In other words people try to fool themselves and each other as much as they can for as long as they can till it dawns upon them that God has not set up the universe to work this way or they come to know this fact for themselves. These people do not realise that they cannot make Allah bow to their will through a lot of crying and emotional outbursts because God does not want just sincerity but sincerity as well as the right way for showing their sincerity. Their prayers remain unfulfilled because this not the way God is portrayed in the Quran because deen of Islam is not a religious nonsense based upon baseless dogmas and rituals. So people better read this book very carefully and try and understand the whole thing properly and then do it faithfully as it explains and then see the results by doing things that way. In other words one needs to find out full picture of things from the Quran on basis of real world realities before getting down to business of executing the program the Quran puts forth. This program is for people for accomplishing some goals according to some guidelines after coming up with sense of its proper context and perspective and then following the Quran in that sense faithfully. So only those works will be defined as proper which help one accomplish the stated goals according to provided guidelines and all other works will only waste one’s time and effort as well as they will delay fulfilment of the stated objectives of God for mankind so they could lead people to needless painful suffering for as long as they continue on that path. It is like somebody tells one to go to a shop and buy some food and instead the person goes away and wastes time here and there and comes back without food. Now not only the task assigned has not been carried out and the purpose has not been served but without food people will have to go through hunger because of having no food to eat. So if Allah tells you to build the house because he has provided you with all you need then there is no point you saying back to Allah, please do it for me, is there? If Allah meant to do your part as well then what was the point in Allah giving you the house map and all the needed raw material and telling you all the rest is up to you? This explains one reason at least why people are poor and hungry or lazy and crazy ie because they are thinking it is total responsibility of Allah that he should do each and everything for them as if they are only here to sit and pray for things and they will get them. This is very wrong concept about Allah in heads of people but the question is, where did it come from? It came from mullahs because it is they who misconstrued concepts about God to trick people into make beliefs and useless rituals. However why did they do so will become clear as we progress with study of the Quran because everything cannot be explained in one place or in a couple of words. It is because most people think they are very sensible yet follow all the nonsense they can think of. This is why the human world is the way it is. If people had learn that much sense as they claim then human world ought to be in much better state today than we see all around us.


    3) Such are the people who commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind for their brilliant future yet hidden from them by establishing the supportive network of proper human community in order to open up for all, the ways and means to sustenance which We have provided for them in form of raw materials.


    Word YUMINOON is from root ALIF, MEEM and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is something that is itself safe and secure and acts as foundation for safety and security of other things. Also something that is stable itself and provides stability for other things, to be safe, to be secure, to guard, to keep, to trust, to pledge, to be confident, to be at peace, to be satisfied, to believe on the basis of evidence, to have faith based on reason, to take something for granted or as a matter of blind faith, to hold onto baseless beliefs, to put trust in something for some reason for some end goal or purpose in mind, to be believed or trusted, to trust someone with or over something, to have a valid reason to trust someone or something, to feel safe or secure, to be in a time of safety, to be at peace with, to be comfortable with, to be satisfied with someone or something about something, to guard against, to wish to be safe from, to attain true faith, to put faith in, to be entrusted with, to have peace or tranquillity, to be peaceful, to commit to working for unity and peace, to commit to working for progress and prosperity, to undertake working for cause of peace and prosperity, to charge someone with a trust, to discharge one’s trust satisfactorily, to have inner calm, to be honest or trustworthy, to be or become relaxed, to be or become calm, to be sincere or serious about something, to hold a certain belief about something or someone, to be adherent to the truth, to be committed to facts and explanations as oppose to taking things on face value, to be peaceful and make others commit or submit to peace in some sense, to be or become free of fear or worry or anxiety or tension, to have no fear or worry, to not to breach one’s trust, to help one become free of fear or worry or anxiety, to affirm or confirm something in some sense, to attest to the truth of something, to bear witness to the truth, to proclaim truth, to reflect what is true or is a reality, to have thoughts and words as well as actions consistent with each other, to not to be in two minds about something, to fulfil one’s given responsibility or duty to the full, habitually honest person, a person always found to be consistent in his word through his actions etc etc.


    In the Quranic context AMAN means physical and mental security and reliability in a person ie one is at peace internally and externally knowing one has nothing to regret about the past and nothing to worry about in the future. It is because unless one has peace inside oneself one cannot be confident and secure enough to radiate peace outside oneself and likewise if peace is missing from outside oneself then the same troubles and worries are sensed by senses of brain and the worries become internalised. In other words a human by nature is such a being that it is affected both internally and externally ie the outside things affects its inside and its inside things affect its outside or external world. One takes things in from outside and one ejects things from inside after certain mental and physical processes. So people who want peace try to spread peace to others and people who want troubles and wars spread troubles to others. Whichever force succeeds in this struggle is reflected in the world that people see all around them.


    Word GHAIB is from root GHAIN, YAA and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is gap or distance or difference between two things in some sense. Also disconnection or discontinuity or break or absence of linkage between two things or points, something unknown or unseen or invisible or hidden or not in view, the future, depth of a wall, setting of the sun or moon or stars, hidden depth or deep bottom, lowland, dense forest that is full of trees etc, deep well bottom of which is not visible, roots of tree buried in the ground, to gossip or slander or backbite or spread rumour or lies or falsehood, to vanish or become invisible or absent or unseen or concealed or doubtful, to travel in the folds of the earth, unseen is something that exists but is not visible to the eye, depression, hollow, something that is unknown at one time can become known at another time eg future is something that is hidden but as time marches on it become present therefore visible, to have or not to have reach, to have or not to have jurisdiction or control, to have or not to have power or capacity to do something, to shield or shelter, to provide with refuge or sanctuary or protection, to guard, to have or not to have family or following or support or back up, to stay away, to withdraw, to leave, to depart, to vanish from someone’s sight, to be swallowed up, to set, to go down, to slip from memory, to forget, to lose consciousness, to lose awareness, to lead away, to take away, to faint or swoon, to veil, to become oblivious, to drive out of mind, to cover up, to be transcendental, to calumniate, to do something behind someone’s back, to do something treacherously, to foresee or foreknow, to know secretly, to do something insidiously, wood, copse, thicket, jungle, reed, judgement by default, depth of a dungeon or ditch or the like, trance, daze, stupor, nonattendance, defamation, truancy, narcotics, anaesthetics, a woman whose husband is absent, grass widow etc etc.


    In the Quranic context here this root means anything that is not obvious because of lack of information about it which leaves a gap in one’s knowledge eg result or outcome of an action. There is time gap between a cause and its effect. The gap indicates absence of result of an action for a period of time. When one says something bad about someone who is absent it is called GHEEBAH. In opposition to this word SHAHAADA is used from root SHEEN, HAA and DAAL, which means constant ie connected or without gap. An eye witness is present at scene of crime so he is connected with what he has witnessed. In the Quranic context words needs to be understood in a particular context eg the Quran is a manifesto ie a program or roadmap or a plan of actions upon which people ought to act or work but only in hope that end result will be good for them because the end result of acting on the program of the Quran is not obvious in reality till it becomes a reality. People can only examine the Quran on paper and see if its program can work, if they become confident that it can work then they should go for it and once they start they should keep going till results begin to appear in reality ie plan start taking shape in reality like a builder works on a map of a building to give it shape in reality once he is happy with the map of the building or its technical drawing by an architect. It is in this context Allah asks people to give loan to Allah ie trust Allah that his set-up systems and laws will bring about the results promised in the Quran for mankind provided they played their parts properly in this program as asked to do. For example, people throw about seeds in the field in the hope they will in time grow into crops. Provided people have prepared their fields properly and seeded them on time under proper conditions then in due course the result will be a good crop. So the time between carrying out a program and its results is meant here by word GHAIB. It is not about blind faith in existence of Allah because existence of Allah can be proven through indirect evidences and their best explanation that is impossible to refute. The question is, where did the idea of total blind faith come from? From mullahs because they wanted to turn people ignorant and unreasonable so that that way they could make them believe anything using their tricks. This will become very clear as we progress through study of the Quran. The main thing to pat attention to is that if each of the people believed whatever one liked then they will end up with many differences between them and the Quran demands unity of mankind in ideology. This ideological unity between people is impossible unless people become rational thinkers because then reason based explanations will lead them to ideological unity as stronger arguments in favour of solid ideology find their way into minds of people. Blind faith idea will keep people confused therefore in chaos for ever so they can never be united so the program the Quran puts forth for the ummah cannot be turned into reality because that way an ummah cannot come about ever. A clear proof that mullahs are misleading people regardless of to which religion they belong so they should not follow them blindly or remain in painful suffering forever by hands of each other because disunity, hatred and wars are all inevitable in that case. For program of Allah to become a reality people need to work together and to do so needs them to become literate, educated and trained so that they could have the needed information and the sense of making sense of things so that they could understand program of God properly and then act upon it faithfully. If not then people can carry on doing whatever they like and keep on facing the consequences and complaining about God as they usually do instead of listening to God has to say to them.


    Word SALAAH from roots SAWD, LAAM and WOW/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to join in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to make some sort of connection between things for some reason or purpose, to bring about network or linkage or interaction between people, to contact or communicate with each other, things joined together or the point where at they join together, things separating from each other or the point from which they separate or branch off, a point of convergence or divergence, middle part of human body from which legs separate, the tail part of a four legged animal from which its hind legs separate, two things that are joined to each other in such a way that one is right behind the other without any gap for another of them to fit in, a joining point where at all things are tied together like many animals are tied to the same pole each standing or sitting in its own space, central or main contact point for things, a network node or joining point at which all things converge or diverge from, the small of the back, the two bones surrounding the root of the tail of an animal, to hit a camel on that part, to come at the rear of, to walk behind each other like a camel caravan, to run side by side like horses in a race course trying to race along each other, to connect with each other in some way for some reason to serve some purpose, to bend or mould or model or shape or form something according to some given model or specification or standard for some reason or purpose, to adhere to something in some sense for some purpose, a gathering point or place, a point of contact for people to come together to serve some purpose, to stand before God with full awareness and sincerity to reaffirm the covenant with God, to read the Quran for reminding oneself about the message of God so that one remains connected to God and people, to proclaim the Quran among people to deliver its message to people for reminder so that people connect to God and with each other, to bring about a network of humanity as a proper human community to fulfil the goals set by God for mankind to accomplish, to pray, to reaffirm before God and each other support for mission of the final messenger of Allah individually and collectively, to adore or supplicate, to learn and teach deen of Islam, teachings of deen of Islam, a place where duties and responsibilities of deen of Islam are carried out, masjid or synagogue or something like masjid or synagogue in some sense, kingdom based upon guidance of Allah, a kingdom inhabited by those who are based upon guidance of Allah, to roast, to broil, to fry, to burn, to scorch, to cause to suffer, to suffer hardship or difficulty or poverty, to warm up before an open fire, to suffer the heat of scorching fire, contingency, plan of action for an emergency, to prepare in advance for any eventualities or disasters or catastrophes, to be ready for dealing with any situation that may arise out of the ordinary, to be ready for dealing with unforeseen events or happening or occurrences, to have contingency plans worked out, to practice emergency drills, to link up with, to take care of, to guard, to motivate or inspire or urge or push or pull, to make or use weapon or tool, to have reach or jurisdiction, to have power or capacity to do something, to have a hand in something happening, to have involvement in something, to participate or take part in something in some sense, to reflect or think over something, to work out something about something in some sense, to ponder over facing issues, to think out ways for solving facing problems, to work out contingency plans, to be ready for uncertainty or future, to have or show concern for something in some sense, community network, prosperity, blessings, abundance of things, good will, best wishes, a training place or institution of some sort, a race course for training horses for racing, a place where people gather for doing something as a community, essence, juice, extract, lively or active, roots or braches or trunk, leaves, thorns or flowers or fruit, something that stands firmly in its place yet keeps spreading or growing in some sense, something that drives or forces something into doing something in some sense, something that connects something to something in some way, something twisted or bent, something that can hold something when it is hanged on it, to have a grip or control over something in some sense, one thing following the other closely and faithfully, commandments of Allah etc etc.



    Since the Quran provides guidelines for a constitution and laws for interconnection of people to work as a united organised and regulated human community therefore word salaah in Quranic context means community network whereby members of human community support each other to achieve a common set goals eg unity, peace, progress and prosperity etc. So people who read the Quran and after examining it feel that this is what they want then they are told to come together to organise as a community on the basis of the Quran as a constitution for them and regulate the community by laws based upon the Quranic formulas that lead to united, peaceful, progressive and prosperous existence of human community. In other words a person is committed to working for unity and peace only if he is connected properly to God given manifesto and constitution and laws and establishes supportive network along with other people of similar mindset, attitude and behaviour. In a household wherein people do not live organised lives, there is always trouble and clash due to each person trying to do his own things in his own ways in his own time and at many occasions times coincide so people get in each other’s way causing troubles for each other. If these people lived by good house rules agreed between them then they could save themselves from lots of troublesome situations. So one can see word SALAAH is a very comprehensive word for human community network based upon the Quran. SALAAH is known as second pillar of deen of Islam ie first pillar is TAWHEED ie belief in one God on basis of messengership bestowed upon the final messenger Muhammad. This is what makes the real difference between mazhab and deen of Islam ie deen of Islam is not mere human thought process but that it is a thought process based upon revelation from God via a named messenger. Since God according to that message is only one tis becomes foundation of deen of Islam or first pillar of deen of Islam. Word ILAAH in the Quranic context means God but also king or ruler or sovereign of this kingdom of the universe. This is why while God is the ruler of this universe none of the people has right to claim rulership or ownership of anything at all. Since nothing belongs to anyone other than Allah in this world then question arises, how can people fulfil their daily needs for living? This is where come in the rest of four pillars of deen of Islam ie deen of Islam tells people to establish a proper human community network for this purpose in a kingdom. Once a proper human community comes about, it must not be damaged and all must work for its growth and prosperity. The SALAAH concept comes first because without people working for becoming a proper human community all else fails or cannot come about. This is why deen of Islam joins people together and it does not break them up into sects and parties fighting each other. This is why the Quran tells people repeatedly to stick together and do not divide into sects. It is because if people divide then they cannot fulfil their daily needs with dignity and security because fighting between themselves leaves no time for people do thing which they need to do for their survival. This is why words AAMILUSSAALIHAAT are used meaning mend rifts between people ie mend broken relationships between people so that they could become a community. If people have many problems with each other they are not going to become one community while the problem between then remain this is why those problems must be removed from between people. These problems need to be removed in such a way that relationships between people become as if they were never broken or fractured at all. This is how the Quran teaches people to go about things. So as people get the message of their creator and sustainer they should ponder over it and once they comes to understand it properly then they should pass on the message to others and come together to form a community network, so that task of forming humanity into an ummah becomes a reality. This is why the Quran is a book about a mission assigned for humanity by God to carry out faithfully. So each and every person who claims to be a Muslims is bound by the covenant he has entered with God by declaring his/her faith in deen of Islam. This is why the Quran keeps telling people fulfil your obligation to God and each other. Each and every act prescribed in the Quran for people has a purpose behind it and unless people do things objectively and purposefully nothing they do matters. If the Quran wants people to build a building called deen of Islam then each and every person must come to know how to build that building and what part that person has to play so that that building becomes a reality. One cannot just declare faith in deen of Ilsm and then go and do things that have nothing at all to do with deen of Islam. It is because mullahs have misled Muslims that ummah is in the state that it is. People have no idea what deen of Islam is otherwise they could have brought about the kind of ummah the Quran teaches long time ago. Muslims are living a life of confusion and chaos. This will remain the situation till people start studying the Quran properly. It shows how different deen of Islam is from religion or secularism.


    Word RIZQ is from root RAA, ZAA and QAAF. Concrete meaning of this root is provisions for sustenance of life. Also things for use or consumption of all mankind to fulfil all their biological, psychological and sociological needs and wants forever, anything that can benefit or ensure well being of humanity in some sense, something that keeps happening repeatedly, rain, maintenance, something that helps sustain life, subsistence, fortunes, means of living, livelihood, earnings, fruit of one’s labour, income, bounty, return for one’s efforts, life support system, to provide with ways and means of living, to equip someone with all one needs to carry of living, to seek sustenance or necessities of life, to give someone something on time so that one could continue living, to give useful things away freely to those who need them, to work for a living, to bestow with or favour with or grant bounties, to grant as means of sustenance, to sustain, to help or support, to make or use tools, to use raw material to make something useful out of it, to set up or organise or regulate sustenance for something, to give someone something to hang onto life, to plan ahead, to work out things for sustenance of living things, to maintain things, to provide something of need to someone, to reward, to pay wage, to provide with outcome of one’s labour etc etc.


    According to the Quran RIZQ means anything useful for living things to carry on living and growing. When Allah says I give people food or drink or things for their use it does not mean that individuals are given things by Allah directly therefore Allah makes some people rich and others poor. It simply means that Allah has created everything for the needs and desires of mankind but it is up to people to follow his advice and do things as advised so that each and every person fulfils his responsibilities and duties in order to ensure each and every person could get whatever one needs and wants for peaceful, progressive and prosperous life. One has to remember that not just body needs food but mind also needs food for thought. This is why if people organised and regulated themselves as a proper human community as told by Allah in the Quran they will have blissful, dignified and secure existence in this world and yet more beautiful life in hereafter. This is why there is no concept of mechanisms for abusive use of people by each other for personal gains at the expense of each other. One either chooses to live by way of life advised by Allah or against it. If people will choose any way of life against the way of life advised by Allah then they will never find fulfilment ever because they will fail to develop to the full potential that Allah has placed in them. It is because their self invented ways of life will destroy them by hands of each other long before they could realise their full potentials. Divisions based on rivalries and animosities only lead to hatred between people and wars so human community fails to grow to its full potential as fights carry on between people on basis of survival of the fittest or law of jungle. This is why there is no concept of charity for the poor in deen of Islam because people are not allowed to make each other poor in the first place just like members of a good family do not force poverty on each other through competing against each other in order to undermine each other by trying to dominate each other. Any family that does that ends up destroyed instead of developing to its full potential. Members of a good family help and support each other to do better not force each other to do worse than each other. One has to become aware of causes of poverty and destruction to realise how great the teaching of the Quran is. A family ends up in poverty or destruction if its members sit idle or waste time on useless things which do not yield the needed return for its dignified survival. The same is the result if members of a family think and act insanely, senselessly, recklessly or dangerously. All these things lead the family only and only to self destruction. If humanity is a good family then its members have no choice but to educate each other out of thinking and doing things that could harm or destroy it instead of withholding education from each other through copyrights of intellectual properties. After all from where did each and every human being get his knowledge? From humanity itself then it is only right that, that knowledge is allowed freely to pass on to the rest of people so that it helps them become more and more sensible people so that they could organise and regulate themselves better for better ends. So in the Quranic economic system each person has to work to the best of one’s ability to produce things and it is up to ummah to distribute it or to deliver it to the point of need freely for those who need it. However one should take only as much as one needs or whatever ummah can provide ie whichever is lesser of the two. The rest of it if there is any will have to remain with the ummah to use it as and when the need be. One must remember all decision of the ummah are unanimous decisions for ensuring the well being of the ummah in light of the Quranic guidance. This is why all decisions of the ummah fro beyond question by anyone till the ummah meets again to decide any future matters about itself on yearly basis. In case of any emergency ummah can meet earlier as well to deal with the situation at hand. One can see how each thing is connected to others in so many different ways this is why we cannot look at things in their isolation from each other. This is why SALAAH is connected to SOWM and ZAKAAH and HAJJ but we will come to know about these things as we progress in our study of the Quran.


    Word YUNFIQOON is from root NOON, FAA and QAAF. Concrete meaning of this root is a tunnel through, which is open at both ends or something like it in some sense. Also a hole through for a string in a trouser or skirt which is used for tying the trouser or skirt around the waste, to put something into the tunnel at one end so that it could be taken out from the other end, a desert rat’s tunnel, passage through the earth, to die, to find a good market, to become depleted, to spend or use, to give away something useful freely to someone who needs it, to support one’s family or community or cause, to contribute, to act hypocritically, to be or become a hypocrite, to show hypocrisy, expenditure, to use the fruit of one’s labour to help others, to donate, to gift something useful to someone freely who needs it, to be generous in helping and supporting others, to work for well being of others, a person who enters a cause after ensuring there is a safe way to come out of it as well, a person whose mind and tongue are at variance with each other, someone who says one thing and does another in order to deceive others, a good or proper chain of demand and supply whereby things do not remain in storage for long, the end of something, loss of hair on a camel due to becoming fat, to keep open the fruit of one’s labour for ensuring well being of humanity, breaking apart, pushing away, disparity, hypocrisy, the use of something for something, spending, discrimination, to deceive or cheat or trick or con, to make fool of, to be on the slippery slope, to be active or lively or energetic, to be quick or fast in doing something, to move away or distance oneself from something, to create a gap or difference between things, to spread rumours or backbite, to slander, to hang onto something, to jump about, to be mischievous, to be infirm or unstable, to be doubtful about something, to lack solid foundation etc etc.


    Here in the Quranic context word nafaq means to organise and regulate people into a proper human community in order to use provided things by God properly so that thereby well being of proper human community is ensured. People should work to the best of their abilities and share according to their needs whatever they produce. There should not be any negative discrimination of any sort against any person in the ummah. There is no room in deen of Islam for discrimination on basis of race or colour etc. In other words people must do all they can to produce things of needs as a community and distribute them as per needs and wants of people in such a way that none is left out. The idea is that Allah is creator of all things and owner of all things and people can only manage things as told by Allah himself. Unless people organise and self regulate themselves properly as well as work properly, things will not work. So people who wish to bring about a human community based on the Quran they cannot be people who are clueless about things and stuck in blind faith and make beliefs or useless rituals and works based on false ideologies that cause divisions between mankind whereby people end up hating each other and then in wars against each other.


    4) Such as those who commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind according to this program which is sent to you the people of this era and according to that which was sent for people of earlier eras before you because they too are reasonably confident that this program can deliver them blissful, dignified and secure future.


    Word UNZILA is from root NOON, ZAA and LAAM. Its concrete root meaning is settler. Also something that takes residence in some place after coming from somewhere else, a guest is called a guest because he comes from somewhere and takes residence in the house of his hosts, in the Quranic context a message comes from Allah into the mind of his messenger hence the need for use of word reveal because it is not something that a human being could know by himself or could up with oneself, a dwelling, habitat, hospitality, food offer, provisions, disembark, flood, rain, stage, rank, to do or accomplish something in an organised and regulated way over a period of time be the time taken shortest or longest, to combat, to duel, calamity, seizure, an attack of illness, to send, to come, to visit, to arrive, to reveal, to come down, to bring down, to descend, to alight, to befall, to dispatch, to cause to fall, to bestow upon, to engulf in, to facilitate, to grant, to provide, to accommodate someone in some sense, to provide someone with accommodation, to include or take into the group or care, to embark upon, to carry or be carried, to come through or go through, to come down with or send with, victuals, provisions, to appear or turn up, revelation of God, the Quran, destination, goal, guest, visitor, rank, position, a temporary resting place during a journey, place of alighting or descent, fish or something like a fish in some sense, agile, lively, smooth, slippery, fast moving, active, to be agitated, to be in difficulty, to be in trouble, to be restless, to flounce or flutter, to feel uneasy, to toss and turn in pain, tool or weapon or something like a tool or weapon in some sense, a way through to something, something instrumental in achieving something or getting something done, an instrument, something used to have something or to do something, ways and means, ladder, hammer, axe, chisel, rope, pen, pencil, ink, spear, sword, gun, ox-goad or something like an ox-goad in some sense, a stick with a pointed end to jab an ox or an animal to make it move faster, something that urges or motivates or inspires or pushes or encourages something to do something in some sense etc etc.


    In the Quranic context message of Allah comes from Allah who sends it into the mind of his messenger. It is information from God that is somehow put into the mind of the messenger of Allah by Allah for purpose of guiding people as to how they should live their lives in order to have a great life in this world and to attain yet better life in hereafter. It is very important to understand the fact that Allah has placed huge potential in mankind to become something great given the time to develop. Education and training only brings out what is already inside a human being as one’s ability or capacity. Education simply put acts as a stimulus or trigger for people to start learning or taking in information from outside and work on it in mind and then put it into practice and be able to do things that way. All though all human information comes from outside into human brain through senses but some also comes from God by means unknown so far. This is why creation and revelation are known as two acts of God that are not known how they produce the results that we can only observe and verify only on the basis that they are out of human capability ie human beings cannot create the universe from nothingness and they cannot produce the like of the revelation of God eg the Quran in this era. This Quran is not mere words but an ideology that only God could come up with, why? Because it covers the information that is not within grasp of human mind even today let alone bring about such information. This is why the Quran puts forth a challenge for mankind that they cannot produce a surah like it ie an ideology for a way of life. The shortest Quranic surah in the Quran is AL-KAWSAR 108. It is only three verses with only a few words but it claim that messenger of Allah and people who accept his message have been given a roadmap to abundantly blissful, dignified and secure existence. This is verifiably true as we shall see once we have become familiar with the text of the Quran the way we should in due course. In the Quranic context word surah does not mean just a chapter or lecture of the Quran but a way of life and information about it throughout the Quran. Why this information was impossible for mankind to come up with is because human beings have very limited brains and senses and to know what the proper way of life should be needs someone who knows things inside out ie the full picture in this regard and that source can only be and is only and only our creator and sustainers. This is why he used word GHAIB in the verse above. It is because unless we accept his claim that he knows what we know and he also knows what we do not know and cannot know unless he tells us. The very basic point is that Allah is himself is GHAIB in sense that we cannot see or hear him and had he not told us about himself we could never be sure ever if there was a creator or not. The very same creator and sustainer guides us about how we should live in order to have a great life. We try to guide each other many a times but our guidance is never perfect because we at best can hope we prove to be right but many a time that very guidance we give to each other causes us many problems. This is why we are at wars with each other all the time throughout the world thanks to advisors of our rulers, mullahs and money lenders etc etc. If we had written a book for guidance of humanity it will have been something like that. The Quran is not a book like that because it is a book that is perfect for the purpose it has been sent. We cannot know the Quran till we study it in great detail. This work is nowhere near perfect explanation of the Quran but it is a try so that people start thinking in the right direction and then start producing better works on the Quran. Here the Quran also answer the question what happened to people who followed earlier books from God. They simply turned to new book which God sent for them in their time because they were a learned a people and the rest continued with their make beliefs and rituals based upon their own collections of writings which are still there even today. The books people have today and attribute them to God are nothing like the Quran in their information structure. At most they are just story telling books written by story tellers of the time with reference to what was told in the earlier books which were sent by God to his earlier messengers. Even Muslims Hadith collections are compiled in a very different style from them. They are like Muslim books of biographies of the prophet of deen of Islam in which people try to tell about life of the messenger of Allah. In the books other than the Quran one will see ample additions and subtraction because Muslim emperors made their imperial mullahs to do so in order to give legitimacy to their make beliefs so that they could have backing of masses for their misadventures in the name of God. All tis will become clear as we progress in our study of the quran.


    Word QABL is from root QAAF, BAA and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is facade. Also position of something in relation to something else in sense of place or space or time or reputation or rank or idea, face of a building, an artificial or deceptive front, outer appearance, a superficial appearance of something, face of a mountain, encounter, to confront, to face, to be face to face with something, to oppose or resist or hesitate or prevent or shield, opposite, openly, to come, to approach, approach or reach, before, to accept, to admit, to take in, to receive, direction or goal or objective or aim or destination, midwife, to consent, willingness, to be pleasing, to compare, to kiss, kiss, section, type, sort, group, host, faction, tribe, clan, squint, power, capacity, surety, guarantor, spontaneous, possibility, to draw near, to turn to, to enter, to rush in, to hear, to answer, to grant, to face one another, to combat, to rival, to contest, to contend, to face towards Kabah in Makkah when praying, faith, belief, way of worship, a place of worship, the front side, the front part, the forefront, in front, in plain sight, in the future, power, strength, towards, facing, fronting, in the past, of old, ancient, without, in spite of, to begin with, the first part of something, the leading part of something, leadership, beside, adjacent, nature, to take something from someone, husband, family, children of same father, a rock placed on mouth of a well, to refer to, to use something as a reference point, to learn sense after acting foolishly, to not to leave something alone, to pursue something, the focal point, the purpose, to be clever or deceptive or mischievous, agile or fast moving, active or lively or energetic, something that jumps about, something unstable, something that is always on the move, to imitate or copy, to be image of something, to hang onto something, shelter or protection or sanctuary, constitution or rule of law, following or support or tradition, precedent or example, to hide, to cover up, to wrap up, a stick with a pointed end to drive oxen, spear or dot or arrow, something that motivates or inspires or urges or pushes or encourages something to do something etc etc.


    Word AAKHIRAH is from root ALIF, KHAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to put something behind something in order of happening. Also to delay or postpone, to make something happen afterwards, the outcome of an action, the end result of a process or action plan, the effect of a cause, destination or goal or point of reference, the last, the other one, another, the lasing or permanent thing, to endure, to continue into the future, the future, to defer, to grant respite, to reprieve, to respite, to put off, to leave undone or do something incomplete, to be in the process of completing or concluding a process or something, to be held back, to lag behind, to come after, to follow, to pursue, the consequences of thinking or saying or doing something, to remain behind, additional or further one, something different, the different one, that other one also, the last one, the rear or behind or end part of something in some sense, the latter, the final part, preceding or past or previous, coming generations, something after which nothing similar takes place, the new beginning in a new way, something most valuable as compared to something least valuable, revolution that ends one way of life and brings in another one, the new world order or new social or political or economic landscape, the edge of the eye as far the eye ball can move in either direction, the end or edge of camel litter, the time period when deen of Allah will become fully established in this world, life after death, hereafter, life in the next world as compared to life in this world, time period of bloody revolutions or uprisings or upheavals, the time when seed is sown in the soil and the time when it is harvested, to keep an eye on the future as well not just past and present, to look for better or brilliant future for coming generations, power or authority, instability, something fragile or delicate, something sophisticated, something impure, to plot or plan or scheme, to conspire, to think, command and control centre, central nervous system, chief, management, ruling elite, top part or section of something, cream of the crop etc etc.


    As always to determine the meaning of a word in the text of the Quran depends upon its context. The Quranic ideology is based upon cause and effect rule but with the understanding that not all causes produce instant end results ie there is delay between cause and effect. It is as if you follow a course of action and wait for the results to appear. A plan takes time to become a reality in real life. In the Quranic context, because the Quran is a program from God therefore when people will act for fulfilling this program it is going to take time before people will see the results of their thoughts and actions according to it because the result is expected at some point in time in the future therefore the future is consistent and constant so it includes the idea of life after death or revival of humanity just like the earth is revived with rain and becomes green again and again after going through various seasons. It should be remembered that verses of the Quran have multiple complementary meanings as well the way the text of the Quran is structured. Allah does not demand blind faith in the Quran instead he wants people to have faith in the Quran on basis of its verifiably true program that makes perfect sense on the paper and that is why it should be used and benefited from and that will turn it into a concrete reality. This will then show it is truly from Allah beyond any reasonable doubt.


    Word YOOQINOON is from root YAA, QAAF and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is to arrive at certainty about something through careful observation of evidences and careful consideration of arguments about something. Also a state of mind when one is very sure about something due to considering evidences and arguments related to it, to have the best possible explanation about something in one’s mind that gives one reason to accept something true with reasonable certainty, to arrive at a certain belief or conclusion about something after extensive research and exploration about it, verification, to find something absolutely certain, to ascertain, confidence, trust, be convinced about something in some way for some reason, to be sure, to become aware of the reality of something, to know the reality of something, to have no reasonable doubts about something, to be certain about something beyond a shadow of reasonable doubt, life experiences, experimental truth, demonstrated truth, some idea that turns into a reality, something considered verifiably true, an actual fact that is accepted true, something that is considered reasonably true due to logical consistency, grip, reach, jurisdiction, power or authority, to have a hand in something happening, to make or cause something to be or to happen, handle, to have understanding of something, to comprehend something, to encompass or surround something in some sense, to know something, to jump about, to be unstable, to hang onto to something in some sense, to be mischievous, to be agile or fast moving, lively or active, deceptive, illusive, something smooth or slippery, something energetic etc etc.


    The idea given in these verses is to scrutinize the program told in the Quran to see what kind of world will come about if the Quranic program is followed by mankind. So those who verify this message for themselves and reach the conclusion that this message can delivered what it claims become very sure about its workability. It is because a program or plan that can be seen to be a failure is not worth the effort for delivering to others. It is therefore important for people to understand this message themselves properly and then take it to others to help them understand it so that then they could come and join the program to carry it out for their own good as well as of others.


    5) Such are the people who follow proper guidance from their Creator and Sustainer faithfully therefore they are bound to succeed in accomplishing their assigned goals by Him according to His provided guidelines.


    Word MUFLIHOON is from root FAA, LAAM and HAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to work on the land to ensure survival and prosperity. Also tiller of the land, cultivator of the plants, to cultivate or plant, to prosper, to develop and grow, to increase, to succeed in doing something, to accomplish a set goal, to remain alive, to cut or break something, to negotiate, to mediate, to tear or rip apart something for some purpose, to till or plough the land, to fulfil one’s goal or ambition, to work towards a much greater return, to come to good fortune, to succeed in getting or achieving or accomplishing something, to work towards a better end or bright future, people whose hard work pays off, farmers who succeed in harvesting much greater yield than expected of a seasonal crop under normal conditions, people who get expected or promised results for their hard works due top working according to a fully worked out action plan, to do something by one’s own positive initiative voluntarily for better future by relying on set up systems and laws of nature and succeed, to become more and more efficient, to use something to gain something more in return, to create distance or difference between things in some sense for some purpose, to organise and regulate things properly for better end results, to do things differently for better results, to put people into working groups for efficiency, to do something inspiring or motivating, to put restrictions around something in some sense to make it concentrate or focus on something in some sense for efficiency, to put restrictions or obstacles of some sort in the way of something for some purpose, to remove obstacles or restrictions that cause inefficiency, to understand and follow directives or guidelines towards a particular end to ensure success etc etc.



    One is only successful when one has a goal and guidelines and works according to a workable plan towards it therefore one ends up being successful in fulfilling one’s goal. If a farmer plants proper seeds in his properly worked out field at right time in right conditions then they grow and return many more seeds for each one that was sown. So people who understand properly goals set by Allah for them to accomplish according to his provided guidelines and given plan and work faithfully according to them they are bound to be successful. The idea is, do not do aimless and useless things or in a useless way because that will produce no results or not beneficial results but instead harmful and destructive results. Therefore people should think things through thoroughly from the beginning to the end and then take actions according to fully worked plan for a set goal. You only reap what you sow therefore if one does not understand what is required for sowing seeds then one will not get the result one is looking for. Likewise if people think they should act according to the Quranic program then first thing they need to do is understand the program properly as well as its goals and guidelines then work out what is needed to implement this program and then go through with it and then see the outcome or end result of their thoughts and actions for it. The Quran uses farming ideas because they are to be there forever for people to learn from. Farming is not about sitting on the mat praying to God, grow my crops but about working on the farmland as explained by God so that his set up systems and laws deliver the outcome as promised. Not working on the farm and expecting anything from God is nothing less than foolishness. Moreover FALAAH is not about God letting people fall into some trouble and then saving them instead it is about God setting people some goals to accomplish according to his provided guidelines. This is the context according to the Quran in which success of mankind matters and is said to be a great achievement.


    6)As for those dominant people and their supporters who reject and oppose the way of life advised by Allah and instead commit to working for the opposite way of life to the one advised whereby they inflict harms and destructions upon each other for personal gains at the expense of each other, it matters not to them whether you warn them or you warn them not about the harmful and destructive consequences by hands of each other in time to come for thinking and doing harmful and destructive things to each other because in their minds they are determined not to listen to you and think things through therefore they are not going commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind.


    Word KAFARU is from root KAAF, FAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to shelter. Also to resist, to oppose, to absorb, to hide, to cover up, to shield or protect, to restrict, to limit, to create a distance, to move away, to misuse something in some sense, to refuse to use something properly or for the purpose it is given for, to leave, to depart, to differ or create difference, to discriminate, to reject, to isolate, to boycott, to break up or break off, to harbour, to cushion, to be kind, to be tender hearted, to be easy going, to be ungrateful, to have or show no respect, to have or show no concern, to pay no attention, to be heedless, to not to listen, to plot or plan or scheme, to think, to consider, to deny, to cover seeds in the soil, to plant seeds, to wear garment over the shield, to disbelieve, to unbelieve, to blaspheme, to be an infidel, to be unfaithful, darkness of night, the night, the sea, great valley, rain, to prostrate, to show humility, to reject idea of existence of God, to be an atheist, to be an idolater, to attribute to God what he rejects, to disobey, to ignore, to avoid, to fail to acknowledge, to refuse, to fail or refuse to recognise, to behave outrageously, to behave irreligiously or religiously, to turn away from, to begrudge, to offer, to make an offering, to sacrifice, to relieve, to acquit, to be a husband, to be a guardian, to look after, to refuse to live by commandment of God, to be obstinate, to be ingrate, to be a planter, retribution, punishment, atonement, compensation, reparation, expiation, planter, control centre, management, ruling elite, chief or head of a people, something that offers some sort of opposition to something in some sense for some purpose, something that acts as a shield against something in some sense for some reason or purpose eg to shield or isolate someone from light or knowledge or good works etc etc.


    In the Quranic context word KAFAROO has various meanings according to where in the text it is used and why. In this verse it is clear that the Quran puts forward a program for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of human community and some people commit to working for that but some offer resistance so they are given the name KAAFIROON as oppose to MUSLIMOON. It is very important to realise that it is one thing that people claim to be Muslims and quite another whether they are accepted as Muslims by Allah or not. It is because people cannot read minds of each other but only through their actions. This is important because if there comes about an Islamic state then it will have to decide matters for Muslims according to Islamic laws within its own jurisdiction with exceptions for non-Muslims where necessary. People can only take people for what they claim to be because they do not know their motives till they become a concrete reality. Once they become a concrete reality then they could be either accepted or rejected as the case may be. For example, if a person claims to be plumber but he is always caught working as an electrician then people have right to question his claim for him being a plumber. Likewise if a person claims to be a Muslims but his works bear witness that he is not because his works are exactly like those who are nonMuslims then his claim for being a Muslims become questionable so one has to satisfy the questioners how can he claim to be a Muslims in such a case. One can only be a Muslim or a nonMuslim in the context of the Quran or the third category is that of hypocrites ie a people who claim to be Muslims but they are not because they pay only lip service to deen of Islam. The other vitally important point is whether people who claim to be Muslims or nonMuslims actually know what deen of Islam is. It is because anyone can claim anything but what actually matters is does one really know what one is talking about? One could be claiming to be a Muslim but has no idea what deen of Islam is. Now if different groups of people claim to be Muslims but they differ with each other having no sense what they talking about could any of them be categorised Muslims? If such like people issue verdicts against each other do they have any real value in the proper context of the Quran? None whatsoever because before one could claim someone else is not a Muslim one has to prove one is a Muslim oneself. This is why unless people define their versions of Islam clearly they cannot make any sense as to why others are excluded from their definition of deen of Islam. People who are born in so called Muslim households claim to be Muslims by birth yet such people have no idea what deen of Islam is because most of them never read the Quran for making sense of its text. Likewise people who enter deen of Islam without knowing anything much about leave it as well and still they have no idea why they became Muslims and why they turned nonMuslims again. Although Allah does not hold people accountable for their ignorance because he created them knowing nothing at all but he does if they remain ignorant after being born because he gave them all they needed to learn sense for making sense of things. This is why people are told repeatedly in the Quran to not to waste their God given opportunity for learning. This is why the Quran repeatedly draws attention of those people only who have already learned sense of making sense of things. He ignores those who have not bothered to learn sense of making sense of things. Such people are said to be fuel of hell fire, why? Because ignorant and foolish people always end up making mess of things for themselves and others. This is why the human world is in the state that it is because most people in the world are ignorant, illiterate, uneducated and trained about making sense of things. Human beings are responsible for their own ignorance not only because they are lazy but they are crazy as well because they try to stop each other from learning things fearing that if someone else came to know better then that person will do to them what they are doing to him. In other words people try to learn better tricks to undermine and dominate each other due to adopting the way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other instead of working on basis of brotherhood whereby they could help and support each other ensuring each person is better than the other for the good of humanity. This is how better way of life makes itself clearly known as to why it is better. So people who claim to work for better world should check themselves out are they following the right way of life for this purpose or not. It is because better world cannot be brought about unless people adopt the way of life that goes with it not against it. This is why deen of Islam is not what most Muslims and nonMuslims claim who hardly have any idea what deen of Islam actually is. Each and every messenger of Allah educated and trained people and that way prepared them for work for deen of Islam. None of them feared that if people became clever then they will be even more difficult to handle because they came to realise how effective way of life advised by Allah is in tying people together in a brotherhood. This is how they overcame ideology of divide and rule or rivalry, animosity, hatred and war. The way of life called KUFAR. So anyone who lives by that way of life willingly is labelled a kaafir or an infidel by the Quran. So the Quran calls such people kufaar who reject and oppose the way of life advised by Allah and instead invent, promote, impose and adopt the way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other. This is the proper context for word KAFAROO in this verse. The Quran challenges people who claim to be fighting for human rights by questioning the way of life they have adopted for themselves making it very clear that unless they adopt the way of life that is consistent with what they say they are not going to succeed. In other words you cannot have unity, peace, progress and prosperity by adopting a way of life that leads to divisions, hatred and wars due to being based upon personal gains at the expense of each other. The only of life that can go with idea of well being of mankind is deen of Islam, why? Because it has goals such as unity, peace, progress and prosperity of humanity. Not only that but it also has clear commandments for does and don’ts as is made clear in the verses of surah one, which tells people to adopt way of life of those people who were successful in this life and will be successful in hereafter and not to adopt the way of life of those who were losers in this life and will be loser in hereafter.


    Word SAWAAUN is from root SEEN, WOW and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be properly balanced in being or actions. Also to have proper proportions or be properly proportioned, to have all things working together properly as a unit or system, of things to work together as a something complete, to work together as a team, to have proper ingredients in proper proportions to be something or to do something, to have power or authority or strength and use it properly or wisely for achieving an objective or accomplishing an intended goal, to have a mixture of things in proper proportions for serving some purpose, to be equal, to be similar or alike in some sense, to even out or be even, to be or become in level with, to straighten, to smooth out unevenness or wrinkles, to fill in the ditches and demolish the dunes to even out the ground or landscape, to remove peaks and troughs, to be together, to stand, to fashion, to form, to shape, to flatten, to raze or level to the ground, to make equal or same, to deem as equal, to be flattened over, to make level, to turn to, to give or pay attention to, to attend to, to intend to do something, to have something in mind to carry out, to turn an idea into a reality, to ascend, to mount, to establish or become established, to settle or settle down, to become stable or firmly settled or established, to have or take things under control, to reach full strength or capacity, to realise full potential, to become of age, to set firmly on, to rest upon, to be central, to be the middle or midpoint, to be just, to be fair, to be same, to be the common factor between things, to be common to all, to be equitable, to make no difference, to not be different, to have no affect on something, to be ineffective, to be right or proper or appropriate or correct or upright, to be straight, to be complete, to be normal, in a normal situation or under the normal set of circumstances, to be in sound health mentally and physically, in succession or consecutively, things that happen one after the other, to make use of each and everything appropriately, to have or create balance between two or more things, something that is free of ups and downs in some sense, something that is properly balanced within itself or makes other things to balance properly, something that is balanced in such a way that it stands on its own feet or is self reliant, to distribute weight among things in such a way that all end up with right weight that they can carry with ease or cop with without any difficulty or problem, to be a properly balanced person both mentally and physically, to make one a properly balanced person, to put something together in such a way that it works perfectly for the purpose it is created for, to have control over something in some way, to bite into something in some way, to affect something in some way, to have influence over something in some way etc etc.


    In the Quranic context all words in the Quran are used purposefully as explained already. The Quran puts forth a framework in which everything should fit neatly like bits and pieces of a house fit together if one has proper understanding of it. Bike parts can only fit together as a bike not as a car or an aeroplane. Things will only look out of place when one looks at bits and pieces in isolation from each other or without over all framework ie without taking context and perspective into account. Things told about in the Quran fit together neatly only if they are put together properly or one will see many contradictions in the text of the Quran which are not there in actual fact when the Quranic information is put together properly. This is why knowing the logically consistent way to make sense of the Quran is of vital importance.


    Word ANZAR is from root NOON, ZAAL and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to raise alarm before something harmful or destructive happens so that people could become alert in time and do something about it. Also to draw attention to something that is of such importance that if attention is not paid to it then consequences could be very serious or disastrous, constitutional or legal obligation or responsibility, self imposed obligation, warning, pledge, threat, alarm, alert, harbinger, herald, vow, pledge or commitment or obligation to God, to consecrate, votive offering, dedication, to threaten or carry out the threat, to proclaim, to declare, to preach, to approach, to reach, to warn against, something that is used for warning or alerting someone in some way for some reason, to guide, to admonish, to deceive, to be active, to be quick in action or act fast, to inform in advance, to spy, to think and act quickly or fast, to let know or inform, to signal, to give a slip to, to make fool of, to succeed in avoiding something, to try to save someone from some kind of catastrophe or disaster, alarm bell, to show concern, to make someone pay attention to something etc etc.


    In the Quranic context warning is not a threat by Allah to mankind that if you do anything I tell you not to do then I will punish you rather this warning is in the sense that if you will do things that you are warned against then they will harm you as a natural consequences based upon cause and effect principle. For example, somebody warns you don’t give a loaded gun to a child. If you ignore this warning and let child have the gun then you are putting yourself at risk of being shot by the child. Allah is not interested in punishing people for their wrong deeds but they will come to regret their wrong acts because the results of their wrong actions will do them harm the way Allah has set up things to work for his purpose. The Quran wants people to do well, this is why the Quran begins with Allah being good to people because he provided for them all that they will ever need to be in peace through progress for prosperity. This is what salvation is all about ie staying out of harm’s way or troubles by following the right way of doing things faithfully. Allah has provided people with information about a way of life that can lead them to blissful, dignified and secure existence but if they will not bother with it then whatever else they do is not going to help them have a brilliant existence in this life or in life in hereafter, which in that case is going to be full of regrets. So it is in the best interest of humanity itself to listen to message of their creator and sustainer and work on the world to make it what is supposed to be in light of the message of God otherwise live to regret it. This is how the Quran explains what is going on in this world and why or how it is happening etc etc. This is why it is vitally important for mankind to study the Quran in detail to make proper sense of their world.


    7) It is because there is a barrier in their minds of ignorance based arrogance for dominating each other by undermining each other which is preventing them from using their minds properly therefore there is a lack of awareness in them regarding proper use of their faculties of hearing and their faculties of seeing and that is why there is a great painful suffering for them by hands of each other as a consequence of their harmful and destructive thoughts and actions against each other for petty personal gains at the expense of each other.


    Word KHAATAM is from root KHAA, TAA and MEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is to seal up something that is open. Also to find or notice something sealed up or blocked up, to see a barrier or blockage in the way of a process, to catch something stopping or preventing something from continuing in some sense, to catch an obstacle or obstruction of some sort in the way of something , to come upon something blocking something in some way, to block or shut off something that is open, to turn off or stop something in some sense that is moving in some sense, to end or finish or conclude something, to end or conclude a process, to finalise something, to put a legal stamp on something to make it officially sealed for legal authentication, to put a barrier in the way of something to stop something from going any further, to discontinue something, to be the very last thing in the order of things, to prevent something from taking place or happening in some sense, to let someone or something stop something from happening, to let someone or something end something in some sense, to let someone or something conclude something in some sense, to wind up, to cover up, to hide, to secure, to shield, to shelter, to hide, to cover up, to protect, to provide refuge or sanctuary for something, to contain something in some sense in something for some reason, container, sealing material, to seal up, to enclose, to brand, to mark, a ring, to wear a ring, to complete, the concluding one, the final act of sealing something for purpose of security or safe keeping, the end part of something, final seal, the one who seals or concludes something, crowning or finishing touch, coffin, chest, basket, chamber, room, fence, womb, water, energy etc etc.



    The meaning of this root is to bring both ends together as if to close something in such a way that thing enclosed cannot be accessed unless the cover or wrapper is broken, torn or opened up. An agreement becomes sealed when two parties come close together on same page and seal it by their signatures. A book is closed when both sides of it are brought together to close it. Things and processes are limited in one or more aspects or sense. A thing could be limited size wise, time wise, weight wise, shape wise, purpose wise and so on. The same is true about processes that are started ie they too are limited in various ways eg time wise, quantity wise, function wise or purpose wise etc etc. If one is selling oranges, he must have started selling them when he got them and this process will come to an end when the seller cannot get any more oranges to sell. The other reason is one may open up a shop and then close it after it has served his purpose, so one no longer sells oranges. When people deal with each other they seal a deal ie finalise it or conclude it by coming together in agreement. A farmer seals or covers up seed in the soil after creating an opening or digging a hole for putting in the seed in the soil. When a written agreement is reached, it is sealed by signatures of the involved parties. Word KHATAM is indicative of closure of such a process that was open once upon a time and working ie the people said to be KUFAAR ie rejecters and opponents of deen of Islam did have a working brain and thinking ability when they were born but they misused it and became a people with harmful and destructive mindset, attitude and behaviour. Sense comes through learning and if one does not learn it then one cannot become a sensible person. Also you only know what you learn and if you learn things that turn a person antisocial then those things are going to cause problems for a human society. So it is very, very important that people understand this point and try not to leave children to themselves otherwise children may not turn out to be human friendly. If society does not care for its individuals’ proper development and growth then individuals will not care for development and growth of their society either. Sooner or later the whole society will come to an end due to infighting because each person in such a society will be only for himself ie very, very short sighted or without any insight. Another point to remember is that when Allah says, he has done this or that, it only means that he has provided means for people to express their motives or thoughts in their actions. For example, somebody invented knife. The use of it is up to users not inventor. If any user misuses a knife, it is not fault of the person who invented the knife. So it is necessary to understand things in their proper context. That is people should not attribute things to Allah and his messengers that are not consistent with their beings respectively otherwise one is attributing lies to Allah and his messengers or messages and that is bound to have serious consequences for humanity as a whole.


    Word QULOOB is from root QAAF, LAAM and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is something that changes or develops over a period of time or suddenly. Also human mind or heart, bloody revolution, education based revolution, to return, to have change of heart or mind, to turn into something else in some way, to flip flop, to be unstable, to be agitated, to go to and fro, to keep doing something over and over, heartbeat, to remain engaged in an activity, a place or idea to which one returns or to which one refers as a reference point, destination or goal, aim or objective, to turn over, to turn around, to turn upside down, to turn inside out, to reverse, to twist, to bend, to waver, to dissuade, to investigate, to revert to, to go back to doing the same thing, to be what one originally was before any change, brains, essence, self, inner most part of something, the most essential part of something, the actual or real thing itself, the very heart of something, form or shape, mould, well, to be returned or handed over, to cause to be in a sequence, to alternate, to cause to contemplate, to make one think, to be turned around, to transform, to be tossed about, to be thrown around, to share an idea around, to wriggle, to tremble, to come back, to go back, to become, activity, behaviour, conduct, movement, success in worldly affairs, daily endeavour, place or time of going about one’s business, to change or cause to change, to exchange, to replace one idea or thing with another, any tool with which people plough or prepare the land for farming or something, to probe, intelligence, sense of making sense, to find out something in some sense, to search out, to discover, to explore, anything that is pure or clear or clean of anything that is not supposed to be part of it, the seat of intellect or emotions, something that thinks or feels or expresses itself in some way to make its presence felt, something mischievous or jumpy or agile, something that hangs onto to something in some sense for some reason, to imitate or copy, to be image of, clever, fast moving, active, lively, something that pushes or urges or drives or motivates or inspires something to be something or to do something, spear or pencil or dot or arrow, a stick with a pointed end to jab an ox to make it move faster, family, support, following, life support system, tribe, household, tent, shelter, sanctuary, refuge, shield, protection, safety, rule of law, tradition, custom, constitution, to cover up, to hide, to conceal, to deceive etc etc.


    Word QALB means something that changes or develops or grows with time or suddenly. This word is used for human mind because it develops and grows with time due to more and more information it receives. If human mind is taught things, that can speed up its learning process. The same root word is used for revolution because people change their minds about the way things are in their daily life so they decide to do something about it in order to change things for the better ie revolutions come about for social developments of mankind. Brains and senses are given to people along with revelation by God for guidance so that people help their own development and growth as a proper human community but it is left to people themselves to learn things they should. All needs of people are provided for but to organise and regulate themselves to make use of provision is left to people themselves ie to explore, produce and distribute things. Islam is all about community spirit because in that rests goodness for both individuals and communities. This is why when some people abuse others the way to revolution is set and in time things will explode if people will continue along the same path due to heating up of social environment like a sealed pot on a cooker which blows off its top when pressure inside gets stronger than what it can hold inside it.


    Word SAMA is from root SEEN, MEEM and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is ability of hear sound. Also ability to respond to sound signal, to pay attention to what is said appropriately, to hear, to listen, to heed, to respond, to have reputation, to be famous, to command hearing, to be considered worth listening to, to hear of, to have the faculty of hearing, to know to acknowledge, to have widespread recognition, to obey, to let one speak, to hear out someone, to reach the hearing of, to give someone a hearing, to avail an opportunity to some to speak up or to be heard, to attend a hearing in a court of law, to listen to a case, to recognise, to give ability of hearing to, to make something obvious to someone, to explain something to someone for understanding, to listen or hear out someone, to give ear to someone, to pay attention to someone, to draw attention of someone, to eavesdrop, to spy, to have sharp hearing, to endeavour to hear, to listen in, to accept what is said and obey, to overhear, to be sharp of hearing, one given to listening in or eavesdropping, to be too obedient, one who causes or makes others hear, to be all ears, that whish is heard, to be attentive, to be alert, to pretend to hear, to pretend to obey, to pretend to listen, to have sense of making sense of things, to pretend to have sense of making sense of things, to explain, to try to make someone understand, to plan, to see, to have insight into something, to have understanding of something, to hear a cry, to hear a call for help, to dig into something for making sense of it, to explore something etc etc.


    In the Quran Allah uses similar words for himself as he uses for other things but they mean as appropriate for his being because hearing of Allah does not depend on sound signals. Moreover sound is only there due to air and in space there is no air so there is no question of sound signals. In other words Allah has his own way of hearing things even if we cannot figure it out how exactly it happens. He is monitoring all things in every way they need to be monitored so that this whole set up works perfectly according to his plan. As we will see the Quran puts far too much emphasis on proper use of brains and senses as well as bodies for human beings in order to have a great life otherwise people are said to be worse than animals.


    Word ABSAAR is from root BAA, SWAAD and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is sense of sight. Also faculty of sight or ability to see things, the ability of human brain to see or understand things, sense of seeing things with eyes on the head or eyes of the mind inside the head, to have sense of things or their understanding, to know, to have knowledge of something, to comprehend, to have in sight or within sight, to have in view, to see, to have vision or ambition, to foresee things due having knowledge about things, to have an imagination about something, to have a notion about something, to have or hold an idea about something, to conceptualise something, to realise, proof, sign, eye opener, to warn, to guide, to reflect, to ponder, to think, evidence or evident, to gain knowledge of something, to keep an eye on, to watch over, to guard, to be guardian over, to look after, to take care, to be given insight into something, hindsight or foresight, to find guidance, to have sharp eyesight, to be intellectually sharp, to plot, to conspire, to plan, to scheme, to manage, to lead, to have control over, to be a chief of a people, to have roots and branches, to have leaves and fruits, to be thorny, to be the very essence of something, to be the seed of something, to shelter or shield, to protect, clear or manifest evidence, to have or offer a powerful explanation about something, to discern, sure knowledge about something, to show the way, to make something clear, to explain about something clearly, light or light of knowledge that gives insight into things as to what they are or where they are or what they do and how they do it, something plain to see, to be capable of seeing into things, to shine, to be bright, daylight, the blood stain on the point of an arrow that is used for hunting is evidence of arrow hitting the targeted animal, shield, armour, to deduce, to reason thing out, to think rationally, to infer, to imply, to reason things out, to figure out things, something that stick in the mind or takes over the mind, a longing, a strong desire for something, a scholar, a luminary, a learned person, to offer an evidence or proof for something, to witness, to be present, something that opens up the eye of the mind etc etc. Word is used for self evident things or universal realities ie for real things in the real world. This word is also used by Allah for himself. Again Allah does not need eyes and light to see things, so when interpreting words these points should be taken into account or one will end up saying wrong things about God which will render interpretation false.


    Word GHISHAAWAH is from roots GHAIN, SHEEN and WOW/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to cover. Also to overwhelm, to overcome, to cover up, to hide, to conceal, to envelope, to enshroud, to seek to cover, to faint, to visit frequently, to overpower, to overtake, to be or become covered, to be or become overcome, to be overtaken, to be or become enveloped, to be or become overwhelmed, to be or become overpowered, to lose consciousness, to lose awareness, to be or become unaware, to become completely covered up, to cause something to overcome something else, to make animals mate, for man to have sexual intercourse with a woman, euphemism for mating with a female, to search or reach for some means of covering or wrapping up oneself, something that covers or overwhelms something in some sense, to make someone unconscious or unaware, an overwhelming disaster or calamity or catastrophe, to veil, to fall unconscious, to be awestruck, an overwhelming situation or a set of circumstances, the membrane that covers the heart, the skin that is used as cover over sheath of a sword, to come to see someone, harmful and destructive consequences of peoples thought s and actions against each other, the hell mankind create for themselves by mistreating each other, to lose track of time and place or sense of events, to lose sense of awareness or alertness, to have no sense of handling a situation, to act foolishly or ignorantly or senselessly, something that surrounds something in some sense for some reason, to be mentally unstable or unsound, to be weak or slow intellectually, to be dumb and deaf and blind in one’s environment, to put something under guard, to lookafter something, to have control over something in some sense, to have something within reach, to link or connect something to something in some sense, to get hold of something in some sense, to have no sense of purpose etc etc. In this verse a point is made that people have been given brains and senses to use them to gain information and its understanding through life experiences by way of trial and error and become learned so that then they realise the need for revelation of God and look for it and find it and learn it and follow it in order to live a peaceful, progressive and prosperous life ie a life free of regrets, anxiety and confusion. Since people do not use their brains and senses as they should so they become unaware of their purpose and proper use and end up confused so they go after things the way they should not because that will lead them to painful suffering by their own doings ie people make their own lives hell by not using their brains and senses properly as well as of others. The same root is used for loss of sense when one is drunk with alcohol or goes unconscious. Everything becomes dark like night covers up things due to its darkness for people. The same happens when a person is in depression ie everything looks dark for the depressed because he is in trouble from which he cannot find an escape route. When one has no sense of purpose in life one becomes lost in the darkness of confusion or ignorance. So brain and senses should be used to gain light of knowledge so that one saves oneself from the dark end of the tunnel.


    Word AZAAB is from root AIN, ZAAL and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to put a stop to something in some way. Also to put someone through hardship for some purpose, to block something in some way to stop it from continuing, sweetness and pleasantness of water felt when it is used for quenching extreme thirst, unpleasant events or happenings that stop people from living a pleasant life, limitations or prohibition or restrictions that stop humanity from growing and prospering, fresh or sweet and pleasant water, saliva, pleasantness of sexual activity, rubbish that floats on top of fresh water in a pond which makes it dirty, pieces of cloth which women use for wiping off tears from their faces after crying in case of a death of a loved one, poisonous bushes which if camels eat they can end up dead, hunger or thirst for something that remains unsatisfied, hardship or trouble or difficulty or problem, an obstacle in the way of doing something, a person or horse that cannot eat anything due to extreme thirst for water because any food will get stuck in his throat, a person who stays hungry or thirsty the whole night, a person who lacks shelter or care, to lack things of need, punishment handed out by a court of law to a criminal for his crime, affliction, disunity, sectarianism, differences or divisions among people, fractures in relationships of a human population, to remove or deny sweet water, to deny one necessities for one’s living, to inflict harm or destruction, to oppress or suppress, to torment, to chastise, to hold accountable, water spring or well, to stand guard over, to help or support, controlled entry or exit, way through to something, shelter, sanctuary, constitution or rule of law, family or household, tent, to be pleasant or sweet or fresh or agreeable, to remove or deny sweet water, to torture, to cause pain, to be unable to eat because of extreme thirst, the tip of the pointed object, to go far, to punish, to inflict harm upon, to oppress, to take someone to task for some reason, to put through tough training program, stagnation, jam, become stuck in some difficult or awkward situation in some way, predicament etc etc. Things that stop or put obstacle in the path of unity, peaceful, progressive and prosperous existence or make it difficult or impossible are called AZAAB. Such things make one regret his life and make him anxious about his future and keep one confused. Remaining ignorance is root of all evils in the world because it is an obstacle in the way of human progress and prosperity. Water is also called AZAAB because it stops thirst or because it stops life by drowning people when there is flooding caused by water which destroys lives.


    Word AZEEM is from root AIN, ZWAA and MEEM. Concrete meaning of this world is framework that gives something its shape or form in some sense. Also something that gives something its characteristics or value or worthiness or usefulness or structure or character or strength, bone or bones, skeleton, structure, power or authority or strength, reference point or standard or benchmark or specification, something great or grand or immense, to venerate, to measure up to, to be proud or arrogant or determined or decisive, to respect, to observe, to be in awe of, to consider too great a task to attempt it, to be magnificent or majestic, to be severe or important or notable or respectable or honourable, to look up to, to keep an eye upon, to guard, to take care of, to help or support, to learn or drink from fountain of knowledge, water spring or new beginning, ocean of water or knowledge, to cause flooding, to transgress the limits, to overwhelm or become overwhelmed, something to hand something upon, something reliable, something solid or concrete, something lasting or durable or fit for the purpose etc etc.


    In the verses of the Quran Allah explains why some more advantaged people fail to use their faculties bestowed by him properly. The reason is their minds are preoccupied with ambitions of dominating each other by undermining each other therefore being focused on that point everything else is out of their minds. One has to realise the fact that human senses ie sense of seeing or hearing etc is under control of human brain at all times. If brain becomes overly preoccupied with something then senses become fully used for that purpose instead of acting as stimulus for drawing attention to other things. In short one cannot be distracted easily from what one is fully focusing one’s attention upon so this acts as a barrier for one’s mind as well as a sort of cover for one’s senses. When a person is involved in deep thinking about something then if another person waves his hand in front of his eyes or calls him for attention then the person involved in deep thinking does not notice it therefore does not respond while wide aware. This is what the Quran is drawing our attention to so that we do not become such people that guidance of Allah has no affect on us otherwise we are doomed. This is how the Quran tells people to wake up to real world realities before it is too late.
     
    8) Among the mankind there are people who say, we commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind according to guidance of Allah for brilliant future of mankind in this world as well as in hereafter but in actual fact they do not commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind at all as should be obvious to themselves and others from the very results of their own harmful and destructive thoughts and actions against each other.


    Word NAAS is from roots ALIF, NOON and SEEN and NOON, SEEN and ALIF/WOW/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to seek comfort through something. Also something that draws attention of something, to seek or find emotional solace and personal security in or through something, to seek or find comfort and security through each other, humans, people, tamed animals, to tame, affable, friendly, intimate friend, to be sociable, to detect or sense or perceive something, to comprehend or understand something, to come to know or gather information, to seek something gently, to sight from a distance, to deem or consider something comforting, to conceive or come up with an idea or something, to become pregnant, to take on responsibility or some weight or burden, to discern, to alert or draw attention to one’s presence, humankind as opposed to other species, masses or masses as opposed to ruling elite or leaders, man/men or woman/women or a human being or human beings, people or groups of people, human population or human community or tribes, a member of human race, humanity, humane, humanitarian, to converse or seek conversation, socialisation, lowly or weak people, weaklings, immature, subordinate, rubble, a forlorn thing, to forget, to abandon, to overlook, oblivion, to neglect, human error, to leave one to his own devices, to forsake or discard, something insignificant, things not worth remembering or paying attention to or worth bothering with, women or women like, pertaining to women, sciatica, authority or subordinate to authority, stick, staff, crew, group, band, authority, power, subordinate, to drive hard, longevity, postponement, to protect, to allow time to pay a debt, strongly intoxicating drink, to drive or drive away, to make something move or move away, to cause to forget, to delete, to cancel, to erase, to rub out, to omit, to cause to forget or abandon, to defer, to push back, transposition, adding, increasing, intercalation, thick stick, cudgel, woman or woman like in some respect, women folk, to ignore, something useless or worthless, government, regime, administration, community, party, something beautiful or comforting that attracts one so much that one forgets about anything else, beautiful or attractive women that make men forget themselves, an organised community of people that is organised so well that it is not bothered by problems due to being fully confident and able to overcome them, something that makes one forget something, managements or communities they manage, forgetfulness or negligence, to deceive, to cheat, to mislead, to hold fast, to react, to bite, to be sharp, to devour, to consume, to use, to exploit, to explore, to discover, to be active or lively or energetic, to hook onto, to connect, to be in touch or in contact, to have a relationship with, to link or have a link with, to reach, to control, to have jurisdiction, to have involvement in something in some sense, to implicate, to be on the slippery slope, to be infirm or unstable, a person put under the shadow of another as if one does not exist in one’s own right ie the forgotten or invisible masses, people who are dependent upon support of others to live, a properly organised and regulated community of people that is organised and regulated so well that it is not bothered by any problems, bull or something like a bull in some sense, fish or something like a fish in some sense, tooth or something like a tooth in some sense, hook or something like a hook in some sense, hand or something like a hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word NAAS is about attachment ie things that feel secure in company of other alike things. Humans are called humans because they find security among other humans particularly ideologically or emotionally besides biological functioning for continuation of humanity as a species. However, individuals go their own ways and form groups of people and becomes parties with conflicts of interest due to lack of sense of proper goals and ways to get there. So humans are pulled in different directions by lots of things therefore each group plans as it sees fit for itself and fights against the rest to secure its own interests. As a result confused people do all sorts of things that actually cause them damage but they realise it not till results of their courses of actions bear fruit and they cannot go any further in that direction. In wider context word NAAS means all mankind but in limited context naas are divided between groups of people with different interests eg leaders and masses. In this context some naas are called jinn and others ins ie leading influential people and masses of people that attach themselves to them. In another context ruling elite or chiefs or leaders who oppose mission assigned by Allah are called SHAYATEEN and people who are responsible for running the mission are called MALAAIKAH. However, in this verse attention is drawn to a group of people who declare commitment to the mission yet do not go through with it to make it a reality.


    Word YAQOOL is from root QAAF, WOW and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to communicate something to something in some way. Also to express, to indicate, to show, to speak, to talk, to say, to manifest, to make evident, to make obvious, to tell something to someone or something in some sense, to hurt, to attribute, to fabricate lies, to gossip, to spread rumours, to surmise, to demand, to exchange, to ask, to request, to testify, to voice an opinion, to impress, to instruct, to inspire, to stimulate, to motivate, to create an impression, to urge, to push, to submit, to injure, to commit, to declare, to die, to pay attention, to proclaim, to infer, to imply, to make a statement, to make a speech, to lecture, to confess, to admit, to accept, to fall into a system, to speak with tongue, to beat, to overcome, to describe, to call, to label as, to be active, to be lively, to be on the move, to vibrate, to attribute falsely something to someone or something, to say something false against, to accuse, to claim, to be said or told or commanded, to order, to falsely attribute a statement to someone, to fabricate, to forge, to trap, to deceive, to mislead, speech, talk, lecture, tongue, language, king, leader, confession, admission, message, teachings, sentence, verdict, decision, opinion, saying, reporting, punishment, torture, thought, forgery, fabrication, freedom, the voice of heart or mind, vibrant, energetic, to make connections, to link things together, to drive, to mimic, to copy, something that is looking for manifesting itself in some way, etc etc. In an art work an artist can express whatever he wants to say and onlooker can also give it meanings that fit in with his thoughts.


    In this verse we are told that people in general just say anything about anything which they do not really understand because they never think about it thoroughly in a proper way so when they are asked about things by such people whom their thoughts and actions affects in a negative way, they just say anything that comes to their minds to try to satisfy them but they cannot because only well understood ideas can make people satisfied in their minds. It is general behaviour that when people see others doing something wrong to them they suddenly bring up God and goodness question ie saying, do you not believe in God and do you know you are not supposed to do this or that because it is wrong. After that things are back to what they were till next time. The right way to do things is to go into detail of things and understand them and then share that with others so that wrong things never happen again between people which lead them to painful suffering. However just as one party questions beliefs and actions of another so they reply to each other ie in a meaningless way so both sides remain ignorant and confused as each other because neither attempts to think things through thoroughly till they are faced with actual situations and then they just say or do what comes to their minds out of nowhere. There is no real preparation for discussing anything sensibly thoroughly for solving the problems facing humanity. This is why people say and do things in a half hearted way due to ignorance and confusion. To get rid humanity of this situation Allah sent the Quran for them but they remain distant from the book of their creator and sustainer either by not reading it at all or by reading it for all the wrong reasons such as to get their problems solved magically by saying some words or doing some irrelevant things which they assume are relevant and or to try and find faults in it so that they could say we do not believe and do what the book says because we have found this and that fault in it knowing not how to read the book properly for its proper understanding. This is how people in the world carry on with their lives yet expect all will be alright in the end but it does not become alright instead it gets worse and worse with time and this is how this mindset, attitude and behaviour destroyed people after people unless they woke up and corrected their mindsets, attitudes and behaviours by listening to someone sensible among them who understood the message of his creator and sustainer properly in light of real world realities instead of on basis of make beliefs.


    9) Because without thinking things through thoroughly for their consequences for mankind they make attempts at educating masses regarding guidance of Allah as well as those who are really committed to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind but instead they end up confusing themselves and their own supporters and followers yet due to their ignorance based arrogance they fail to realise as to what they are actually doing to themselves and each others as a result of their this mindset, attitude and behaviour towards guidance of Allah and each other.


    Word YUKHAADIOON is from root KHAA, DAAL and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to cut two different things in pieces and put them together as if they are just one and the same thing. Also to say something which is not in one’s mind, to say one things but have another in the mind, to do things under the cover with bad intentions ie to inflict harms and destructions upon others, to disguise things, to confuse things, to mix up things, to educate, to open up the eyes on the head or in the mind, to indoctrinate, to hide or conceal things, to have dark intentions, to cover or cover up, to do something in the dark, to attempt to do something in a confusing or chaotic state, to deceive or cheat, to delude, to beguile or fool oneself or others, to have or develop desire to be fooled by oneself, to be glad to make fool of oneself or others, an inner room, to have things separated in one’s mind, to have different compartments in mind to keep things separate from each other instead of taking them all as one whole thing, to cause to hold false beliefs, to frustrate hopes and plans of, to mislead, to evade or elude or avoid the real issue, to side track, to take precautions, to take needed measures for ensuring safety and security, to be or become bad or useless or confused, to be or become stagnant, to be regressive, the jugular vein, the life line, livelihood or something to do with livelihood, to engage in deception, to try to double-cross, to cause to be deceived, to learn or teach unreasonable things, to make people believe in ideas or put trust in things that do not stand to reason, controlled entry and exit, to give something a try in vain, to try and solve a problem without trying to understand it properly, to become frustrated, to end up in a closed street or a dead end, to fail to learn or teach the way to do something properly, to do things as if to deceive, to pretend, to be creative or inventive, to fabricate, a trapdoor, a secret way, a false door, a false entry or exit, to see, to understand, to help or assist or support, to guard or spy, to take care of something in some way, to deal with something in some way, to be in sorry state of affairs, to regret etc etc.


    When there is conflict between individuals and groups, people resort to all sorts of thoughts and actions against each other in order to dominate or undermine each other. In any ideological warfare between groups of people misinformation and disinformation is used to create mistrust and distrust among people so that they become suspicious of each other and so the opponent group breaks up. Since such things are done by way of using some truths and some lies, hence the use of word KHADA because it carries sense of deception in it. However, remember that even though people may do wrong things God does not. So always interpret such words in an appropriate way to attribute them to God. God does not deceive anyone nor does he need to do that even though some people may do so. Not only that God does not deceive anyone but he cannot be deceived by anyone either. People just want to hear what they like so those who wish to lead people for their personal gains at their expense tell them loads of things they will do for them if they will choose them as their leaders and this is how they wish to be fooled by others. In such a world which people create for themselves no one does anything for anything for nothing but despite accepting to live this way yet they expect each other to freely to things for each other. This is why they trust such people who tell them they will do it for them if they will take them for their leaders and after they become leaders they frustrate them and the following keeps complaining without any end results. People who are educated in such a system, become more and more clever at abusive use of others. It is like going to a school for learning how to steal or rob or deceive people even better by finding new and better ways to do so. This is why proper foundation for living life is necessary for humanity if they want to get out of all such situations and circumstances otherwise people can keep on accusing each other for dishonesty or deception without any real change ever coming about because real change cannot come about without changing the foundation upon which all our thoughts and actions are based. A way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other can never deliver for humanity a world that is honest. It is the very foundation of dishonesty or theft or loot and plunder to live by way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other. So people who live by way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other can never be truthful, honest or free of cheating. If anyone thinks so one is only devaluing oneself due to not thinking things through thoroughly. Are all people not children of this world? Then all have every right to everything in this world regardless wherever they live in this world. All people are creatures of the same God, so why should more advantaged people take whatever they can and leave the disadvantaged with nothing at all? Is this not dishonesty or deception or theft or robbery or looting and plundering etc etc? Then who can stand up who accepts the way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other and truly claim one is honest, free of deception, theft, robbery, looting and plundering etc etc? This makes one raise a question, why people make laws and to whom those laws give advantage? These laws are made to frustrate the disadvantaged and to ensure advantaged get away with their murders. If a disadvantaged does not get what is rightfully his according to nature itself and God by getting it rightfully then he has no choice but to turn to wrongful ways and means to take what is suppose to be his in the first place. If he does that it is because such a person is forced to do so but then he is put in jail, why? This should make it absolutely clear that in a human population based upon way of life founded upon idea of personal gains at the expense of each other laws are made by dishonest, deceiving, thieves and robbers in human forms in order to frustrate honest upright people who desire to live by way of life advised by their creator and sustainers because that way of life can lead mankind to blissful, dignified and secure existence through unity, peace, progress and prosperity. This is a very clear contrast between the two ways of life and people who follow them. This is why those who talk about God and humanity if they have no proper knowledge of things then they confuse themselves and each other either due to being ignorant or by being ignorant as well as terribly stupid. The question is, why do they do that? It is because it gives them advantage due to being advantaged so they do not care what happen to the rest. In that case why should anyone care for anyone caring for whom puts one in a disadvantaged position in comparison to advantaged people? Now if all started taking out their frustration on each other then what will become of this world? Could then advantaged people live a great life which they assume to be their birth right at the expense of the rest? Then why take the world down that path of life? Why not help take the world in the right direction by accepting to live by a way of life that can deliver paradise for them here in this world? No religious or secular minded person can ever even dream of delivering the kind of world the Quran promises with clear explanations. This is why the Quran is word of creator and sustainer of the universe because people do not have minds to produce a book like that. The religious and the secular minded must try it if they think it is at all possible for them to do so. Why not give humanity something better than the Quran if it is at all possible? Have they done any such thing in the past? If yes, where is it? Something no one had done in the past is proof enough that it is not a book that could be easily matched by people even if they all came together to attempt it. After all almost whole human world is standing against the Quran but has nothing to compare it with the Quran. Just to explain the point, people are advantaged relatively to each other and none is given over all thorough advantage against all the rest. This is why rivals do succeed against each other in different ways. A clear proof people need help and support of each other and that they can help and support each other otherwise they end up being rivals and enemies and get nowhere due to frustrating each other. This is why petty little advantages should be over looked for huge benefits of humanity as a whole. So one should be able to see clearly how wrong attempts of human beings against each other back fire on them and thereby put humanity through hell by their own design and making.


    Word YASHUROON is from root SHEEN, AIN and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is a person who follows a particular path that leads somewhere in some sense for some purpose. Also a person who is self aware, a person who is aware of his environment or surroundings, to have information about something due to careful observation, to have proper understanding of something, to know about origin or working or purpose of something, to perceive something through any of the senses, to be sensitive, to follow a path, to be consistent with something in some sense, to measure up to something in some sense, to be in touch with something in some way, to be connected to something in some way, to follow a tradition or rule of law, to abide by a constitution or an agreement, to be aware of something or to be aware of something at a deeper or wider level, hair on human body, wool or fur, confusion, complication, complexity, sophistication, poetry, poem, poet, writer of poetry, to know, to be cognisant of, to be covered with hair, innermost garment or cover, sign, landmark, rites, to have deeper and wider understanding of something in some respect or as a whole, name of a star, something that is of foundational importance, apple of the eye, something that draws attention to itself, something that is worth attention, to focus upon something, to follow a goal, the mental process of knowing things, perception, reasoning, judgment, intelligence, to feel, intuition, inkling, to be agitated, to realise, to be aware, to cause to know, to cause to become aware, to alert, to cause to suppose, supposition, to be creative in some sense, to be skilful in some sense, bristles, the art of poetry, poetic skill, Sirius or Dog star, a star widely worshipped in pre-Islamic Arabia, a place where religious rituals may be performed, a place considered holy or complete or sacred or perfect or pure, a path considered holy or complete or sacred or perfect or clean, tooth or something like a tooth in some sense, tradition, example, precedent, something that matters, something that bites, something that causes trouble or pain, eye or something like an eye in some sense, to guard, to help or support, spring season, new beginning, water well, to keep an eye upon, head or something like a head in some sense, ruling elite, chief, leadership, command and control centre, brain, top part or section of something, management or administration etc etc. SHAOOR means to recognise something from the available clues about it. To get to the source by means of clues that lead to it eg footsteps could help see which way something went. Likewise if one finds some hair of a camel in some place, one draws conclusion that there must be a camel around. If one finds some animal killed by some other animal eg a lion the clues found there could lead to the lion. This is how this word leads to deeper thought so that one realises things from the clues one finds regarding matters. The same word is used for poetry because in poems people try to express their ideas in form of clues because in some cases society might not allow straight expression of what is in minds of people due taboos. So word SHAOOR is about deeper and wider sense of awareness of things. This verse is bringing to our attention another big reason for conflicts between people who claim to adhere to divine will eg Jews and Christians and all others who claim to have divine scriptures to which they claim to adhere to. The question we need to ask ourselves is, why do these people who claim to be people of God fight over God? The answer is very simple, because they have been misled by their rulers and priests into accepting state and religion separation. According to them God has no business in state affairs and state has no business in religious affairs. The next question is, who created this separation and why? The answer is again very simple, the people whom such an arrangement benefits. Who has benefited by pushing God out of state affairs? The chiefs and kings and rulers because after getting God out of their way they could do as they liked ie make laws that suited them and not the masses they ruled. That is what led to use and abuse of masses at the hands of rulers, mullahs and money lenders or business people. Rulers created religions through setting up priesthood or priestly classes. The priests misinterpreted the scriptures and misrepresented them to masses as per wishes of rulers and made fool of masses deriving their authority from rulers. This not only gave power to rulers over masses but also the priestly classes. This trick took its time to be discovered by priests who then revolted against kings and became supreme rulers themselves. Just as priests used to dance on tunes of kings from then on kings were made to dance on tunes of priests. Just as kings used to appoint top priests now priests were appointing kings for the people. When masses discovered this they revolted against rulers and priests ending the supremacy of kings and priests but now another entity took over the masses and that was money lenders and money changers or bankers or business for profit people.


    Since money became the source of power instead of kingdom and religion those who have this power exploit rulers and priests as they wish and masses are back in confusion as to what is really going on in the world. The concept of secular democracy is brought about to fool people in the name of freedom from imperialism but it is same combination that is still exploiting the masses ie rulers or political leaders, religious leaders and leading bankers are working together for exploiting masses. So the Quran is telling us that people fight over God because they have become religious therefore they have become divided instead of being followers of divine will for living in this world. Religion is all about make beliefs and rituals and arguing endlessly over things that are not based upon any proof or usefulness for humanity which is futile for mankind. This is why when people with religious mindset work for God they end up making fool of themselves and destroying humanity over useless issues that do not really matter for humanity. People only do what they think is right in their minds. It is not possible that a person knows something is really false yet willingly gives his life for promoting it. A person however can give his life willingly thinking that he is doing the right thing. So the verse is telling people that there are people who claim they are working for peace but actually they are not. They should pay attention to things and find out what is right and what is wrong rather than just following anything anyone tells them. Ignorance is not accepted as an excuse for doing wrong things or doing right things using wrong ways. Whatever people do they must ensure as much as possible that the end goal is proper and that it is achieved according to set out proper terms and condition or guidelines. So ignorance based arrogance is of no help when it comes to learning what is true or proper. People just follow their own baseless assumption and make beliefs and their actions or behaviour is very much limited by their mindsets and attitudes toward life and humanity. One person might have started something deliberately but later generations follow things like sheep.


    10) In their minds is harmful and destructive ambition to dominate each other by undermining each other and in sight of Allah their this desire increases rivalry and animosity between them therefore the result of their such harmful and destructive thoughts and actions is bound to be grievous suffering by hands of each other because thereby they deny each other rights set for them by Allah for ensuring their well being as a proper human community.


    Word MARAD is from root MEEM, RAA and DWAAD. Concrete meaning of this root is decrease or increase of ingredients in a mix in sense of their number or measure whereby the mix no longer meets the specified or required standard or produces the needed result. Also loss or gain of things in some sense in a mix which causes the thing to become imbalanced therefore worthless, omission or insertion of things in a mix which turns the whole thing useless, subtraction or addition of things in a mix which renders the mix ineffective or purposeless, to deny the arrow the chance to hit its target by making changes to its original specifications, to do something to something which causes it to become ineffective for the purpose it is supposed to serve, loss or lack of proper strength that causes something to become weak or infirm or unstable, to be or become out of right shape or appropriate size or proper balance or proportions, to no longer be fit or right for the purpose or job, to be or become ill, to have disease, to suffer from fever or temperature, to be or become angry, to lose balance of mind, to lose right perspective or context for looking at something, to lose sense of proper judgement or decision, to become unsound in mind, to hold harmful or destructive thoughts in mind about oneself or others, to do something harmful or destructive to oneself or others, to be or become confused, to be in a chaos or confusion, to spread anarchy or panic or trouble, to cause imbalance in something in some sense, to cause divisions and dissentions between people, to cause rifts or fractures in relationships of people in a human family or community, to cause human society to become ill or dysfunctional in some way, to cause lawlessness or breakdown in law order, to cause problems or difficulties or hardship for people in some sense, to cause or think to cause some sort of disease or illness in something in some way for some reason, to harbour ill thoughts about oneself or others, to be depressed or cause depression, to suffer from anxiety or think of causing anxiety to others, to be or become flooded with wrong thoughts in mind, to think about harming or destroying others, to hold grudges, to have wish ills for others, a land or kingdom where in there is trouble or chaos or anarchy or confusion of some kind, to be or become suspicious or doubtful about something or someone, to have doubts in mind about something in some sense, to have concern for something in some sense, to care about something, to show concern for something in some sense, to worry or fear about something in some way, to suffer from a biological or psychological problem, to be or become unhealthy in some sense, to plot or scheme or conspire, to lead or guide, top part of section of something, to be head of a people, to water a plant, to quench thirst, to satisfy an ambition or desire, to have an ambition or desire, to be sick, to be taken ill, to nurse, to suffer an affliction, pest, to be weak, to be of bad judgement, to be hypocritical etc etc. It means loss of balance ie sense of proper judgment or loss of state of health due to something gone wrong within mind or body or both. In social context it is loss of proper balance in community which could lead to break down of human society. The Quran claims to be a remedy for all human self created problems but only if people will learn it properly and follow it faithfully. It is just an explanation about how to solve such problems by setting up and running the human society in a particular way so that problem do not arise in the first place and that any problems that are already there could become solved over a given or chosen period of time. The Quran is not about reading some verses from it and blowing over disease effected parts of people. If it meant to be used that way then when a person had his hand chopped off by an accident one could do so instead of looking for a surgeon to put the hand back together again. It is because if something is claimed to or is supposed to work in a particular way then it should and if it does not that way then the claim about it is false or the thing is also false. The Quran offers no magical or miraculous solutions to any problem at all instead it explains to people what to do and how to do it and leaves it to people to do it or not to do it. It is no service to deen of Islam to spread false ideas about the Quran and then when people try them out they find them false and therefore they end up condemning the Quran instead of condemning the people who make such false claims about the Quran. It is the wrong ideas that have been spread by priesthood about scriptures that we find widespread upon which the rest of things are done eg look at how many movies are made by people and how many books have been written based on those false concepts. Each and every movie people make or each and every book they write anywhere and everywhere has wrong notions about God in it. When God is portrayed like this in each and every way people have available to them how can world be a place fit for such people who have sense to make proper sense of things? This is why almost all mandirs, masjids, synagogues, churches, temples are nothing more than dens of devils wherein God is not praised but condemned day and night. God is condemned not just by words but words from the very hearts of people and particularly people who are at the receiving end of atrocities by others. Each such person questions God why this or that person has been given advantage over me because look what s/he is doing to me? No priest is there to answer this question or to stand in for God because that is the way these priest have been teaching things about God to people. This is the main reason thoughtful people leave religions alone because they become aware what priests and mullahs are actually doing in the name of God. However even most of the thoughtful people do not bother with thinking through about proper concepts about God otherwise it is not possible for them to not to turn to his advised way of life for guidance by turning to his revealed message the Quran for studied it properly. Am I reading a different Quran from the rest of human population? No. In fact if anyone who is knowledgeable and has already read the Quranic translations by mullahs for understanding the Quran then reads my interpretation of the Quran for understanding it and then reads the same mullah translations again one will begin to see that same ideas could be derived from the mullahs translations as well with a bit of thoughtful hard work, which proves the point that fault rests with human beings not with the actual Quranic text. All because mullahs did not interpret the Quran in light of real world realities due to not knowing them or due to deliberately ignored them and the results are right before our eyes. The question is, if mullahs deliberately ignored real world realities then why? The only answer is to mislead people. It is because they have been trying for centuries to hold people back from learning about real world realities so that people do not become clever and question their mullahs, money lenders and rulers. This is how a controlling and manipulating system works which way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other promotes and imposes upon humanity. This is why for so long as people keep choosing to live by it they cannot escape consequences that take place due to it.


    Word ZAAD is from roots ZAA, WOW/YAA and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to increase in quantity or measure. Also to grow, to develop, to progress, to prosper, to accumulate, to add, to multiply, to become more, to inflate, to pressurise, to blow, to expand, to stretch, to enlarge, to strengthen, to reinforce, to backup, to support, to acquire an increase, to increase in, an excess or addition, addendum, to become over and above what is already there or is needed, to become bigger or larger in size or heavier in weight, to become more in number or amount, to augment, being more, being extra, livelihood, necessities for going on a journey or travelling, necessities for an undertaking to carry it through, tools or weapons or instruments or equipments needed for doing something, over and above, more or more than, to increase, to become more in quantity or size or amount or number or strength, to prosper, to give more or to take more, more, to gain more support, to become stronger ideologically or physically, somebody, anybody, a person, a supposed name or person, such and such or so and so, someone, anyone, a person who does not exist in reality, a fictitious name, Tom; Dick or Harry, something more than needed, to be or become redundant, to become useless, to exceed need or expectation, superfluous, to exaggerate, to inflate, to go beyond one’s ability, to raise, to embellish, to create false reputation around something or someone, to improve, to make something more interesting or beautiful, to decorate, to add fictitious detail to something or someone, adjunct or accessory, addendum, disused, discarded, separate, excrescent, adscititious or ancillary or auxiliary, supplementary, unnecessary, not essential or fundamental, extrinsic, tool or weapon or instrument or something like a tool or weapon or an instrument in some sense, hand or something like a hand in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, door or something like a door in some sense etc etc.


    Word ALEEM is from root ALIF, LAAM and MEEM. Concrete root meaning of this root is to feel pain. Also to feel hurt, to have an ache or pain, to feel hurt or injured in some sense, to feel hardship or difficulty or adversity, to feel troubled, to have a troubling problem, to be depressed, to cause pain or hurt, to experience ache or pain or hurt or injury, to suffer unhappiness or sadness or grief or sorrow, to be mean, to be miserable, to be niggardly or stingy, to be miserly, consequences of harmful and destructive thoughts and actions, something that causes severe pain or hurt to someone, stick or something like stick in some sense, beating or fighting or war, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, spear or arrow or dart or something like them in some sense, water or something like water in some sense, bloodshed, looting and plundering etc etc. The verse is telling people that putting obstacles in the way of unity, peace, progress and prosperity is not without consequences rather it would result is terribly painful existence of mankind by hands of each other. Even though it is said God will do this or that but in the sense that he is the one who has set up everything to work this way. When people do things to hurt each other it is not doing of God but he is the one who has provided each and everything with all the ways and means to do what they do. If anyone shoots a person dead with a gun God is as much responsible as the maker of the gun and its bullets but trigger is pulled by the user of the gun for his own reasons whatever they may be. So blame in real sense does not rest with God for wrong doings of people to each other. This is why unless one has some sense about origin, development and use of language one may end up translating the message of the Quran incorrectly. Just a little misunderstanding can lead far, far away from the intended sense of message. This also shows how context and perspective make a huge difference in this regard.



    Word YUKAZZIBOON is from root KAAF, ZAAL and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is something not fit for the specified purpose. Also to prove to be false, to miss the target, to not to move with time, to fall well short of target, to overshoot, to undershoot, to deviate, to lie, to deceive, to cheat, to refute, to accuse, to give lie to, to pretend, to run away from battle, to be wrong, to be wasted on, to fail to meet specification, to fail to be up to standard or requirement, to be a compulsive liar, to be compulsory, to be compelled to lie, to accuse of lying, to make a false statement, to deny, to distort, to be reckoned or deemed as a liar, to reject as false, to be disbelieved, to be accused of falsehood or forgery or intellectual dishonesty, to be or become a liar, one who lies constantly, to stop, to say something against the self evident reality, a piece of cloth that is printed upon with different colours, to dye a piece of cloth with different colours, a camel that moves at a slow pace than normal, a state when there occurs difference or conflict between one’s mind and body, to say something which one does not believe in one’s mind, habitual or incorrigible liar, to deny adamantly, to accuse of lying strongly, belied, obstinate denial, to absorb a shock, to be kind hearted, to be easily misled, to be a soft target, controlled entry or exit, to obstruct, to block, to shield or shelter, to protect, to support, to follow, to be soft touch, to be easy going, to absorb a shock, controlled entry or exit, to put obstacle in the way of something in some way, to prevent or stop something from going to its place, to obstruct or block, to shelter or protect or shield, to resist or oppose, to provide with refuge or sanctuary, rule of law, tradition or custom etc etc.


    In Arabic language a word can be used in opposite meanings in the very same text. It is because in Arabic most roots of words have opposing meanings within them. So it is very much possible to use a word in one place for one meaning and in another place in the opposite meaning. The case is same in other languages as well but most people pay little attention to such things. The Quran is a special case due to people arguing over meanings of its text. Not only this point is important in that case to remember but also a word can be used as opposite of many other words. Word KIZB in the Quran is used not only for lies but denying things to each other as well or denying each other right to things whereby people end up in conflicts and wars and thereby in painful suffering by hands of each other. The main thing is the Quran does not allow any person to deny any God given right to anyone or anything. Word KIZB is opposite of word SIDQ=truth. Word KIZB means falsehood because the liar intends to derail the arrow of the truth from hitting its target. It is also used for denial of rights because some people try to take away rights of others so thereby they deny them life, liberty or dignity. This is why the Quran is not just the book for laws but book of rights as well. It is the law of God whereby people claim rights or give rights or deliver rights so law of God is the most important thing for people to respect and even God has to stick by his laws or they mean nothing at all because all promises of God are made important because of laws. It is laws of God that give foundation and stability to set up systems and all other things including promises of Allah. So people who have no respect for the law of God that ensures well being of mankind have no right to life or liberty or dignity. This is why people who deliberately invent, adopt, promote and impose any way of life upon humanity that leads them to divisions, hatred and wars on basis of personal gains at the expense of each other commit SHIRK which is unforgiveable unless people stop committing to such a way of life and commit to way of life advised by Allah ie deen of Islam and then prove their commitment true by their actions otherwise they are labelled hypocrites ie worse than infidels. All this because purpose of Allah for creating humanity is of utmost importance in his grand scheme of things. Anything against that is not consistent with God or well being of humanity therefore a criminal offence with serious consequence for mankind. This is why people must try their best to keep each other on the right track or on the right side of the law of God.


    11) However when it is said to them, do not cause rifts thereby hatred and wars between people in the world by adopting harmful and destructive ways of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other they say, surely we are only trying to remove rifts from between people for creating unity between them for peace to make progress and prosper.


    Word TUFSIDOO is from root FAA, SEEN and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to cause disorder in some sense for some purpose. Also to disturb a settled thing by stirring it up, to disturb something that is peaceful, to cause a break up in an order, to interrupt something moving steadily at a pace and make it move faster or slower, to disturb an equilibrium in some sense, to cause unevenness or imbalance in something in some way, to disturb properly organized and regulated things in such a way that they become disorganised and unregulated thereby fall out of step with each other and end up damaged or destroyed, to disturb something working properly in such a way that it stops working or working properly, to cause a violent collision of two or more opposing forces, to upset proper balance between things that are supposed to work together as a properly working unit, to corrupt or be or become corrupt, to cause to become corrupt, to spoil, to decay, to decompose, to break up, to divide, to cause to fall into pieces, to cause rift or dissention, to cause fracture in relationship of people or things, to cause people or things to fall out with each other, to pervert, to be or become a pervert, to be caused to be or become a pervert, to be or become wicked or evil, to be or become harmful or destructive, to make trouble, to be troublesome, to be difficult, to be or become adverse, to be an adversary or opponent, to contend, to challenge, to combat, to dispute, to argue, to fight, to go to war, to cause fight or war, to bribe, to manipulate, to exploit, to make abusive use of, to fall in to chaos or confusion or disorder or anarchy, to cause harm or destruction, to move away, to create distance or gap or difference between things, to play havoc, to cause damage, to throw something into disorder, to ruin something in some sense, to be mischievous, to cause drought or death or malfunction or scarcity of goods or services, to hoard thing up, to prevent things of need from reaching to those who need to use them, to cause disruption, to injure or cause pain or hurt, to bite, to hold firmly onto something, to be clever or sharp intellectually, to be fast moving, to be deceptive, controlled entry or exit, to block or obstruct the way of something, to open up the way for something, uprising, bloody revolution, upheaval, disturbance etc etc. In the Quranic context it means people using ways and means to divide people into groups for their own ends for personal gains at the expense of each other. People cause rifts and conflicts between groups of people leading to wars between them for gaining personally at their expense. It is because God sets for people a set of goals and terms and condition for achieving them but people who lack true sense of things set up their own goals and terms and condition thereby set people up against each other in such ways that the end results is not only loss of unity, peace, progress and prosperity for mankind but life, liberty and dignity as well. If people will keep on setting up opposing goals for themselves then they are going to end up in terrible clashes with each other sooner or later and the outcome is going to be very unpleasant and regrettable for them all.


    Word ARD is from root ALIF, RAA and DWAD. Concrete meaning of this root is foundation or something like foundation in some sense. Also the point from which something starts or begins because that is where it is, the starting or resting point, a point from which something moves towards a set target or targeted point which is called the other end or the other reference point or destination or goal, to move through all intermediary stages to get to the target at the other end, the planet earth is called earth because that is where humans are and it is their point of reference with respect to rest of the universe, this solar system with respect to any other solar system in this galaxy, this galaxy with respect to any other galaxy in the universe, land with respect to sea on the planet earth, a piece of land or country or kingdom on the planet earth, the universe or the world, the grounding point, people down to earth or lowly or down trodden, to be flat, to be fatty, to be touched, soil, dust, ground, domain, anything under one’s feet or down or below, something low in level or worth or in some sense, something that is taken as a standard or reference point in some sense, to be a good nature person, lower leg, sole of a shoe, something blissful, a garden or paradise, something that contains plenty for people to survive, to be humble or obedient, to earth or ground, masses as opposed to elites, trough as opposed to peak, lowland as oppose to highland, depth as opposed to height, termite, a person of good mannerism, a person emotionally stable, something that is stable or firm or solid in some sense for some purpose, the base, livelihood, something with which something sticks or rests or stays, globe, sphere, something that is within reach or under control or jurisdiction, clay, to bury something in the ground in some sense for some purpose, to burrow or hide in the ground, worldly affairs and pursuits, everyday life, realm of mortal existence, to cover or heap something with soil for some reason, the temporal world, earthly life or existence etc etc.


    As things are set up by Allah for his own purposes after birth mankind are supposed to rise from lower level or simple state of existence to higher level or complex state of existence by their own efforts and creativity using their God given brains, senses, bodies and raw materials with a little bit help from God through his guidance. In other words human beings have been created in their primitive or rudimentary form so that they become more and more refined and sophisticated with time generation after generation by attempting to accomplish higher and higher goals in better and better ways. They must rise from their God made state of existence to their self made state of existence through their life experiences. However, if they try to rise above each other seeking dominance over each other by trying to undermine each other then that is not allowed by God who has set up systems and laws in the universe to counter that sort of mindset, attitude and behaviour by people because that goes against his set out goals and guidelines for mankind which they are supposed to accomplish according to his provided guidelines for which he has created them so that his program could be carried out. This is why replacing program of Allah by setting up goals and guidelines other than what Allah has explained has serious consequences for mankind. This is why if any people really think they are people of God then they must ask themselves if they have really understood his message as it is supposed to be understood or not and if they are following it as it is supposed to be followed or not because otherwise goals set by Allah for mankind to accomplish according to his guidelines cannot be achieved and instead life of painful suffering has to be the end result for as long as that remains the mindset, attitude and behaviour of mankind. God has created us human beings on this earth at an earthly level to reach for heavens by our own efforts and creativity but all this will become clearer as we make our way through study of the Quran.


    Word MUSLIHOON is from root SWAD, LAAM and HAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to mend. Also to repair or mend something in some sense that has broken down in some sense, to restore something broken back to its original state as if it has never broken, to repair a fracture, to remove rifts or difficulties or problems between people, to reconcile people with each other after they fall out with each other, to plan a course of actions to fulfil a task or to finish a job, to be or become good as new after restoration, to be or become like original after repair or fixing, right, just, virtuous, honest, to be in good health, to be in appropriate state, to be fit or suitable for the job, to settle disputes or differences amicably, reconciliation, peace, to do what is right or proper for some intended goal, to make peace between things that are in conflict of some sort, to agree on a settlement, to cure or rectify, to remedy the situation, to save or recue, to heal or put right, to cause to be good, to make amendments or changes for betterment, to behave justly, to reach a negotiated settlement, terns of a negotiated settlement, an agreed settlement, to be or become able or capable, to be or become suitable, to effect peace, to look after things in a proper way, to reform, to bring order to things, the one who acts well, the one who improves things, peacemaker, peacekeeper, a person who does something for someone in such a way that helps overcome one’s loss or lack or defect or fault or incompleteness, someone who does something to something in such a way that it brings out its beauty or goodness or capability or capacity, to make something to be the way it should be, to do things which help something develop or grow or prosper or fulfil its true potential, to do things to remove restrictions in the way of development or progress or prosperity of someone or something etc etc.


    In the Quranic context because the Quran talks about consistency between God and people as well as between people themselves if that consistency breaks down at any point for some reason then it must be re-established or things will not work out well for mankind. This is why people must remove the reasons for fracture of relationship between themselves and restore the connection between themselves and their creator and sustainer. Not only that but steps must always be taken by people to maintain the brotherhood of humanity on basis of guidance provided by their creator and sustainer. The other point that is made clear in this verse is that people do not want to be known by a bad name in their community such as troublemakers etc therefore before they do anything wrong such people look for its justifications in order to use that as an excuse before people if they confront them after they have done something wrong and they are caught red handed. These people who are trouble makers they are called upon to avoid this sort of mindset, attitude and behaviour but they reply, we are not doing anything wrong by approaching people rather we are doing it for the good of others. This is how a people who claim to be people of God do religious things thinking they are doing them for God but the problem with that is they do not first find out the true position or value of what they are thinking and doing through guidance of God by properly understanding his message for reference and then acting upon it faithfully. This is how evils are done in the very name of God by the very people who claim to be people of God because they assume those harmful and destructive thoughts and actions against each other to be right and proper. These people do not use their God given brains and senses to realise how they are using them for abusing mankind in the very name of God. All this they do due to their foolishness, arrogance or stubbornness.

    12) Not at all rather they are the creators of divisions, hatred and wars among people as is evident from the result of their own thoughts and actions against each other yet their awareness is not at the level whereat they could understand and admit it.


    It is very easy for all to see who is a troublemaker and who is a peacemaker by looking at the way of life one follows. If one understands properly and follows faithfully a way of life which leads to unity, peace, progress and prosperity therefore to blissful, dignified and secure existence of mankind as a brotherhood then that is bound to be the end result of one’s thoughts and actions for oneself and others but if one follows a way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other which can lead people only and only to divisions, hatred and wars with each other then mere claim that I am working towards peace falls flat on its face. This is how clearly the Quran puts forth its arguments in an unchallengeable way. However only those people can understand what the Quran is actually saying who have learned sense to be a sensible people. This is why it especially addresses such people to pay attention to it and try and educate the rest. This is why the Quran is a book for an education based revolution so that it could spare people from going through needless bloody revolutions.


    13) However when it is said to such people, give up harmful and destructive ambitions for exploiting humanity abusively for personal gains at their expense and instead commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind like other such people who are committed to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind they say, shall we commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of others like the foolish. Surely it is they who are lacking in sense of making proper sense of things due to which they are not realising the advantages and benefits of living according to Our advised way of life because they are not bothered with learning about things properly.


    Word SUFAHAA is from root SEEN, FAA and HAA. Concrete meaning of this root is lacking sense in making proper sense of things. Also ignorant, foolish, stupid, idiot, unsophisticated, simple, someone unfamiliar with something in some sense, someone who does not know something about something in some sense, someone lacking in experience about something, impulsive, weak in mind, to be base, to commit degrading acts, to act ignorantly, to lack in knowledge and skill, to lack in good judgement about things, to degrade or be downgraded, to be unwise, to act foolishly or out of folly, dim-witted person, feeble minded, lacking in mental maturity or growth, childish or baby minded, retard, lacking refinement and complexity, crude or raw or rough or coarse, lacking in appropriate mannerism, lacking in reflection or afterthought or forethought, to make or keep one ignorant, to cause one to act foolishly, to kill or destroy, to drink plenty yet feel thirsty, a badly made cloth, to be infirm, to be doubtful, to vibrate, to tremble, to oscillate, to be unsettled, to be sharp or quick in action but slow in thinking, to act first and then think due to unpleasant consequences, to regret the act, to suffer from sea-saw effect, to worry, to be anxious, to be concerned about something, to feel depressed or angry, to be hypocritical, to say one thing but do another, to deceive, to make fool of, to try to be clever, to pull wool over one’s eyes, to lack ability for looking at the consequences of actions, to lack ability to think things through thoroughly or properly, to lack awareness about the outcome of doing something, to conspire, to see through things, to have way to doing things, to not to bother with using one’s mind for thinking things through thoroughly, someone mentally unstable etc etc. This root is about someone not widely and deeply aware of consequences of thoughts and actions or law of cause and effect. People who lack proper understanding of something in its own proper context or perspective. In the Quranic context people are divided on the basis of goals and guidelines for accomplishing them. Each group accuses others for its foolish mindset, attitude and behaviour not really examining its own mindset, attitude and behaviour in reference to proper way of life. The definition of proper is something which works in such a way that it serves its intended purpose. The Quran argues that proper goal for mankind to begin with is to work towards accomplishing a united, peaceful, progressive and prosperous human community. The question is, is this goal worth accomplishing for mankind? The answer can only be, it is or it is not. If it is not then no point in further arguments because then people can keep on cheating each other, harming each other and even destroying each other if that is what suits them. People who are not interested in united, peaceful, progressive and prosperous existence of mankind they are only going to cause rifts, hatred and wars thereby they are going to cause death and destruction. The question is what should be done about such people in human society who are antisocial? On the other hand if united, peaceful, progressive and prosperous existence is necessary for mankind then somehow a mechanism or guidance is needed to progress towards it. This is why some actions must be taken and some actions must be stopped. The actions that need to be taken have to be those that lead to the goal of peaceful existence and all such actions must be stopped that lead mankind in the opposite direction ie push humanity more and more towards divisions, conflicts, hatred and wars. Since the people who want to follow the Quranic program have to be such who are willing to live for the good of others therefore on the surface of it, it seems these people are foolish to the people in the opposite camp ie camp of war. On the contrary the people in the camp of peace think that people in the camp of war are foolish. The question is who is right and why? What is really good for mankind, peace or war? If peace is good for mankind then those people who are in the camp of war are truly fools who need to be isolated by mankind and educated by them till they know what is right and what wrong and why. The world cannot become a blissful, dignifying and secure place for mankind to live in till they accept living for each other rather than living for themselves for personal gains at the expense of each other thereby at the expense of rest of human community.


    14) Yet when they meet those who are committed to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind they tell them, we too are committed to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind but when they are in private with their fellow conspirators against those who are committed to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind they tell them, we are indeed with you, we were only pretending to be with those who claim to be committed to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind.


    Word KHALAW is from root KHAA, LAAM and WOW. Concrete meaning of this root is to be free. Also to vacate, to be or become vacant, to be or become empty, to be or become disengage or disconnected or separated or divorced or isolated, to be or become solitary or secluded, to be on one’s own, to be or become derelict, to be or become private or limited or exclusive, to be or become specialised, to be set aside for a particular use, wide open space, to be or become unused, to set free, to divorce, to be alone or in seclusion with someone, a cell, a hive, to devote oneself to something, to go past in time, something of the past, passage of time, to produce herbage, pasture, to belong to the past, to become of the past, to be by oneself, to be or become clear, to be or become the norm, the practice or tradition, to become time-honoured, to come and go past, to meet in seclusion with, to let go, to disengage or lay off or sack, gone by, the past events or things, to link to, to engage with, to hook up with, to inspire or motivate, to urge or push for etc etc.


    Word SHAYAATEEN is from roots SHEEN, TWAA and TWAA; SHEEN, TWAA and NOON and SHEEN, YAA and TWAA. Concrete meaning of this root is something or someone that goes beyond what is required in some sense. Also a leader or leadership that opposes way of life advised by God, a person who invents or promotes or imposes or adopts a way of life that is opposite of way of life advised by God, clever, expert, highly skilful, genius or evil genius, giant, someone or something harmful and destructive in some sense, tyrant, oppressor, unjust, wicked, adversary, desperate, hopeless, confused, conspirator, the one who deliberately misleads or deceives, promoter of falsehood, imposter, the one who pretends to be what he is not, to increase in some sense in whatever thoughts and activities one is already involved in, to go overboard, to go over the set limit, to inflict injustice or unfairness, to move away from the way of life advised by Allah, to decline, to incline, to be sharp, to consume, to waste, to turn something worthy into a useless thing, to mark or brand or label, to slip or cause to slip, something fishy in some sense, to reach or to be within reach, to be in control, to have or be within jurisdiction or right, to have involvement in something in some sense, to have a hand in something, some thought or action that has serious consequences or implications, to be remote, to be far off or beyond the acceptable limits, side of a camels’ hump, bank or side of a river, to digress, to exceed due bounds, to act outrageously or extravagantly, deviation, to stray, to wander off, something that covers something in some way for some purpose, satan, devil, to fasten tightly, being exceedingly proud, arrogant, to seek dominance by undermining others, someone seeking dominance or influence over others in some way, expert, skilled, master of manipulation, corrupt, insolent, rebellious, adversary, opponent, influential, burning, scorching, rage, adversity or rivalry or animosity, opponent. In the Quranic context here this root is used for all those who do anything by themselves that takes them away from the way of life advised by Allah. It is also used for people who are clever in doing something as compared to others eg skilled people or experts in something. It means leadership or leading adversary as well as somebody who is mischievous. So meanings of this word are dependent upon its context in place of use. In this verse it seems it means chief adversaries who conspire against the mission of Allah and his missionaries. This is very first use of word SHAITAAN in the Quran and it is not used in sense of some supernatural being as mullahs will have us believe. The Quran is for people and it explain what people do to each other and how they do it or why they do it to each other in clear contrast to what they should be doing and why or how as explained by Allah in the Quran as we will see as we progress in our study of the Quran. The Quran actually demystifies for us all the universal mysteries but only if we bother to study it for that purpose.


    Word MUSTAHZIOON is from root HAA, ZAA and ALIF/WOW. Concrete meaning of this root is to take something for a ride. Also to use something abusively, to misuse or mismanage or mishandle, to refuse to give something its rightful place or God given right or due respect, to refuse to use something properly or appropriately, to regard as inferior or below standard, to use something for a wrong purpose or the wrong way, to not to use something for the purpose it is given or to use it in an inappropriate way, to look at disdainfully, to treat with contempt, to look down at as worthless or useless, to have no respect for, to consider someone or something having no right to something, to treat or deal with someone arrogantly, to look down at someone from a dominant position, to try to dominate or undermine, to ridicule or mock or scorn, laugh at, to make fun of, to despise, to take something or someone for a joke, to deal with someone disrespectfully openly, to dishonour, to humiliate, to disgrace, to disobey, to fall out with, to hold in contempt, to be despicable, to consider mean or vile, to dismiss, to give no importance, to refuse to consider or take someone or something seriously, to refuse to take sincerely, to deride, to scoff, to sneer at, to break, to perish, to cause death of cattle by allowing them to get too cold, to belittle, to have no regard for, to try to show someone is a foolish person or retard, a way through to something, to foresee, to lie, to pretend to be what one is not, to consider pretender or imposter, to respond or react to mockery or contempt, to make one face the consequences of one’s contemptible mindset or attitude or behaviour, to provide with an opportunity, to see through, to get through to something, a way to think or do something, formula, to use something as a tool or instrument or weapon in some sense for some purpose or agenda, stick or glue or staff or authority, something that is thought of as easy but turns out to be difficult or impossible, someone who considers others foolish but ends up being a fool oneself, false image or reputation, to give false information to someone as true to make fool of that person, to overact with intention to deceive, overreach, try to be overly clever with someone thinking one can be fooled, to pretend to do something with no intention of going through with it, to raise hope in people with intention to let them down, to make a mockery of a very serious situation, to entrap those who try to trap one, to overthrow mockery by someone to avoid being caught up in it, to force someone in some way to use something provided appropriately, to make obvious or expose deception or cheating, to make evident misuse of something by someone in some way for some purpose, window or something like window in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, tool or weapon or instrument or something like it in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, stick or something like stick in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, hook or something like hook in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose etc etc.


    It is of vital importance for people to realise purpose of guidance of Allah so that then people could see why Allah is saying something to people in his message. Although the primary purpose of guidance of Allah is to provide people with all necessary information about their origin and purpose of creation etc but the secondary purpose of guidance from Allah is to educate people so that they could realise proper use of provided things and stop mismanaging or misusing them because thereby they end up inflicting harms and destructions upon each other due to their ignorance and arrogance. However, some of the mankind become totally submerged in material world and pay no attention to guidance of Allah because they think they know better so their whole life becomes a struggle for dominance over others so they get busy with undermining others. Due to their such mindset, attitude and behaviour they end up making fools of themselves before each other by messing up things for themselves and others. This is how they holdback humanity from unity, peace, progress and prosperity. Such people become so stupid that even when consequences of their thoughts and actions against each other knock on their doors they pay no attention to them and end up harmed or destroyed by hands of each other. This is how they fail to fulfil purpose of their creation. However, Allah then uses their stories to warn the people to come to not to think and do the same things or the same way or the end result for them will also be the same. However such people laugh off such stories instead of learning lessons from them.


    15) However Allah makes evident their such self deceptions for them through results of their own thoughts and actions against each other and gives them time so that they could learn lessons from that and correct or reform themselves while they are wandering about in their self created chaos and confusion like the ones lost in the darkness of their own creation.


    Allah keeps giving people time and opportunities to get on the right track to live their lives properly but people given to ignorance based arrogance keep wasting God given time and opportunities and end up destroyed by hands of each other in due course. He has given people the eyes and the light as well as things to see but it is left entirely up to people themselves to make use of all this properly. It is also very important to remember that whenever a word is used for Allah it is interpreted appropriately in the proper context of the Quran. Most of the translators have seriously misinterpreted the Quran due to lack of knowledge about the language as to how it works and why. I have no time to expose mistakes in the existing translations of the Quran by various people individually but it was important for me to explain this so that people become aware of such things and keep themselves correct in this regard. Allah does not laugh at people when they make mistakes or deliberately do wrong things thinking they are doing the right thing. Allah knows he has created mankind knowing nothing at all and to learn things mankind will make plenty of mistakes but he constantly helps them to realise their mistakes and improve themselves. It is all a part of learning process. So in light of purpose for which Allah has created mankind there is no room for anyone to think Allah conspires against mankind or plots against them or tricks them or cheats them or deceives them etc etc. Instead Allah is concerned about well being of mankind that is why he did not leave them without his guidance to keep them in the dark about things. This is why he gave people brains, senses, bodies, things and guidance to use all they need to learn sense and accomplish great things in due course. Although Allah has told people clearly what is right and what is wrong and why that is the case but people need time and experience to reach the same conclusion so the struggle must go on till mission becomes accomplished. It is therefore very important that people do not attribute inappropriate meanings of words to God. It is because as explained already in detail words have positive as well as negative meanings so use positive meanings where they suit the context and use negative meanings where they are appropriate for the context. If one is not aware of positive or negative meanings of a word then one has to learn or find out before sitting down to translate the Quran. Never interpret words in a negative way and attribute them to God because all his names describe goodness and beauty in his being. This is enough to prove stupidity of ignorant mullahs who have grossly misinterpreted the Quranic message which shows Allah is a terrible tyrant of some sort or a sadistic being. Allah does not make fool of anyone nor can he be fooled by anyone. When people do wrong things set-up systems and laws of Allah react to all that in an appropriate way to help them correct themselves. He has set up systems and laws to govern all things according to his will, plan or program for his own set purpose for mankind. Only such people are destroyed by each other who fail to learn and correct themselves in the given time period.


    Word YAMUDDU is from root MEEM, DAAL and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to extend. Also to pull or stretch or spread or expand, to increase in quantity or quality or size or weight or time or dimensions, to expand an idea or action in some way, elongation, to be tall, to give rope to, to lend support to, to unfold, to enrich, to grow, to develop, to support, to reinforce, to supply, fodder, lend, ink, raw material, to be at high tide, to rise, to fester, pus, duration, period, time span, a dry measure, to add to, to replenish, to reach out, to reach up, to grant a respite, to be stretched out, to provide, to assist with, to bestow, to prolong, vastly increased, vast, extensive, term, water, door, something connected to another end to end length wise, to lay down and spread something, to pull something along its length, to stretch something its lengthwise, to have two things joined together their lengthwise, flooding, to increase or extend something in some way for some purpose, the rising in sea level, to hold a sound for a longer period of time, to lay out, to provide something freely, to glance at something, to see something by uplifting one’s eyes, to give respite, to give someone more time for doing something or to do something, ink that flows through pen to its tip due to which it keeps on writing, anything that is stretched or pulled, to help or support, to aid evil or to support good, anything that helps something keep on going, matter, something that is connected to something in some way and helps it keep increasing in some way, to spread out, to elongate, outstretched, vastly increased, extensive, vast, reservoir, storage, ocean, abundance, plentiful, something that flows or drips, something that flows smoothly and quietly, something life giving, energy, something inspiring or motivating, something that drowns, controlled entry and exit, obstacle, blockage, obstruction, barrier, way through to something, something fixed in a place yet moveable or flexible, a dry measure, to lend a hand or extend support, to supply fodder or raw material for constructing something for some purpose, to rise, to be at high tide, to make something longer or lasting, ways and means to something, motivation behind something, driving force, reach or freedom or jurisdiction or control etc etc.


    Word TUGHYAAN is from roots TWAA, GHAIN and WOW/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is something that overruns the safety barrier that prevents harm or destruction. Also flood, overflow of water in an uncontrolled way that leads to harm or destruction, transgression, to exceed the limits, to be excessive, to violate established norms or set limits, tyranny, to be tyrannical or a tyrant, priesthood, diviner or priest or mullaism or mullah, religious leadership or religious leader, star gazer, astrologer, forecaster, fortune teller, predictor of future events, someone who claims supernatural power for oneself in some sense, someone who invents or promotes or imposes or supports superstition in any way, to be tumultuous or troublemaker, to violate limits of goodness or beauty or balance, wickedness, evil, something that is harmful and destructive, rebellious or rebellion, to go beyond what is justified or set norm, to veer away, deviate, to wander off, to quit, to go off the mark, to cause to go off the mark, to cause to become transgressor, something over powering, a disaster or calamity or catastrophe, obstinacy, false deity/s, false ruler/s, false god/s, evil power, satan, adversary, opponent of guidance from God, enchanter, wicked head of people or their leader or ruler, wicked rulership, idol/s, landmark, guide, to brand or label, something that has something to do with concept of landmark in some sense, eye, something that has something to do with the concept of eye in some way, hook, something that has something to do with the concept of hook in some sense, hand, something that has something to do with the concept of hand in some sense, something that goes beyond its set limits eg water overflows in river and floods places it is not supposed to because that way it endangers human life, a person who commits crime does something above the law, a person who does not blink his eyes goes above the normal blinking frequency of the eye etc etc.


    Word YAMAHOON is from root AIN, MEEM and HAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to act or function in a confused or clueless or directionless way. Also to wander about blindly, to go about aimlessly or without any sense of direction or purpose, to move clumsily with little progress as if one is moving in the mud or bog or marsh or swamp or quagmire or morass, to move about in state of utter confusion that hinders or engulfs or overwhelms one’s mind, to flounder, to be in a disorderly or muddled up situation or set of circumstances that hinders or impedes progress, to suffer from perplexity or be perplexed, to be puzzled, bewilderment, entanglement, to be in an intricate or complicated situation, to find something difficult or impossible to make sense of due to its complexity or sophistication, eye, an eye that is blind or cannot see, an eye of the mind that cannot understand something for some reason, sense of sight or ability to understand things, to guard or to keep an eye on something, to take care of, to help or support, to worry or suffer anxiety, to aid or assist, to cry or be in tears, to be sad, water spring, spring season, new beginning, water or something like water in some sense, something life giving, revelation of God, something inspiring or motivating, something difficult to move in, something harmful and destructive in some way, bloodshed, something that causes flooding, window, window of opportunities, a hole through or into something, ways and means, someone who cannot see with his eyes or lacks ability to reason things out etc etc.


    16) Such are people who have chosen to live by harmful and destructive way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other instead of living by way of life based upon Our guidance so their choice of way of interacting with each other cannot ensure their well being yet they are not bothered with learning about Our advised way of life properly and following it faithfully.


    Word ASHTAROO is from root SHEEN, RAA and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to give or take one thing for another. Also to exchange, to replace, to change one thing for another, to adopt one way of doing things instead of another, to trade places or things or ideas or way of life, to barter, to sell, to buy, to give for a price, to take for a price, to set an exchange rate or the way to exchange things, to set up a way for dealing with each other, a way of life, to earn daily living, to speed or speed up, to creep, to scatter, to increase, arteries, lifeline/s, to purchase, to acquire, to agree upon doing something or to agree upon doing something in a particular way, to use one thing to get another, to use one kind of thing to gain another kind of thing, to use one shape or form of thing to get another shape or form of thing, to stop doing something one way and start doing it another way, to let go one thing and take over another, to be willing to give away something for another, to use one’s labour to gain something, to work for or towards something, to struggle or use one’s effort or labour to gain something, to work for a wage, to sell something for a profit, to buy something cheap or as a bargain, to do something for ensuring well being of oneself or someone else, to fight, to labour, to work, to come together, to bring together, to think, to plan, to inflict harm or destruction, to kill for living, to spend something for living, to consider something expendable, to let something die so that something else could live, to spread rumours, command and control centre, central nervous system, ruling elite, top section of a community, management, administration, leadership, chief, head of a department or tribe or a people, hand or power or authority or reach or jurisdiction, involvement, to have a hand in something happening, to trick or deceive or cheat, to be clever or intelligent, battlefield, arena, to confront, to exchange blows, to interact, to participate, to partake, to play a part in something, market place, a place of some sort of activity between people etc etc.


    Word RABIHAT is from root RAA, BAA and HAA. Concrete meaning of this root is maximum fruit of one’s labour. Also the most possible return people can get for using their labour, maximum return that comes about as a result of use of one’s thoughts and actions, most livelihood possible, maximum wage, profit, addition, increase, growth, development, wellbeing, prosperity, abundance, extra, over and above normal; to gain more than what is spent, maximum possible success, when a people do something they look for some benefit from their course of actions, to gain, to earn, to win, to trade, goods kept for trading, young sheep or camels, something profitable, to plan, to think, ruling elite, head of a tribe or family or community, to conspire, to plot, to scheme, to shelter, to protect, to shield, refuge or sanctuary, fence or wall, partition, reinforcement, support or assistance, pillar or beam or pole, limit, restriction, family, tribe, community etc etc.


    Word TIJAARAH is from root TAA, JEEM and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is dealing of people with each other regarding ideas or goods or services on basis of a mutual agreement for mutual benefit. Also to exchange ideas or goods or services for mutual benefit without use of money or any such mechanism, to barter, to exchange, to trade, to sell, to buy, to interact, to participate, to partake, to take part in, to be involved in some sort of deal or dealing, to have or show concern for something for some reason, to have or show interest in something for some reason, to make something one’s business, to get involved in something in some sense, to deal with an affair or a matter, commerce, business, patronage, an engagement or activity or occupation, a pursuit, something that involves one personally, serious work or endeavour, an affair or matter, a professional undertaking, a responsibility, a special task or an assignment, prostitution, defecation, excrement, an activity for some purpose, to answer the call of nature, to hoard, to store, to collect, to contain, to pile up, to gather, to distribute, to spread, to share, to divide, to be a beast of burden, camel, to act as foundation for something, basket, coffin, chest, storage place or space, reservoir, container, something beautiful or durable or lasting, command and control centre, administration or management, leadership, head of tribe or community or an organisation, mechanism of production and distribution of goods and services for meeting needs of people, organisation and regulation of people for mutual participation regarding goods and services for meeting needs of people, to have need or desire for something or show interest in it, to take part in something or make it one’s business, purchase and sale of goods for making profit, get down to business, to do one’s business, to be earnest or serious in dealing with a matter or an issue, something right or proper for dealing with a matter, a social function, wine merchant, wine-seller etc etc.


    The Quran explains things in context of two opposing ways of life for people. People either live by one way of life or the other. Each way of life leads people to a definite end which is clearly explained by the Quran. The way of life advised by Allah is based upon ummah concept and the way of life people invent and adopt is based upon mutual rivalry and animosity concept. Throughout human history the Quran tells are there were three main categories of people, a)people who lived by way of life advised by Allah, b)people who lived by their own self invented and adopted way of life and c)people who lived as hypocrites ie they declared faith in the way of life advised by Allah but in actual fact lived by the way of life that suited them the best at any given situation. People who declare their faith in the way of life advised by Allah and live by it are fine in the sight of Allah as well as humanity in every way. People who declare their opposition to way of life advised by Allah are not fine in the sight of Allah or those who put their trust in his advised way of life but only to that degree because such people are open enemies of Muslims. However, Allah warns those who put their trust in him against hypocrites because they pose much bigger danger to them. It is because such people can easily backstab those who do not suit their plans and such a time when it could prove fatal for Muslim ummah. So the question is, what is the Quran talking about in this verse? It is telling us that people who show no interest in being part of proper human community based upon the way of life advised by Allah are always ready to change their loyalty if an opportunity avails itself. Why will they do that? It is because deep inside their minds they think they have no responsibility for ensuring well being of others and that is the reason they think whatever they should do they should do it only for themselves. This is why when people think this way then they adopt a way of life which gives them undue advantage over others. In order to invent and adopt a way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other they must do all they can to kick out the way of life advised by Allah. This poses a very big problem for them because to get rid of idea of existence of God and his revelation is not possible for them because almost all people save these silly people cannot give up the idea of God and his guidance. This being the case they brought in priesthood in order to derail deen of Allah by way of different versions of religion. Through religious ideas then people are confused by these priests and taken away from concepts of deen of Islam by replacing deen of Islam concepts with religious concepts and so people who want material gains for themselves at the expense of others do as they please while priests tell masses things to do for God which make God happy. This is called SEHR by Allah in the Quran ie derailing of minds of people from deen of Islam by way of religious concepts by priests. When messengers of Allah come they tell people to come back to deen of Islam concepts by leaving religious concepts and that is why they too were called SAAHIREEN by the kufaar who opposed them. The main struggle in minds of people therefore is always between concepts of God offered by deen of Islam and the concepts of God people hold as their religious beliefs as told by the priests or religious leaders. It is of vital importance to understand the difference of concepts between deen of Islam and religion because that is the main thing that helps understand the struggle between people of people deen of Islam and people of religions throughout the world.


    How does knowing the difference between concepts of deen of Islam and religion help explain the struggle between the two people? It is because deen of Islam is about bringing about the kingdom of God in this world so that people could have blissful, dignified and secure existence throughout the world as a proper human community whereas religious concepts are utter nonsense and nothing else just to confuse people so that they give up the idea of existence of God and his revelation and start living for themselves and that is where come in different versions of secularism. This is how debate is then taken in the field of religion versus secularism instead of deen of Islam versus all versions of religion and secularism. Once people start debating religions and secularism then deen of Islam becomes marginalised and so these people succeed in doing what they wanted to do ie to kick out deen of Islam from the picture altogether. It is a very clever trick to take people away from deen of Islam without their knowing. This is how God becomes a religious God for people instead of God of deen of Islam. The religious concept about God has very different purpose for creation of people and the universe in comparison to deen of Islam concept about God. The religious purpose is worship of God in sense of some make beliefs and some useless rituals that have nothing to do with how people should be running their world for ensuring well being of its human inhabitants. Once people turn religious and secure then rule of man over man becomes fine and that leads to abusive use of people by each other either by force of arms or by using mechanisms and tricks such a money mechanism. This way each person can only afford what one can earn oneself so those who are weaker than others in any way they become victims for the stronger people among them. Once this becomes set up and people become organised and regulated this way then there is no way to stop people from using each other abusively. In order to play further mind games with weaker member of human society their leading people introduce idea of charity to help the poor. This is how tokenism is used to raise status of the very people who use masses abusively but by paying a bit back to the people in form of a charity they are given the recognition of great people doing great works for the poor. This is how many kinds of tricks are played with unfortunate people in human society by the so called fortunate. Learning about this sort of way of life is called secular and religious education. The education about deen of Islam is left out which people really need to be labelled human beings. This is why the Quran is talking about people trading way of life advised by God with way of life based upon religion and secularism. The main question is, can one see this connection clearly ie how deen of Islam is covered by trick of debate between religion and secularism? This is how the Quran explains what people are doing to each other out of their ignorance but they assume themselves to be clever or highly intelligent. They do not realise how important it is to have right over all ideology for basis of human society according to which should be conducted politics to bring about the best possible culture or environment for the best possible economy. By causing many conflicts through many versions of religions and secularism people are only digging graves for each other. The only way out of all conflicts is deen of Islam. This is why it forbids rule of man over man and buying and selling things that only and only belong to Allah and people are only allowed to use them appropriately as told by Allah. This also explains why there is no concept of priesthood or mullaism in deen of Islam.


    To look at it in another way here the Quran is putting humanity first not profit for individuals at the expense of the rest ie motivation for course of actions and working hard is said to be to ensure well being of mankind through help and support of each other in the hope of betterment of human community as a whole not making profit by undercutting each other and thereby destroying community spirit through negative competition which puts each and every person under pressure from all others who are playing rivals to each other. This distinguishes true Islamic way of life from capitalism and capitalism based democracy and secularism or any other way of life. The Quran teaches that all human beings are a family and a brotherhood and that is the way they should take each other and treat each other. This is why everyone should do all they can to build a great human community rather than each person doing things in ways that will end up destroying everyone over a period of time. If people will keep pushing each other down the ditch of hell, then one day this ditch will become full of destroyed human beings. The very sense of negative competition or rivalry destroys brotherhood and friendship between human beings. So rather than living like animals people should raise their awareness and build up their societies so that the world looks human friendly than a jungles fit for predatory animals. If all lived for each other then humanity will be in peace and it will make much more progress and prosper far more than it does under current ways of life. It should be clear already that the Quran is not a religious holy book for make beliefs and useless rituals that have no benefits for mankind. It is a book that explains a way of life that will help mankind unite and be peaceful and make progress and be prosperous together as a grand human family.
     
    21) So O you the mankind, live according to the program, constitution and law of your Creator and Sustainer who has created and furnished you with ability to interact properly with each other like those who followed His guidance before you so that you could become free of harmful and destructive ways of existence and be able to fulfil His purpose in due course.


    Word KHALAQA is from root KHAA, LAAM and QAAF. Concrete root meaning of this root is to be creative in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to show one’s creative ability or capacity in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to estimate, to think out something and do it, to measure, to specify, to create, to make, to set up, to develop or cause to grow, to evolve one thing from another, to follow things step by step, to know or have a way of doing things, mannerism, etiquette/s, to mould, to originate something and then evolve it or keep modifying it step by step till it reaches its ultimate intended state of existence, to create something in simple form and then cause it to become complex with time, to carve, to form, to shape, the way of doing things, formula, plan of actions, a train of thoughts and actions, a process based upon complete chain of cause and effect about something from start to finish, to conduct oneself in a particular way or manner, to motivate, to inspire, to urge, to push, to make someone or something think or do something, to set measures, to measure, to cut something according to some specification or requirement, to proportion, to even out, to reckon, to make smooth, to cause to wear out, to become plan or even, to eliminate extras, to shape something through cutting or carving or moulding in some sense, to have an idea about something, to turn an idea into a real thing, to cause something to change step by step or stage by stage, to turn something from its simplest state to its ultimate state in stages, to rub extra bits off something in stages, to have part or portion of something, to make something happen, to teach manners, to cause to become sticky, to cause something to become fit for some specified purpose in stages with time, to design, creation, the creation of entire universe, the entire creation, something that is created or designed or taught manners, to teach manner, to learn manners, the human race, natural disposition, innate nature, to be shapely, to be comely, to deal tactfully or creatively with others, to assume a certain disposition, to attribute falsely, to be of good character, to have luck on one’s side, to be lucky, fate, share, portion, part, to be capable, something rough that has been in use for some time and therefore shows sign of wear by being smooth, to have capacity to think or do something, to wear out, a fragrant substance, to create anew, to give something its shape or form or characteristics or properties, a way to interact or deal with, a way to participate in something, to bring into being, to form or shape, to be created, the act of creating, creatures, design of creation, shape, stature, stage of creation, lying, fabrication, to forge, to be worn out, to model, to be sticky, to be a liar, to be an imposter, to be a pretender, to invent something, to invent a lie, one who engages in creating or designing things, to have standing, to have reputation, to influence, to have control over, to jump about, to hang onto, to be energetic, to be active, to be lively, to be mischievous, to be a troublemaker, to cause difficulties or problems, to be clever, to be deceptive, to inspire, to motivate, to urge, to push, a stick with a point end, a spear, thorn, to obstruct, to stop, to block, to put up a wall or barrier, to protect, to shelter, to divide, to cause dissentions, to isolate, to forbid, to limit, chamber or room, to protect, to shield, to provide with refuge or shelter or sanctuary, to take under care, something founded upon a wrong foundation or unstable framework or alike in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, mannerism, conduct, behaviour, to bring forth, to give rise to, to cause, to carve, to bring about, to create, to mould etc etc.


    Allah has created mankind in their simplest form to become most beautiful creatures in time through their own efforts and hard works as a family with a bit of help from his message. Since people have been created to do what they think but have been revealed the standard to keep themselves correct so it takes people time to become aware of this standard therefore human progress and prosperity is limited by people themselves. The more they understand and spread the message of their creator and sustainer among themselves the more they are able to make progress in the right direction which ensures their own well being with dignity. The less they pay attention to message of their creator and sustainer the more they inflict harms and destructions upon each other for petty personal gains at the expense of each other and so the relationships between people in the human family remain fractured. This should make people become aware how vitally important it is for mankind to become aware about the revealed standard of Allah so that they could interact or deal with each other on that basis to ensure their blissful, dignified and secure existence in this world and so that thereby they could accomplish higher goals they have been set by their creator and sustainer to accomplish according to his provided guidelines and that way could fulfil his program for them for which he has created them. So there is a lot of creativity required for completion of the program of Allah not a lot of mindlessness, negative attitude and useless animal like behaviour. This is why Allah has given people brains, senses, body mechanisms, raw materials within a purpose built environment or universe and his guidance about things necessary for them to know and carry out what is required of them. All this will become clearer as we progress in our study of the Quran.


    22 ) Your creator and sustainer is He who brought about for you the mankind the earth like a floor and the heaven like a canopy and sent down from the heaven water as rain whereby He brought forth fruits for your sustenance, therefore take not for yourselves rulers other than Allah when you have become aware of the program, constitution and law of Allah.


    In these verses and many others the Quran tell us that things came about due to each other and from each other. Life forms were not brought about as individual things directly but a mechanism was set up to bring about things. This is why first there was brought about matter which was then expanded into a universe full of galaxies. In this galaxy out of all the galaxies was brought about a solar system and from the planet earth of this solar system was brought about a living cell from which was raised tree of life and from that were brought about all kinds of living things interdependently. Before living things were brought about the earth was filled with fresh water and before creation of human beings there were brought about things upon which human beings could live or survive, so the earth was created as a life support system and everything including people came about and comes about as a result of a designed evolution process as observed and understood by people of knowledge and explained in the Quran. All this will become clear as we progress in our study of the Quran in due course.


    Word FARSHAA is from root FAA, RAA and SHEEN. Concrete meaning of this root is the starting point of something as compared to its finishing point. Also floor as compared to ceiling, lower end as compared to higher end, near end as compared to far end, something that is spread, wide expanse, a plant that spreads on the ground, flooring, ground, base, domesticated animals other than beast of burden, young camels, things that are spread on the ground or floor, women of noble households, husband or wife, man or woman, animals that are killed for food, flying insects, beating of wings, spreading of wings or something, butterfly, to lay out, bed or bedding, nest, to expand something, open or vast space, expanse, furnishings, something thrown down and slaughtered for food, couches, mate, moths, people under care or guardianship, subordinates, people working under higher authority, down trodden, masses, good crops in the farmland, widespread atmosphere or environment, gossip, spreading rumours, to create gaps or differences, to cause fractures relationships between people, to cause tensions between people or things for some reasons or purposes, to reflect, to plot or conspire, to plan ahead, command and control centre, central nervous system, head of a people or department, top part or section of something, ruling elite, to devour or consume, to blow, to whistle, to make noise, beasts for carrying burdens that have not yet reached the age to be used for that purpose, intellectually limited people, people who are unable to express themselves clearly or sensibly, unsophisticated or simple minded people, marginalised people in a human society, immature people, uneducated or untrained or unskilled or weak people, to fight or campaign or agitate, to debate or dispute, to cause mischief, trouble or hardship or poverty, to break up something in fragments, to disperse or scatter things, to be jealous, to envy, to hold grudge against, to provide something with basis or foundation or a starting point for something eg for friendship or animosity or unity or division or peace or war etc etc.


    Word BINAA is from roots BAA, NOON and WOW/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is a basic physical or mental structure of some sort for some purpose. Also a framework that acts as foundation or starting point for something complex and sophisticated, an over all sketch or picture or map of something, some sort of over all plan for something that needs details to be worked out, a building or something like a building in some sense for serving some purpose, a map of something explaining something about something in brief or in detail, wall or something like a wall in some sense, tent or house or something like a tent or house in some sense, a dome or ceiling or something like a dome or ceiling in some sense, an umbrella or roof or something like an umbrella or a roof in some sense, builder or bricklayer or architect or planner or artist or constructor or engineer, parents or children, ancestor or predecessor or something like ancestor or predecessor in some sense, sons or daughters or something like sons or daughters in some sense, children or offspring or something like children or offspring in some sense, base or foundation or something like base or foundation in some sense, to make or build a family or a building, to form or shape a body of some sort or something for some purpose, to build up or accumulate, to gather things together in some shape or form for some purpose, to bring or put things together in an organised way to give them some form or shape in some way for some end purpose in mind, to organise, to associate, to be part of something in some way, to be a building block, to adopt a child, to wed, to get married, to construct, to raise, to shelter or protect, to succeed, to follow, to come after, to be next in order for something, to provide with cover or refuge, to hide or shield, to construct a human community or society, the ground upon which something is built, things that are joined together to give sense of a structure of some sort, a family structure, the concept of a physical structure, a person deeply involved in something in some way, son of God or a person fully dedicated or committed to mission of God, son of nation or someone dedicated to working for his people or nation or community, a successor who becomes a predecessor or ancestor for his children or successors after succeeding his ancestors or predecessors, constitution, family tree, rule of law, custom, tradition, program, map, plan, reach, jurisdiction, power, authority, fort, tower, prison, chamber, donjon, dungeon, house or something like a house in some sense, fish or ink or something like fish or ink in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense, foundation or a principle or a basis or a rule, an ideological or biological ancestor or off-spring, terms and conditions that form basis for an agreement between two parties, goals and guidelines or aims and objectives of a constitution, a basic structure or a construct to raise a building upon that provides it with foundation, to built upon, something upon which something relied or depends for some reason or purpose etc etc.


    Word MAA is from roots MEEM, ALIF and ALIF and MEEM, WOW and HAA. Concrete meaning of this root is water or something like water in some sense. Also something that flows smoothly and consistently, something that drips, something that freezes or becomes like steam, something that evaporates or vanishes into thin air, something that dries up, something upon which depends life, a lifeline, livelihood, revelation of God, something that motivates or inspires or urges or pushes or drives something into being or doing something, something that falls down from a height as rain, something that forms clouds, clouds of mist or smoke or dust, something that clouds one’s judgement about something, misinformation or disinformation, prejudice or bias, something that moves quietly or noisily, something that stands still as well moves, something that flows softly or forcefully, something that quenches thirst or satisfied some need, something that kills or destroys, something that causes flooding or death and destruction, something life giving, something that makes possible development or growth or prosperity, something that commands power or authority in some sense, springs or rivers or canals or streams or oceans or seas or wells or fountains of water, knowledge or science, blood or juice or essence or seed or sperm or semen or extract or liquid, a chemical compound of hydrogen and oxygen, a force behind something that makes something happen, to transgress, to do wrong, to go over the set limit, to act above the law, to be lawless, to be free, to have freedom to be or to do something, to abide by a tradition or a custom or a rule of law, to spread like water, to be like water, to do things like water, to strike water, to spring a leak, to quench one’s thirst, to look for water, to try to find water, to go after water, to search for water, something that looks like water, mirage, illusion, a false concept or thought, to drink of cup or well or fountain or spring or source of knowledge, to learn knowledge, to educate oneself or others, to look for or search for knowledge or information about something in some way, to ripen, to gild, to coat, to falsify, to camouflage, to disguise, to build false reputation around something for some reason or purpose, to hide or cover up something in some sense for some purpose, to drown, to submerge something in water or something like water in some sense for some purpose, to safeguard or provide protection for something in some sense, to join or link or bring things together in some sense for some purpose, to make things interact or participate with each other in a purposeful way, to make things depend or rely upon each other in some sense for some purpose, window or something like window in some sense, to act as a window into something in some sense, a window of opportunity, a way through, to bore a hole through something in some sense for some purpose, to be violent, to cause chaos or confusion, to cause trouble or hardship or poverty or mischief, to affect adversely, to have opposite affect than intended or desired, to raise a storm or tornado etc etc.


    Natural world is set up by God to work the way it works as we observe it if we care to study it. Many processes are ongoing at the same time constructing things and deconstructing them and then reconstructing them for the reasons explained in the Quran so that all this helps fulfil program of God according to his plan in due course. The Quran keeps on drawing our attention to real world realities so that we observe them to understand them and after learning about real world realities then we use them to fulfil our role in the creation of Allah through our own creative abilities bestowed upon us by our creator and sustainers. Here Allah explains role of water for living things and the role of living things for mankind ie to keep sustaining humanity. This is why people eat fruits and vegetable and animals because they have been created for this purpose by God as part of life supporting system or mechanism in sense of a food chain. This is why those things or parts are missing in brains of other things that are present in human brain. Likewise animal bodies are not given to them for the same purpose as human beings ie to accomplish great things as human beings are supposed to accomplish in due course. All this will become clearer as we make our way through the Quranic text in its context in light of real world realities. Here our attention is drawn to water because water plays a huge role in existence, function and evolution of life just like revelation of Allah which inspires and moves one to act sensibly. Knowledge be it through humans’ own life experience or revelation of God is like water ie life giving because without this knowledge people could not exist or continue their existence as all things need motivation. Universal conditions ought to be purposefully life and living friendly otherwise purpose of God could not be fulfilled by people or things he has created.


    Word AKHRAJ is from root KHAA, RAA and JEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is to spend energy to get something in return. Also to make effort for some purpose or to get something, expenditure, to get something out in order to get something in, to get out, to swell, to grow bigger, to rise up, to come out, to push out or be pushed out, to exclude or be excluded, to lose something to gain something, something that is exposed or excluded from something, something not covered or under protection, a part that shows first when something comes out of something, the leading part or guide or leadership, a horse that is improved version of its parents, something that is better than its ancestors, a skilful person, an expert in something or some field of knowledge, the day people set for meeting each other as a community, a day of happiness or celebration, a day of dressing up nicely, a day when people adorn themselves with the best they have to look beautiful or rich or powerful or adorable or loveable or respectable, the day when subjects of a ruler declare their independence of their ruler, the day of uprising, the day of revolution, the day people come out against their rulers, the day of uprising, the day of revival of proper human community, the day of new beginning, life in hereafter, part of wealth a people give to another people to gain their protection, outgoings or exports, money given as poll-tax or protection money, fruit of labour of ordinary people that is taken as a tax by rulers in return for offering them security and protection in some sense, a place from which something comes out or gets out, something that comes out or gets out, the place from where something comes out, that which comes out, something that is unstable or is based upon something unstable in some sense or the like in some way, something lively or active, to issue, to exit, to emerge, to leave, to eject, to explain, to deduce, to cultivate, to show ability, to blossom, to yield, land taxation, to gain experience, to train, to taste, to be patchy, to go forth, to expose, to remove, to change or exchange or replace, to grow out of, to spring from, to drive out, to bring forth, to bring forward, to place in front of, to cast out or forth, to take out, to rescue from, to deliver, to extract, to bring out with effort, to dig out, to uncover, to excavate, discover, to escape, to join the fighting company, to drive out, to turn out, to solve a problem, to find a way out of something or a situation, to bring something to light in some sense, to agitate, to produce, to start a movement, to expose, to show, the way out, a regular payment, tribute, dues, toll, duty, head or something like a head in some sense, camel or something like a camel in some sense, to offer help and support in thought or word or action, to expel, to bring out somebody from a place or idea or course of action, an interface, a place of exit and entrance, boarders between countries or places from where people come into the countries or go out of the countries, agreements that people enter and agreements that people abandon, communities people enter or emerge from, things people enter or go in to or things people leave or emerge from, Inclusion or exclusion or interaction or participation between things or people, a female camel that starts behaving like male camels, a time when people stand up upon their own feet, a time when people become self reliant as a proper human community etc etc.


    Word SAMARAAT is from root SAA, MEEM and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is fruit or something like fruit in some sense. Also result of one’s thoughts and actions, product of one’s effort or fruit of one’s labour, load of trees or plants, yield of trees or plants, wealth, offspring, progeny, full milk, fruit bearing trees or plant, to fruit or bear fruit, animal stock, cattle, horses or camels or donkeys or the like in some sense, flowers, juices extracted from fruits, a basic ideological or physical framework of some sort to give something a shape or form for some sense for some purpose so that details of it could be worked out or filled in or added onto it to turn it into a finished thing, something in brief, something very basic in which detail is missing or is to be added, something basic which acts as a foundation upon which something is yet to be built, water or something like water in some sense, something organised and regulated in some sense to run smoothly for purpose, something that comes from something else, something that can be eaten or tasted or experienced, the ripened ovary or ovaries of a seed-bearing plant together with accessory parts containing the seeds and occurring in a wide variety of forms, a plant crop or product, the outcome or result, consequences of one’s thoughts and actions, to produce or cause to produce fruits or results, anything produced or accruing product or result or effect or return or benefit or profit, thinking or result of thought process, reflection, head or something like head in some sense, womb or container or coffin or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word ANDAADAA is from root NOON, DAAL and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to scatter. Also to spread, to decompose, to disintegrate, to be or become rivals, to oppose, to go against, to have a tug of war between, to dispute, to disagree, to be against, to hate, to disdain, to loathe, to dislike, to rival, to compete against, to combat, to contend, to be alike, to be copy of each other, to oppose each other, to be an example of another, to be identical, to be exact opposite, to pull or push each other apart, to balance each other, to be exact equals, to take for equals, to pretend to be equals, to assume or presume two or more things as equals, to be opponents, to divide, to dissent, to go where one likes, to do what one likes, to have no standard to follow, to live as one likes, to have no respect for rules or customs a traditions or laws, to do things haphazardly, to be anarchist, to cause confusion or chaos, to broadcast one’s bad reputation, to defame someone, to get a fright and run away, to flee after becoming frightened by something, to be rivals or partners, to act without proper thinking and planning, an equal, peer, antagonist, partner, to stand in opposition, to slander, to bolt, to wander, sandalwood, to deceive, to be active, to be lively, to be energetic, controlled entry or exit, to obstruct, to put a stop to something in some sense, to block, to control the way through to somewhere, to be fixed in place yet be flexible, to write, to use ink, to colour, to scribe, fish or something like fish in some sense, door or something like door in some sense, something that pulls or is pulled in two opposite directions or goals, to tear apart or be torn apart etc etc.


    Since the Quran is talking about human beings and it wants to guide them by giving them a program for a set of goals to accomplish according to some guidelines for a constitution and laws and people also have invented and adopted their own ways of life so it wants to convince them to follow the way of life it advises instead of the ways of life they have decided to live by. The reason is because their ways of life land them in terrible troubles with each other due to fighting for personal gains at the expense of each other. Inventing and adopting rival ways of life is effectively setting up rivals with Allah due to disregarding his right to rule of this universe. This goes against his purpose for creation of mankind because he wanted people to know about him through his creation and revelation but people are not bothered with that and instead they are running after their own conjectures and baseless thoughts about him and doing whatever they wish to do. This not only does not help them fulfil the purpose of their creator and sustainer but it also gets them into serious troubles with each other whereby they turn their God given world into a hell hole for themselves instead of turning it into a paradise for themselves..


    23) Despite all this explanation if you are still in doubt concerning what We have revealed as a proper way of life to Our messenger for you the mankind to live by then bring one as good as this by yourselves if you can as individuals like he has as an individual in your view. However if you as individuals cannot then invite all your helpers and supporters whom you take for rivals of Allah to help you do that and see if your doubting it can prove true in actual reality by producing an alternative to it that is as good as this way of life advised by Us.


    Word ATOO is from root ALIF, TAA and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to approach. Also to have access to, to have reach to, to have someone or something under control in some way, to facilitate, to make something easy, to open or create a way for something to happen, to prepare the way for, to have under jurisdiction, to link up to powerful people in hope to gain something at the expense of others, to act as go between two parties or groups to use or play them against each other to gain personally at their expense, to come, to go, to send, to bring, to give, to take, to become a reality, to turn some idea into reality, to attain, to maintain, to achieve, to accomplish, to deliver, to fulfil a promise, to prove the claim true, to back up the words with action, to make something happen, to have confidence of someone, to have trust of someone, to take into confidence, to make one trust, to persuade, to make things easy, to donate, to favour, to offer a gift, to grant a favour, to be successful in accomplishing something, to be able to fulfil one’s objective, to succeed in getting what one wanted, to get someone, to kill or destroy someone, to bestow, to come or arrive, to bring or bring forward, to commit, to direct, to afflict, to make or become possible, to be, to become suitable, to yield, to fruit, to be or become, to revert to, to tackle, to undertake to do something about something, to return to being what something was, returning of something to its original state, to restore or become restored, to recoup, to be a tout, to be a pimp, to be a prostitute, to suck up to, to try to find favour in sight of someone in position of power, to fawn, to be a lap dog, to exhibit affection or attempt to please like a dog does by wagging its tail, to seek favour or attention by flattery and obsequious behaviour, to behave in a servile way, to be a feet licker, to whine, to cringe, to be a broker, to be a deal maker, to revive, to come upon, to fetch someone something, to be granted or given something, to pay, to carry out, to execute, to fulfil, to overrun, to yield, to produce, to settle up, to give something to someone, to bring up or out or froth, to come up with, to present, to disclose, to find out, to account for, to explain, to come to, to offer an excuse for something, to come to a conclusion or decision, to come up with, to perform, to enter, to visit with retribution, to punish, to perform a sexual act, to do something, to enter, to attack, to come by, to provide someone with something, to settle a difference, to agree upon having or doing something, settlement of dispute, to pay up, dues, to hand over, to decide to give, to destroy, to do, to visit with retribution, to perform, to perform a sexual act, to approach, to come by, to bring someone or something, to be brought, to be brought something or someone, to be provided with, to fetch, to bring something to a close, to execute, to carry out, to fulfil, stick or something like a stick in some sense, God, power, authority, strength, bull, ox, administration, management, ruling elite, womb or something like a womb in some sense, container, box, chest, coffin, basket, structure, book, a collection of things in a container, to collect, hand or something like a hand in some sense, reach, jurisdiction, trickery, deception, power, grip, control, slight of hands, illusion, involvement, partaking, participation etc etc.


    Word SOORAH is from roots SEEN, RAA and WOW; SEEN, RAA and YAA; SEEN, WOW and RAA and SEEN, YAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is a model or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose. Also a mould or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, a design or pattern or shape or form or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, something that surrounds something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, something that fully comprehends something in some sense or covers all aspects of something or all sides of it for a set purpose, a protective wall around something that keeps what is inside it safe by keeping out what is supposed to be kept outside it, a movement or journey from or towards some reference point in some sense, journey, travelling, persistence, constant struggle, being on the move constantly or always, transmission, to advance or proceed or go ahead, to tell a story, to spread unobtrusively, to remove, to travel by night, to seep, to transport someone by night, the highest part of something, to journey towards open land or open mind, to open up something in some sense, things that help travelling or transportation, running stream of water, rivulet, an important person or a notable person, a generous or brave person, history, to move swiftly or fast but smoothly and constantly, to chisel or carve or model or mould or design or fashion, an activity for some purpose or end, to campaign for a cause, to sail, to go through or along with something, walking, biography, marching, caravan, something common, manner of ruling other people, biography, strap, an account or story of life of someone or an organisation or an institution or something told or composed by another in form of writing or speech, chief, leader, guide, instructor or trainer, teacher, master, handler, carer, manager, something that is firmly fixed in a place, someone firmly fixed on an idea or a course of action, custom, tradition, constitution, rule of law, way of life, culture, example, something organised or regulated, hand, power, authority, foundation, involvement, hook, something reliable, something upon which something could be hooked or hanged, to bend or twist, to join or link, to bring things together for some purpose, a main division of a book or treatise or the like, a branch of a society or fraternity, an important portion or division of something, a new start, an assembly of monks in a monastery in a province or of an entire order, general assembly, a quotation read at various parts of an office, to arrange a writing into chapters, a distinct period or sequence of events as in history or in life of a person, a security wall that surrounds a palace or fort, something that covers or shields or shelters something or encompasses it for protection or preservation in some sense, something that is sufficient or fit for its purpose or deals with the matter fully or completely or comprehensively, something that protects something or shields something from something, to circle or encircle or circle, fence, wall, an enclosure, to scale or go over a wall, to be high in stature or spirit, to have courage or strength, bracelets, bangles, armlets, a chapter or lecture or surah of the Quran, to jump about, to show courage, to defend or fight back or meet the challenge, to be overwhelmed by thoughts and concerns, to travel by chariots, story of the life of the final prophet of Islam, a way of life that gives a people security of existence, to become agitated, to show courage or bravery, to motivate people for some end goal, to attack someone or something, to make someone wear bracelets, a ride, a chariot or something like a chariot in some sense, tooth or something like tooth in some sense, shelter or protection, something bent or twisted, head or something like a head in some sense, leadership, management, a stream flowing quietly or troops moving towards their targeted enemies without being noticed under the cover of the darkness of the night, to transport someone by night, to seep or spread, to travel by night, to be suddenly upon someone as if to attack someone, to mount something, the watch tower of a castle, height, to rise, honour, dignity, to be better or stronger, to overwhelm or overcome, awe, a bracelet as symbol of power or authority, leading general of an army, a person in-charge of a group or people or troops, commander, a beautiful structure that is very high like a tower, staircase, ranks, strong and beautiful breed of camels, fighters, bandits, plunderers or looters, hostage takers, slave traders, traders, caravans, to jump, to show skills when fighting, to show courage, to dance, to show anger, to appoint as a leader or chief, to subject one to slavery or to take prisoner or hostage, caravan, to cut or sever or separate or divide, to dispute or cause conflict or fight or wear, to destroy, to plan ahead or in advance, to eat or bite, to hold or hang or latch or catch onto someone or something firmly, to think or reflect or ponder or contemplate over, to grasp or have grip or control or authority or jurisdiction over, to understand or comprehend, to encompass or embrace, to be in hand, to be involved in making something happen, to show one’s hand in something, to trick or con or be clever or cunning, to lot or conspire, to show one’s hand/s, to wave or wave with hands, to link or join or connect things or people together, to bring about a network of things or people, to put people or things in touch or in contact with each other, to bring about a communication network, to make a road or path or bridge to connect people of different places by that means, ladder, ways and means, tooth or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, head or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, hook or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, hand or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose etc etc.


    Since the Quran is a comprehensive program with goals for mankind to accomplish according to its provided guidelines for forming a constitution and laws it has been set as a challenge for mankind to beat if they are not convinced that this book is unbeatable at what it claims to be ie a piece of information about a way of life for mankind as a proper human community that can lead them to blissful, dignified and secure existence in this world through unity, peace, progress and prosperity. Something no other way of life can deliver ever. No matter what mankind think and do they ultimately turn to same ideas and practices bit by bit that have been laid out for them in the Quran already, why? It is because they are always in conflicts with each other and to have any sort of peace between themselves even if temporary and partial they have no choice but to agree on terms and condition for peace which are laid out in the Quran. This happens because people are driven by their situations and circumstances instead of their forethoughts or insight into things which could only come about through Quranic idea of education based revolution in which mankind are least interested. The Quran gives people foresight into things because it prompts them to think about all essential aspects of life and living thereby it acts as stimulus for them like a teacher or guide to things they otherwise cannot think about. This is why people could not produce such a book even if they tried their best due to very limited human thinking. It is hard enough for people even to try and make proper sense of this book and to act upon it faithfully let alone produce a book like the Quran. Since the Quranic way of life has been revealed already long time ago it is now up to people to accept this way of life for the kind of living the Quran advises or produce a better one and throw away the Quran. Till people can produce a better way of life than the one advised by the Quran I am afraid the Quran cannot be thrown away no matter how badly enemies of God and humanity want to get rid of it who do all they can to suppress true message of the Quran. Since the Quran advises a proper way of life for mankind to live by and that way of life cannot be rivalled and it uses text for that purpose therefore text like its text is also impossible for mankind to produce because if they cannot come up with an alternative way of life as good as the Quranic way of life then how can they come up with its written text? In other words if you cannot come up with an idea as good as an already existing idea then how can you write it down in form of a text or even speak about it in form of words? To tell about something in speech or text format one has to have the thing already in one’s mind as an idea otherwise one cannot say or write anything about it. This is why it is impossible for mankind to meet the challenge of the Quran. This is why people should not waste time on nonsense put forth by different versions of religion and secularism and instead they should start studying the Quran properly so that humanity could be spared from further painful suffering by hands of each other, the sooner the better. As soon as deen of Islam is understood properly and put into practice faithfully by mankind the results will start becoming visible soon after that and they will confirm what is stated in the Quran already. Allah does not want people harm and destroy each other through harmful and destructive ideologies, systems, structures, procedures and practices this is why he provided them with proper guidance to prove themselves his best creation and thereby prove him the master of creativity.


    Word ADOO is from roots DAAL, AIN and WOW/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is something upon which something relies for some reason. Also pillar or pole or beam or support or reinforcement, help or aid or assistance, to call or summon or invite someone or something for help or support for some purpose, to call upon or invoke or request or appeal, to induce or claim or allege or accuse, to pretend, to gather or rally support for some end, to ask or request or require or demand, to weaken, to collapse, to gang up on, to shout or cry, to name or address by name, to enlist the support of, to ascribe to, to attribute to, to be invited or called upon or summoned, to be asked for, to tempt or entice or seduce, to induce, to call for, to worship or pray or cry out to, to preach or deliver sermon or lecture, to invite, a call or request or demand or invocation, to cite, citer, summoner or caller or one who invites or invoker, to wish for or have desire for, to express wish or desire in mind or aloud by mouth, to gather the strength or force, the message or information, an adopted child, a person or persons taken into family or community as part of the family or community or nation, door or something like a door in some sense, ways and means to some end, controlled entry or exit, way of life, eye or something like an eye in some sense, new beginning, guardianship, water spring, to stand guard, to spy, to look out for, watchman, to lookafter, hook or something like a hook in some sense, crooked, deceptive, something to hang something upon, something twisted or bent in some sense, to deceive or cheat, to link or join or bring together, to have connection or contact, network, communication, to communicate or convey, hand or something like a hand in some sense, power, authority, control, involvement, participation, to have a hand in something happening, a pillar or pole or column supports a beam to keep the roof or ceiling from falling on the floor, something or someone upon which one relies for help or support, calling upon people or things means one needs them therefore by calling upon them draws their attention so that they fulfil his need by responding to his call for help, the noise in the battlefield, to be at a distance where sound does not reach, to call by way of gesture of some sort, to draw attention of someone towards something or someone for some purpose, to take one to someone or some place, to gather against someone or something, to attack one from all sides, the falling of walls one after the other, the bit of milk left in the cow so that thereby more milk could be drawn from it with help of that milk, etc etc.


    In the Quranic context calling upon God needs to be understood from God’s point of view, God has set up the universe systematically and runs processes according to set out laws that govern operation of the universe and all things in it by way of set-up mechanisms. He has also given the revelation explaining how he has done or does things so expecting anything outside this set up is not the right way to go about things. The idea is that when a people face any problems they must turn to his revelation for finding solutions. It is because God does not talk to each and every person directly instead he chose some people as his messengers. Through study of things eg the universal realities and his revelation one will be inspired with solutions for the problems, so calling upon God means consulting the message revealed message of Allah. For example, if people want children, God tells people how they should go about it. If they want food they are told what they need to do. Nowhere the Quran tells people to sit idle and pray to God for things and things will drop from the heaven. Instead it tells people that whatever they need it is up to them to work for it as explained. God has provided all people will ever need in this universe but they are told to organise and regulate themselves as told and work together to be prosperous in all that humanity will ever need ie people must organise to plan and research and explore the universe and the revelation and produce and distribute things of their need so that no one is left without fulfilment of one’s needs. It is very important that humanity plans each and everything properly including its population so that it does not reproduce at the rate that it cannot cope with or take care of. When you are in need of help you call on those who you think can help you ie you rely on them for help. The same word means to invite or draw attention. A question arises why people call upon God and what does it really mean? People need to understand the idea the Quran teaches. It does not teach people to shout to call God when they are in trouble instead he tells people to read the Quran and find out how things work as per set up systems and laws of Allah and then do things accordingly and you will get results or outcome of your actions as per your own efforts. The idea that people should worship God to please him and then ask for things and they will be given is alien to Quranic teachings. Allah does not work like that instead he has set up processes using systems, mechanisms and laws and explains to them to people what they are and how they work and then tells them to understand and follow the rules when you do thing and you will be fine and if you will fail to understand and follow rules for doing things, you can shout and cry all you like things will not happen all by themselves as you desire. For example, a person wants a child so he lays down a prayer mat and sits on it for hours praising God and asking for what he wants ie he wants God to give him a child. This child he is asking for will not be dropped from the sky for him because he is told to have a wife and go through the process of having kids. It matters not to God how much this man cries and how much he tries to bribe God with his praising of God, it will turn out to be a lip service only and that is exactly what people do ie they do not bother with understanding of what God tells them instead they have their own ideas in their head as to how to get what they want from God. This is why their prayers mean nothing at all and so they end up giving up idea of God instead of correcting their wrong concepts about God in their heads. They need to realise things are set to happen according to laws set by God and according to systems, structures, procedures and practices God has put in place. So mankind are told to learn about the universal realities and use that information to benefit from. One cannot have anything any other way than the way set up by Allah for things to happen. This is why Islam is a deen not a mazhab. This is why deen of Islam is not a backward thing as people assume it to be rather it is far ahead of human thinking. This is why people could never produce a book like the Quran. It is highly scientific and philosophical ie it states facts and explains them perfectly but that is only good for people who learn sense to make sense of things not for those who rather remain ignorant as they were born. People do not bother to think that as they are fighting with each other over each and everything, who should God support and why or how? All opponents pray to God so that he makes them successful against their rivals without trying to realise there has to be some rule in place for God to work by or how can God carry out their opposite wishes? The question is, is God supposed to follow wishes of people or is it people who are supposed to do what he tells them and the way he tells them? Has he created things for his purpose or for our wishes? Had God followed wishes of people we will still not be here because he will still be working out our requests as to how he should fulfil them.


    Word SHUHADAA is from root SHEEN, HAA and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is something that is directly linked to something in some way for some purpose. Also something that is sensed directly by a person through his senses, things between which there is presence of a direct link of some sort, to see something with one’s own eyes, to hear something with one’s own ears, something that is present or self evident or visible, to witness, to give evidence, testimony of a witness, to testify what one has witnessed or seen or beheld with one’s own eyes, some force that is visible only through its affects or influences or phenomenon it gives rise to, outside of something, gift, present, obvious, outcome of an action in due course, guardian, watcher, the one watching, observer, to confirm, attestation, to backup or help or support or reinforce, character witness, to swear, to take an oath, to be or become a martyr, a person who stands as an evidence of something for other to see, to make a point for others to see, to be a practical example for others to see and learn from and do things accordingly, landmark, to testify, to attend to, to take care of, to declare, to know, to say, to give judgement, to observe, to be present at, to attend to, to take care of, tom declare, to know, to say, to give an opinion, to give advice, to swear a solemn oath, to be in the knowledge of, to cause to see or witness, to make one bear witness to, to be at home, to be alert or attentive, to watch over, overseer, caretaker, to judge, to make one testify, to have witness/es, to seek witness/es, to call to witness, to cite, to present witness or evidence, to arbitrate, to give counsel, to swear a solemn oath, to be in knowledge of, to cause to see, to make someone a witness, attentive, to note, to notice, be alert, be aware, oath, something perceived by the senses, accuser, accusation, claimant, something observable, declaration of faith in deen of Islam, time or place of gathering, a scene, an event, to note or notice, something linked or connected to something directly in some way for some purpose, a witness is connected to scene of an event or a crime, something that is present ie it is not absent or remotely connected or hidden, absence of informational gap in one’s knowledge about something, one is as if in state of presence or awareness or alive and alert when there is no gap in one’s knowledge about something but when one has gaps in one’s knowledge about something then one is as if absent, one bridges the gap of absence by being present, fighting or something like fighting in some sense, arena or battlefield, to confront or clash with, to join or mingle with each other, to disperse or breakup with each other, to attack or strike, window or something like window in some sense, door or something like door in some sense etc etc.


    Word DOON is from root DAAL, WOW and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is apart from. Also beside/s, other than, instead of, in addition to, at the side of, next to, in comparison with or to, in contrast to or with, not relevant to, in opposition to or of, except for, on an equal footing to, at, by, nearby, to side of, away from, also, less than, more than, rather than, below, above, to weaken, to be base, to write down, beneath, in front of, at the back of, different from, before, after, prior to, to the exclusion of, excluding, against, at a distance from, segregated from, isolated from, around, in the vicinity of, including, noble, respectable, good, well or firmly founded, baseless, infirm, disgraceful, to be as, not to be as, to be similar, door or something like door in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, ink or fish or something like ink or fish in some sense etc etc.


    Words MIN DOONILLAH from point of view of people when they associate something or someone with God as his partner or rival mean they are not accepting the right of God as the only sovereign of this universe. By not abiding by way of life advised by Allah and instead living by way of life people choose of their own accord they commit a wrong defined as SHIRK. It is a most possible wrong people can commit as far as deen of Islam is concerned in the context of the Quran. No crime committed by humanity against God and humanity is said to be as serious as disbelief in existence of God or shirk. In other words having faith in God and properly as told in the Quran is a most important thing. Failing that has most possible serious consequences in this life as well as in hereafter. In this life humanity can never become united therefore peaceful as a result of disbelief in existence of God or as a result of having wrong beliefs about God. If there is no unity therefore peace between people then there is little chance of humanity making progress which it is supposed to make therefore people can forget about becoming prosperous as a proper human community. Not only that the painful suffering of most people in the world by hands of each other can never be eliminated. So one can see why the Quran tells us disbelief in existence of God or having improper beliefs about God is really a big crime against God as well as humanity. It is because God has created mankind and things for his purpose and if people will not listen to God then that purpose cannot become fulfilled. Therefore people must give this matter a serious thought it deserves for sake of God as well as for sake of their own well being. Therefore people must accept program, constitution and law of Allah instead of abiding by rules of laws of others than Allah. That way they not only set up rivals of Allah but rivalries between themselves as well ending up in serious troubles with each other in many different ways which lead them to needless painful sufferings by hands of each other. This is why the Quran uses words SALAAH, SOWM, ZAKAAH and HAJJ in a very special way and not in the context they are understood and practiced by masses who claim to be Muslims. All this will become clear as we progress in our study of the message of the Quran.


    Word SAADIQEEN is from root SWAAD, DAAL and QAAF. Concrete meaning of this root is something that fulfils its stated or specified or given purpose perfectly when it is prepared and put in its place properly to work and that is how it serves its purpose and proves itself truly according to its stated specifications. Also something that works properly when put to use properly, to be firm, to be strong, to be solid, to be firmly based or firmly founded, to be immoveable, something that does not budge or shift, something that stands its ground, something weighty or heavy, something that is true, to be sincere, to be truthful, to speak the truth, something that proves to be true, to say something through words of mouth which is firmly held to be true in mind, to speak with full conviction, to say something whole heartedly, to prove a claim with evidence, to prove a commitment true through action, to be one in mind and body, to be confident, to be comfortable, to be friendly, to act as an intimate or very close friend or ally, to be a confidant, essence, juice, extract, seed, leaves, fruit, to grow, to compensate, to give something in place for something else, atonement, to spread, to be deeply rooted, to branch out, to have a firm main body, a person who always speak the truth regardless of consequences, to say what is actually right or true, the one who does not lie, to utter or tell the truth, to speak one’s mind, to have in mind what is on the lips, to fulfil one’s promise, to shine clearly, to be true to principles or friends, to be steadfast, to live for others, to be helpful and supportive, to be generous, to give alms, to be charitable, to pay dowry, to pay one’s dues, to honour a pledge, to keep one’s trust, to be faithful, to fulfil one’s obligations, to facilitate, to make way for, to help ease things, to pave the way for, to verify, to realise, to be or become aware of truth, to turn an abstract idea into a concrete reality, to make good a promise or claim, to accept something as true, to confirm or affirm the truth, to back up, to reinforce, to prove valid, to treat kindly or compassionately, to let forgo one’s right in the name of God, one who believes something true, one who says something is true, to hang on to something for some reason, tree or plant or something like tree or plant in some sense, door or something like door in some sense, monkey or something like monkey in some sense etc etc. Truth is something of which all pieces fit together perfectly in every way without any loose ends so that it is found fit for the purpose when examined for verification. Truth is called true because it matches all the aspects of truth measuring set standard when examined. Truth can only be established by seeing if the theory matches the related reality. For example, if one claims that fire burns, can it be verified or tested that fire really burns? So when fire is lit and consumable thing are put in it do they burn as expected, if they do then truth of the claim is established by way of evidence for the claim. This is why word KIZB=falsehood is opposite of SIDQ=truth. It is because root KAAF, ZAAL and BAA has meaning of denial. Truth is about a claim hitting its target ie the claim meets the evidence or is consistent with it whereas a lie is whereby a claim is denied hitting its target. So it causes a distance or flaw or inconsistency or contradiction between claim and evidence. Looking at it in another way one who lies his mind and words he speaks do not match ie what one is expressing is not what is in one’s mind. Saying I will do something but then do it not is lying or not speaking the truth or what is in one’s mind.


    Root SWAD, DAAL and QAAF means meeting of thoughts and actions or words and deeds. If one says, I am going to do something then one goes ahead and does it and that way fulfils one’s word then one has spoken the truth otherwise one has lied or one has proven oneself a liar. The Quran promises fulfilment of its stated rights for people through people themselves who claim to be implementers of the Quranic program. So if Quranic program is brought to life properly then people are bound to have the rights and that their rights are bound to be fulfilled if people who claim to follow the Quran wish to be proven truthful indeed. Another point is that in the fully established kingdom of God word SADAQAH does not mean charity for poor because deen of Islam does not allow such divisions instead it wants to remove such divisions from among mankind through promoting brotherhood among human beings. A family does not give charity to its own family members it instead fully helps and supports them with whatever it can afford. It is below human dignity to give charity to anyone to make them feel disadvantaged or a burden or an outsider. Humanity has to bind itself in a brotherhood through helping each other while maintaining human dignity and self respect for individuals. All are created by God and all things and people belong to God therefore all people are told by God to do certain things because all are indebted by his favours. Therefore any who contribute to proper human community are doing it both for God and their own betterment. It is because if humanity does better then all mankind benefit including the contributors to the mission. That is because if society is not stable and in peace then nothing worthwhile can get accomplished, because infighting and wars only harm and destroy human beings by hands of each other. Peace is only possible if all people are peaceful and help each other to stay peaceful. To remain peaceful all must work together as a team to the best of their God given abilities, which means all must contribute whatever they can through their hard works to keep proper human community on the track to blissful, dignified and secure existence. In the Quran it is made plain that as individuals come together and organise and regulate themselves as a proper human community and start working towards the set out goals it is a transition period and things that are to be expected at the completion of various stages must not be demanded before time when the community has not yet reached the stages whereat it can meet those demands. If people start controversy over this during transitional period then they are either ignorant or troublemakers. Ignorant need education and trouble makers need to be identified and dealt with appropriately or they will end up destroying the whole thing. The Quran also make clear that kingdom based upon guidance of Allah is a welfare state however it is not possible to cater for all needs of all people right from the start, so things should be taken in steps and stages. As the kingdom becomes more and more organised and regulated therefore manages its people and resources better and better, things will start easing after a while so all will have to endure hardship appropriately till the kingdom becomes fully self reliant and is then able to take on more and more responsibilities for looking after its members better and better. It matters not how bad the situation is at the beginning of the movement if there are enough hard working knowledgeable people in the proper human community and they have enough land for resources then there is sufficient chance for its success. This will increase with time if the community keeps up with missionary work faithfully because more and more communities will join in and more and more land and resources will become available through them and if the whole process is managed sensibly then proper human community and the kingdom based upon guidance of Allah will go from strength to strength. Word SADAQAH from same root is also used for compensation for being untrue to one’s beliefs by one’s actions eg one suffers some loss and thinks that one has suffered this loss because one made his God angry so he has punished him for that by causing him some loss or harm in some way. In order to atone this imaginary sin, something is sacrificed as compensation and given to poor people. This has nothing to do with Quranic teaching because in Islam there is no rich and poor divide so that people with money could give some of their wealth to poor people to please Allah because people are not supposed to let anyone become poor and isolated in the first place by taking things from weaker members of the human family and then giving a part of them back as charities just to look good in the eyes of masses. Islamic society based on the Quran faithfully is a very different set up wherein there is no circulation of money because there is no need for it. All people are supposed to be member of the same human family working hard together to make ends meet for ensuring well being of each other thereby delivering goods and services at the point of need free of charge to each other. The Quran based Islam is not a religion but a way of life of an organised and self reliant and self regulated human community and that is why it is called an Islamic ummah or a proper human community. A lot of things found in Muslim societies have been brought in by others who have joined Islamic societies so what they brought into Muslim societies is now known as Islamic by masses but it actually is not. SADAQAH is actually the effort one makes and things one spends including one’s life in the way of knowing the truth and making the truth known to rest of humanity ie the understanding and spreading of the message of the Quran. SADAQAH is fruit of one’s own labour that one shares with others when there is no established kingdom of God in order to try and establish one for the good of humanity.

    24) However if you cannot do this and for sure you cannot then protect yourselves through adopting Our advised way of life against the fire of hatred which leads people to terrible wars between themselves due to living by ways of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other, the fuel of which become oppressed and suppressed down trodden masses as well as the ruling elites, a fire of hatred and wars that is made ready for those who reject and oppose Our advised way of life by themselves.


    This is the most important point made by the Quran concerning production of the like of the Quran as explained already. Here Allah is telling mankind you can never bring forth a book like the Quran because the Quran explains in all necessary detail the proper way of life for mankind to live by. It is now up to mankind to answer this challenge if they think the Quran was really produced by the messenger of Allah all by himself just to make fool of people in the name of God. It is always the case that if anything is produced by people at any time then later people are always able to come up with something even better. How is it then possible that a man of seventh century from Arabia produces a book which tells us how we can live properly in this world yet none has been able to beat it? It is time for people to put their thinking caps on and answer this question with all due sincerity. One has to remember the fact, there is nothing better than human beings in this world when it comes to thinking and doing things. If human beings of today are not able to find any better way of life than the one advised by the Quran then the only possibility is that this book is what it claims to be ie word of God. If one claims there exist other intelligent beings as well other than God and people then one has to prove their existence in some way before one could attribute the existence of the Quran to anyone else other than God himself. Scientist have been looking for intelligence outside this earth but they have not found any in this universe so far and how could those intelligent beings be better than us earthly human beings when they have failed to find us on this planet of ours? There are no other intelligent beings in this universe as far as the Quran is concerned but there are going to be because according to the Quran we are going to travel throughout the universe in time to come. This will become clear as we go through the Quran in due course.


    Word TAFALOO is from root FAA, AIN and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to do something in some sense for some purpose. Also to act, to work, to labour, to perform, to toil, to commit, to carry out, to execute, to produce, to behave, to try to do or carry out a deed or something, something or someone acted upon, something or someone subjected to some action, something or someone able to do something, being done or carried out, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Word HIJAARAH is from root HAA, JEEM and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is something solid or alike n some sense that serves as base for something to rise from. Also rock, room, brain, chamber, stone or like stone in some sense, structure, organisation, institution, enclosure, shelter, house, tent, frozen, discerning faculty, a cunning person, limitation, confinement, incompetence, a person with limited capabilities, solid foundation, rocky tract, bumpy road, an uneven surface or landscape, a place without free access, a recess with controlled entry, a room or rooms, room or space, to prohibit, to protect, to stop, to solidify, to confirm, to reinforce, to backup, to make sure, a camel shelter or farm, intelligence, ability to think, gold or silver, a clever or shrewd person, a cunning person, brutal or cruel person, tyrant, tyranny, stubborn or arrogant person, people who lack intellectual development, to stone, to destroy something by not giving it due attention or importance, bosom, lap, to deny access or to continue to deny access, to declare legally incompetent or unsound in mind or body, to freeze, brains, something marked for some purpose or reserved for exclusive use, controlling or restrictive power, enclosures of any or all kinds, a place with restricted access, stone dwelling, stone city, a dwelling carved in the rack or a mountain, bedroom, private quarters, dwelling quarters, clumps of hardened mud, fence or something like fence in some sense, limitation or restriction, to protect or shield, camel or something like camel in some sense, beast of burden, something reliable for a ride in some sense, something strong enough to act as a foundation for building something upon in some sense, something beautiful or durable or lasting or permanent, head or something like head in some sense, command and control centre, central nervous system, ruling elite, head of a department or community or family, to reflect, to think, to plan ahead, to conspire, to plot or scheme, to obstruct, to put an obstacle in the way, to stop, to block, prohibition, partition, building, constitution, law, pebbles or pebbles stacked up on top of each other, dominant or leading or influential people, milestone, standard, houses, tents, rock, compartments, departments, gold or silver, a very alert or clever person, protection, security, a shelter for camels, people living in mountains, intellect, intelligence, jammed or stagnant societies that stop developing or progressing, difficult terrain, intellect or intelligence that keeps people from straying or wandering off all over the place in their thoughts, something that confines something for some purpose, organised and regulated institution or kingdom or household, stone or something like stone in some sense, stone or something that behaves like a stone, something that does not show sign of life or does not move ie it is stuck eg a human society that does not make progress and prosper, a human society that confines itself to a certain mindset or attitude or behaviour that decides its growth and development, an ideological or physical structure that confines people or limits them in some way or ties them to some reference point, structure or organisation or body of some sort, organised stones are called structures made of stones eg houses or bridges etc, organised and regulated people are called societies or communities, similarly organised objectives and structures; procedures and practices and rules and regulations etc for people are called constitutions etc etc.


    Word UIDDAT is from root AIN, DAAL and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to count. Also to number, to reckon, to enumerate, to be reckoned with, equipment or apparatus that is used for a particular purpose, a mechanism that controls speed or direction of something in some sense, gear or pulley or steering wheel, personal belongings, tools are clothing etc needed for performing a particular task, to get ready or prepare for something, to gear up for something coming up, to plan in advance for something, to plan ahead, to equip someone or something with something for some purpose or task or mission or goal, to get something or someone ready for something, to group, an appointed time, plenty of, state of readiness, to consider, to take for, to count among, to cause to increase or grow, to compound, the waiting period of time a divorced woman has to wait before getting married again, to demand fulfilment of a promise or an agreement, counting to the last one, to keep an account, number, a fixed term, provision/s, countable, limited, specified, to provide with what is needed for some task or purpose, to be ready for eventualities or emergences, things made ready for eventualities, eye or something like eye in some sense, door or something like door in some sense, to prepare something for some purpose, to make ready something for some reason beforehand, to put together or bring together everything needed for some purpose, to have people or weapons ready for attacking or defending against an attack, to equip, to make things ready to serve an expected or decided purpose, to be willing or get ready to do something, to manufacture or compound or compose, to put in proper state or condition to deal with a situation, to provide with equipment or ways and means for doing something, to have everything fully counted for something before going ahead and doing it, to prepare for eventualities or emergencies or disasters, to prepare or get ready for divorce or breaking a bond or freedom or disconnection or running away, a set number of days set for an already married woman before divorce so that once divorced she could marry someone else if she so desires, to take account of, to check out things, stocktaking, to prepare inventory, a reappraisal of a situation, the act of appraising a facing situation in terms of accomplishments and goals, to asses a situation or things, to checkout preparation to see if it is fit for the purpose or not, to evaluate carefully personal or equipment, gear, group, number, to number, to brand, an appointed time, something plenty or abundant, prosperity, numerous or plenty of people or things, a set time or time period, to get ready, to be reckoned with, to consider, to take for, to count among, to cause to increase, to compound, to demand fulfilment, the waiting period, the advance notice period, a stated period of time, a fixed term, provision, something that can be counted or is countable, something specified, specification, the specific days or periods, eye or something like an eye in some sense, water spring, spring season, sadness or unhappiness that causes tears to flow from the eyes, sore eye, to keep an eye on something, to be a guard or guardian, the new beginning, to move around, to blink, to see, to understand, eye of the mind, to help or support or assist, door or something like a door in some sense, controlled entry and exist, an obstacle in the way of something, a way through to something, a way into something, protection or shelter, numerous or plenty, group or multitude, an appointed time, plenty of, to be reckoned with, to get ready, readiness, to consider, to take for, to count among, to cause to increase in numbers, to compound, to prepare, the waiting period, a period of time set for some purpose, to demand fulfilment of an agreement or promise, to call to account, accountability, a fixed term or a stated period of time for some purpose, equipment or appliances or instruments needed for a purpose or used for doing something, preparation or provision, countable or limited, eye or something like an eye in some sense, water source, a new beginning, assistance or support, beam or pillar, door or something like a door in some sense, controlled entry or exit, ways and means to ends, way of life, road or path, gradation, count, reckon, plenty of, group, preparation, readiness, prepare, increment, consider, weight, importance, compound, to take for, a waiting period, to demand fulfilment, to set aside a number for some purpose etc etc.


    25) Nonetheless despite their resistance or opposition keep proclaiming the news of great outcome - for the attention of those who will commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind as a proper human community and therefore will take needed steps to remove rifts from between people to bring them together to help development and growth of proper human community - that for sure there will come about kingdoms for them based upon guidance of Allah throughout which like rivers will flow all that they will need and desire to have blissful, dignified and secure existence. All the while they will participate in those kingdoms faithfully as told to obtain the explained outcomes they will receive full fruits of their hard works therein as a brotherhood. They will say to each other, this is that way of life whereby we the human beings used to receive full results of our hard works in the past, because they will be delivered results of their hard work just like the people before them. That is because they will have therein loving, compassionate, peaceful, progressive and prosperous people as members of proper human community who will be free from domineering mindset, attitude and behaviour whereby people try to undermine each other and therefore end up inflicting harms and destructions upon each other for personal gains at the expense of each other. Such like will be the people who will end up in such like kingdoms to dwell in.


    Throughout human history as explained in the Quran people either lived by way of life they chose for themselves or they lived by way of life they were advised by their creator and sustainer. Each way of life delivered to them results of their own thoughts and actions concerning each other. Most people always lived for themselves not for others and the result was a world full of disputes which led people to hatred and finally open wars between themselves. However people who were sent by God to educate people kept on doing whatever they could under the circumstances in order to try and put sense into brain dead people who were hell bent upon harming and destroying each other just like today. Missionaries always succeeded in fulfilling their missions to a degree but not fully this is why the world became polarised between people who wanted to take humanity towards blissful, dignified and secure existence and those who wanted to take it toward its own harm and destruction. Many a time exemplary kingdoms were brought about by messengers of Allah from tiny kingdoms to large kingdoms based upon guidance of Allah but ultimately masses brought them down due to preferring to remain ignorant fools and therefore not being bothered with things one way or the other till it was too late. To bring about a kingdom based upon guidance of Allah is not easy and nor is maintaining it to keep it going. All this requires highly knowledgeable, trained, skilled and committed or dedicated people which most people are not. On top of that there are always some really bad trouble makers who rather ruin everything for all the rest which speeds up the demise of the kingdom brought about in the name of God. However each time the kingdom based upon guidance of Allah is brought about it adopts the same way of life as advised by Allah so people end up getting similar results of their thoughts and action in there. It is because the basic program, goals and guidelines of Allah never change for mankind. It is because deen of Islam is always mainly the same. As explained already in detail when people work as a proper human community they accomplish much more than those who keep fighting with each other as rivals over each and everything. This is why no way of life can beat the way of life told by the Quran but it is useless till people become aware of it properly and use it for ensuring their well being faithfully otherwise people can carry on fooling each other as usual with political sound bites.


    Word BASHSHIR is from root BAA, SHEEN and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to have skin to skin contact. Also to be intimate with one’s wife, to be directly linked to something physically in some sense, to be a physical object, to have shape or form in reality, to be a concrete reality in the real world, skin or covering or hide, to skin, to peel, to peel off the skin, to strip, to be or become naked, to be bare, to be or become a human being, to give glad tidings, to deliver good news, to let know someone something important, to warn, to alert, to make aware, to inform, to proclaim good news, to warn loudly and clearly about something bad that may take place or happen, to commit atrocities, to be cruel, to inflict harms or destructions, to think or act wickedly, to spread harm and destruction, first signs or clues that appear about something good or bad that is about to take place or happen, good news or glad tidings, to bring good or bad news, to convey good or bad news, to be given good or bad news, to feel joy at receiving good news, to be happy at getting good news, to be content with receiving good news, to be happy at the thought of something good happening, to look for good news, to look forward to good news, to expect good news, to seek good news, to have desire for good news, to be a bearer of good or bad news, one who brings good or bad news, one who is happy at receiving or expecting good news, to strip the skin off someone or something, to have sexual intercourse, to appear with all due beauty, to be open minded, to be wise, the rays of light that appear just before arrival of morning light, winds that appear before clouds that bring rain, to have something in store for someone, to have something in mind for someone, house or something like house in some sense, fighting or something like fighting in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    Word AMILOO is from root AIN, MEEM and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to do something skilfully and wisely for some purpose. Also to have a skill, to be skilful, to carry out something skilfully and wisely, to act or take action in some sense, to work or labour in some sense for some purpose, to try and achieve something in some sense, to try to accomplish something in some sense, to be active, to be involved in an activity for some end goal, to be a professional, to employ, to use something in some sense for some purpose, to do something in order to serve some purpose, to take steps, to do what is needed, to be or become a representative, to act as an agent, to be or become a governor, to be or become an office holder, to be or become an officer or official, to be the cause of, to be or become a maker of something, to be or become a doer of something, to serve or offer a service, to provide with a service, to make something in some sense, to have good or bad conduct, to have good or bad behaviour, to conduct oneself nicely or badly, to endeavour, to make effort, to perform or perform a duty, to fulfil an obligation, to toil, to wish to achieve something, to have desire to accomplish something, to act upon one’s knowledge about something, deed or action, work or employment or profession, eye or something like eye in some sense, water or something like water in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Word JANNAAT is from root JEEM, NOON and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is to be or become covered up. Also demon, giant, expert, insane or insanity or craziness, strange, stranger, people who live in isolation from other people, a community of people that lives in seclusion, a people who live in their own world isolated from other people, a big snake, serpent, a person who attacks someone quietly to not to let the victim know who has attacked him, foreign, foreigner, outsider, high profile, dominant, prominent, privileged, important person, mischievous, clever, verdant, the world of the people called jinn, world of invisible people or people who are low profile or down trodden or disadvantaged or weak, beings, spiritual people or good hearted people or angels, heart, inside, foetus, nomad, leader, noble, someone powerful, a person with means or influence, inside, power, chief, garden, a prosperous kingdom, a fertile piece of land or region or area, a highly developed place wherein live highly knowledgeable; highly trained and highly skilled people, a piece of land full of raw materials, a place full of useful things, influence, someone who rules over a domain in some sense or is master of his field of knowledge or skill in some sense, something that over shadows something or covers it or hides it in some sense, something that is covered or is overshadowed or brought under cover or influence, something that hides or covers up something in some way, to shield, to engulf, to enclose, to shroud, coffin, dead body, to wrap up, to box, to put something in the room, to descend, to put something in a grave to hide it, growth that cover the ground, place of hiding, madness, snake, serpent, night, hidden people, darkness of night, to make something real disappear from the sight in some way, to become fully absorbed into something, to be or become mentally unsound or instable, to become fully over taken by something in some sense, to become deeply possessed by some interest that one fails to pay attention to what is going on near or around oneself, to become fully involved in something that it takes over one’s mind completely, a weapon or tool used for defending oneself or keeping oneself safe, barrier, obstruction, obstacle, blockage, cover, veil, shield, enclosure, protection, to have no secrets, to have nothing to hide, hidden forces, physical forces yet undiscovered, real hidden things not found out yet, real things that became things of the past because they have disappeared from the sight of people for one reason or another never to be seen or heard again, etc etc.


    The reason word JANNAT=garden is because in a garden there are trees which give shade or protection from sunlight and the fresh air and flowery plants influence minds of people ie give them sense of a blissful place. It also means kingdom because the kingdom provides one shelter or roof on the head or livelihood and security or both. The darkness of night also comes under same root as it spreads and covers up things by darkness. People in communities with influence over masses come under same root. Anything that overshadows or influences anything is called JINN. Any skilled or expert person in any field of knowledge is also called JINN. Anything that exists in reality but cannot be seen due to some obvious reason is also called eg something not visible due to darkness, lack of or weak sight, distance or size etc. Certain words used in the Quran have been misused by people to confuse each other for their own vested interests or ignorance. Some people have invented some imaginary supernatural creatures with supernatural powers and they are busy making fools of simple minded people. The belief in such like demons and magic is part of all this nonsense. Allah never gave supernatural powers even to his messengers so why would he do so for other creatures? If people develop some psychological or physical problems that cannot be properly diagnosed yet due to lack of our knowledge they should not be taken as supernatural influences of some invisible supernatural creatures. People suffering from such conditions should not be taken to the tricksters but to those who are involved in research and explorations about such things so that they could be treated appropriately. We will not get answers if we do not look for them or do not create such institutions that help us do that. Education rather than foolishness is better way to learn and deal with problems that face us human beings. Word JINN does not mean some invisible beings with supernatural powers as mullahs will have us believe because even if there were such beings whom we could never know then what will be the point in telling about them to us human beings? We only need to know about things that we can interact with and can know them in due course. Moreover putting blame on such beings for our wrong doings solves no problem. If such beings cannot interact with us then they can do us no harm nor can we do any harm to them because only and only if we could interact with each other then we could influence each other and in that case they will no longer be invisible or undetectable for us human beings. So it is a clear proof of mullahs’ imagination or creativity that they have been making up stories as they went along without any research or exploration. Ignorant and foolish people accept their nonsense and suffer the consequences for being fools by their hands. The main question is, how did mullahs managed to interpret word JINN with invisible supernatural beings if they are undetectable for human beings? The main point is that humans could not have invented words for things that they did not interact with in their own environment. The fact that people invented word JINN means that this word was originally used for something visible and interactive with human beings. A clear proof that mullahs have been deliberately misleading people about things and this is one of their stupidities.


    Word TAJREE is from root JEEM, RAA and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to flow. Also to run, to move, to be on the move, to progress, to develop, to travel, to blow, to keep moving, to keep accelerating, to keep going, to keep gaining momentum, to stream, to be or become stream, to carry on doing something, to continue, to be or remain constant in doing something, to be at something constantly, to keep producing and distributing things, to do something smoothly or without any break, to swim, to sail, the way things happen or are done, stream, channel, vessel, boat, conveyer belt, assembly line, production line, young female, overseer, something that moves in a given place or space for some purpose, something that moves within something for some reason, something that moves in the air or water or land etc for some purpose, something that is moved or is made to move within something for some purpose, the movement or moving of planets or stars or galaxies etc within the universal space, moving of a baby within his mother, moving of a camel through the dessert, travelling of a carrier for moving things, something that travels with load like a camel to shift things or people from one place to another, circulation of blood in the body, travelling of ships in the sea, travelling of birds or aeroplanes through air, travelling of road vehicles through the land, beast of burden, something beautiful or lasting, to plan ahead, to think things through thoroughly, to plot or conspire, command and control centre, central nervous system, leadership, administration or management, head of a department or people, to bring things or people together for some purpose, to organise things, to regulate things, to bring about a network of people or things for some purpose, to interconnect or interlink things, to make things or people work together for some end or goal, camel or something like camel in some sense, head or something like head in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word TAHT is from root TAA, HAA and TAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be or become under something or someone in some sense for some purpose. Also to be or become subordinate to something or someone for some purpose, to be or become underneath something or someone in some sense for some purpose, to b or become below something or someone in some sense for some reason, to be or become within one’s control or jurisdiction, to be or become under, to be under the jurisdiction of, to be beneath or below the level or rank of, to help or assistance or support, to work or function within a set limit, to be under the law, to work within the law, to be at the foot of, to be lower than something or someone in some sense, to be lesser than something or someone in some sense, to be at a lower level in priority order, to be inferior in quality or below the standard, to be within close proximity, to have lesser authority or position or importance or value or grade, coffin, basket, container, limitation, restriction, womb or something like a womb in some sense, to shield or be shielded, to protect or be protected, fence or something like a fence in some sense, lower layer of something, to be relatively lower in some sense with respect to a reference point, down trodden people, lower classes, to under care of, to be under guardianship of, to be responsibility of, to be accountable to, to be answerable to, a matter under consideration, sub judice, something below something else in some sense, something situated or positioned below or underneath something else in some sense etc etc.


    Word ANHAAR is from root NOON, HAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to open up something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to open or become open in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to burst forth in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to gush forth in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to strike water in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, river of something, river of water or blood, sea of troubles, flood of difficulties, abundance of things, a time period of prosperity, brilliant period of time, day or daylight, period of happiness, an up lifting period of time, daybreak, abundance of livelihood, something good or bad that is plentiful, something vast or wide, vast open space, wide expanse, to chide or rebuke or scold someone or something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to rob or plunder or loot or take something of someone by force in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to flow forcefully in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to stream or move along without any restriction or obstruction in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to chase away or repulse or drive away someone or something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to create a bloodbath, to cause bloodshed, to kill, to attack, to cause trouble or difficulty or poverty, to spring, spring or river or stream of running sweet water, day time, the period between dawn and dusk, to commence, to start, to open a wound to let out the blood in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, water or anything like water in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, vastness of something, to snatch away something, to attack or loot during daylight in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, an open space turned into a rubbish dump in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, an open place where people throw their rubbish, to disdain or loathe or dislike or hate someone or something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to disrespect or consider someone lowly or worthless in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to disgrace, a controlled flow of things, an organised and regulated flow of things or services for some reason or fulfilling some purpose, something evergreen, something that is made continues always the same way, the availability of goods and services round the clock, an efficient and sufficient or satisfactory demand and supply chain which ensures blissful, dignified and secure existence of mankind in a kingdom based upon guidance of Allah, ink or something like ink in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, fish or something like fish in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, window or something like window in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, command and control centre, ruling elite, administration or management, to think things through thoroughly before doing anything, to plan ahead with all due considerations, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    Word MUTASHAABIHAA is from root SHEEN, BAA and HAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be like something else in some sense. Also to be or become similar or alike in some sense, two things having such similarity that one could be taken for another, to be or become confused, to be or become doubtful about something in some sense, to take one thing for another, to mistake one thing for another, to be mistaken for something or someone, to take truth for falsehood or falsehood for truth, an imposter, to be or become assimilated, to compare or to compare one thing with another, to be made to look like something else, to resemble one another, to be an image of something or someone, to be an exact copy of the original, to be identical, to be a lookalike, to be an image of, two things that appear to be identical to the untrained eye or mind, to be ambiguous, to beguile, to be beguiled, to confuse, to be confused, to doubt, to create chaos, to be shaky, to cause anarchy, to be confusingly similar, to be open to various interpretations, to wreak havoc, to be or become difficult to distinguish or separate, to explain something through an example, to explain or expound, to open up things for their detailed analysis for purpose of distinction between the two otherwise similar things, to be or become doubtful about something, to be sharp, to cause instability, to be clever, to be deceptive, to seem to look alike, to be cunning, to not to be real or concrete, to be abstract or concept or thought, to be subjective, to become shrouded or enveloped or wrapped up in mystery, to become obscure or out of sight, to be or become shrewd, to show awareness about things, to pretend to be clever, to be tricky or artful, to hide or shelter something from something, to provide protection or refuge for something or someone in some way, to see or show an opportunity, to take one’s chances, to be an opportunist or chancier, to intermingle, to mix, to be a risk taker, things difficult to distinguish or make sense of, fighting or something like fighting in some sense, house or something like house in some sense, window or something like window in some sense etc etc.


    Word AZWAAJ is from root ZAA, WOW and JEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is two or more things that complement each other to make a whole for some purpose. Also things that are interconnected in some way for serving some purpose, things that are associated with each other for some reason, a wife is partner of her husband and vice versa, a person can be a work colleague of another, a school mate or friend, a fellow member of an organisation or association or a society or community or a company, things belonging to same kind, things of same kind or category, people or things in same situation or circumstances, people of similar mindset or attitude or behaviour, companion or supporter or helper or assistant, things that come under same classification, things that are bound together in some sort of relationship, even number, pair, double, two things that are connected in some way, one of a pair, a species, kind or type or variety, spouse, wife or husband, to cause trouble or hardship or difficulty or poverty, to make or give a mixture of two or more things, to couple or pair or join with for some reason or to serve some purpose, to marry with, to give someone in marriage, to be or become paired, a parable individual, a friendly person, two things, to be involved in something in some sense, to have a hand in something happening, to bring things or people together for some purpose, people with common interest, to add or increase, to be instrumental in some way, to be resourceful, to be reliable, to be trustable, to back up, to reinforce, tool or weapon or something like tool or weapon in some sense, to twist or bend, to deceive or cheat, to make fool of, hook or something like hook in some sense, to act as a solid foundation or reference or ground for something in some sense for some purpose, beast of burden, something beautiful or durable, something upon which can relied for carrying out the given responsibility, camel or something like camel in some sense, to b alike, to be compatible, things or people that can work together as one unit, things that can replace each other, things that can stand in place of each other, things that can set examples for each other, things that can follow examples of each other etc etc.


    Word MUTAHARAH is from root TWAA, HAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is something that is free of adulterations or impurities for some reason or for serving some purpose. Also something that is pure or clean in some sense for serving some purpose or carrying out some task, someone whose mind is not contaminated with ideas and thoughts considered harmful and destructive for humanity, someone whose body is not contaminated with things considered harmful and destructive for humanity, someone or something fit for carrying out a set out task, to be free of chaos and confusion about something, to be free of things considered dirty or unclean, to be clean, to be pure, people who do not adulterate teachings of God with any other teachings and attribute them to him, people who do not mix in the way of life advised by God things from any other way of life and take them for a way of life advised by him, people who are strict monotheists or Godly, people who are fully and strictly devoted or dedicated or committed to mission of God, to clean oneself of anything generally considered dirty, to purify one’s heart and mind and body, to stay away from defilement, something pure or clean in some sense, an element on its own, a piece of material that contains only one kind of atoms, a person who lives by or abides by way of life advised by God, a person whose mind is fully occupied with ideology of deen of Islam and whose mind is free religious and secular ideologies, to be generally clean and healthy, to eat and drink things that ensure well being of oneself and others, to have a bath, to clean oneself with water, to wash off any dirt of oneself, to clean or keep clean someone or something one is responsible for, people who try to become pure or clean, those who make efforts to become pure or clean or to remain pure or clean, those who seek or wish or desire or want to be pure or clean, those who endeavour to attain purity and cleanliness, people who strive or strive hard for freeing human population from harms and destruction people inflict upon each other, people who strive hard for keeping human population free from harms and destructions people inflict upon each other for personal gains at the expense of each other, people who work hard to ensure well being of human population, water or something like water in some sense, something that helps purify or clean something in some sense, something through which purity or cleanliness is attained eg water or revelation of God, something that is pure and clean in itself and helps purify or clean other things, someone who has attained purity and cleanliness oneself and helps others to attain and maintain purity and cleanliness, people who have learned sense to make proper sense of things, people who have learned sense to make proper use of things, window or something like window in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    Word KHAALIDOON is from root KHAA, LAAM and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is something that remains in same state of existence over a long period of time. Also things that do not suffer change in their state of existence over a long period of time, to stay put for a long period of time, to be eternal, to grow old without showing physical signs of old age, to be well contented, to like someone or some place, to wear some kind of trinkets, to be there forever, to be long lasting, to be durable, to stay, to remain, to last, to endure for a long time or forever, to not to suffer destruction or annihilation over a long period of time, to not to become obliterated over a long period of time, to gain immortality, to cause to be immortal, to cause to remain or live forever, to incline to, to take to, to cling to, to stick to, to adhere to, to give oneself completely to something or someone in some sense, to leave oneself at the mercy of, to completely depend or rely upon someone or something in some sense, to endure for a certain period of time without interruption or interference, to be stable, to be firm, to be solid, to remain free of interruption and interference, to be young at heart despite being old age wise, to stay or reside in the same place over a long period of time, to remain with a companion over a long period of time, to calm down, to settle down, to die down, to abate, to subside, to stay or stick with someone forever, a solid foundation, mountains, rocks, stones, mind, heart, spirit, a mole like animal, immortality, immortal, long lasting, eternity, forever youthful, beautifully attired, anything good or bad that lasts for a long period of time, gypsy stoves made with stones, a people who will stick with way of life advised by Allah will last for a long period of time due to everything going for them because nothing will happen among such people that could destroy them by hands of each other, ornaments or jewellery worn on forearms and ears, adorned with jewellery or ornament, a person who hoards goods by withholding them from those who need them and keeps counting them and increasing them to ensure one does not lack anything for one’s future, a person who hoards things by keeping them from those who have right to them in the hope of living for longer and happier, something that inspires or motivates or drives or pushes or urges for being something or doing something for some reason, controlled entry or exit, a removable obstacle or obstruction or blockage, a controlled way through to something or somewhere, something unsound or unstable in some sense etc etc.


    26) Surely Allah raises not to such a blissful, dignified and secure state of existence as told in order to point them out as an example for others to follow a people that adopt a way of life that turns them into an insignificant useless people instead of adopting the way of life that is far better than that because that can deliver them the life they are informed about. So those who will truly commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind therefore will come to know for sure that that way of life is the proper one for them to live by from their Creator and Sustainer. Yet despite all this explanation in form of the Quran those who will reject and oppose Our revelation will still say, what does Allah mean to convey by way of this explanation in form of the Quran? That is how due to their remaining ignorant and becoming arrogant by not learning sense to make proper sense of things He declares many to be in err in their judgements about this message through this message due to their harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours against it and each other yet through this very same message He declares many as properly guided due to their constructive and benevolent mindsets, attitudes and behaviours towards it and each other. Nevertheless He declares through this message only those people astray who are hell bent upon splitting up and destroying humanity through adopting the way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other.


    Word YASTAHYEE is from root HAA, YAA and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is serpent or something like a serpent in some sense. Also snake or adder, something that moves or moves quietly and smoothly or violently, something that motivates or inspires or moves something in some way for some reason, faculty of sensation, greenery, vegetation, plantation, animal kingdom, the rain, well being, living things, habitation, a person who is lively oneself and brings others to life by inspiring or motivating them through guidance of Allah, intelligence, life worth living, ability to feel things, energy, life, living, rain, something that keeps increasing or accumulating or adding up, to rain, to prosper, to be a living dead, to have great life, to grow, to live for others, to shrink, to retrieve, to revive, to save from total destruction, to make a comeback from nearly dead or near death experience, to pull back or bring back from a situation of sure destruction, to save, to rescue, to bring back to life, to get away from something, to shy away, to mind, to stay or keep alive, to raise to dignified life, to help to live a dignified life, to have beautiful life, to have terrible life, to become obvious, to be or become noticeable, to suddenly become alive or active, to be able to think, to be able to do something, to live on or bring to life, to be lively, to be active, to b reluctant, to be hesitant, to be energetic, animal kingdom or living things, livelihood, fertility, living quarters or district, to keep vigil or stay alert, to hesitate, to engage in doing something, to occupy or be occupied with an activity, to celebrate the memory of, to greet with news of continue living, greeting, to be modest, to be shy, bashfulness or nobility, to survive, to salute, to give life to, to restore to life, to disdain, to loathe, to dislike, to hate, to help to live, to preserve life, to feel shy, to be shy or embarrassed, to be ashamed, to spare from killing, to retrieve from death, to save from death, the real life, the perfect life, life as opposed to death, state of being alive, this life as opposed to next life, life span, the real life, the perfect life, salutation, fence or something like a fence in some sense, shelter, foundation, constitution, law, custom, something that sets limits for some purpose, something that helps protect or secure something, hand or something like a hand in some sense, power, authority, control, jurisdiction, reach etc etc.


    Word YADRIB is from root DWAAD, RAA and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to make something meet something in some sense for some purpose. Also to stick something with something like two sheets of paper with glue for some reason, to beat something into a shape, to mould something into a shape, to strike an example, to give an example, to point out or point out as an example, to provide information to explain one thing with help of another thing, to explain an abstract through a concrete reality, to hit the road or be on one’s way or get on with what one is supposed to do, to make somebody understand something by way of an example, to make the mind meet the information about something so that it could make sense of it, to beat up someone, to make a clanging sound, to stamp the floor with feet, to slap a person, to hit or strike someone or something with something, by slapping someone one is making one’s hand meet one’s body, to battle, to fight, to go to war, to travel or travel about, to cut through, to set forth, to compare, to contrast, to secure, to tighten, to seal, to raise, to erect, to sting, to go fast, to appear, to look for or search for, to go in search of, to be similar or alike in some way, to stay put, to not to get involved in anything, to make the ends meet, to achieve the set out objective, to hit the intended target, to holdback oneself from doing something, to avoid something or avoid doing something in some sense, to divert attention of someone or something from something or someone, to shift or move or remove something in some sense, to stop someone or something from doing something in some sense, to attack or defend, to draw attention of someone to something in some sense, to earn, to obtain or gain or attain, to be confused, to be agitated, to suffer from anxiety or stress or depression, to worry, to melt or smelt, to refine, to disgrace, to humiliate, to humble, to defeat, to close, to look for way to something in some sense, to look for a solution to a problem in some way, to find a solution to a problem, to make way for something in some sense, to take someone or something somewhere, to facilitate, to pave the way for something in some sense, to shut or shut down, to make someone shut up in some way, to put a stamp on something, to brand, to mark, to label, to let free, to give freedom to, to leave alone, to separate, to fall apart, to put an identity mark on something, to clap, to make the minds meet, to make to agree, to smite, to wander or wander about, to be or become visible, to form or create or make something, to beat sense into someone, to make one understand something, to sire, to type, a muscular person, battlefield or something like battle in some sense, head or something like head in some sense, house or something like house in some sense, something that does not go according to plan, instability, anarchy, a chaotic situation, corporal punishment handed down by a court of law and carried out by appropriate authorities, the ongoing battle between people who support goodness and wickedness etc etc.


    Word BAOODA is from root BAA, AIN and DWAD. Concrete meaning of this root is a part of something that is whole in some sense. Also an insignificant or a tiny part of a whole in some sense, a portion of something in some sense, to divide something whole in parts in some sense for some purpose, to distribute, to share, to part or separate or cut, to be or become an insignificant or worthless part of something whole, to be or become a useless or idle part of something, something that is incapable of serving a set out or intended purpose, something that proves useless or worthless for the intended purpose or task, something that fails to fulfil or serve its purpose, something not consistent with its set out task, something that falls well below required standard or specification in some sense, to be a tiny or very small part of something, a part of something whole that is of little or no value, mosquitoes, gnats, insignificant or tiny creatures, a person or persons regarded as small or insignificant or not worthy of mention, a human population that is useless or worthless or ineffective or insignificant or below expected standard in some sense, to be bitten by a mosquito, some or some of, a few, a number of, one of, a little of, the whole or all of, a little or large part of something whole, the whole thing, something that is whole but it is still insignificant or tiny or of little value or use in comparison to something else in some sense, to shelter, to house, to provide with refuge or sanctuary, to provide with way to safety or security, to provide with an escape route, to show the way out of troubles, to help or support or assist, following, family, household, eyesight, ability to understand things, to spy, to keep an eye over, to look after, to be in a sad situation, to be in a sorrowful state, to be ineffective or have little influence over something in some sense, new beginning, spring season, water spring or source, to be in tears, to turn a united people into enemies, to divide a household into two, to turn friends into enemies, to cause rift or dissension or strife or friction or dispute or rivalry, to divide or to become divided into small insignificant fragments, to be or become useless or of little value or no consequence, something that is not taken any notice of, something that matters not, something not worth paying attention to, something not worth taking any notice of etc etc.


    Word FOWQ is from root FAA, WOW and QAAF. Concrete meaning of this root is position of one thing in relation to another. Also something above another, something farther away from another, something consistent with another, something that works with another, something that has priority over another, something that is more important than another, something higher than another, something lower than another, something closer than another, leadership, something greater or bigger than another, to be on top, to be over or above something in some sense, to be up as compare to down, to be beyond in some sense, to reach the top in some sense, to surpass something in a positive sense or in a negative sense, to excel, the best part of something, overwhelming, overpowering, encompassing, something gripping, the time period between doing something repeatedly, time period between something happening repeatedly, the distance between things, the positional relationship between things in some sense, ranks, layers, degrees, levels, to return, to make a comeback, to regain consciousness, hiccups, the repeated coming of milk in teats of a she-camel after it has been drawn, to become conscious after remaining unconscious for a while, to have period of rest or peace or tranquillity, to be or become convinced, to have an interval or period of rest between sessions, to refer to something for some reason, to consult something, to pay attention to something repeatedly, to focus upon something repeatedly for some reason, something that takes place or happens repeatedly, to go without food or drink, to go without something of need, to remain hungry or thirsty, to remain ignorant or illiterate or uneducated or untrained or unskilled, to have no food for thought to feed on, to have no fountain of knowledge to drink from, to do without things of need, poverty or to be poor, to go through hardship or difficulty or trouble, up, over, in addition to, more or more than, to gain on, to have hiccups, to gasp, the time between two milkings of a she-camel in a single milking session, periods of time within the span of one night, to come round, to recover, on, upon, more than, brief delay, pausing, postponement, something even worse, something even more insignificant, something even more ineffective, something even more useless, something yet more worthless, something yet more powerless, mouth or something like a mouth in some sense, gap, distance, remote, hook or something like a hook in some sense, something upon which something is hanged, responsibility, relationship or connection between things, something deceptive, twisted or bent, monkey or something like a monkey in some sense, mischievous, clever, to be quick in moving about or fulfilling some function etc etc.


    Word HAQ is from root HAA, QAAF and QAAF. Concrete meaning of this root is something that is actual physical reality. Also a concrete object, something self evident, something that stands upon some solid foundation, a legal right or something that is proper or appropriate, something purposeful or useful or of value, something actually true or provably true, something that works when put to the test or under working conditions, something that serves the intended purpose exactly as intended, something that is right for the time or purpose or place or situation or circumstances, the socket into which the head of the thigh bone fits, to reach maturity, centre, to be sure, to verify, to give someone what is rightfully due to him, to give one his dues, to deserve, to dispute, to prove a point, to argue or present an argument or an explanation, to have an argument with, to be or become just or suitable or applicable or right or fitting or deserved, to be or become necessitated, to be or become realised, to come true, to hang onto something in some sense, to stick to something in some sense, to be agile, to be active, to be lively, to take form hold of, to become true of, to be made to follow a command or a norm or a system or right or truth, to turn an idea into a reality, to cause to manifest, to cause to overcome, to confirm, to establish, to merit, to qualify for, calamity, affliction, catastrophe, disaster, recognised share or claim or right or privilege, justification, duty, dues, correct argument, just claim, truth, liability, a prediction that becomes true or turns out to be true, a reality or fact, a perfect or complete explanation about a fact or facts, a proof, truly or verifiably or verily or surely, a duty incumbent upon, to prove something said true in deed or by action, something as it ought to be or supposed to be or as it should be, something safe and sound in some sense, something permanent or lasting or durable or tough, something worthy or of great value or of huge influence or of immense importance, something that stands test of time, something that exists in actual reality regardless people can reach it in some way or not, something that is constant and consistent through and through, something logical and consistent as well as complete, something flawless and unbroken, something that sorts out truth from falsehood, a criterion that works or a correct standard for something in some sense, something that stands for something real, flag of people, someone who does things wisely, something that limits or restricts something in some sense, something that protects or secures something in some sense, something that is not a lie or false, an arrow that hits the target, evidence, something solid, something existence of which cannot be denied, a complete explanation about something that cannot be doubted through reasoning, consequences of thoughts and actions of people for or against each other, fence or something like fence in some sense, monkey or something like monkey in some sense etc etc.


    Word ARAADA is from root RAA, WOW and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to be on the move in some sense constantly for reaching some end goal in some way. Also to keep going for some reason, to remain engaged or occupied with something mentally or physically, to keep doing something, to keep coming or going to something for some reason, a piece of dirt that gets into the eye and keeps moving here and there in the eye, a path where camel caravan are always on the move, a person who is sent ahead of a party to look for pasture for animals of the party, to have desire for something, to have need or want for something, to long for something, to will, to decide, to intend, to have intention of saying or doing something, to incline towards something or someone, to like or have likes for something or someone, to be or become fond of something or someone, to be or become attracted to something or someone, to feel a pull towards someone or something in some way for some reason, to scout, to reconnoitre, to search, to seek, to covet, to soften up, to dissuade, to entice, to tempt, to ask of someone for something again and again or repeatedly, to take time for doing something, to give time for doing something, to possess, to try, to choose, to solicit, to deceive, to cheat, to con, to cause to slip, to cause to err, to persuade, to endeavour to turn, to take a while for something, to give a while for something, to have respite or rest, to give respite or rest, to cause to become confused, to cause chaos or confusion, to carry on walking or moving calmly or peacefully or with dignity, scout, person scouting, scouting for pasture land, handle, applicator, to think or reflect, to plan ahead, to conspire, to plot or scheme, to join or add or bring things together, to interlink or create a network of some sort between things, to create a network of some sort, to open up a way of communication between things, ruling elite, top part or section of something, controlled entry or exit, a removable obstacle or obstruction or blockage, a movable barrier of some sort, command and control centre, administration or management etc etc.


    Word KASEERA is from root KAAF, SAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is abundance in some sense. Also plentiful, a sea or an ocean of something, many, much, numerous, multitude, multiplicity, more than or most, the greater number, to increase in number, to out number, to happen frequently, to show pride in wealth or children, to be rich or wealthy, to be or become a lot, to cause to increase in number, to multiply, to do something in great quantities or frequently, to cause something to increase in number or multiply, to seek or obtain something in volume or great number or often, to have a lot of something in some sense, to vie to accumulate more and more, to be prosperous, to have much more than one needs, the killing of an animal for eating in the name of Allah, obtaining of livelihood lawfully and using of it lawfully according to guidance of Allah, to benefit greatly, to have lots and lots of things in great numbers or amounts, the Quran because it is full of wisdom and guidance for blissful, dignified and secure existence of mankind, to kind hearted, to be tender, to be able to absorb any shocks, framework or structure or skeleton of some sort, infrastructure, basic sketch or plan or map of something, command and control centre, ruling elite, administration or management, palm of hand or something like palm of hand in some sense, the foundational structure with or without detail or something alike in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.



    Word FAASIQOON is from root FAA, SEEN and QAAF. Concrete meaning of this root is to split. Also to crack or break up something in some sense, to cut something open or break something into pieces, to inflict damage, to cause harm or destruction, to emerge through protective sheath or cover by splitting it open, to get out of something by force, to make something come out of something by inflicting damage upon it, a membrane or covering in which something is safe and receives its nourishment but it splits its open and comes out of it, people who rebel against deen of Islam, people who break the law, lawless people, aggression, people who cause troubles in society, anti social elements in a community, people who cause divisions among people, conspirators or plotters against society, people who cause splits among relatives or friends, the fresh ripe and soft date that emerges out of its skin, something that comes out of another in a bad or corrupt way, disobedience, breaking away from social norms, to disown or desert one’s community or society or organisation, to reject message of God, to deviate from message of God, to act in an abominable manner, to act corruptly, to cause corruption, to act outside the law of God, to break the rules, to commit crime, atheist, nonbeliever, Godless, infidel, apostate, renegade, rebellious, troublemaker, unreliable or untrustable, not worthy of trust, heretic, mouth or something like a mouth in some sense, gap, distance, potential between two points or people, consumer, waster, user and abuser, tooth or something like a tooth in some sense, tradition, custom, rule of law, foundation, monkey or something like a monkey in some sense, deceptive, mischievous, agile, fast moving, to pull a fast one, to make fool of, clever, something that moves or falls out of its proper place or separates or moves away from some point of reference, to move away from a program or a constitution or a law or community, a divide or division or split that leads to fights or wars or civil strife etc etc. When a person or a group of people does not accept or abide by given program or constitution or law then division takes place and wars break out as a result, so people who move away from what is right and proper they cause troubles therefore they are called trouble makers or faasiqeen.


    27) Particularly such people as reject and oppose program, constitution and law of Allah after openly declaring their commitment to it because of which they try to cut off and bar people from the way of life advised by Allah and each other instead of helping and supporting them to join and come together and that is how they cause divisions, conflicts and wars between people in the world. Such people are bound to fail in getting their way.


    Word YANQUDOON is from root NOON, QAAF and DWAAD. Concrete meaning of this root is to break something in some sense for some reason. Also to get rid of the heavy burden or responsibility, to break the set limit, to go against something in some sense for some reason, to oppose something in some way for some purpose, to break through the restriction, to over step the mark, to go beyond the agreement or law, to breach the contract or agreement or constitution or law, to trample something under the feet in some sense for some reason, to consider something worthless or insignificant or unimportant, to disregard something, to have no respect for something, to break up, to end up causing break down of something in some sense, to break away from something in some sense eg ideologically or physically, to wear out or fall down, to become as before or return to original state of existence before some change took place, to become nothing, to become neutralised, to become ineffective or defective or faulty, to become incomplete or broken up or damaged, to become weak or useless or worthless or insignificant, to bring something down, to raze to the ground, to open something up in some sense, to break the promise or agreement or covenant, to shatter something in pieces, to dismantle something in some sense, to untangle something in some sense, to annul, to revoke, to destroy yarn into pieces after winding it from the cotton, to violate, to dispute with someone about something, to make contradictory or opposing statements, to do something contrary to or opposite of something expected, to unravel or undo or unwind something in some sense for some reason, to over burden, to part, to part ways with, to leave, to move away from something in some sense, to weight down, to undermine by dominating, a dismantled building, debris of a building, a camel that becomes weak after working for long, noises of the joints of the human body, opposition to each other, speaking of people against each other, fish or something like a fish in some sense, monkey or something like a monkey in some sense, to split something in two or do something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word AHD is from root AIN, HAA and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to agree to ensure safety and security of something in some sense for some purpose. Also an agreement or a covenant or contract or pact or promise, agreed time, purity, safe conduct, known place, order, command, something that binds two or more parties together in some sense for some reason or purpose eg a constitution or a law or a custom or a tradition or a will, something important or of vital importance because human life or survival depends upon it, something that must be taken into consideration always before thinking or doing anything related to it in some way, something that must be guarded always need be with life, something about which people must always remain alert and aware otherwise they could end up destroyed by losing their lives or their struggle for survival, a window of opportunities, a way through to something in some sense, help or support or reinforce or back up, new beginning, controlled entry or exit, to enjoin, to frequent, to inspect, to look for, to charge, to make a covenant with, to enter in an agreement, to promise, to pledge, to agree under oath, to guard something always for some reason, to keep an eye on something always for some reason, eye or something like eye in some sense, window or something like window in some sense, door or something like door in some sense etc etc. The agreement between God and people is all about how people should live their lives for fulfilling the purpose God has created them for. However this claim needs to be carefully scrutinised to ensure it will work when humanity puts it into practice. Only if it looks promising people should put it into practice and reap the benefits it offers. The Quran does not take people into a dark alley to leave them there fully exposed to all kinds of dangers. It is because there is no concept of blind faith in the Quran instead it wants people to be rational thinkers and trust it based upon the reasoning it gives in its text that is logical and consistent as well as complete for the purpose of guidance of mankind.


    Word MISAAQ is from root WOW, SAA and QAAF. Concrete meaning of this root is something to tie something with in some sense for some purpose. Also shackles or bonds or ties or ropes or strings or threads or relationships, to tie up or bind, to be firm or to make firm by tying something to something, to trust or rely upon, to pledge, to trust, to put one’s faith in, to have faith in, to agree to or with, to declare one’s faith in, covenant or agreement or pact or promise or constitution or legal contract, bond, to give one’s solemn agreement, to consent, to take something or someone as trustworthy, to promise under oath, to declare under oath, to swear to be true to what is being promised or agreed upon, to affirm a promise, to confirm a promise, to reaffirm a promise, to make an open declaration of accepting an agreement, to ratify, to validate, to declare commitment to, to give consent, to approve, to make something officially valid, to be firm or strong or tough or solid, to secure or protect, to promise serious consequences if pledge is not fulfilled, to set a penalty for breach of agreement, to verify a promise, to bind someone to oneself, to exchange pledges with, marriage vows, to shackle or fetter, to limit or set a limit or restrict, to put an obstacle in the way of, to limit or take away one’s freedom, to hold back from doing something, to swear under oath, to agree or promise or declare to live by a way of life or a rule of law or a tradition or custom, to think or take someone as a trustable person, abundant posture that is sufficient for all year round, to cut the meat, to celebrate, to feast, to agree to protect or secure, to guaranty safety or security on some ground or basis, hook or something like a hook in some sense, to twist or bend, to deceive, to link, to connect, to interlink, to form a network of some sort, to open up a way between people of some sort, framework or something like framework in some sense, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, something that is firmly founded, an unbreakable tie, knot, solid, solemn agreement, anchor, swearing of an oath etc etc.



    Word YAQTAOON is from root QAAF, TWAA and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to cut off something in some sense for some purpose. Also to isolate something from something in some way for some reason, to boycott, to stop, to end, to close, to sever, to scatter, to part, to breaks something into pieces in some way for some reason, to be unreasonable, to assign, to be out of season, to be out of breath, to suffocate, to buy off, to grant, to fragment, to travel, to interrupt, to terminate, to traverse, to tear up, to slash, to suffocate, to be out of season, to be scarce, to be out of breath, to buy off, to grant, to allot, to cover a distance, to divide, to be split asunder, to be cut out, to be fashioned, to become disjoined, to help or support, to lose sight of, to pull a fast one, to make fool of, to deceive, to cut asunder, to cut out, to cut off ways or means to something, to shut one up by doing someone a favour, to carry out a high way robbery, to cut off relationship, to stop doing something, to be stopped from doing something, to lose hope, to become desperate, to become isolated, to cut off diplomatic ties, to sell off an animal, the loss of use of a hand due to some disease, to shut the opponent up in a debate with a decisive argument, to cover a distance, to wrap up, to put people in a situation or set of circumstances or frame of mind that causes breaks or fractures of some sort among them, to fashion, to design, to carve, to allot, to grant, to take back the control of something from someone, to take back of someone the right of doing something, to break off from something or damage something, to lose one’s right to do something, to sign over one’s rights to someone about something, to write one’s own death warrant , to sign off one’s rights, to end up with hands tied by giving up one’s rights, to cut down, to fell, to separate, piece/s, part, portion, cut, scatter, spread, the edge, share, distribute, divide, scarcity, the end, plots, tracts, one who decides something, one who finalises something, the first third of the night, a piece or an area of land, the darkness at the end part of night, dead of the night, something that is clue to cutting off of ties, a highly talkative person who stops talking any more, imprisoned, monkey or something like a monkey in some sense, mischievous, clever, fast moving, landmark or something like a landmark in some sense, guide, sign, mark, something that misleads or confuses or causes chaos, eye or something like an eye in some sense, to stand guard over something, water spring, a situation that gives sore eye to look at, a painful situation or environment etc etc. The Quran wants unity for people and tells them to be united but people break off their ties with God and with each other ending up in all sorts of fights thereby seriously damaging if not destroying their own future altogether.


    Word AMAR is from root ALIF, MEEM and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is structure. Also landmark, monument, constitution, tradition, custom, law, shelter, refuge, boundary, edge, border, something that differentiates or distinguishes between concepts or realities in some sense for some purpose, something that discriminates between things, something that acts as an ideological or actual barrier or partition between things in some sense, something that sets limits for inclusions or exclusions in some sense for some purpose, something that helps see the way to some destination, something that defines a belief or a deed or word or action, commandment, suggestion, something that allows or disallows an action, a task, a job or work, an affair, a matter, chief, ruler, controller, adviser, manager, boulder, marker, hillock, affliction, to increase, to multiply, to guide, to order, to instruct, to enjoin, to ordain, to decree, to prescribe, to impose, to incite, to encourage, to justify, to charge with, to assign, to let one behave according to one’s inclinations, to leave on his/her own devices, to invest with authority, to counsel, to consult, to increase in numbers, to discuss things with each other all together, to plan or plot together, system or order, will, domain, prerogative, obligation, duty, responsibility, verdict, opinion, judgement, situation, condition or state, whatever exist, to urge or tempt, grievous or abominable, bull or something like a bull in some sense, authority, power, staff or stick or glue, something that keeps things together, water or something like water in some sense, something that can fulfil or satisfy needs or wants or desires or ambitions, knowledge or information, head or something like a head in some sense, chief, manager, command and control centre etc etc.


    Word YOOSALA is from root WOW, SWAAD and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to join something to something in some sense for some purpose. Also to mix something with something, adulteration, to attribute something to someone or something, to reach something, to take control of something, to take ownership of something, to be or become property of something or someone, to link something to something, to joint, to link, joint or linkage, large expanse of land, prosperity, fertility, to arrive at, to reach, to deliver, to link up with, to cooperate with, to work with, to relate, to be kin, to deny one’s ancestors, to reach for, to associate with, to go to for refuge, to twist or bend, to deceive, to cheat, to hang something upon something, to rely upon, to inspire, to encourage, to motivate, to push, to urge, to pull along, to have roots, to branch out, to produce fruit, to show result, to have an outcome, to make one face consequences of one’s thoughts or actions, to join together, to cause to join together, to be constant or consistent, to continue, to carry on, to keep going, to grow, to develop, to prosper, to increase, to grow longer or bigger, to stretch or expand, to converge or diverge, to be or become joined together, to cause to be in sequence, to form a chain by linking links together, to be under protection of someone, to be in possession of someone, a female born with a male as a twin from a goat or a camel, hook or something like hook in some sense, tree or something like tree in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Word KHAASIROON is from root KHAA, SEEN and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to lose one’s way to one’s destination in some sense for some reason. Also to go astray, to perish, to incur a loss, to lose out, to decrease, to shrink, to contract, to give or receive less than expected or due or what is right or proper, to fail in thinking about or doing something, to fail in accomplishing or achieving an objective or carrying out a task, to fall well short of intended target, to give short measure, to misguide, to suffer a loss, to be unsuccessful in some sense, to cause someone to be unsuccessful in some sense, to lose something in some sense for some reason, to lose something in some sense for some purpose, to short-change, to give or receive less than the agreed or correct measure, to lose the right way to the right destination, to fail to carry out what is promised, to fail to carry out the given task or mission, to not to succeed in getting what one wanted to get, to be a loser, to cheat or deceive, to be cheated or deceived, to be cause a loss, to regress, to become smaller and smaller, to lose value or worth, to lose respect or dignity, to lose support or foundation, to lose prosperity, to end up in poverty or difficulty or hardship or trouble, to lose balance in mind or body, to lose sense of judging things properly, to suffer any or all kinds of losses, to break a promise, to breach an agreement, to be mean or niggardly or miser, to be a liar, a person prone to incurring losses, a person who lives aimless or purposeless life, a person who has no goals or follows no guidelines, a person who has no program for living his life in a meaningful way, a thoughtless person, someone far away from being a useful person, something unstable or wrongly founded or alike in some sense, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.
     
    28) How you the human beings can afford to reject and oppose the way of life advised by Allah for you to live by because you were a people at the brink of total destruction by hands of each other but He gave you a chance to survive due to that thereafter He found you in the same situation of total destruction by hands of each other repeatedly but due to that way of life He helped you survive repeatedly therefore you people should keep referring to His guidance always to ensure your own well being.


    29) For it is He who has created everything for all of you in this world and in addition to that He attended to lofty task of revelation of His message so He sent His message in form of many revelations to inform you about all that you needed to know so that one day you reach the level of knowledge and experience needed for using all this for your own benefit properly.


    Word JAMEEAA is from root JEEM, MEEM and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to gather things together in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to collect, to unite, to combine, to accumulate, to assemble, to be or become close together, to be or become united, to decide, to compact, to amass, to round up, to marshal, to muster, to reassemble, to put back together , to bring face to face, to hoard, to plot, to put together, to join, to add, to link together, to be joined or brought together, to unite in or around, to gather around, to bring together, to be marshalled, to resolve, to unanimously agree, to come together, to entice, to attract, to draw close or near, to gather together, to unite over, to be of the same wish or conviction or mindset, to concur, to cause trouble or difficulty or hardship in some sense for some purpose, to cause chaos or confusion or anarchy or disorder, to wreak havoc, to be faultless, to be complete or perfect, a pile of collected things, to put together a plan or program, to create an action plan, to muster a things or people or force for some purpose, gathering, collection, collection points, assembly, gather place, main point, essence, hosts, troops, crowd, forces, collecting, putting together, gathering, assembling, rounding up, one who gathers or assembles or collects etc, a meeting place, things are people gathered or assembled, the ones who gather or assemble or collect, entire or whole or all, all things or people together in a body or organisation or community or category, all or each and everyone, all and for everyone or everything, total, the sum, addition, bonus, by product, plus, advantage, benefit, extra, dividend, attraction, incentive, and, a red coloured glue, something that helps stick things together, tradition, custom, beliefs, culture, mindset, viewpoint, land, ideology, task, mission, something beautiful or durable or reliable, something inspiring or motivating or life giving, camel or something like camel in some sense, water or something like water in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense etc etc.


    Word SABA is from root SEEN, BAA and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to bite into something in some sense for some reason. Also to build a house in some sense for some reason, to try to understand something in some way for some reason, to be or become a predator, to hunt for something in some sense, to look out for something in some way for some reason, to spy on someone or something in some way for some reason, to lookafter something in some way for some reason or purpose, to be effective in some way for some purpose, to have influence in some way over something for some purpose, to consume something in some way for reason, to destroy something or someone in some way for some reason, to shelter or shield or protect or secure something or someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to provide something or someone with sanctuary or refuge in some sense for some reason or purpose, to provide something or someone with help or assistance or support or reinforcement in some way for some reason or purpose, to provide someone with authority or foundation in some way for some reason or purpose, to help someone or something to start again in some sense for some reason or purpose, to see or observe or keep an eye on, water well or spring or stream or river or sea, lion or wolf or snake or eagle or vulture or crocodile or anything alike in some sense, watchman or watch tower, to guard or be a guardian, a big number or a process that is ongoing, a set of similar things, prosperity, abundance or many, seven, or seventy, lioness, something that is fully grown up or developed to its full strength or potential, so many times, a number of times, repeatedly, many times, many in numbers, a number beyond counting, countless times, innumerable times, something firmly fixed in its place, tradition, way of life, custom law, constitution, family, children, relatives, clan or tribe, glue, something that helps stick things together or to keep people together, tent, spring season, source of life or motivation, revelation from God, guidance, pillar, column, beam, wild animal or a wild person who does not live by rule of law, anti social person, headstrong, stubborn, wild beasts or animals or birds of prey, something eaten by a wild animal, someone who uses someone as a slave, a person who uses another person or a thing abusively, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, house or something like house in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense etc etc.


    30) So call to mind the time when your Creator and Sustainer informed some chiefs in the world the very first time that I am going to make a messenger succeed in bringing about a proper human community in My kingdom of the world to live by My program, constitution and law. They said, are You going to contain thereby such people as create divisions, conflicts and wars between mankind and thereby cause bloodshed, because as far as we are concerned, we are already looking forward to working according to Your glorious way of life and we undertake to spread it far and wide to free humanity of its problems with this help and support of Yours. He said, I will make obvious in due course that which is not obvious to you just as yet.


    Here word JAAIL does not mean Allah is going to create Aadam. It means he is going to put him up to some task and ensure he is successful. The task is same as given to all the messenger by Allah ie set up a properly organised and regulated human community on basis of guidance of Allah and end the bloodshed between human beings thereby.


    Word KHALEEFAH is from root KHAA, LAAM and FAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to come after someone or something in some sense for some purpose. Also to come behind someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to follow someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to succeed someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to act as subordinate or assistant of someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be opponent or rival of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, act as assistant of someone in some sense for some purpose, to be against someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be different from someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be distinct from someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to replace someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stay behind, to be behind or put behind, to be at or in the rear, to be at the back, to be at the backside, to delay, to be a straggler, to replace, to succeed, to be appointed as successor or a ruler or representative or attorney or governor or viceroy or administrator or manager or leader or chief or in charge or commander or overseer or supervisor, to be an offshoot, to be a son or a follow, to differ, to be different, to be contrary, to fail to keep a promise, to let down, to alternate, to be a generation, to come after, to act as deputy, to replace, to act or do something during absence of someone, to be left behind, to stay or remain behind, to lag behind, to act or do something behind one’s back, to impact on something behind one’s back, to act or do something to someone opposite of that from which one is stopped, to go back on or fail to keep one’s word or promise, to go back to doing what one was doing before, to relapse, to fail to obey, to do what one is told not to do, to act opposite to what is expected or told, to compensate or replace something spent or lost, to reward something spent, to be denied, to be broken, to hold back from, to be absent, to vary, to dispute, to disagree, to have a different opinion about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become disputed, to cause to follow, behind, rear, backside, those who stay behind after others are gone for some reason or to serve some purpose or to carry out a mission, to oppose, to be against, to be to the contrary, to be the opposition or opponent, to be the alternative, to change or alter, being behind, being in opposition, being different, the act of coming one after the other or succession, replacing one another, alternating, changing, women, the laggards, contrary or opposite ones, rivals, enemies, animosity, successor or heir, one who is left behind, administration, management, leadership, rulership, one who does not keep a promise, diversity, discrepancy, contradiction or contradictory, inconsistent, to differ or dispute with one another or each other, variety or variation, those appointed as inheritors or trusties, inheritance, variance, something fragile in some sense, something that gives false impression, to build a false reputation around someone or something, to put someone or something on the footing, chaos or confusion or disorder or anarchy, to inspire or motivate or urge or push to be something or to do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to spread false rumours about someone, to slander or backbite, to gossip about someone, to blow, an unstable or wrongly founded structure or alike in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, mouth or something like mouth in some sense etc etc.


    In the Quranic context humanity is authorised by God to manage the universe according to his will or plan or program, constitution and law for the betterment of itself so that mankind could accomplish his assigned mission. The universe is like an empty place with all humanity needs to make something out of it with which God and humanity both are pleased one day. So it is left up to man to turn this place into a blissful kingdom and keep it. However, to maintain this vast kingdom of God mankind must unite and march forward together using a bit of God given guidance and a bit of their God given brain as well as his granted provisions. To begin with for united, peaceful, progressive and prosperous existence people must come together and organise and regulate themselves into a proper community otherwise program given by Allah cannot be turned into an actual working reality. For this, constitution based administration and institutions become necessary and that is what is being talked about in these verses ie it is told how the original sensible human community became organised and self regulated. The first chief administrator is named as Aadam. The Quran is not talking about creation of Aadam but how he was put in place as the chief organiser and administrator or manager. Before this people lived as they lived like other animals but some learned from their life experiences using their brains and senses so when they became capable of benefiting from guidance of Allah he guided them to better end ie as their awareness arose to a level whereat they could benefit from guidance of Allah that is when people were guided by God through his first revelation to take them to higher level of awareness. Here it is also made clear that all information comes from God because he is the one who provided everything with all its mental and physical needs. This also shows Islamic way of life is complex and sophisticated because Allah had to wait till people had learned sense of making proper sense of things to benefit from his revelation but free of tricks and mechanism whereby some used others abusively. These verses are not about creation of first human being but about a person who was a messenger of Allah who was given the task of establishing a proper human community based upon way of life advised by God just like all the other messengers after him. The world at the time became full of fighting and bloodshed between people as it is today and a messenger was sent to teach people a way out of all this bloodshed to a blissful, dignified and secure life. This is what guidance of Allah is all about ie to bring people together on basis of set out goals and guidelines.


    The question arises, why people were fighting before prophet Aadam? It is because human being evolved out of same tree of life that rest of living things came about from and it took people many generations before they developed to the stage whereat they could benefit from guidance of Allah. People were given brains and senses and bodies and things to interact with in the given environment but like a human baby learns through life experiences as he grows after birth so people arose to stage of self awareness and then to stage of awareness of their environment as they built information bank and passed on to their generations after them. The while people were not that widely and deeply aware of things they lived like rest of animals but as they rose in their awareness through interaction between themselves and other things in their own environment they became more and more civilised and got to the stage whereat they realised need for rules and customs and that is when they realised that they need more than that which could bring them out of their personal gains based conflicts at the expense of each other for dominating each other by undermining each other. In other words sense of making sense of things had to be there before Allah could guide people by providing them with information which they could use to guide themselves. This is why aqal=intelligence is basis for human learning and not revelation to begin with. Once people have learned enough sense through life experiences as to how to make proper sense of things only then revealed information could benefit them if they could see the need for it or if someone could make them realise the need for it. The first thing people need to do with revelation from Allah is to make proper sense of it by going through process of constructing, deconstructing and reconstructing it till they see that there is nothing wrong with it. So long as people do not go through this process they cannot make proper sense or use of guidance of Allah for the purpose it is provided for. Once people understand guidance from Allah properly then they can teach it to each other so that they could form a human community based upon it. Once people come together they need to work out each and everything about their needs and wants or requirements in light of the revelation and ground realities that face them then work out a detailed plan of actions for production and distribution so that all the members of community have their instructions to carry out so that needs of all people in the community are met. It is a community that is supposed to deliver goods and services at the points of need freely. There is no money involved in this way of life within the community but it can deal with other populations that are founded upon personal gains based ways of life at the expense of each other by using any method mutually agreed. That is the way people lived naturally like other animals shedding blood because natural world is based on survival of the fittest wherein only useful things survive that have what it takes to survive and prosper or that they are at the right place at the right time. So long as people remain at this level of thinking they remain animals in human shape. There are only two ways for mankind to live according to the Quran a)according to laws of nature and b)according to guidance of Allah. To live by guidance of Allah human level of thinking has to rise much, much higher than they need for natural existence. The reason is higher knowledge needs higher thinking capability due to need for proper understanding of things including laws of nature so that human beings could harness them for their benefits as a proper human community.


    Word YASFIK is from root SEEN, FAA and KAAF. Concrete meaning of this root is to cover something in something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to cover in blood, to cover in paint, to spill blood, to shed tears or blood, to be covered in grief, to be covered in anger, to be covered in deceit, to be taken over by anger or rage or dead and destruction, to be covered in brutality, to cloud one’s judgement, to be put into confinement, to furnish someone with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to contain something in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to contain violence or destruction or anger or rage, to cause to flow blood or water, to spill something in some sense for some reason or purpose eg blood or oil or water or milk etc, to bite, to be able to express oneself very clearly and objectively, a person who has mastery or command over language or can express himself effectively and clearly, a person who spills much blood, to hold onto something tightly in some sense, to confuse, to be or become confused, to consume or destroy something, to eat or devour, to waste something or let something go to waste in some way for some reason, to differ, to distance, to move away from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to slander, to backbite, to gossip, to spread false information about someone, to try to cover up truth by falsehood through cleverness, to carry out character assassination of someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to tear up something in some sense, to dismantle something in some sense, to suffer violence, to absorb, to be soft, to be tender, to be kind, to be easy going, to be gullible, a mountain range, a long narrow hilltop, a ridge of land that separates two or more bodies of water, to blow, to fuel the fire, to inflict pain and suffering or harm and destruction, watershed, a shed or hut, cushion, something shock absorbent or alike in some sense, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, palm of hand or something like palm of hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word DIMAA is from roots DAAL, MEEM and WOW/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is blood or something that has something to do with blood in some way. Also to bleed, to shed blood, to murder, to kill, to be red in colour, to carry out the blood revenge, to avenge murder, to exact revenge, to go to war, to spill blood, to suck the blood out of, to squeeze out the blood from, to cut off the lifeline, to take away the livelihood, to pillage or plunder or loot, to attack, to destroy something or someone gradually, to let bleed slowly to death, to cause a blood bath, to cover someone or something completely in blood, to have blood on one’s hand, to open a door to warfare, to be a blood relative, to have hand in someone’s murder or killing, to be or become blood brothers, to kill the chance of someone being something, to kill off potential of development and growth in someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to kill in cold blood, to stop someone from being something or from being able to do something, to kill off ambition in someone for being something or for being able to do something, to give one bloody nose, to repel an attack successfully, to contain bloodshed, to avoid bloodshed, to look for peace, to open the door to better relationship, to find a solution to some problem or difficulty or trouble, to suffer a disaster or catastrophe or calamity, to be victim of flood or bloodshed or war, to bring things or people together, to join together for some purpose, to reach out, to have jurisdiction or control or authority over, to have a way to do something, to rely on something, to be bent or crooked or twisted or deceptive, to be or become victim of deception or cheating, door or something like door in some sense, water or something like water in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.



    In context of human community, people if do not live for each other then they live against each other or in rivalries and animosities and that leads to taking undue advantage of each other and that means use and abuse of each other that leads to blood sucking and blood shedding etc. The Quran is telling people here that you are not allowed to live at the expense of each other because that will lead you to bloodshed and destruction, so learn to live for each other instead. The same was the reason for which Adam was sent to chiefs of his time to stop the bloodshed between people by way of bringing about a proper human community.


    Word NUSABBIH is from root SEEN, BAA and HAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be fully involved in something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to make full effort for bringing about the desired or required result or outcome, to make something happen by working very hard using one’s full strength for it, to try and do whatever is needed to carry out a task or to fulfil an objective or goal or mission, to swim, to cover a long distance, to spread or disperse in the land, to dig or burrow in the earth, to be active or fully active to one’s full strength or potential, to toil, to be free, to declare something or someone free from impurities, to proclaim someone free of all kinds of defects or faults or imperfections, to try to prove something free of faults or defects or impurities or imperfections, to trail or pass along, top trail in space, to try to prove someone free of everything derogatory, to glorify, to praise something for the goodness something has shown towards someone or something, to be constantly busy in getting things done that need doing for some reason or purpose, to speak highly of God for what he has actually done for something or someone, to try to prove the glory of the way of life advised by God by explaining how it is good for mankind if they actually follow it, to try to prove the glory of way of life advised by God by actually following it faithfully, to wholly submit to program, goals and guidelines of God or to way of life advised by him, range, scope, opportunity for action/s, swimming or floating, sailing or gliding, fast running or toiling or sweeping ahead or working, one who swims or floats or runs or works, a fast running horse, those who work hard to carry out tasks set by God for them to carry out or fulfil, those who work accomplishing or fulfilling mission of God assigned to them, to bite, to hold onto something tightly, to destroy, to waste, to let go to waste, to eat, tradition or custom or rule of law or constitution or sanctuary or refuge or kingdom or example, way of life or path, something firmly fixed in its place, landmark, tent, family, household, support, following, unity, to come to way of life advised by God quickly and work hard according to it to ensure well being of oneself and others, something that is stable itself and gives stability or foundation to something else, something that works as fast or as hard or as good as it can, to go in search of livelihood as far as one can, to make effort to make attributes of God to become a reality in the real world through people themselves for ensuring the well being of mankind, to wander about in the land, to go after one’s chosen or intended or assigned task or mission, to take steps to remove any obstacles or problems in the way of mission, to make full effort for having or doing something, something that manifests itself or something else, obstacle, obstruction, restriction, something that is limited itself or limits something else in some way, to work very hard towards something or some end, to be strong or tough or durable, to give one’s all to some task or mission, to move full speed ahead, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, house or something like house in some sense, fence or something like fence in some sense etc etc.



    Word NUQADDIS is from root QAAF, DAAL and SEEN. Concrete meaning of this root is to travel far and wide in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to go about far and wide in the land for some reason or purpose, to free or to be free of impurities or defects or faults or difficulties or problems or troubles oneself and try to make others free of the same, to work hard for establishing the way of life advised by God in the world in order to ensure well being of mankind, to purify someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to work for freeing the world of ways of life that cause mankind to inflict harms and destruction upon each other, to try to prove something is free of problems or defects etc, to work hard to establish order of God in his kingdom of the universe for manifestation of his glory in actual reality to free humanity of self created problems, to make sincere efforts to free human population of the world of defects and problems to help it have blissful , dignified and secure existence in this world in order for the way of life advised by God to become manifest in its full glory, to have homogeneous composition, to try have similar mindset, attitude or behaviour towards something, to be free of dirt or pollutants or infectious agents or unwanted elements, to contain nothing inappropriate or extraneous, to be considered something most important in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be considered something of vital importance in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be considered sacred, to be something considered God related or something to do with God, to be free of any kind of contamination, to be of pure blood or ancestry, someone having no moral failing or guilt, something holy, holiness, completeness or perfectness or faultlessness, freedom from something that limits something in some way, blessed or prosperous or happy, blameless or faultless or clear or clean of impurities or dirt, something sacred or beyond questioning, to venerate, to be pure, to clean up, to travel or move away from or have nothing to do with anything that causes problems or difficulties or hardships or disasters or catastrophes, to sanctify or extol or hallow, to hang onto something, to jump about, to be mischievous, to be agile or clever, to imitate, to do as someone else is doing, to find a way to being or doing something, to come up with a formula for something, to bite into something in some sense for reason or purpose, to hold onto something tightly as if with teeth, to open the door to problems or solutions of problems, cleanliness, monkey or something like a monkey in some sense, mimicry, door or something like a door in some sense, controlled entry or exit, way to somewhere or way or mean to some end, tooth or something like a tooth in some sense, tradition or rule of law, example or precedent, some sort of standard or tool for measuring things against to see if they meet a certain set specification or not etc etc.


    31) For that reason Allah made known to Aadam all the necessary lofty goals and guidelines as his task to accomplish and then through him He put them before the chiefs saying, tell me your sincere opinions about these lofty goals and guidelines if you know any better if you are a people who speak the truth.


    Word AADAM is from roots ALIF, ALIF, DAAL and MEEM or ALIF, DAAL and MEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is a kind physical created being which has potential to develop and progress with time to become a creature worthy of most honourable place among creatures of God. Also a kind of being which is entangled in all sort of social relationships, a kind of being that has huge potential to interact with each and everything in the universe, a kind of being that is interdependent from birth till death, a kind of being that has potential to live in harmony, something that intermingles, a being that tries to get on with others, to have ability of mutual love and respect, the very first human being who became a species in his own right by branching off of tree of life, the top most species of the creatures the earth was able to produce, a creature with most complex brain and senses and body on the planet earth or in the entire universe, a person due to whom the human kind became known, a person due to whom a tribe or a family becomes known, the first messenger of God to humanity, something with which people eat bread eg curry or sauce or something alike in some sense, the earth colour, the wheat colour, the one belonging to human kind, a human being, man or woman, a person, a human child, girl or boy, husband or wife, to teach, to master, control or controller or controlled, knowledge or knowledgeable, someone capable of fulfilling needs and wants, someone able to observe and learn and think and do things, humanity, mankind, to learn, power, strength, authority, stick, staff, ox, God, gate, barrier, controlled entry or exit, way through to something, to have a way to be or do something, to flow or drip, to rush, to fill with water, to overflow, to transgress bounds or limits, bull or something like bull in some sense, door or something like door in some sense, water or something like water in some sense etc etc.


    Aadam was a creature with mind of his own. In the Quran this word is used either as a proper name of a person or the human kind. In this verse it seems to be used as a proper name of a particular person who was appointed as a messenger to his people by Allah and who became their political leader as well through showing his ability to be able to manage the human community around him and the available resources. MALAAIKAH are people who existed in time of Aadam who were tribal chiefs managing their own people and were aware of the problems in their communities and were looking forward for better advice from Aadam because they found him wiser than themselves. This Aadam was not first human being in kind but first proper human being with best sense of making proper sense of things at the time among the rest. This tells people what kind of people they should choose from among themselves to be the top managers or administrators of people and resources and how knowledgeable they themselves should be individually so that they can truly understand and implement program of Allah through help of each other.


    Word ARAD is from root AIN, RAA and DWAAD. Concrete meaning of this root is to put something before someone in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also a wide gap or gulf or distance between the position required of someone and the position one holds or ends up at, backsliding, turning away, moving away, creating a distance, something that becomes obvious, to lay down something before someone or in front of someone for consideration, a glance at something, something that happens to someone, the top of door jam frame, the cloud that is spread wide, something that comes before someone in such a way that it blocks the way or view, obstacle or obstruction, household goods, wealth, equipments, tools and weapons or instruments, something unreliable, to look for escape route or a way to get out, to move aside, to move aside, to move away or stay away from something, width, to widen, to broaden, the middle, to show, to review, to offer, to contrast, to barter, to change or replace or exchange, to match up, to reject, to occasion, to accost, to happen accidentally, to hint at, to insinuate, to reject, to offer, to present, to exhibit, to expose, to be put on view, to turn away from, to ignore, to overlook, to let be, to leave alone, offering, breadth, bringing near, to shun, to alienate, something transient, an errand, gain, benefit, far reaching, extensive, approaching on a broad front, a cloud traversing the sky, ready subject, butt, to plot or scheme, to conspire, to plan ahead, to think or reflect, to consider, to see, to comprehend or understand, to help or support, ruling elite, management, administration, command and control centre, leadership, top part or section of something, water spring, water source, rain or sea, fountain of knowledge, to divide, to separate, to draw line for battle or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word ANBIOONEE is from roots NOON, BAA and ALIF/WOW. Concrete meaning of this root is such piece of information that is available to a person due to his being at the right place at the right time but not the others however the person aware of this information can make the others aware of it who were not at that place at the time to become informed about this piece of information. Also such a person who can act as a medium or intermediary between two or more parties, to be a migrant from one place to another, to move from one place to another, protrusion, to rise, to elevate, a news item, a report about an event, to over power, to inform, to foretell, prophesy, to predict or forecast, raised ground, highland, a mountain top or high place, height, to reveal, to disclose, to let know, to divulge, to acquaint, to enlighten, to question, to interrogate, to guide, to instruct, to command, to be or become informed, to be or become acquainted, to be told, to seek information from, to persist in asking, a story or tale or narrative, lessons to be learned, examples, replies, responses, arguments, to claim to be a prophet of God, to seek news, prophethood or messengership from God, a missionary, a ruler of a people, a high ranked official of a kingdom, an envoy or diplomat, fish or inkpot or something like a fish or an inkpot in some sense, house or something like a house in some sense, shelter, protection, family, household, tent, constitution or rule of law or tradition, bull or stick or something like a bull or stick in some sense, God or king or ruler or a person who has authority, hand or something like a hand in some sense, a handhold or handle or basis or foundation, grip, control, a person chosen by God as his messenger, a person chosen by God as his prophet and messenger, a person informed by God to inform people, to have reach or jurisdiction or potential or ability or involvement or hand etc etc.


    A person who acts as an intermediary between two parties. If one party is God and the other mankind and God wants to convey his message to people then medium is a NABI in that context ie a person appointed by God as his agent to deliver his message to mankind. The other word used for this kind of person is RASOOL=messenger. These words are used for other than agents of God also ie ordinary people eg a news reporter also gives news but he is obviously not a messenger of God ie he is not appointed by God to get his news from God to tell people. So the contexts of use of this root will make obvious its meaning wherever it is used. The main thing to remember is that words nabi and rasool do not necessarily mean prophets and messengers from God with heavenly books.


    32) They said, free of all defects and problems are Your stated lofty goals and guidelines and we have no knowledge beyond that which You have granted us through our brains and senses, Surely You make things obvious wisely as the wise ruler of this universe.


    Word HAKEEM is from root HAA, KAAF and MEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is to bridle the horse for controlling its behaviour. Also bit of bridle, the headgear used to control a horse consisting of buckled straps to which a bit and reins are attached, wisdom, knowledge, sound judgement, ordinance, constitution, practice, customs, norms, verdict, decision, will, scheme of things, law, rule, responsibility, sense of being able to judge between right or wrong or truth or falsehood, realm, kingdom, domain, government, arbitrator, barrier, limit, restriction, arbiter, judge, wise, one who decides, people who implement programs or laws or instructions or orders or commandments, wisdom, the ability to understand things properly and the ability to explain things properly, a logical consistent explanation about something, way to destination, prudence, firm, clear, solid, decisive, defined, clearly worded, an obstacle in way of doing something or something that stops something from happening, to make someone wise, to cause someone to be or become wise, to curb, to restrain, to govern, to control, to judge between, to sentence, to express an opinion, to set limits or restrictions, to arbitrate, to tighten, to fortify, to recognise, to enforce the law wisely, to pass judgement, to decide a case, to form an opinion, to conclude, to wind up, to judge, to decree, to ordain, to command, to find a solution, to decide, to make someone judge something or about something, to choose someone to arbitrate, to entrust someone with judgement, to ask someone to judge or arbitrate, to protect, to affirm, to be perfected or affirmed, to mutually agree to bring a dispute before a chosen judge,


    All these meanings show people are being stopped from doing things that are harmful or destructive to themselves or their community. So wisdom or order in Quranic context is all about preventing or stopping harm and destruction and ensuring blissful, dignified and secure existence of humanity. Hakeem is one who knows the goal and the way to achieve it through creating means to get there. Because one knows the goal and the way to get there therefore one is called wise. The opposite of wisdom is ignorance that keeps one in confusion or darkness because one has no idea of goal or ways and means to achieve it. To rule for the betterment one needs wisdom otherwise everything will be ruined that is why people are not fit for ruling each other that is why rule is only for Allah because he alone is wise so by following his program people too can manage the universe for their own good to reflect glory of their creator by way of attaining dignified position for themselves and blissful existence that is secure. How can people manifest glory of God if they themselves do not do anything that makes them a people worth the name? Glory of God can only becomes manifest when humanity itself does something for itself that it can be proud of in its own right.


    33) He said, O Aadam, inform them about Our lofty goals and guidelines for them to accomplish. After Aadam had taught them the lofty goals and guidelines Allah said, did I not tell you people that I will thereby make obvious for you the mankind the secrets in the heavens and the earth in due course? It is because I know all that potential I placed in you some of which you keep hidden and some of which you make obvious in due course through your thinking and doing things.


    Word TUBDOON is from root BAA, DAAL and WOW. Concrete meaning of this root is to discover something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to expose something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to express something in some way for some reason or purpose, something that draws attention to itself in some way for some reason or purpose, something self evident or obvious, people who live in the open, Bedouin or nomads or gypsies or travellers, things that are brought into the open or become known or are discovered, a part of something that becomes visible before rest of the thing, top of something or front of something, something high or at forefront, something protruding upwards or forward, breasts of a woman, head of a person or hill top or a mountain peak or top of a monument or obelisk, the leadership of a people, the leading person who is leading the march of a people or a movement, nomadic life style, villager, foreigner, stranger, outwardly appearance of something, a general state or condition or outlook of a people, to accept something without any proper study or knowledge, to appear, to manifest, to disclose, to show, to come to one’s mind, the open desert, to go to the desert, desert dwellers, to occur or happen, to make manifest, to reveal, to turn idea about something into a visible reality, to actualise something, the one who lives away from the town, outsider, foreigner, to make obvious, to bring something to light, tradition or rule of law, a way of life, family or following, support, a way through to something, controlled entry or exit, an obstacle in the way of something, twisted or bent, something deceptive, something upon which something could be hanged in some way, something that can take on the responsibility, to make something become known in some way for some reason or purpose, to cause to become manifest or visible or revealed or disclosed, to appear, to think of something, the open desert, to make someone aware of or about something, to occur, to happen, to bring into the open, someone living away from the town in the desert, the one who lives outside or in the open instead of the township, stranger, not known or unfamiliar, clearly, obviously, evidently, to bring something to light, something that becomes obvious even by a casual look, to judge a thing by its appearance, something reality of which becomes obvious as to what it is by its appearance, to follow something without knowing anything about it, to follow blindly, house or something like a house in some sense, door or something like a door in some sense, hook or something like a hook in some sense etc etc.


    Word TAKTUMOON is from root KAAF, TAA and MEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is to hide something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also something that someone is not aware of, something that has not become obvious yet but it should in due course ie it will be discovered in time, to conceal or something concealed, to cover up something in some sense, to hold something back, to keep a secret or to keep something secret, something confidential, invisible, to make something disappear or vanish or perish, to restrain, to suppress, to smother, to gild, to cover up something worthless with something that makes it appear valuable, to be or become silent or cause to be or become silent, to keep back someone from getting to something or getting something, a concept or an idea in mind that has not yet become a reality, a plan not yet realised or turned into a reality, to keep something hidden, something low key or low profile, to mix something with something else in order to hide the original appearance of something, to coat something with something to hide it or cover it up so that it is not recognised or becomes visible, palm of hand or something like the palm of hand in some sense, soft, tender, kind hearted, compassionate, cushion, shock absorbent, womb or something like womb in some sense, basket, container, coffin, chest, water or something like water in some sense, smoothness, liveliness, energy, motivation, drive, something inspiring or life giving, revelation of God, to push or urge or encourage, something that can cause flooding or disaster or catastrophe or calamity etc etc.


    In the Quranic context mankind are created with a huge potential to overcome universe and use it for their own well being. Man will do all this using his own brain, senses, body, raw materials and guidance of Allah by discovering realities of things in the real world. In other words Allah has created man with huge potential for actualising it through learning and doing things in this universe. Man is created to show his own potential through his own creativity with little bit help from his creator and sustainer. So one can see the Quran is not about keeping people ignorant as they are born or to make fools of them. This is all a bundle of tricks and mechanisms by rulers, mullahs and money lenders to gain personally out of using others abusively. This is the main reason these people do not let people learn and interpret the Quran as it should be interpreted because the Quran exposes ways of life adopted by people for reason of personal gains at the expense of each other.


    This verse tells mankind to go for each and everything they can anywhere and everywhere in this universe for observation, exploration, discovery and invention for the very basic goal of ensuring well being of mankind as a proper human community. It strictly stops people from using things abusively in order to inflict harms and destructions upon each other. This is how deen of Islam guides humanity towards unity and peace, growth and development for making progress and prospering as a species. This is what makes humanity very different from all other living things that God has created. This is what actual teaching of the Quran is and this is what real bone of contention is between people who truly accept actual deen of Islam after studying it properly and those who reject it out of hands or are misled by each other in the name of God through religious dogmas and rituals and in the name of secularism for material gains. In short the Quran is telling people to go where no man has gone before but only and only for ensuring well being of humanity or getting to know God through his creation and revelation, not for trying to dominate each other by undermining each other thereby turning his beautiful world like paradise into hell. This verse in a way gives licence to people of God to interfere anywhere and everywhere in the universe they think they can to bring about betterment for humanity. Oppression and suppression of mankind is strictly forbidden in deen of Islam because then people no longer work for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of humanity as a proper human community but instead they work for personal gains at the expense of each other. This point also proves that Islam is a deen not a mazhab because in mazhab, power belongs to mullahs not masses that follow them just like power belongs to politicians who rule masses. In deen of Islam power belongs to rule of law not people and all people be they prophets of Allah or ordinary people must live by the very same rule of law according to the very same set standard. All people are bound to play their roles as told by the book ie the book of Allah is the supreme authority not the people or any particular person. The interpretation of the book is decided by rules not by baseless interpretations of the book by ignorant individuals who hand over certificates of scholarships to each other. This is why before there could be any kingdom based upon guidance of Allah, there has to be a properly interpreted message of Allah so that it could be used as a manifesto and a program, as a constitution and law of Allah. Religious interpretations are not fit for this purpose because religion is a private affair that has nothing to do with running of the kingdom, which should make it clear for people that Islam is not a religion but a people and resources management program and system for mankind to base their human society upon and to run it according to it.


    34) That is why we said to the tribal chiefs, submit along with Aadam to Our program, constitution and law for your blissful, dignified and secure existence so they all submitted save Iblees, he refused because he wanted to dominate by undermining others therefore he rejected and opposed the way of life based upon Our guidance.


    Word ISJUDOO is from root SEEN, JEEM and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to be consistent with something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to agree or accept something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to agree or accept to work according to something for some reason or purpose, to commit or submit to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to submit to an authority, to commit to a reference point, to agree to or accept a proposal or program or constitution or law or foundation or tradition or custom or the like, to adore, to humble before or in front of, to kneel, to bow down, to prostrate, to give consent, to worship, to show humility, to follow the order, to act upon commandment, the one accepts or submits or commits, the one who humbles or kneels or bows down, the place in which one carries out orders or commandments, masjid, house of God, kingdom of God, sacred land or a place attributed to God, a place where-in business related to deen of God is carried out by people who are committed to his assigned mission, to bite, to destroy, to humble, to defeat, to disgrace, to humiliate, to dismantle, to break or shatter into pieces, to be humbled, to be or become destroyed, to be or become humiliated, to be or become disgraced, to be or become defeated, to suffer hurt or pain, to be or become firm, to be or become solid, to be or become tough, to be or become a beast of burden, to be or become big, to be or become beautiful, to be or become adorable, to be or become lasting or durable, to be or become permanent, to be or become reliable or trustable, to be or become able to carry out responsibility, controlled entry and exit or something alike in some sense, a way through or something alike in some sense, ladder or something alike in some sense, formula or something alike in some sense, a technique or trick or something alike in some sense, removable obstruction or barrier or interruption, to accept something as a guide or leader or standard or way of doing something, to make one accept something as a leader or standard or way of doing something, to surrender, to be or become consistent with or measure up to something, to support something or someone, to join in, to be one of the group, to walk, to travel, to move or be on the move, to do things, to be involved in an activity, to abide by law, to live by a rule of law, the law or rule of law that is like running fresh water or life giving, tooth or something like tooth in some sense, camel or something like camel in some sense, door or something like door in some sense etc etc.


    Word IBLEES is from root BAA, LAAM and SEEN. Concrete meaning of this root is to be desperate for something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to want something badly, to have burning desire for something, to be in state of shock for some reason, to be or become overwhelmed with grief or sadness for failing to get what one wanted desperately for some reason, to be in a hopeless state of existence, to fall into utter despair, to be or become cut off, to be or become confused or bewildered, to be or become dumbstruck with fear or horror or despair, to become seized with fear or fright, satan, adversary, opponent, rival, enemy, a person with sense of superiority who tries to inflict harms and destructions upon others for personal gains at their expense by putting them down, a person who wishes to dominate others by undermining them for personal gains at their expense, a person who wishes to undermine or harm or destroy others, a harmful or destructive person or leadership or human population, a person deprives of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, a person with harmful and destructive mindset, attitude and behaviour, a person with harmful and destructive ambitions and desires, someone who is desperate for getting something but cannot get it and becomes angry and consumed by rage, the one who rejects and opposes something in some sense for some reason or purpose, the one who is rejected and opposed in some sense for some reason or purpose, to shield, to shelter, to house, to cover, to patronise, to support or backup, to transgress, to go beyond set limit, to act above the law, family or household or following, constitution, tradition, custom, rule of law, sanctuary, to urge or encourage or push or drive or motivate or inspire, to frighten, to put fear into, to bite, to eat, to destroy, to consume, to be sharp, to be clever, to be mischievous, to hold onto something tightly, house or something like house in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, teeth or something like teeth in some sense etc etc.


    In the Quranic context word IBLEES seems to be a name given to a man who opposed Aadam because Aadam invited him to life according to guidance of Allah. The reason is obvious that he is a chief or king of a people and he will have to give up this position to join Aadam along with rest of the people who want to live by guidance of Allah. He justifies his refusal by saying he knows better and can therefore handle situations better than Aadam. However his thoughts and actions clearly manifest his inability to handle the situations. He instead of accepting proposal of Allah along with rest of human populations in light of his guidance rejected and opposed it and instead conspired against the exemplary kingdom that was brought about by Aadam and his companions for blissful and dignified existence of proper human community based upon guidance of Allah.


    Word ABAA is from root ALIF, BAA and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to refuse something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to deny someone something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to reject and oppose something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to turn away from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go against something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to move away from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to turn down something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to show aversion towards something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to loathe or disdain or show dislike or hate for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to not to accept something out of dislike or hatred, to separate or stay away from something, to refuse to accept or reject an offer of some kind, to stop from doing something, to boycott, to isolate, to be arrogant, to seek dominance or try to dominate, to undermine or try to undermine, to have nothing to do with something, to be averse to, to be or become disliked or loathed or hated or isolated or rejected or opposed, to be or become turned down, bull or something like bull in some sense, strong headed, staff or stick, power, authority, master or teacher, house or something like a house in some sense, shelter, refuge, obstacle, shield, shelter, sanctuary, foundation, constitution, tradition, custom, rule of law, assistance, support, following, household, family, hand or something like a hand in some sense, to have a hand in something, to be involved in doing something or in something happening, hidden hand, conspiracy, to look down upon something, to take something for something worthless, to take something as below one’s dignity or honour, to disgrace, to debase, to have reach or control or jurisdiction or authority over something etc etc.


    Word ISTAKBAR is from root KAAF, BAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to seek dominance in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to grow big in some way, to increase in some sense, to augment, to spearhead, to lead, to gain significance, to grow tall, to be or become lofty, to be or become majority, to be or become a magnitude, to be or become old, to be or become infirm, to seek honour, to have sense of pride or show pride, to be or become great, to be or become arrogant, to be or become serious, to be or become awed, worst part of something, a grave or serious crime, dignitaries, leaders, chiefs, praise, exaltations, glorification, deference, regard, respect, to be or become awesome, to be or try to become dominant, to undermine or try to undermine, to case distress, to be burdensome, to be problematic or troublesome, to make things hard or difficult, to be intolerable, to be or become too much to bear, to grow up, to increase in age, to reach maturity, to grow old, to glorify or magnify or exalt, to utter the invocation, to deem great or awesome or formidable, to act arrogantly or show pride, to behave haughtily or proudly or insolently, to become puffed up with arrogance or pride, conceit, the greatest share of something, something great or much in some sense, intense or heinous, mighty, elder or elderly or aged or noble, something of great value or significance, greatness or graveness, a great or mighty event or happening, palm of the hand or something like the palm of the hand in some sense, house or something like a house in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.

    35)Despite what Iblees did We said, O Adam, remain constantly on course you and people in your company for pursuit of blissful, dignified and secure existence in a kingdom based upon Our guidance so participate in that program for a purposefully satisfied existence as you people wish but never overstep this code of conduct or you people will also end up like those people who inflict harms and destructions upon each other for personal gains at the expense of each other.


    Word USKUN is from root SEEN, KAAF and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is stay put in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to stay or remain or settle down in the same state of existence for some reason or purpose, to be at rest or come to rest or remain at rest, to stay or reside in a place, to stop or become stationary or settle down, to stop moving, to be or become silent or quiet, to stop an activity or engagement, to stop doing something one is already doing, to carry on doing what one is doing already the same way without making any unnecessary or needless changes to the routine or work, to remain active constantly and consistently, to remain steadfastly engaged in doing something constantly and consistently, rudder or helm of a boat or ship or plane to keep it going straight so that it is not turned by forces in water or wind in an unwanted or undesired direction, to limit ability or movement of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to follow a course of actions in a consistent way constantly towards an intended goal, to become stuck in a way of life that makes progress difficult or impossible, to become stagnant, to stop moving with time and end up regressing, to become restricted in ways and means for doing things, to end up in difficulty or hardship or trouble or poverty, to be poor or become poor, to lack things of need, to find difficult to make ends meet, to beg for living, to be or become a beggar, to be or become lonely or isolated in some sense for some reason or purpose, to feel lonely or isolated in some sense for some reason, to be or become stuck in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become stuck in being or doing something in some way, to be or become needy or weak, to not be able to take part in some kind of activity for some reason or purpose, anything one desires or loves that gives one comfort, anything that helps one rest or relax or be comfortable, to be or become humble or defeated or debased or disgraced, something that acts as a balancing element for something in some way to keep it right or healthy, someone whose daily routine become interrupted or stopped for some reason or purpose, someone who cannot look after oneself for some reason, someone who cannot afford something for some reason, the one whom no one wants to know or help, to be or become an orphan, to be or become disabled or incapacitated, to be a child or an elderly, to be or become infirm or unstable, to be or become still, to be tranquil, to inhabit, to dwell, to live in, to rest, to house, to establish in, to settle someone in, to cause to infiltrate, to cause to seep through, to quieten, to bring to a standstill, to grind to a halt, a dwelling place or a place of rest, peace and tranquillity, knife or something like knife in some sense, rest or resting, motionless or still, good tidings, glad tidings, good news, comforting news, a placed lived in by people or used as a house, a destination or goal or mission or purpose towards which one struggles or makes effort, an assignment or task one struggles to carry out or complete, a building used for occupancy, misery or abasement or wretchedness, ink or something like ink in some sense, a poor or weak or humble or needy person, something that cuts off or severs things in some sense for some reason or purpose, something that divides or separates things in some sense for some reason or purpose, a proper or improper way of being or doing something for some reason or purpose, to cut, to bite, to hold fast or tightly onto something, to be or become sharp, to be or become clever or intelligent, to harm or destroy, to damage, to eat, to write, to grieve, to suffer from sorrow or sadness, to be or become depressed or anxious or worried, to be kind hearted, to be compassionate, to cushion, to comfort, to absorb a shock, to be easy going, to be gullible, to be easily fooled, to deceive , to cheat, to be fly, to be on a slippery slope, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, palm of hand or something like palm of hand in some sense, fish or something like fish in some sense etc etc.


    Word KULAA is from root ALIF, KAAF and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to chew a piece of food properly and then swallow it. Also to work hard at trying to understand something for some reason or purpose, to make proper effort to understand something for some reason or purpose, to think something through thoroughly to make sense of it for some reason or purpose, to try and work out something for some reason or purpose, to try to solve a problem for some reason or purpose, to think out solution for a problem or difficulty for some reason or purpose, to dwell on a thought about something, to make proper use of something, to partake or participate or take part in something in some way for some reason or purpose, to interact, to eat, to think, to consume, to devour, food for eating, food for thought, yield, morsel, a bit of information, to learn or teach, to erode, to become enraged, to feed, to put thoughts in one’s mind, to graze, pasture, to cushion, to absorb something in some sense eg food or drink or information or hurt or pain etc, to take in information, to appropriate something, to put something right, to squander, to waste away, to charge, to exact wages for one’s work, to get compensation for a victim of some trouble by someone, to annex, to accept something for one’s use, to be greedy, that which is eaten, pen, spear, grazed, cropped, gnawed, devoured, consumed, used, something that has been done, information that has been thought over or is understood, an animal eaten by a predator, something that has disintegrated or has become decomposed, something broken into bits, something chewed, intelligence, strength, opinion, prosperity, abundance, to take something, something that gradually reduces, staff, power or authority, ox or bull, kind hearted, compassionate, easy going, easily fooled, gullible, to have something in hand or pocket or under control, to urge or encourage or push or motivate or inspire, God, stick or something like stick in some sense, palm of hand or something like palm of a hand in some sense, ox-goad or something like an ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Word RAGHADAA is from root RAA, GHAIN and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to have or try to have blissful, dignified and secure existence in some place in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to live or try to live in comfort in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have or try to have a place where in one lives or could live comfortably and happily, to have or try to have plenty of everything or in abundance, garden or meadow or pastureland or land of plenty, easy living, affluency or affluent living, to be or become pleasant, to be or become carefree, to be or become weak, to be or become strained, to be or become stressed, to be become uncomfortable, to suffer discomfort or hurt or pain or sadness or grief or sorrow, to go through difficulty or hardship or poverty or trouble, to have or try to have things plentifully or abundantly, to have no worries about livelihood, to let cattle free to pasture to their satisfaction, to go beyond limits or what is normal, to go an extra mile, to open something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to show the way to somewhere, to make a way through to somewhere for some reason or purpose, to do something that none has done before either good or bad, to let people free to live a comfortable or satisfied life, food, water, grass, cattle, wealth, treasure, pleasure, comfort, all things of need and want for living a purposeful satisfied life, to plot or scheme, to deceive, to plan ahead, to think, ruling elite, administration or management, command and control centre, central nervous system, head of a people or family or tribe, obelisk, monument, controlled entry or exit, a removable barrier, a removable obstruction or blockage, a way through to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, tall and narrow structure or something alike in some sense, door or something like door in some sense etc etc.


    Word TAQRABAA is from roots QAAF, RAA and BAA and QAAF, RAA, BAA and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is to be near to something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be near distance wise or idea wise or action wise, rank wise or position wise or relationship wise, to be of similar mindset or attitude or behaviour, closeness, proximity, to be or become near, to moderate, to be or to keep within reasonable limits, to be average, to be in the middle, to be medium or mediocre, kinship, relatives, companions, to hurry, to be within reach of someone, to be or become approachable, to be or become able to reach or approach someone, to be or become temperate, not to be or become extremist or excessive or unreasonable, to cause to be or become less extreme or violent or intense, to hurry, to be or become quick, to be or become fast, to seek , to seek water sources, to drive livestock to water sources, water-skin, water bag made of animal skin, scabbard, sheath, small boat, to offer, an offering or sacrifice, to offer in or dedicate to service of God, to offer to work for mission of God, to have confidence or trust of, to sacrifice or dedicate one’s time or wealth or labour or life in service of mission of God, to make an offering, to approach, to harmonise things, to make things consistent with each other, to make things work together, to step on something or be in step or in sync with something eg with a reference point or standard, to draw near or come closer, to attempt, to violate, to commit, to step upon or over, to have intercourse with, to trample under feet, to go beyond the set limit, to violate code of conduct, to offer something as a sacrifice, to endear, affinity, the favoured ones, nearness or closeness, agile, deceptive, illusive, fast moving, mischievous, clever, something that hangs onto to something in some way for some reason, to imitate or copy, to be image of, brains, intelligence, when one takes steps one is getting near to his intended target, to meet the target or achieve it, go beyond set limit or step over the mark, to do something beyond expected or norm in negative or positive sense, central nervous system, command and control centre, to plot or plan or scheme, to cause difficulty or trouble or hardship, administration or management, leadership, ruling elite, top part or section of something, chief, cream of the crop, hill top, top of the pile, leading or influential people in a human population, shelter, refuge, sanctuary, protection, security, to cover up, to hide, to shield, to wrap up, family, tent, following, support, tribe, clan, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, head or something like head in some sense, house or something like house in some sense etc etc.


    Word SHAJARAH is from root SHEEN, JEEM and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is tree or something that resembles tree in some sense. Also something that has roots and a trunk as well as branches and leaves flowers and fruit, a constitution that has a set of aims and objectives and rules and regulations as well as detail of organisational systems, structures, procedures and practices, a family tree or a piece of information laid out in form of a table that explains something in some respects for some reason or purpose, a human population members of which go their separate ways due to some differences or disputes or quarrels, bushes or plants in general, stalk, origin, seed, to branch off, to intertwine, to become knit together, to raise, to fall or fall into dispute, to contend, to erupt, to arise, to flare up, to reproduce, to grow, to prosper, to spread, to grow tall or go higher, to spew forth, to become convoluted, something that resembles a tree in form especially a diagram or arrangement that has branches showing relationships of hierarchy or lineage, a structure for organizing or classifying data in which every item can be traced to a single origin through a unique path, discord, tension, lack of agreement, disagreement, dissension, strife, rivalry, infighting, break up, unity, harmony, coordination, cooperation, to gather together or to disperse, to merge or separate, to converge or diverge, fighting of troops in the battlefield, disorder or chaos or confusion or anarchy, random aimless gathering of crowds, to be or become beast of burden, to shoulder responsibility, to be reliable or trustable, to be lasting or durable, to be beautiful or adorable, to be big or strong or important, foundation, something upon which something could be built in some sense for some reason or purpose, an ideology for building a human society upon, something that moves in some sense towards something pleasant in some sense, to think or plan or reflect, management or administration, ruling elite, head of a people, cream of the crop, to plot or conspire, fighting or something like fighting in some sense, something that has something to do with fighting in some sense, camel or something like a camel in some sense, something that has something to do with the camel in some sense, head or something like a head in some sense, something that has something to do with the head in some sense etc etc.


    36) But the opponent of Our guidance conspired against Aadam and people in his company and brought them out of the course of actions which they were pursuing for the assigned task. For this reason we said to them, get you the people out of this harmful and destructive way of life which you have adopted because it gave you people a mindset, attitude and behaviour due to which you have become enemies of each other. The earth for all of you is a learning and training place with livelihood for a set time till you have learned to live with each other properly to move on to next goal of travelling throughout the universe.


    This verse is very clear about how human beings will live and develop on the earth and then when they become capable of leaving it for some other place in the universe they will move on. In short mankind are told that one day you will travel the universe and see glory of Allah by seeing wonders in his creation. This is a prediction that man one day will become a great thinker and his creativity will show to him how great his creator and sustainer is who created this masterpiece in form a human species who are able to undertake and fulfil the given assignment for which Allah created human beings according to the Quran.


    Word AZALLA is from roots ZAA, LAAM, ZAA and LAAM and ZAA, LAAM and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to slip. Also to cause to slip, to shake or be shaken, to move or be moved or cause to move, to shift or be shifted or cause to shift, to dislodge or be dislodged or cause to dislodge, to err or cause to err, to make a mistake or cause to make a mistake, to make something move from its position or place for some reason or purpose, to shake something violently and fast to make it dislodge from its place or position for some reason or purpose, to move or try to move someone from one’s ideological or physical position or place for some reason or purpose, to move or knock something in such a way as to dislodge it from its place in some sense, earth quake, catastrophe or calamity or disaster, violent shake, to agitate or be agitated or cause to agitate, to conspire, to plot, to trip or be tripped or cause to trip, to tremble or cause to tremble, to rock or be rocked or cause to rock, upheaval, uprising, bloody revolution, tumult, civil war, civil strife, infighting, fighting within a human population or society or community, radical change, change in political or economic landscape, a change in the environment, social change, to be or become soft, softening of ground after it has been tilled, to become a wise and kind or civilised person after learning or training or cultivation, to become better at handling situations or in doing things after being cultivated or trained and educated, to give something quick shake to dislodge it from its place, to push something into harm’s way or destruction, to force something to destroy itself, to jitter or move something violently, to cause somebody to make mistake so that one could get what one desires, to make someone make a mistake so that one loses what one has, to start a political conspiracy to bring down a rule or state or kingdom for some reason or purpose, to make such a mistake that results in serious harm or damage or even destruction, to make something move from its place by strong and quick movements, to make one change one’s mind about something, to make something or someone tremble, to be shaken by an earthquake, earth tremor, to disturb or be disturbed or cause to be disturbed, to cause disturbance, shockwave, trauma, weapon or tool or instrument or something alike in some sense, to be instrumental in something happening or making it happen, to be or become involved in making something happen, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, something that urges or forces or pushes or inspires or motivates something to be something or to do something etc etc.


    Word AHBITOO is from root HAA, BAA and TWAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to move out of something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to come out or cause to come out of an idea or place for some reason or purpose, to get out or cause to get out of a situation or a set of circumstances for some reason or purpose, to climb down or cause to climb down from a position or place ideologically or physically for some reason or purpose, to descend or cause to descend from where one stands ideologically or physically for some reason or purpose, to come or cause to come to a new place or position or a situation or a set of circumstances for some reason or purpose, to settle down or cause to settle down in a new place or position or situation for some reason or purpose, to cave in or be caved in or cause to cave in, to collapse or cause to collapse, to abate or be abated or cause to abate, to decrease or be decreased or cause to decrease, to depreciate or be depreciated or cause to depreciate, to humiliate or be or become humiliated, to come down or cause to come down, to go down or cause to go down, to disembark or be disembarked or cause to disembark, to relocate or be related or cause to relocate, to go to or cause to go to settle in a new place, to fall down or cause to fall down, to give up or cause to give up, to change place or path or idea or technique or formula or situation or circumstances or mindset or attitude or behaviour in order to make ends meet, window of opportunities, a way through to something, protection, shelter, sanctuary, family, following, support, guide or guidance, foundation, to mark or brand, to be wicked, to shift from one state of existence to another, lowlands, a sick camel or alike, loss, damage, humbleness, window or something like window in some sense, house or something like house in some sense, landmark or something like landmark in some sense etc etc.


    Word UDUW is from roots AIN, DAAL and WOW/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to distance. Also strangers, people separated from each other, faraway place, side or bank or edge, wedge, something shaped like a wedge or used like a wedge or acts like a wedge, to split or force apart, to create animosity, to push people away from each other, enemy, to become lodged or jammed, to fix in place, to try to shove or push or squeeze something into a limited space, to try to create a space in something and increase it in some sense for some reason or purpose where there is none by using some idea or thing, to be unhelpful, to be troubling, battle trained horses, to walk briskly, to run, to confront at once, to rise to challenge quickly, to transgress, to go beyond accepted or agreed limit, to use force in a destructive way, an infection that spreads from one person to another, a person who has no respect for limits, two sides of a valley, to cross from one side to the other, to pass, to infect, calamity, corruption, animosity, hostility, to blame, to sanction, to censure, to boycott, to violate commands, to turn away from, to abandon, to feud with, to treat or take as an enemy, to be an enemy, to exchange hostility with, to over step the limits, to assault, to act unlawfully, to commit an aggression or perjury, to violate the commands, to act unlawfully, to charge or attack or carry out a raid, to be hostile, aggression or transgression, adversity, opposition, a piece of wood or metal that is put in the split of a log in its one end after splitting it to hold it open to push another one next to it to try to split it into two, gap, difference, dispute, to inflict harm or destruction, to cause damage or loss, to transgress in matters where one has to remain within set limits or harm and destruction will result, to spy, to be bent or twisted or wicked, to deceive or cheat, deception, to keep an eye, to guard, to look out for, to try to make sense of something, to cause a split between people and place a wedge between them so that two sides do not come together the while wedge is there, to help or support or assist, to end up in tears, to grieve, to sorrow, to be sad, water well or spring, fountain of knowledge, river or sea, watchtower or post, to lookafter, to take under care, to be a guardian, to guard a prisoner, to see with eyes of head or eyes of mind, controlled entry and exit, a way through to something, ladder, ways and means, to add, to join, to form a network, to create a way of communication between people or things, to bring together, to assemble people or things, eye or something like eye in some sense, door or something like door in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense etc etc. Animosity between a people cannot be removed unless the cause that keeps animosity between them alive is removed.


    Word MUSTAQAR is from root QAAF, RAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to make a short stay while on a journey. Also a period of time when species pass from one kind to another during process of gradual evolution, a temporary stay or a place where one stays for a rest or education or training and then moves on to complete the rest of journey, an educational institution, a training camp, a place to become experienced or skilful, a place for preparations for onward journey, coldness, chilliness, to be cold, to abate or be abated, to settle down or cause to settle down, urban area, to deposit or be deposited, container, sediment, bottom of a ravine, abyss, basis, to decide, decision, to be or become carefree, to be or become tranquil, to stay or cause to stay, to remain or cause to remain, to settle or be settled or cause to settle, to concede or cause to concede, to accept or be accepted or cause to accept, to affirm or be affirmed or cause to affirm, to remain firmly in position or cause to remain firmly in position, depth, secure place, abode, hold, stability, endurance, root, satisfaction, peace, tranquillity, rest, comfort, pleasure, happiness, consolation, to alight or be alighted, to brighten up or be brighten up or cause to brighten up, that which lasts or remains, durable, lasting, that which comes to an end, that which serves its term, a fixed abode, a place of settlement, a term to be served, glass, glassware, things made of glass, goblets, bottles, to freeze or become frozen, pregnancy, to become pregnant, to become obvious as an end product after going through stages from the beginning till completion as a baby develops in the womb of a mother, a structure used on the back of a camel to facilitate women to ride on a camel, saddle, seat, women, to settle disputes or quarrels, to solve problems, to settle down ideologically in mind or in attitude or in behaviour or practice, to follow a particular course of actions or an action plan, to settle disputes, to follow a way of life that eases difficulties or facilitates or paves the way for accomplishing a specific goal or purpose, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, something that hangs onto something for some reason, clever, mischievous, agile, active, deceptive, illusive, to imitate or copy, to become image of, to jump about, to be unstable or infirm or elderly, head or something like head in some sense, leadership, ruling elite, command and control centre, central nervous system, administration, management, top part or section of something, cream of the crop, brain, intelligence etc etc.


    Word MATAA is from root MEEM, TAA and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to have all one needs for a very long journey of some kind for some reason or purpose till one reaches one’s intended destination. Also commodities or provisions or livelihood or sustenance, household equipment or utilities, memento or modest living, to have a purposeful or meaningful or satisfied life, to enjoy or cause to enjoy, to benefit or cause to benefit someone, to attain or to be granted power and longevity, to be or cause to be extremely good, to be or become strong, to be or become forceful, to advance or cause to advance, to endow or bestow, to set provisions or sustenance or livelihood for people who are unable to work for some reason eg for being young children or elderly or incapacitated or disabled, to carry on living, to remain in existence, to experience the pleasures of life, to combine HAJJ with UMRAH and have break in between, to take advantage of or profit or benefit from, to derive pleasure, the act of enjoying, enjoyment, tarrying or staying or remaining, spending one’s time embroiled in the chores of living, to maintain someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, the act of maintaining, chattels or belongings, packs or containers full of things or the like in some sense, luggage or baggage or the like in some sense, household objects or utensils, errand or business or purpose, things that are beneficial or ensure wellbeing of people or make their life an enjoyable experience, things that are not lasting or permanent, things that have a short life, bucket or rope for getting water from the well or the like, water skin or bag, livelihood regardless much or little, a woman who is breast feeding her baby, the planet earth and its contents, the universe and its contents, a well twisted strong rope, to evolve or cause to evolve, to develop or cause to develop, to progress or cause to progress, to move cause to move forward stage by stage or step by step, to be most developed or to be at the most advanced stage of development or progress, something or someone well nourished or nurtured or looked after, to stretch or expand or elongate or enlarge, to give one opportunities to benefit others or ensure their well being, to become independent of something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, water or something alike in some sense, container or something alike in some sense, eye or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    37) So Aadam along with his supporters met set standard of his Creator and Sustainer for him by turning to His program, constitution and law, for the reason that He for sure rewards those who turn to His guidance with blissful, dignified and secure existence.


    Word TALAQQAA is from root LAAM, QAAF and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to meet something in some way for some purpose. Also to place something before someone to consider, to encounter, to meet a challenge or standard or specification or requirement or demand or reference point or expectation, to throw down something, reunion, to teach something to someone or learn something from someone, to suffer, to instigate, to deliver, to search or find, to hurl, to throw or throw out or off or away, to reveal or to be or become revealed, to be sent, towards, to receive or be received or cause to receive, to welcome or be welcomed or cause to welcome, to bring forth or cause to bring forth, to come forth or cause to come forth, to foment, to sow, to charge with, to entrust with, to convey or communicate, to retort, to drop or be dropped or cause to drop, to experience, to cast or cast out or cast into, lay down, to convey, to shower upon, to offer, to bestow upon, to place on, to reward, to undergo, to experience, to seek, to cast or cast out, to reap, to meet in battle, to face consequences of one’s thought and actions, to give or to be given, to lie down, to inspire or motivate to be or to do something, to bring about a movement, to bring something to life, to be face to face with something, to confront something or someone, to go along with, to see something or someone, to be deceptive, to conspire, to be wicked or twisted or bent, to find ways to avoid something, to make excuses, to evade responsibility or liability, something inspiring or motivational, agile, clever or agile or mischievous, imitation or mimicry, grip or grasp or understanding or comprehension, power or reach or jurisdiction, authority or capability, to reach, to come across, to meet, to touch, to perceive, to join, to unite, to experience, to discover, to suffer, to accept, to comprehend, to understand, to battle or fight against, to combat, to debate, to argue against, to face consequences of one’s thoughts or actions, to reap results of one’s deeds, to reward, to be granted, to lay on or place on, to deviate, to deceive, to cheat, to con, to be excluded, to be thrown over, to be delivered, to be saved, to be flung down, to be reduced to falling down, to become enlightened or realise something about something, something that comes to mind or something one experiences, to be revealed, to be sent down, to meet one another, to contribute, to have a meeting with, to direct towards, to arrive at, to depart, to bring down, receiver or receptor or recorder, to urge or push, to hang on, to make mischief, to be active or lively, to be clever, to catch up with, to hold onto something, to grip, to handle, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word KALIMAAT is from root KAAF, LAAM and MEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is to cut. Also to etch something on something for some reason or purpose, to inscribe or write something on something in some sense for some purpose, to injure something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have effect upon something in some way for some reason or purpose, to speak or talk to someone for some reason or purpose, injury, wound, cut, saying, utterance, conversation, discussion, debate, argument, lecture, talk, speech, a word, a sentence, a phrase, a paragraph, a subject or topic, a manifesto, a program, a constitution, a law, a rule, a formula, a solution, a foundation, a reference point, an ideology, an outlook on life or living, a concept, an idea, an imagination, an explanation, rocky terrene hard to till or plough, a writing, a writing on the stone, important writing or saying, to speak or talk or discuss or debate or argue, a spoken word, mere word or empty talk, advise, message, instruction, decree, status, position, cause, promise, affairs, matters, issues, opportunities, chances, direct creation or miraculous creation or act of God, revelation or revelation of God, commandments, guidance, guidelines, pledge, to be kind hearted, to be gullible, to be easy going, to make responsible, to hold accountable or answerable, to make liable, to be tough or solid or strong, to be easily fooled, to cushion, to absorb, spear, a stick with pointed end, something that motivates or urges or pushes or encourages or inspires to be something or to do something, disaster, calamity, catastrophe, something life giving, something that flows or drips, something that causes flooding, something that quenches thirst or satisfies a need, palm of hand or alike in some sense, ox-goad or something alike in some sense, water or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word TAAB is from roots TAA, ALIF and BAA; TAA, BAA and TAA; TAA, BAA and HAA; TAA, WOW and BAA; TAA, WOW and TAA; and SAA, WOW and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to stop going along the wrong path as soon as one becomes aware of the error and retrace steps back to the right path and then continue journey towards the intended destination. Also dropping the mistaken or aimless action that leads nowhere in favour of a purposeful complete plan of action that leads to a definite required or desired end result or objective or goal, to come back to same thing or some place after going away from it, keep coming back to something or some place or some idea, to do something good that brings good outcome or return, return, penitence, repent, refer, fabric, network, personality, character, net, benefit, usefulness, stones stacked on top of each other, clothes, to come to a gathering, a ditch to which water returns, a place of gathering, a goal, a platform, a resort, reward, consequence, recompense, repetition, volunteer, to frequent, to visit, to gather, to let free, to become free, to have no concern for, to leave alone, to absolve, to volunteer, to repay, to requite, to restore, to replenish, to regain lost energy, to relent, to encourage someone to abandon their harmful or destructive actions, to stop doing something the way one is doing it because it does not deliver the desired or required outcome in order to do it another way to get the desired or required outcome, to turn to God or guidance of God, to let do as one wishes to do, to interfere not, to leave to do as one pleases and face the consequences, to regret one’s mistake or wrong doing, to do something to overcome the loss that takes place due to inaction or wrong action, coffin, chest, box, command and control centre, a body, an organisation, something like a chest or box in some sense, something that contains something or overwhelms something, jurisdiction, to bury the hatchet, reconciliation, general amnesty, to stop fighting, to accept defeat, to admit wrong doing, immunity, exemption, freedom from liability or obligation or responsibility or prosecution or blame, revocation, disavowal, acquittal, ultimatum, disassociation, to disown, to cure, to remedy the situation, a declaration for having nothing to do with something, to turn to something or a point as a reference, to urge or encourage someone to take a step eg to give up doing wrong things or to do the right things, to take no responsibility or blame for something, box, heart, main body, basket, ark, ark of covenant, mind, self, boat, ship, team, co workers, group, crew, coffin box, a moveable frame upon which rests main body, bier, womb or something like a womb in some sense, container, something that can contain something in some sense, brain, organisation, administration, management, bull or something like a bull in some sense, power, authority, strength, tent or house or something like a tent or house, refuge or shelter or sanctuary, something that can provide safety and security in some sense, community or family or household, constitution or rule of law or custom, window or something like a window in some sense, window of opportunities, ways and means to some ends, way through to something in some sense, eternity or future, something remote or distant, hook or something like a hook in some sense, crooked or twisted or deceptive, something upon which could be hanged something for safety or security, to help one get out of trouble, to contain trouble or see through trouble or difficulty or hardship, to free oneself or others from problems etc etc.


    38) So they turned to Our guidance because We told them, you people should stay out of rivalry based way of life which caused animosities among you and We also said to them, there will keep coming from Me guidance for you the mankind and any people who will keep following My guidance for such people there will be nothing to worry them about their future nor anything to make them regret for their past.


    Word TABIA is from root TAA, BAA and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to be consistent with something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be in synchronisation or in step with someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to assist or support or aid or backup someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have an attachment or link or connection with someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to follow or pursue someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be followed or pursued by someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to succeed someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to send or cause to go after someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to live by or abide by something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to comply with something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, the effect of a cause or result or outcome of a thought or action or the consequences, successor or creditor or follower or pursuer, liability or uniformity, following, entourage, attendants, helpers, conformity, one’s shadow, those who follow or pursue, those followed or pursued, obedience, consecutive, successive, following one another without interruption, protector, prosecutor, one who is prosecuted or sued for right or due, blood revenge, helper, supporter, to follow up, to come after, to succeed, to make one a follower, to be in sync, to be on the same page, to have same understanding of something, to agree with someone about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have same view about something as someone else, to subjugate, to catch up with, to overtake, to adhere to, to keep to, to obey or be obedient, to go behind, to accompany, to emulate, to copy, to repeat, to conform, to be consistent means to take action in support of, coffin or something alike in some sense, basket or something alike in some sense, snake or something alike in some sense, shield or something alike in some sense, sanctuary or something alike in some sense, water source or something alike in some sense, guardian or something alike in some sense, container or something alike in some sense, house or something alike in some sense, eye or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    In the Quranic context following the Quran means abiding or living by way of life advised by Allah in actual reality in practice. Following the messenger of Allah means to support messenger of Allah in his assigned mission in practice step by step in order of priorities, which means trying one’s best to make deen of Islam an established reality worldwide. It is a matter of doing the best one can with respect to the mission eg to begin with one has to try one’s best to understand it properly and once one has done that then help others do the same because without knowing what one is supporting or why there is no sense in doing anything in the name of deen of Islam. Following haphazard random thoughts randomly is an aimless exercise or activity and a waste of time and that is what people who claim to be Muslims are doing and have been doing for so many centuries and that is why they are not getting anywhere because they are not aiming to get anywhere with regard to mission of Allah. People need to stop reading the Quran for imaginary rewards ie without understanding and start reading it for what it is given ie for accomplishing a given mission. If efforts are not made to make the assigned mission a success then all else people do means little or nothing at all and people can see the results of that before their very eyes ie ummah is nowhere to be seen. Things will be explained further in detail as we go along in our study of the Quran.


    Word KHOWF is from root KHAA, WOW and FAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be anxious about something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to have fear about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to worry about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause to be or become anxious or worried or frightened in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have or show concern about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pay attention to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to suspect something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become alert or aware about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to know something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to decrease or shorten or lessen or reduce something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become awe struck by something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to carry out an unworthy or shameful act in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fight in some sense for some reason or purpose, to revere or respect something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to sense or experience something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to come against something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause to fear or frighten something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to warn or admonish someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fear or to be feared, to frighten or be or become frightened, to awe or be awed, to dread or be dreaded, to be or become concerned, to be or become anxious, to feel trapped in a situation or a set of circumstances, to confuse or be or become confused or cause to be confused, to be in chaos, to cause disorder or anarchy, to make one panic, to be in pain or suffering, to worry or be or become worried, to decrease or reduce or shorten or be or become decreased or reduced or shortened, to agitate or cause to agitate or be agitated, to take cover to stay safe from some danger, to do something or do it in a way to stay safe from danger, to be or become aware or alert, to be or become unworthy, to know or be or become known, to suspect to be or become suspect, to revere or be or become revered, peril, danger, gap, difference, distance, anxiety, depression, fear of the unknown, anything that makes one worry about something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, eating, destroying, spreading rumours, gossiping, slandering, backbiting, to bring together, to gather, to link together, to create a network of, to be in danger, something instable or wrongly founded or something alike in some sense, hook or something alike in some sense, something twisted or bent or something alike in some sense, mouth or something like mouth in some sense etc etc.


    If people do not live by way of life told by Allah which is based upon sense of community and brotherhood and supportive network whereby pressure about everything in life is distributed and handled collectively then people who cannot cope with problems of life could end up in anxiety and depression or worries of all sort. That is because one can only handle so much of pressures of life and when threshold is reached the mental capacity is overcome by pressure and the person breaks down nervously or suffer panic attacks. This is because if you want to control anyone you control their mind by frightening them mentally through threats eg if you don’t do this I will harm you or kill you or your children etc. You can also bodily harm people to cause them break down mentally. This is how pressure leads people to all sorts of problems and should not be taken lightly. More and more people are facing depression because of rivalries and negative competitions between themselves because each person is pushed down by all the rest so the weakest of all gives in and then the next person becomes the victim and so one by one people are going down due to set up people themselves have chosen to live by. This is why anti humanity ways of life must be given up but this is not one man task rather people need to educate each other out of their stupidity before it is too late. Worry is always about future uncertainties which are increased by people for each other even without realising or unwittingly or unintentionally due to ignorance and stupidity or foolishness.


    Word YAHZANOON is from root HAA, ZAA and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is to regret thinking or doing something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be sad or become sad for some reason, to grieve or be in grief for some reason or purpose, to be unhappy about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to distress or be distressed for some reason or purpose, to cause or be caused hardship or difficulty or problem in some sense for some reason or purpose, to afflict or be inflicted with harm or damage or destruction, to worry or caused to be worried in some sense for some reason or purpose, to sadden or caused to be saddened in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be responsible or caused or made to be responsible in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be held responsible or answerable or accountable about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to show responsibility or to be shown responsibility in some sense for some reason or purpose, to feel guilty or to be made to feel guilty about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have or caused to have guilty feelings about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become agitated or restless in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause or be caused unrest or anarchy or disorder or chaos or confusion or agitation in some sense for some reason or purpose, to sorrow or grieve or cause to sorrow or grieve in some sense for some reason or purpose, a difficult path to walk on, a rocky hard going terrain, troublesome or difficult life, hardship, depression, anxiety, worry, sadness, roughness, not civilised, uncultivated, raw material, responsibility, burden, load, something weighty, boulders, rocks or worn down rocks, distress, affliction, grief, anxiety or worry or regret that causes distress or rage or depression, having sense of being incomplete or defective or weak or broken or useless, feeling isolated or neglected or ignored or unwanted, a feeling of pain due to lack of things of need, distraction, confusion, anguish, feeling oppressed or suppressed, a feeling of helplessness, a feeling of lack of support or love, barren land, feeling threatened, feeling oneself in danger, to be full of sorrow or grief or sadness or worry or regret, to feel disturbed, to feel trapped or restricted or limited or concerned, fence or something alike in some sense, tool or weapon or instrument or something alike in some sense, something instrumental in some sense, fish or inkpot or something alike in some sense, to worry about daily bread, to worry about fulfilment of daily needs etc etc.


    People who fail to live as told by Allah will end up doing a lot more wrongs to others and will then live to regret it when they get back what they did or delivered to others when they are no longer able to defend themselves at any particular moment that takes them down or out of circulation. So there is no sense in living as rivals discriminating against each others to take undue advantage of each other. Rivalries lead to worrisome future and regrets about the past but brotherhood can lead to happy and satisfied life. One way of life can lead to well being of humanity as a proper human community while other can lead to divisions, rivalries, hatred and wars whereby people get destroyed by hands of each other as well as nature itself due to being busy fighting each other instead of working together to understand nature and use that understanding for safe and secure existence of humanity by staying out of harm’s way. This clearly shows how religion and secularism based authoritarianism and democracy or communism and capitalism are all dangerous for humanity. It is because they all divide mankind right at the very start or foundation into what people actual are ie more advantaged and less advantaged in comparison to each other. As some animals in human form use ideas to make people fight against each other for their personal gains at their expense there takes place needless bloodshed. Allah did not create people with more and less advantaged for fighting with each other but for working together in order to complement each other so that there comes about a proper human community which turns this world into a paradise called kingdom of God for all human beings. So one can see who is a good person in books of God and why or who is bad and why. So going against program of God is an evil act and going by program of God is a good act in the book of God and whatever people assume all by themselves counts for little or nothing at all.


    39) However those people who will reject and oppose Our program, goals and guidelines such people will end up in fire of hatred and wars against each other and in that state of existence they will remain for as long as they will live in that state of mindset, attitude and behaviour towards each other.


    Word AAYAAT is from root ALIF, YAA and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to mark something in some way for some reason or purpose. Also a landmark or symbol or sign or marking in some sense for some reason or purpose, something concrete that stands for something abstract in some way for some reason or purpose, something that acts as a guide in some sense for some reason or purpose, something concrete that can guide in some way towards something abstract, something obvious which in some way can explain something about something hidden, anything that helps understand things in some sense for some reason or purpose, creation of Allah is sign of his existence and his presence, revelation of Allah is evidence of his existence and presence, punctuation markings in the text of the Quran, verse numbering in the Quran for reference purposes to help find pieces of information in the text of the Quran easily, headings and labels etc, a verse of the Quran, an evidence or evidences, a proof or proofs, a portent or portents, an explanation or explanations, an exemplar or exemplars, fact/s, a sign or signs, a token or tokens, an indicator or indicators, mark/s, landmark/s, constitution/s, law/s, rules/s, regulation/s, procedure/s, tradition/s, practice/s, custom/s, norm/s, structure/s, system/s, culture/s, way of life or ways of life, destination/s, a goal or guideline, goals and guidelines, a program or programs, a program with goals and guidelines, a program for accomplishing a set of given goals according to a set of provided guidelines, term or condition, terms and conditions, message/s, teaching/s, instruction/s, lesson/s, wonder/s, spell/s, marker/s, monument/s, objective/s, symbol/s, a person’s mind or body, a phenomenon or phenomena, criterion or criteria, standard/s, glory, light of the sun, beauty of the flowers, beauty of the natural world, usefulness of natural world, purposefulness of natural world, orderliness of the natural world, a people or a nation are a sign of Allah regardless they are good or bad because they are a lesson for others to learn from, to sign, to mark, indicate, to assure, to pause, to tarry, to ponder, to assure oneself, stick or something alike in some sense, container or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word ASHAAB is from root SWAAD, HAA and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is partner or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose. Also assistant or supporter or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, joining of one thing with another or in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, constitution or rule of law or tradition or custom or example or precedent or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, institution or structure or building or bridge or ladder or stairs or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, foundation or base or reference point or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, guide or leader or teacher or instructor or trainer or someone alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, seed, extract, juice, essence, stalk, trunk, branch/s, flowers, fruit, leaves, pages, origin, roots, partition or wall or obstruction or obstacle or blockage difficulty or hurdle, barricade, barrier, to keep apart or divide or separate or isolate or break up ties or links or relationships with or boycott, to limit or restrict or constrict or confine, to hold back or prevent or resist or impede, to show reluctance or hesitation, to be reluctant or hesitant, to lock in, to arrest or take prisoner or captive or hostage, to barricade, to erect or put up a barrier, to keep company with, to associate with, to consort with, to be a comrade or companion or mate or fellow or colleague or acquaintance of, to be wife or husband, to defend or guard or protect or save or rescue or preserve or shield or look after or manage or handle or take care of, to shadow or spy or keep an eye upon, to back up or reinforce, to patronise or take under guardianship or into care, to have companion ship or fellowship, to belong to a people or circle or family or clan or tribe or organisation or company or country or place or party or group, to have or own or have the ownership of, to possess, to have in control or grip or grasp, to aid or succour, to be a fellow human being, to be fellow participant, to be fellow worker, to have similar or alike experience, to relate or link with, to be partners in crime, to be inmates of, to attach or connect or link someone or something with someone or something, to raise or drop, to rise or fall, to uproot, to pull out, to extract juice, to squeeze, to anchor or ground, to be firmly founded, to branch in or out, to converge or diverge, to gather together or disperse, to come together or fall apart, to keep apart or divide or separate or isolate or break up ties or links or relationships with or boycott, to limit or restrict or constrict or confine, to hold back or prevent or resist or impede, to show reluctance or hesitation, to be reluctant or hesitant, to lock in, to arrest or take prisoner or captive or hostage, to barricade, to erect or put up a barrier, to cause divide or dispute or dissention or conflict or fight or war, to create gap or gulf or distance, to cause animosity or friendship, to bar, to stop, to fight back, to retaliate, to react or respond or reply, to confront or face up to, to meet, to meet in a battlefield, to strangle, to tighten up, to tie or tie down or be tied down, to be or become trapped, to hang or hold or catch onto, to be attached or joined, to be stuck, to contact or be in touch, to be chained together, to stick with each other, to be altogether or united, to provide with refuge or sanctuary or place to hide or stay or live in or home or looking after or care or hospitality or roof over head or umbrella or canopy or breathing space or room for manoeuvre or patronage or guardianship or backing or defence or reinforcement, to put or place in a dungeon, to overwhelm or cover up or encompass or overpower or overcome, to keep in or out, to include or exclude, to be on one side or the other, to be in or out, to have ways and means to be or to do or to have or to use something, to be fixed in place or position yet be flexible in some in some way, tree or plant or something alike or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, fence or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, house or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose etc etc.


    Up to this verse in this surah the Quran has explained what it is all about and now it brings in examples of people as to how they got on with respect to the purpose and given tasks related to it. The Quran is not a random text as we shall see. It is not a story book as explained already instead it explains things topic by topic and the aspects involved. It is structured in the sense of explaining what the purpose of this creation is and its related aspects. Let me explain what it means by an example. Let us say we are in a class in our school and we are asked by our teacher to write an essay about a chair or dog or house or tree etc etc. What are we going to do? We are going to talk about various aspects of the topic we are given. Each time we finish with one aspect of the topic we start with another one and so we continue for as long as we need to. If we are told to write about chair then we can discuss what it is, why we made it, what it is made of, how it was made, when it was made, where it was made, who made it, what shape it has, what colour it has and so on and so forth. Each time we will end talking about one thing about the chair the other will begin. To an untrained eye it will seem a random text if one does not realise the topic. The same is true about the Quran. People look for stories to which they are used to but the Quran instead give them the information they need to know to make sense of this universe and the Quran. The Quran begins with name of someone called Allah and that Allah is full of goodness for mankind. Telling people therefore glory belongs to him because he is Creator and Sustainer of the universe and all things in it and so on and so forth. From that it is clear that Allah wants to be recognised by his human creatures according to his own description. This is what the whole Quran revolves around. Since Allah wants people to know him as he wants to be known but the first thing is survival of humanity itself because unless people survive they cannot recognise God. That is why he starts from that point telling people what can help them survive so that once they survive they learn about him. He not only wants people to survive but have a great life with help and support of each other so he advises for people a way to live by so that they could have blissful, dignified and secure existence as a proper human community to begin with. Since people are created knowing nothing at all and it is left up to them to make efforts to learn things because they have been given brains, senses, bodies, raw material to play with and learn sense and then revelation to rise above that level of learning therefore it is a very long term plan. People are only expected to do their parts to the best of their God given abilities. God created people knowing nothing at all because he wanted to be recognised by people mainly by their own efforts due to which they are given freedom of choice and action because that will be true recognition of God by people otherwise it will be a situation like that of programmed robots. So growing up mentally and physically and learning and doing things is all that is expected of people and those who fail in doing that are called lower than animals in their level of existence because animals are mainly programmed robots unlike people because they have been created for a bit of different purpose than people. They have been create to serve purposes of people but people have been created to serve purposes of God. In order to bring about a proper human community God sent messengers as missionaries and they are helped by other people as their fellow missionaries who support their God assigned mission. This is what preaching is all about and spreading of the message of God is about. It is a huge struggle so it is called JIHAAD ie striving for making the mission of Allah a success. Since not all people accept mission of Allah with open heart some try to stop missionaries from doing their God given mission by attacking them violently and in order to survive attacks by such people missionaries are told to remain fully ready to deal with such people their own way if need be. No aggression is allowed against any people by any people by Allah. However if any people transgress against any other then they too are given the right to respond but not to go overboard. All this comes under label of struggle or striving or jihaad for the mission. Mission itself is basically all about learning the message of God properly and helping others do the same, so there is no need for missionaries to be violent to anyone for carrying out their missionary duties because mission itself is all about ensuring well being of mankind. People are free to accept or reject the message of God and it is up to God himself to deal with people his own way unless people bring it upon themselves to deal with each other the way they think better. In that case if missionaries are attacked then they have every right to respond within set limits ie their response must not derail the mission or put it in danger. It is people with the mission who are message carrier and they cannot carry out their God given duty if they deal with other people in a way that shuts doors tightly on them instead of opening them. Missionaries cannot afford even to be as bad as truly wicked people let alone be worse. People go to wars for gaining personally as individuals and missionaries from Allah are supposed to live for others. In other words true deliverers of message of God have no reason to attack any people for any reason at all. They have everything to gain without attacking anyone but everything to lose by attacking others. On the contrary others have everything to lose to others if mission succeeds and that is not the objective of their living that is why they have adopted the way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other. This is why they must loot each and everything they can from others and then try and save it from anyone who may try to take it away from them because it is his God given right which these people have violated by taking things away from him in the first place. No person has done anything and no person can do anything to deserve owning each and everything of this universe at will. All belongs to God alone because he is its creator and he only allows use of things to mankind on the condition that they use things as he tells them for the ensuring well being of mankind. So long as people do that all is fine and will remain fine but as soon as anyone upsets this balance then things go wrong in all kinds of ways. This is why understanding properly and following guidance of Allah faithfully is absolutely necessary for mankind if they want life worth living otherwise they keep making this world a hell hole for each other for as long as they want. God is not going to die tomorrow that he has to worry about when people are going think and behave like proper human beings with each other and start paying attention to him as well. So they can carry on as long as they wish.
     
    40) O children of Israel strive hard to understand properly and spread faithfully My revealed program for blissful, dignified and secure existence of mankind which I bestowed upon you as a responsibility and that way fulfil your covenant with Me so that I fulfil My promise of your blissful, dignified and secure existence to you through My set up systems and laws in the universe, therefore remain faithfully committed to My assigned mission only and never adopt living by any way of life besides the one advised by Me.


    Here Allah is telling people of today what he told to Aadam and his people and people after them such as children of Israel. The way of life advised by Allah was always the very same and people were always expected to try and meet that set standard by trying their best to understand it properly with help of each other and adopt it. Any deviation from the way of life that was advised by Allah always brought people the consequences of their own thoughts and actions by hands of each other. People could never escape the consequences of their thoughts and actions against each other for very long when they began to live by ways of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other. It should be very clear also that monasticism in the context of the Quran is of two kinds ie one that is based upon guidance of Allah and the other that is self invented by people themselves. The one that is based upon guidance of Allah is praised if understood properly and adopted faithfully and the one that is self invented is condemned because it was brought about by ruling elite to confuse simple minded people who were interested in knowing things about the way of life advised by Allah. The main thing to remember is that rulers, money lenders and mullahs brought about each and every belief and practice in opposition to what God told people in order to try their best to confuse people about what God wanted of them so that there results chaos which lets them have things their way. This is why they brought about so many versions of religion and secularism but truth still cannot be masked by their foolishness if people learn sense of making proper sense of things and then look at things in that light. Deen of Islam is a very powerful thing which cannot be pushed out of sight of mankind completely by anyone ever. For the time being only selected people have chosen to study deen of Islam properly and masses are busy the way they see fit but gradually circumstances are forcing people to keep moving in the direction of deen of Islam bit by bit, be it unknowingly. This will keep on happening always but it is a very long and very painful process. However if people take on study of the Quran and try to understand it properly and follow it faithfully then that can bring about kingdom based upon guidance of Allah within a few decades. This has been shown by messengers of Allah and that is why the Quran is telling us their stories as an example for us to follow. Despite opposition from Iblees and his supporters Aadam and his supporters managed to bring about a kingdom based upon guidance of Allah. We will come across yet more stories about successes of messengers of Allah and their supporters as we read through the Quran, so way of life advised by Allah is not a myth but a reality that will keep becoming obvious more and more regardless of what people who oppose this way of life think or do. If we look at history of humanity people have been moving closer and closer to what God wants of them be it unknowingly. It is because ultimately human being are forced to learn sense to make sense of things as they are driven by circumstances they bring about themselves through their interaction with each other. The main idea of deen of Islam is very simple which is one should do each and everything for others to the best of one’s God given abilities for sake of God alone to ensure well being of mankind and the others in turn should do the same and that is what will make this world truly a kingdom based upon guidance of Allah and a paradise. Anything else will only and only lead people to use of each other abusively and that will lead to divisions and hatred and wars between people always. To Allah all people are people and he looks at them in context of his purpose for creating them. If people are on the right track he rewards them in this life as well as in hereafter but if they are on the wrong track then he makes them face consequences of their thoughts and actions in here as well as in hereafter by hands of each other. God never picks up a stick and smashes it on a person’s head personally who is doing something wrong. He has set up things and programmed them in such a way that they carry out everything as planned by him like a clock work. This is why people can never escape consequences of their own thoughts and actions. If you put your hand in the fire you burn your hand is the rule no matter who you are and regardless you do it deliberately or by accident. It is because this universe is created to be a cause and effect based universe. This is why there is no chance of miracles and magic in it ie the natural world works naturally not supernaturally. Had this world not been created the way it is then it could not serve the purpose God wanted it serve. This is why when it comes to God and people, God has taken his role as a provider of guidance and to act upon his guidance is role of people in order to ensure their own well being. So if people do not study the universe and the revelation of God then human survival is at stake this is why people no matter what must heed guidance of Allah and act sensibly because not listening to God and acting senselessly is a sure guaranty of people being harmed and destroyed by hands of each other.


    As for word ISRAAEEL it is two separate words in Hebrew ie YISRAA=ISRAA and EL just like Arabic word ABDULLAH=ABD and ALLAH meaning a man who works for Allah ie his mission. EL in Hebrew is said to be short for ELOHIM=God=ILAAH in Arabic and ISRAA means a lot of different things in Arabic but it also means a man who works for God. One can also take it to mean man who serves God or a man devoted to mission of God etc etc. Mission of God is a journey in its own right and people who serve God undertake this journey. So words BANEE ISRAAEEL mean people of God ie people who work for mission of God. In today’s world BANEE ISRAAEEL are not necessarily people who claim to be Jews, Christians or Muslims but those who believe properly in the mission assigned by God and who are working for it faithfully. People labelling themselves or each other by various names does not count in the sight of God if they are not who they claim to be in their mindsets, attitudes and behaviours. If a person claims he is a Muslim but he has no idea what the message of God is for him than merely claiming to be a Muslim means little if at all. It is because the whole Quran is full of text that tells its followers to learn sense of making proper sense of things and then make proper sense of the message in the Quran and then carry it out faithfully ie exactly as it is supposed to be carried out. The same was said to Aadam and his people and all the people since then so one can see who the faithful followers of the message of God are if any. The other point to remember is that Allah takes people on a journey of discovery through his messages which show people where they are supposed to go from where they are taken by their brains through their senses with help of interaction in the given environment called universe with things in it. In this verse for example Allah takes people on a journey to tell them how people who claim to be children of Israel did in light of guidance of Allah. The point one has to understand is that the Quran does not tell us history of any people as we write our dairies but it has a purpose and in context of that purpose it tells us about a people. The purpose behind telling us about a people is so that we could learn lessons from what is told in the Quran. In other words the Quran is telling us the very purpose why knowing history is important. It is because God drew people’s attention to writing history that is why people began to write history in a better organised way. This is why the Quran gives history written by human beings its foundation. This is why people must see history in light of concrete realities and revelation of God so that history makes proper sense otherwise history can only confused people due to different sides telling different things about the very same events each side contradicting the others. To know the actual truth about things having sense of judging right from wrong or truth from falsehood is of fundamental importance as well as some foundation to judge by. One can see from how many people try to prove themselves true and others false through false propaganda by means of mass media. One can see debates and discussions going on between religious and secularists as well as between religious people themselves and between secular people themselves. No matter how much time is spent in these debates none of the sides can convince the other about its truth claims about things. It is because people only want to know the truth but they do not want to learn the ways of finding out the actual truth. The fact is without having or knowing the way to getting somewhere one can never get there. In this work on the Quran knowing the way to understand the Quran is of main importance. The other important things in this work is that people who do not know the language of the Quran through this work can have much better idea as to what the actual text of the Quran may mean in reality because so many different meanings of words are given which can be fitted in the text by people themselves to interpret the Quranic text better. This work can help people know which verse of the Quran has been misinterpreted or misrepresented and why or how. The given interpretation of the verses is my understanding of them but it is very much possible that I may have made mistakes here and there so it will be easy for people to see them and correct them by themselves. So this interpretation of the Quran will help people to come up with better ones as people catch up with the idea of this way of interpreting the Quran. This work also defines clearly what is meant by proof and proving ie offering a logically consistent explanation about something that is best and complete. This work on the Quran is by no means perfect but one will find it very helpful for producing a much better work than this. As for word ISRA, it is from roots SEEN, RAA and WOW; SEEN, RAA and YAA; SEEN, WOW and RAA; and SEEN, YAA and RAA. Word Israaeel has many meanings eg triumphant with help of God or due to God, one who prevails due to or with help of God, God rules or judges or decides matters, rule of God, only God has the right to rule or judge or decide things, to rule or manage, to be strong, to have authority over something from God, the prince of God, to fight or struggle for rule of God in the kingdom of the universe. A person who has no name or whose name is not known is called Israel ie man of God. It is like Muslims call a person Abdullah whose name is not known or someone who is a stranger or unfamiliar to them. It is just like an elderly man calls a young boy son due to both being strangers to each other. In Hindi or Urdu people call an elderly person BAABAA ie a father like person or an elderly woman AMMAAN or MAAN a mother like person. Others call elderly people uncle or aunty and young ones son or daughter etc. So it all depends upon the context in which a word is used by a people or God. It has to be interpreted accordingly. When people call each other uncle or aunty or son or daughter etc these words bring in mind a kind of close relationship between people as if they are a family.


    Word AZKUROO is from root ZAAL, KAAF and RAA. Concrete root meaning of this root is to propagate something in some sense for some purpose. Also to spread seeds or ideas or messages or information in some way for some reason or purpose, to campaign or start a movement in some sense for some reason or purpose, to protect or preserve or secure something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to commit something to memory for some reason or purpose, to call to mind or remember or imagine or recall or bring to mind or keep in mind something for some reason or purpose, to mention or remember or think or investigate or study or search or explore or praise something for some reason or purpose, to reflect or remind or meditate or defame or think over or honour or grace or respect or raise to heights of excellence or learn by heart or commit to memory or propose marriage or insult or dishonour or disrespect or disgrace or humiliate or defeat or be defeated or overpower or be overpowered, overcome or be overcome, overwhelm or be overwhelmed or win or triumph or mention or be mentioned, to reward or be rewarded, to make one or be made to face consequences of one’s harmful or destructive thoughts or actions, to repent or take heed or regret or demean or glorify or be glorified or venerate or be venerated, to remind or be reminded, to broadcast, to publicise, to say something good about someone or something, to try to do something to the best of one’s ability, to avoid wasting time or doing what is useless, to be a warrior or man of courage, to be able to turn the tide in one’s favour, to be able to withstand the calamity or disaster or catastrophe, to fight off the odds and win, to succeed in achieving what one sets out to achieve, to live life thoughtfully and purposefully, to try to live a properly planed life, to strive or struggle to spread the message, to work hard for establishing way of life advised by Allah or rule of God, to strive hard to bring about a kingdom based upon guidance of Allah, to warn or be warned or admonish or be admonished, to remember or be remembered or ponder or mull over or take heed or be heeded, to relate or be related, to narrate or be narrated, to give an account or be given an account, to plan ahead, to use the example of, to put into practice, to be head or leader of, to plot or conspire, to be self reliant, to be strong or powerful, to understand or comprehend, to keep an eye or something for some reason or purpose, to ponder over creation and revelation of God, to be a person of renown or good reputation or fame or name, to be a source of learning, revelation or message of or from God, elucidation or explanation or information, honour or eminence or status or position or name or position or fame or reputation, the Quran or books revealed before the Quran, sign or landmark or mark or symbol or reference point or guide or guidance or goal or destination or objective or law or tradition, ruling elite or top part or section of something, father or father figure, elder brother, head of a tribe or leadership, command and control centre, management or administration, soft, kind or compassionate or tender hearted, gullible or easily fooled or easy or not bothered by disturbances, those who are mindful or think or reflect or ponder, to recount or recollect, to learn lesson, wall or fence or something alike in some sense, obstruction or blockage, cushion, shock absorbent, male or male organ or male private parts or manhood or masculinity or something alike in some sense, heavy or weighty head of an axe or something alike in some sense, barrier or something alike in some sense, pal of hand or something alike in some sense, head or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word OWFOO is from root WOW, FAA and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to complete something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to let something be or become perfect or complete in some sense for some reason or purpose, to complete one’s life span or die, to complete or fulfil one’s set out task or goal or mission, to fulfil one’s word or promise or agreement or contract, to carry out what one said one will do, to carry out one’s threat or declaration, to find one’s destiny, to reach one’s goal or destination or objective, to be faithful to one’s word or declaration, to be loyal or faithful, to show up, to show or prove one’s loyalty or fidelity, to give or receive full or due measure, to pay back in full, to make one face consequences in full of one’s harmful or destructive thoughts or actions, to reward one in full for one’s constructive and benevolent thoughts or actions, to complete a mission or given or intended task, to come at an appointed time, to die or death, to be recalled, to increase or add to, to complete an assignment, to honour a pact or covenant or agreement or an undertaking or responsibility or obligation or duty, to bring to the end of allotted life span, to claim a soul, to bring back or reap or to harvest, to be taken back, to die or experience death, to exact to the full, to demand one’s dues in full, those who pay in full or those who are paid in full, those who keep an agreement or fulfil a promise, recaller or reclaimer, the one who holds one accountable at the end or completion of a task, to be or become a lot, the one who fulfils one’s responsibilities fully and receives one’s rights fully, highland or raised piece of land or ground, something that comes or appears suddenly, to join something with something, to bring things together, to link up things together, to create a connection or a way of communication or a network of some nature between people themselves or things themselves or between things and people, to hook things to each other, to create gap between people or things, to create difference or dispute or rift or fight between people in some way for some reason or purpose, to conspire for wars between people, to devour, to eat or consume, to use, to backbite, to slander, to spread false rumours, to gossip, to blow, to scatter, to broadcast, to handle, to get involved, to be involved, to have a hand in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have reach or jurisdiction or control or authority, to have something in grip or under control in some sense for some reason or purpose, to hang something on something, to make something or someone rely upon something or someone in some sense or some reason or purpose, hook or something alike in some sense, mouth or something alike in some sense, hand or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word ARHABOON is from root RAA, HAA and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to teach something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to master something in some way for some reason or purpose, to show concern for something in some way for some reason or purpose, to pay attention to something in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become weak or to be or become weakened or cause to be weak in some way for some reason or purpose, to neglect or pay no attention to something for some reason or purpose and thereby let it go to waste, to fatigue or be or become fatigued in some way for some reason or purpose, to fear or dread be feared or dreaded in some sense for some reason or purpose, to frighten or be or become frightened in some way for some reason or purpose, to threaten or be or become threatened in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become a monk, to have something to do with some sort of monasticism or mysticism or spiritualism, to stand in awe of something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to deter or be or become deterred in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be under the cover of something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have the support or backing of someone or something in some sense for carrying out what is intended for some reason or purpose, to be a member of a religious community of men typically living under vows of poverty and chastity as well as obedience, to be a master or a teacher or leader of spiritual community of people, to learn and study or teach and practice higher knowledge which is beyond perception of human senses, to try and make sense of existence in light of real world realities and in light of higher knowledge based upon revelation of God, to try to uncover mysteries of existence through certain mysterious chants and practices, to practice superstition, to turn or cover up straight forward realities into mysteries, to cause chaos and confusion in minds of simple minded people, to strike with fear or awe, to seek to strike with fear and awe, to use fear to frighten people of God in order to use them abusively for personal ends, to hide the God revealed truth by covering it up with self invented falsehood, to wrap up the God revealed truth in mysteries, to put sleeve or cover on something to cover it up so that what is covered by sleeving is no longer visible, to clothe the truth with falsehood, to be a wolf in sheep clothing, to be a predator in the name of God or religion, to plot or conspire or scheme, to think ahead or plan ahead, to reflect, to think things through thoroughly, to learn, to teach or train or to be taught or trained, to educate or be educated, to teach skills or to be taught skills, to practice or put into practice what is learned, monk, ascetic, excessive fear, sleeve, cover, under the cover of, central nervous centre, precedent, leadership, to be head of a people or department, ruling elite, religious elite, money lending elite, command and control centre, a way through to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, a hole through to something, a window of opportunities, ways and means, ladder, tradition or custom or practice or rule of law, constitution, mark or sign or symbol or reference point, to cause to become concerned in some sense, to starve or deprive someone of something, to make or become extremely thin, to make one feel insecure, to suffer from anxiety or depression, to fall into identity crisis, to confuse or become confused, to deprive one of information or food for thought, depraved, priesthood, monastery, spiritual guide, religious leadership, ruling elite, top part or section of something, cream of the crop, to put fear in one’s mind, to be abnormally thin, fatigued she-camel, small bone in the breast opposite the arm, to stand in awe of, to have regard for, story teller, family or dynastic priest, imperial or establishment priest, to be cautious, to be safety and security conscious, to become very tired or worn out due to journey or travelling, lion, to weaken or become weak, to have weak back, to lack support or backing, rabbi, birds that do not hunt, people who isolate themselves from worldly affairs, to try to put some kind of fear in someone’s mind for some reason or purpose, to bring something to someone’s attention for some reason or purpose, to take safety or security measures of some kind for some reason or purpose, to put in place safety and security measures, to take precautions, head or something like a head in some sense, window or something like a window in some sense, house or something like a house in some sense etc etc.


    41) For that reason you should commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind properly and faithfully by supporting that which I have revealed for you the mankind now that confirms whatever of the truth is with you from Me already and be not at the forefront as its rejecters and opponents nor trade this proper human community based way of life for any other way of life based upon petty personal gains at the expense of each other, instead be consistent with My program, constitution and law as well as with each other as advised by Me.


    Word AWWAL is from roots ALIF, HAA and LAAM and ALIF, WOW and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to be the first in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to refer to or be referred to, to return to or be returned to, to revert to or be reverted to, resort to or be resorted to, to reduce to or be reduced to, to hail from or be hailed from, to precede or be preceded, to go first or be cause to go first, to process or be processed, to deduce or be deduced, to infer or be inferred, to interpret or be interpreted, to explain or be explained, to detail or be detailed, to expand or be expanded, to realise or be realised, to turn into reality or be turned into reality, to come true or be made to come true, to fulfil or be fulfilled, to affect or be affected, to cause to happen or be caused to happen, to carry out an experiment, to cause or be caused, to apply something to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to infer or deduce significance of, to clarify an ambiguity or confusion about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be populated, to be tamed, to be worthy or to be worthy of, to be deserving or to be deserving of, to take a wife, people who are related in some way to each other for some reason or purpose eg husband and wife or parents and children or teachers and pupils or doctors and patients or fellow workers in an institution or people living in the same house or in the same place of residence ie people of same village or town or city or kingdom, domesticated animals, pets, people sharing same beliefs or ideas or goals or vision, returning, resorting, reverting, preceding, deducing, inferring, hailing, interpreting, explaining, detailing, expanding, stretching, enlarging, interpretation, detail, expansion, enlargement, increase, experiment, addition, consequence, previous, former, earlier, past or future generations, ancestors, household, following, reinforcement, backing, support, assistance, family, kin, people, euphemism for wife, ownership, dweller/s, inhabitant/s, occupant/s, progeny, offspring, outcome, end result, terms and conditions, foundation, tradition, rule of law, custom, program, constitution, law, realisation, turning an idea into a reality, applying an idea to a reality, to experiment, to try something out in reality, to belong to, to be belonging to, to own, to be owned, to make an idea come true, to fulfil one’s dream or vision, alpha, the first in series in some sense, the brightest in some sense, the most or unique in some sense, the ever existing, the one upon whom depends everything, the one to whom refers everything, the first in position or rank or count etc, bull, ox, power, authority, teacher, master, staff, company, body, to be bent or twisted, to be deceptive, to cheat, to be reliable, something upon which something can be hanged or hooked in some way for some reason or purpose, to link or join or connect things or people in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bring about a communication or human network in some sense for some reason or purpose, to inspire or urge or encourage or push or motivate something or someone to be something or to do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, a tool or weapon or instrument or equipment or appliance of some kind for some reason or purpose, to make proper sense of something, to reduce something to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become foremost, people or folk or family or dependents or followers or household, first or previous or former or earlier, past people or generations, to be at the forefront of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to come back to, original, real, estimation, evaluation, to be responsible for, to take responsibility for, to rule, to become a ruler or care taker, to become guardian or manager or organiser of a people, the first most or the last most, stick or something alike in some sense, window or something like window in some sense, hook or something alike in some sense, ox-goad or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word SAMAN is from root SAA, MEEM and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is to put a value on something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to treasure or value something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to think of something as of great value or of vital importance in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take something as of great worth or significant importance, to take something as of little value or importance, something that is considered to have some worth or value or use, price, value, equivalent, name of number eight or eighth or eighty or eightieth in counting, something that is similar or equivalent or alternative of something in some way, something that is of a lesser value than the one it is compared with either in part or as a whole when this word is used with word QALEELAA=lesser or smaller or little etc, a set of eight things or of things of a lesser importance or value, number eight is also used for many or a number or value unspecified, the value of things upon which two parties agree to exchange them with each other, the agreed price of a thing which when paid by the buyer to the seller of the thing the thing becomes property of the buyer, the true value of something in actual fact that is exactly equal to the thing in its usefulness in the grand scheme of things; a value which shows when the thing is used by mankind for its prescribes purpose in an intended or prescribes way which results in ensuring well being of mankind, the basic thing on its own without any additions or subtractions, bare bones, structure without any decorations or armaments or ornaments, skeleton, frame, perspective, context, background, disaster, death and destruction, catastrophe, flooding, something life giving or inspiring or motivating, to be energetic or active or lively, to write or scribe or scribble, to use ink or paint to do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be deceptive, to slip, to be on slippery slope, to slide off course, to deviate, to use something properly or misuse it, an exchange of goods or services between two parties through an agreement of some sort, something exchanged for something with agreement of each other, to trade something for money or something else in return, a system set-up for livelihood, a way of life, constitution , custom, revelation of God, energy, force, life, something lively, something that is constantly on the move, something deceptive or elusive, something slippery, something that moves forward with time, progress, development, infinity, gain, profit. something of little or no value, petty, negligible, worthless, knot, double overhand loop knot or something that resembles it in some way, something that interlinks things in some way, something of common interest that binds or sticks things to each other in a very strong way, to deal with someone strongly and decisively as well as consistently, strength, something that drives something into being something or into doing something, something that flows or moves smoothly, something fast moving, something that changes frequently in some way for some reason, instability, confusion, chaos, framework or something alike in some sense, water or something alike in some sense, fish or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word QALEELAA is from root QAAF, LAAL and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to move in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to shift or be shifted from a place in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become little or small or short or insignificant in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause to be little or insignificant, to tremble in some sense for some reason or purpose, to shiver or vibrate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be few in some sense for some reason or purpose, to trifle with in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put something on top of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stand upon one’s own feet in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lift up in some sense for some reason or purpose, to accompany in some sense for some reason or purpose, to select something for oneself for some reason or purpose, to mark something special for oneself in some sense for some reason or purpose, to travel around in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be agile in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become less in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause or make to appear less in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause or make to decrease in some sense for some reason or purpose, to raise or raise high or elevate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to carry off in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bear or put up with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become least in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be at the summit or top of a mountain or pyramid or a structure in some sense for some reason or purpose, a party or band or group of people, monkey or something alike in some sense, ox-goad or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    In verses like these the Quran confirms the truth about books Allah sent to earlier people through earlier messengers. This confirmation is only in sense of whatever scriptures still existed as a whole or as a part in actual text or their correct interpretations. The Quran does not confirm wholesale any scripture that was no longer in its original text or any people who misinterpreted their scriptures. It is because truth cannot confirm falsehood because one is opposite of the other. Truth sets mankind free from all their problems by showing them the proper way to deal with life whereas falsehood lands them right in the middle of problems therefore supporting falsehood is harmful and destructive for mankind. This is why it is wrong to confirm or attest a false piece of information. The people of the book are not necessarily called people of the book because they have original book or that they follow it faithfully but that once upon a time they were given the book by Allah of which may be a part still left with them in some form. It is because at the beginning of the revelation mankind were not that advanced people to be able to handle things as the people who came about 1500 years back therefore they were only given information as much as they could handle. Due to evolutionary process Allah planned revelation in gaps ie he sent mankind a message and then gave them time to catch up with it and then gave them another one till humanity reached its stage of development to receive the Quran. The other way one can look at the revelation is that the Quran was the complete message Allah intended for mankind but information from it was revealed bit by bit till it was revealed completely because that is how mankind could cope with it the way Allah set up the world. It must be remembered always that human development did not solely depend on revelation because for that purpose people were given brains and senses, bodies and things to experiment with and learn from. As explained already revelation means nothing even today to those who have not yet developed enough to take advantage of it. The basic thing is aqal ie sense of making proper sense of things and if that is not there then anything or any book is useless for such people. This is why the Quran keeps telling mankind use your brains and senses to learn how to be sensible enough to make sense of things because you are created knowing nothing as babies but with brains and senses, so don’t be like other animals. See verses 16/78, 7/179, 22/46, 23/78 and many other verses. So according to the Quran the basic or primary source of human information is one’s own research and exploration and information gathered thereby. Revelation is just for reference ie it sets goals and guidelines so that whatever people do, do it for the set goals but according to given guidelines. Even if there was no revelation from Allah at all, mankind will still be able to reach same goals and end up regulating themselves by same guidelines because mankind are created capable of learning from their own life experiences through interaction with each other and rest of creation ie they are self programming robots. The only difference the revelation makes is they can learn things quicker and get to the destination faster and without as much painful suffering as they will otherwise suffer. This is like people suddenly waking up and finding themselves on a conveyor belt along with everything else and they do not know where the belt starts from and where it is taking them. Some sit tight, others struggle to find what is going on and then some find out and tell others and some just carry on as they like and so different people acting differently with each other are all moving in the same direction where the belt is taking them. Those who know where they are going are going to walk also or run on the belt instead of sitting idle along with others and wasting time in all sorts of harmful and destructive participations, so they are going to reach destination long before the rest.


    If we think about it, to begin with our senses give our brains windows to the outside world. This acts as stimulus for brain to receive information and process and store it and retrieve it as needed. The brain itself needs a lot of training when it comes to learning skills. This is why a baby cannot use his senses right away but takes time by trying to use them till he becomes skilled over a long period of time. Then baby learns to use his body parts eg limbs such as hands and feet etc etc. He has to learn how to sit up, how to stand up and walk and talk etc etc. This is why children are only sent to schools when they have become capable of learning from schools. You do not send them right away to universities to get education. However we send them to schools hoping one day they will have learned enough to go to universities. Likewise we do not send them out to work because they do not have skills to do that either. So it should be clear that learning takes ages before one could actually employ one's skill for the purpose one has learned them. One day a human baby becomes so learned that he can do amazing things ie he can reach the moon. Allah has placed huge potential in mankind to actualise it through learning and doing things. This is how man makes Allah look great. It is because man is his masterpiece creature. If we talk rubbish about man, we degrade Allah himself without realising it. This world is created by Allah for mankind and such verses are repeated in the Quran as we will see as we progress in study of the Quran. Allah has given the universe under the control of mankind to do with it as they like just like all the other things that man is using for his purposes eg donkeys, camels, cattle, gold, silver etc etc. However man also has been created for a set purpose and that is long way away yet from being fulfilled by mankind. All this is in the Quran if we could prepare ourselves to read the Quran and understand it. People can only understand information to the stage they have developed themselves biologically, psychologically and sociologically etc etc. This is why not only that we cannot understand the Quran till we learn how to do that but nothing else either. Can you build a bike or a car or a house without learning how to do it? No. Likewise all sorts of knowledge needs skills for making sense of it and using it for its purpose. So the revelation of God ie the Quran is not an exception. This is why if people will look at their scriptures in light of the Quran and real world realities they will find that the Quran backs them up with whatever is proper in their scriptures as well as things which their mullahs have messed up in those scriptures also become obvious. NonMuslim mullahs are also as bad as Muslim mullahs just like rulers and money lenders ie they serve their own vested interests so masses must learn to think for themselves if they want to change the world for the better for themselves as a proper human community.


    42)That is why you must not adulterate that which is verifiably true because it is consistent with purpose of ensuring well being of humanity with that which is provably false because it is harmful and destructive for humanity so do not attempt to mask the truth with falsehood now that you have been made aware of this fact by the Quran as a reminder.


    Word TALBISOO is from root LAAM, BAA and SEEN. Concrete meaning of this root is to cover up something with something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to hide something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to mix different things up into each other in order to cause a confusion for some reason or purpose, to make something pure doubtful by mixing impurities in it in some sense for some reason or purpose, to clothe something with clothes for some reason or purpose, to make something inaccessible to someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose eg by way of covering it up or hiding it in some way, to clothe truth with falsehood to cover it up or hide it from people looking for the truth for some reason or purpose, to make something simple look more complex and sophisticated in order to confuse people to create chaos or disorder or anarchy, to build false reputation around a person or thing to make it look what it is not, to be a wolf in sheep clothing for some reason or purpose, to be a mole or spy or conspirator or an undercover agent in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause chaos or confusion or anarchy or disorder in some way for some reason or purpose, to cover up an idea or an action or thing with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cover a topic or an idea in one’s lecture or talk, to cover one’s body with armour during war to protect oneself, to cover oneself with clothes for dressing up or protecting oneself from heat or cold etc, to twists or bend a perfect ideology using tricks to confuse people for taking undue advantage of them, to cover up one idea with another to draw peoples’ attention away from one idea to the other for some reason or purpose, to use tricks and mechanisms or techniques to turn or drive people away from one thing to another for some reason or purpose, to wear something in some sense for some reason or purpose eg weapons or tools or ornaments or decorations or jewellery or clothes or dresses etc, something inspiring or motivating, family or community, or something that helps people stick together, tradition or custom, rule of law, something sharp, to be sharp intellectually, to be clever, to pull a fast one, to pull wool over one’s eyes, to complement each other in some way for some reason or purpose, to be part of each other in some sense for some reason, to cover or back up or reinforce each other in some sense for some reason, to cover up each other’s defects or lacks or faults or shortcomings in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stand in for each other in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give each other covering or support in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make something complete in some sense for some reason or purpose, ox-goad or something alike in some sense, house or something alike in some sense, tooth or something alike in some sense, etc etc.


    Most dominant people always covered up the message of God in form of his DEEN by their own ideas in form of different versions of religion and rulers, mullahs and money lenders used religion as a tool for using masses abusively in the name of God and secularism. Rulers claimed they were appointed by God and priests backed them up as agents of God. In other words kings gave legitimacy to priests and they gave legitimacy to rulers as kings and emperors in return ie a belief was created that kings were destined by God for ruling masses and masses were destined for serving kings and priests and money lenders. So children of Israel are told to get out of this idea of separation between religion and secularism and be a proper human community living as a brotherhood or family without any form of discriminatory rivalry based divisions.


    Word BAATIL is from root BAA, TWAA and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to be false in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to prove something false or untrue or unreal or unworkable in some way for some reason or purpose eg an idea or action or a thing, to fail to stand the test of time, to fail to work under working conditions, to fail to serve the intended or specified purpose, to fall short of requirement or set standard, to fail to stand examination or scrutiny, something that does not work when put to the test, a useless or flawed explanation or component or thing, something that is not fit for the time or place or purpose or situation or circumstances, falsehood, useless, worthless, unworkable, defect, defective, fault, faulty, flaw, flawed, contradictory, conflicting, something that cannot be true for one or another reason, something that is not lasting or durable or tough or strong, something that lacks ability to survive, something that does not have what it takes to survive or continue to remain in existence, something that is harmful or destructive, something that is lost or is gone, something very limited in its survival, something that exists only for a short time, something that gives little or no sense of security at all, something that does not fit a solid or proper criterion, something vain, something opposite of truth, something opposite of strong, something weak, darkness, ignorance, something inconsistent, something not constant, something lacking continuity, some thought or action that produces harmful and destructive outcome or result, some idea or action that leads to harmful or destructive end, some idea or action that leads people to division or rivalry, animosity or hatred or wars, vanity, void, futile, idleness, to nullify, to be idle, to become undone, to appear as false, untrue, to come to nothing, to cause to be ineffective, to prove or show as false, something that has no purpose or use or worth or value, to render as null, to negate, to cause to be ineffectual, useless, something aimless, the one who follows falsehood, the one who works in vain or sticks to falsehood, to be unfounded in reality, a useless or flawed explanation, something that is not fit for the time or place or purpose or situation or circumstances, to shield or shelter or protect or harbour or provide sanctuary or support for, to hide or cover up, to mark or declare something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to use something as a point of reference, to encourage or push or urge, to ruin something, to let something go to waste, to be or become unemployed or unemployable, to be empty, random thoughts and actions that produce no constructive or benevolent results or produce harmful and destructive results or outcomes, make beliefs and useless rituals and works that do not help people fulfil their daily needs as a proper human community, a warrior, a courageous or brave person, a fighter, a warmonger, a bloodthirsty person, house or something alike in some sense, landmark or something alike in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Word BAATIL is used as opposite of word HAQ in this verse ie stop clothing truth with falsehood or stop covering truth with falsehood or stop mixing falsehood with the truth. Don’t turn DEEN od Islam= way of life based upon program, constitution and law of God into a MAZHAB= a version of religion ie a set of baseless dogmas or make beliefs to fool masses to make way for their exploitation by the ruling elite and priestly classes or money lenders. Religions are false ideas and that becomes obvious when one examines the scriptures they are based upon. Religions are not private affair of individuals because morality in itself is not private affair. All scriptures worth the name contain directions that concern other than the people told. One person’s lie affects another person, one person’s cheating affects another person, one person murders affects another person. If what one is told affects others then religion is not right word to use for a scripture that contains such information because this is social code for society. If each person lived by a different code then there is no society or sense of community. This automatically means the Quranic teaching is on the spot and its claim that God only and only sent one code for living their lives by for the mankind is true in light of evidences available in all the religious scriptures worth the name. It is therefore obvious why the Quran is telling Jews to stop doing whatever wrong they are doing. More than that it is telling all people to not to trust their mullahs because they mess up the scriptures with their false ignorance based interpretation of the scriptures for reasons of personal vested interests for making petty personal gains at the expense of masses.


    43) Instead establish the proper human community network based on the newer or latest revelation so that you could attain growth and prosperity by becoming free of all ills in your human population by modelling your lives according to Our advised way of life along with those who have already modelled their lives according to Our newly or latest received guidance.


    Word ZAKAAH is from roots ZAA, KAAF and WOW/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to growth in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to prosper in some sense for some reason or purpose, to flourish in some sense for some reason or purpose, to attain growth or prosperity or freedom from ills in some way for some reason or purpose, to reach growth or prosperity or freedom from ills in some way for some reason or purpose, to purify or clean something from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become cleaned or purified of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to reach a level of acceptability in some sense for some reason or purpose, to increase something or add something to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause something to grow or increase or expand in some sense for some reason or purpose, to free or clean up or clear up something from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to strive for growth and prosperity according to guidance of Allah, to purify or strive to purify human population from all ills or rifts or problems or difficulties or hardships or dissentions or troubles created by itself to bring people together as a proper human community for purpose of growth and prosperity of humanity, to be or become free of impurities or troubles or difficulties or problems or hardships or quarrels or rifts or hatred or divisions or biases or prejudices or discriminations or dissentions for purpose of unity and peace or progress and prosperity of oneself and others, to be innocent in some sense for some reason or purpose, to free oneself of thoughts and actions that could result in inflicting harms and destruction upon others for some reason or purpose, to think or take actions that helps development and growth or prosperity of an individual or proper human community to its full potential, to strive to remove obstacles in the way of development and growth of a person with potential for bright future, a healthy young or energetic person, a properly grown up young person, a person free of corruption or criminal or illegal or unlawful activity, to be instrumental in making something happen, extension, grip, control, reach, jurisdiction, a piece of equipment, an appliance, cushion, kind, tender hearted, sock absorbent, soft, easy going, easily made fool of, gullible, pen or hammer or sword, to link up or join or bring together, to assemble, to act as foundation, tool or weapon or something alike in some sense, palm of hand or something alike in some sense, a hook or something alike in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    For anything to progress or develop properly all obstacle in its way must be removed so that it is free to move full speed ahead. Word ZAKAAH is therefore used in the Quran for freeing individuals and communities from things that hold them back from unity or peace or growing to their full potential. If a seed of a huge tree is not given the right environment to develop at any stage of its life span, it will suffer so it will not grow to its full potential and likewise if any person, group or community is oppressed or suppressed or deprived or starved of its needs then it will not be able to develop as it otherwise will if it could have all it needed. The ZAKAAH like SALAAH is a system of Islamic constitution and not a religious law of charity for the poor at rate of 2.5%. Deen of Islam is a family network based on brotherhood and a family does not give and take charity instead it looks after all its members like dependants of each other. Those who can must organise and regulate according to a plan to work in a sensible way so that the needs of community do not remain unfulfilled because otherwise growth of proper human community will suffer. Islamic system is not about sitting idle and expecting everything of others. If people do not become a network of producers and distributors and do not serve their community as it needs to be served then there is no community and there cannot be a community and even if there is one it will soon dismantle as more and more people do not do what is required of them to do to remain a community. If people do not fulfil their responsibilities then they cannot get their rights because rights are fulfilled by fulfilment of responsibilities. In order to be a community its members must do all in their power for each other and not be opportunists, evaders or dodgers of community responsibilities. ZAKAAH is Islamic economic system just like SALAAH is a system of Islamic community supportive network. Zakaah means people must ensure they think and do things that help them unite and be peaceful to progress and prosper. One has to ensure one eats and drinks right food the right way so that it help one be healthy. One has to ensure one has fresh air to breathe or one’s well being cannot be ensured. This is why in deen of Islam people are supposed to be treated as people by each other with all due respect that God has bestowed upon humanity and not be like animals in the jungle or worse. The development and growth makes humanity more capable and more capability helps humanity grow even more. This is how human capacity can reach sky high or beyond our imagination in due course.


    Word RAKIEEN is from root RAA, KAAF and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to bend in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to bow or kneel or surrender or submit or yield or regress or deteriorate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to deteriorate in health in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fall on hard times in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become in some sense for some reason or purpose, to obey someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fall on one’s knees in some sense for some reason or purpose, to prostrate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be consistent in obedience in some sense for some reason or purpose, to model something upon a given plan for some reason or purpose, to mould something according to some standard or specification or requirement for some reason or purpose, to follow a set of instructions or guidelines in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be humble in some sense for some reason or purpose, to show acceptance or regard or respect for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to execute or carry out an assigned program or plan in some sense for some reason or purpose, to commit to a program or plan exactly as required or specified for some reason or purpose, to accept and carry out the will or command of, to do as told, to be weak or old, to be down to earth, to be trodden, to be or become defeated, to accept superiority of, to model one’s life according to way of life advised by Allah, to accept and to live or abide by commandment of God, to accept to fulfil one’s needs according to way of life advised by God, to accept and commit to way of life advised by God, to think, to reflect, to ponder, to plan ahead, to plot, to scheme, to conspire, command and control centre, central nervous system, ruling elite, top part of section of something, cream of the crop, head of a department or people or institution, leadership, administration, management, soft, tender, kind, compassionate, shock absorbent, cushion, cushioning effect, to be gullible, to easy going, the one who takes things easy, to be easy to make fool of, the one who makes one bow down or submit or commit to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, the one who humbles or defeats or overwhelms or overpowers, to see or perceive, to comprehend or understand, to spy, to keep an eye on, to guard, to help or support, source of water, fountain or spring or ocean or river, head or something like head in some sense for some reason or purpose, pal of hand or something like palm of hand in some sense for some reason or purpose, eye or something like eye in some sense for some reason or purpose etc etc.

    44) Do you the leaders of children of Israel tell people of other human populations to live their lives by way of life that can lead them to freedom from all ills yet you are forgetting the same when it comes to your own masses whom you are strangling out of existence through your oppression and suppression due to adopting the way of life other than the one you are advised to follow despite the fact that you claim to follow Our revealed scripture? Should you not be rather more sensible and intelligent than that?


    Word BIRR is from root BAA, RAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be free in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be or become free from thinking or doing what is harmful and destructive for humanity, to be or become free of guilt in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become free of impurities in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fulfil one’s promise in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become devoted or committed or dedicated to something in some sense for some reason or purpose. to be or become philanthropic or humanitarian or humane or altruistic or benevolent or beneficent in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become compassionate or kind or charitable or good or righteous or upright or dutiful in some sense for some reason or purpose, to think and do what ensures well being of oneself and others, to think and do things that can lead oneself and others to blissful, dignified and secure existence, to think and do things that can ensure unity and peace as well as progress and prosperity of mankind, to think and do what is right or appropriate or proper in some sense for some reason or purpose, to think or do what is constructive and benevolent for some reason or purpose, to be sincere or serious in some sense for some reason or purpose, open country, desert, wilderness, dry land, wheat, goodness, kindness, the one who is true to his promise, the one who carries out acts of kindness, a devout or committed person, righteousness, piety, dutifulness, virtuous, vastness, spacious, open place, numerous or many or countless or a vast number, overwhelming, overpowering, controlling, to triumph over, to be obvious, to be evident, to show, to become expose, to appear, to manifest, to judge others leniently or favourably, to be magnanimous or generous or liberal or tolerant or moderate or easy-going or broad-minded or understanding or considerate or sympathetic or lenient or indulgent or forgiving or compassionate or kind-hearted or tender-hearted or benign or mild or gracious etc, being left free to do as one pleases, to be dignified and beneficial in conducting oneself so that it benefits others or community or have proper behaviour according to some set standard or tradition or norm or custom, to protect or secure or shelter or shield, to provide with sanctuary or refuge, ruling elite, administration, management, command and control centre, central nervous system, to plot or scheme or conspire, to plan ahead, to think things through thoroughly, to be intelligent or clever, to wash one’s hands of something, to lose something in some sense, house or something like house in some sense for some reason or purpose, head or something like head in some sense for some reason or purpose etc etc.


    Word ANFUS is from root NOON, FAA and SEEN. Concrete meaning of this root is to be alive in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be active in some sense for some reason or purpose eg mentally and physically, to think in some sense for some reason or purpose, to move in some sense for some reason or purpose, to breathe in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bleed in some sense for some reason or purpose, to break out in some sense for some reason or purpose, to slacken or release something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be slackened or released in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become precious in some sense for some reason or purpose, to treasure something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to yearn or have desire for something in some sense for reason or purpose, to vie or compete eagerly or contend or contest or struggle or fight or battle or cross swords or lock horns or jockey or jostle or grapple or wrestle or war or wage war or feud with or against someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to envy or covet or be jealous of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be sparing or niggardly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to flow in some sense for some reason or purpose, to breathe out, to sigh gently, to show through, to break through, to strive or struggle or aspire, to be of the same kind, to be united, to be one, to have same aspirations or ambitions, to have same view point or mindset or attitude or behaviour, to have same outlook on things, to hold same view point, to give birth to, to fart, to cough, to extend or expand or stretch, to increase or grow, to be vast, to be huge, to pull, to breathe in, to inhale, to gulp, to swallow, to swill, to wash down the throat, to guzzle, to have something, to have something in possession or within one’s reach, blood, life, breath, soul, dawn, the mind or mind, the self, the psyche, discerning faculty, person, personally, essence, the evil eye, treasure, aspiration, ambition, desire, an individual or individuals, a person, a single human being, the inner self, the heart, the very heart of, the very foundation, the conscious, the domain of one’s own introspection, people, personality, outlook, the self that thinks and makes choices and decisions, the thing that is taken as a person, the thing that uses brain and body mechanism to carry out what it decides to do, the flowing of something in, intelligence, information, knowledge, thinking, pondering, reflecting, honour, nobility, grace, generosity, greatness, strength, power, dominance, courage, dare, will, intent, intention, vastness, spaciousness, openness, extension, enlargement, a single large mouthful intake of a drink, something that is very long in some sense, daybreak, breaking through of dawn or daylight, a thing or something or anything, the ability of being or doing eg something that is and is able to think or do something in some sense. something that inspires or motivates or drives or encourages or urges or pushes something into being or doing something, a living being or its ability to think or breathe or live, beauty, sophistication, one or united, to be complete or perfect, a system, to be lively, gap or difference or distance in some sense, to move away, to leave, to gossip, to slander, to spread rumours, to backbite, to eat, to devour, to consume, to destroy, to waste, to be sharp, to be clever, to be sophisticated or complex, to cut or cut off, to separate, to isolate, to boycott, to exclude, fish or something like fish in some sense, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, tooth or something like a tooth in some sense, gap, custom, way of life, tradition, law, deceptive, cunning, slippery etc etc.


    Word TATLOON is from root TAA, LAAM and WOW. Concrete meaning of this root is to walk behind someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to follow, to pursue, to make someone follow oneself or someone else, to go or come after, a kid of a goat that follows its mother, to follow a borrower to get back from him the borrowed money, to try to get remainder of owed money by pursing the borrower, the remainder of the debt after someone has paid back a part of it, to follow the commandments, to understand properly and carry out the commandments faithfully, to read the Quran for its proper understanding in order to fulfil its requirements or carry out its instructions as told, to recite or proclaim the Quran in order to inform or teach others about it to help them understand it properly so that they could carry out its instructions or fulfil its requirements, to say wrong things about someone, to slander against someone, to say false things about something, to let go someone in such a way that one comes after the one who lets him go, to put something before someone to seek one’s opinion about it, to leave behind, to overcome, to come one after another, to accumulate, to be wealthy, to attach or link or join something to something in some sense for some reason or purpose,, the hind part, the end part, to read after, to recite, to come after, to follow a singer, to succeed, to have the skill to read, to be knowledgeable about, to study, to practice, to follow a set out procedure for something in some sense, to recount, to narrate, to be very conversant in, to be well versed in, to have the skill for doing something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be skilled or expert in doing something, to be consistent with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to contain something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a false statement or launch a false claim, to be in step with something, to follow something closely in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be in sync with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put into practice, to convey, to deliver, to relate, to pass on, top contain, to surround, to protect, to secure, to hold something within, to shield or cover, to provide with refuge or sanctuary, to take into care or under guardianship, to urge, to encourage, to push, to motivate, to inspire, to link, to bring together, to form a network of people or things, to assemble, to be reliable, to rely upon, to hook onto, to hang onto, to be twisted, to be bent, to be deceptive, to cheat, to make fool of, to take undue advantage of, womb or something like womb in some sense, something that has something to do with the womb in some sense, ox-goad or something like an ox-goad in some sense, something that has something to do with an ox-goad in some way, hook or something like a hook in some sense, something that has something to do with a hook in some way etc etc.


    Word TAAQILOON is from root AIN, QAAF and LAAM. Concrete root meaning of this root is to tie something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to tie up or down or weight down something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to limit or restrict or confine or stop or halt or prohibit or forbid or disable or incapacitate or disarm or make unlawful or illegal something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to judge things rationally, to reason, to use reasoning, to be logical, to be logically consistent, to ransom, to judge as rational, to be a rational person, to understand or comprehend or know things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have intrinsic ability to understand or comprehend or know or learn things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have sense to make sense of things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have brain to make sense of things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to compensate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pay blood money as a compensation for a murder or killing, to be sagacious, to reason things out, to figure out things by reasoning or rationalising them, to have or show keen mental discernment and good judgement, to be or appear to be wise or shrewd or clever or intelligent or knowledgeable or sensible or discerning or judicious or canny or penetrating or perceptive or acute, astute or prudent or thoughtful or full of insight or insightful or percipient or perspicacious or philosophical or profound or deep or sapient, to be or become head of a group in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take refuge, to seek or find a sanctuary or shelter, something that holds something or someone back from being or doing something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become a fine woman in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become a sage in some sense for some reason or purpose, to spy, to keep an eye on, to see, to perceive, to observe, to hep, to support, to aid, to reinforce, to backup, to reflect, to think, to be active or lively or energetic, to jump about, to hang on, to copy, to imitate, to mimic, to be or do alike in some sense for some reason or purpose, to urge, to encourage, to inspire, to drive, to motivate, to push, to tie related things together in an explanation in such a way that there are no lose ends so that it makes perfect or complete sense, a stick with a sharp end, a spear or an arrow, a weight around the neck of an animal to impede or restrict its movement, a wooden dangle in the neck of an animal to restrict its movement, a rope with which a person ties knee of a camel to stop it from wandering off, a stake with which are tied animals to stop them from wandering off, a peg of a tent to stop it from falling in or flying off in the wind, rational or logical consistent thinking about something which is complete and makes sense, sense of making sense of things or intelligence that stops mind of a person from wandering off of a given course, eye or something alike in some sense, monkey or something alike in some sense, ox-goad or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    AQAL is something that gives something weight or importance because it ties things together in a way that they serve a purpose instead of being lose, random or purposeless. Aqal is called aqal because it anchors thoughts by tying them together in some way that they make sense in light of a purpose which makes them useful or important. The Quran is a book with information and if this information is not tied together by people purposefully that makes sense then it will be useless. The Quran uses word aqal and gives it vital impotence due to purpose for whioch Allah has created humanity and things that it needs to fulfil that very purpose. Brain is useless without information to process and information is useless without brain to make use of it. Aqal simply put is a thought process of the brain to make sense of the information to get to its purpose ie AQAL is sense of making sense of things. This is very important point made by the Quran that people need to be sensible and act sensibly as explained already. The Quran therefore invites people to learn sense and then judge then Quran to see if it is fit for the purpose it is given or not. Only thinking people are invited by the Quran who can judge things properly. Senseless people are a burden upon themselves and others so they cannot be asked to give their verdict on the Quran because they simply cannot due to being unfit for this purpose.


    45) Therefore seek help and support of each other with steadfastness for bringing about a proper human community network in a kingdom. It is indeed a huge task as an undertaking to accomplish but not impossible to carry out for those who are fully convinced about its abundant benefits for humanity.


    Here Allah is telling people who are convinced about the truth of his message to mankind to join together and with help of each other bring about a kingdom based upon the provided guidance so that mankind could thereby have the blissful, dignified and secure existence as explained by Allah in his message. This is why until mankind organised and regulate themselves as a proper human community as told by God they can never have the life they are told they can have. This is basic or fundamental requirement of deen of Islam before mankind could accomplish yet higher goals as a people. It is because people have not cooperated with each other so far and instead of become enemies of each other that this very basic goal is still out of their reach and the world is in the state that we are witnessing ourselves. There is dire need for doing our best to get out of this situation or we will keep on regretting our mindsets, attitudes and behaviours towards each other without doing much about it that actually needs to be done.


    Word SABR is from root SWAAD, BAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be steadfast in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be rock solid in some sense for some purpose, to show courage or backbone or endurance in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be steadfast in endeavour for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become constantly steadfast in pursuit of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become patient in some sense for some reason or purpose, to restrain or be restrained in some sense for some reason or purpose. to show patience or restraint or courage or steadfastness or endurance or perseverance in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or do something constantly and consistently with courage and steadfastness for some reason or purpose, to put up with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to face something with courage and steadfastness for some reason or purpose, to carry out a task or mission steadfastly or resolutely or dutifully or firmly or unwaveringly or loyally or faithfully or committedly or devotedly or dedicatedly or dependably or reliably or steadily for some reason or purpose, to accomplish a goal or fulfil an objective with steadfastness and courage for some reason or purpose, to deal with a situation or matter or an affair or issue with steadfastness and courage for some reason or purpose, to be or become true or constant or staunch or trustable or firm or determined or resolute or steady or staunch or stalwart or stout or relentless or implacable or single-minded or unchanging or unwavering or unhesitating or unfaltering or unswerving or unyielding or unflinching or inflexible or uncompromising in some sense for some reason or purpose, confinement, restraint, killing by detention, patience, endurance, perseverance, to be content with, to be constant with, to be consistent with, to be constant towards, to persevere towards, to confine something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to vie in endurance, to vie in being steadfast or courageous, to forbear, to exercise forbearance, to apply oneself with steadfastness or patience, to spread, to branch out, to grow, to develop, to prosper, to bear fruit, to bring about the required or desired outcome by striving or working hard for it, to come into existence and grow, seed, essence, juice, to extract juice, to have roots, to be deeply rooted or strongly, to be stable, to be determined, to protect or shield or guard, to provide with sanctuary or shelter or home or patronage or protection, to backup or reinforce or support, to have family or tribe or following, ruling elite, command and control centre, central nervous system, top part or section of something, cream of the crop, to plan ahead, to prepare an action plan, to think something through thoroughly, to reflect or ponder over something, to plot or conspire, to try to pull wool over someone’s eyes, to fool someone, to deceive or cheat, to try to con someone, to be intelligent or clever, to be fast or quick in thinking, to think on feet, to try to accomplish or fulfil a set out mission, to be steadfast and show backbone or endurance for accomplishing the objective, to not to be side tracked or distracted rather remain confined or focused upon or stick to the goals and guidelines set out for accomplishing them, to work with patience not to hurry or take short cuts because that could lead to making mistakes and cause setbacks. tree or plant or something alike in some sense, house or something alike in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    Word KHAASHIEEN is from root KHAA, SHEEN and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to have or show respect for something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to have or show regard for something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose. to pay attention to something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have or show concern for something or someone for some reason or purpose, to commit or submit to something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become dedicated or devoted to something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be consistent with something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become or caused to be or become humble before something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be quiet or silent in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become eclipsed by something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become low in some sense for some reason or purpose, to think or deem something or someone of vital importance in some sense for some reason or purpose, to feel humble, to be seized with awe, to hush, to show humility or reverence, to cover or shadow, to humble, to trust, to have confidence in, to have faith in, to believe in, to be in awe of, to disgrace, to defeat, to be convinced, barren or dead land, dry land, low land with dry vegetation, a low hillock, humility, awe, desolate, ruin, eclipse, to lower one’s eyes out of respect or shame or fear before something or someone, to decline, to fall, to come or climb down, to incline towards, to have liking or desire or need for, rocky tract of land upon which nothing can grow, a devastated place, something or someone unproductive or useless or idle or not in use, tired or worn out, to spy, to guard, to help or assist or support, to attack, to defend, to be on the wrong side of the fence, water source, sadness, sorrow, grief, to keep an eye upon, to take into or under care, to be low profile, to be determined, to be sure, to have a firm foundation, to know what one is doing, to have understanding, to perceive or comprehend, to have insight into, to be prone to falling down, to have doubts about something, to suspect or be suspicious about something, an unclear or unstable thing or situation, something based upon unstable foundation or the like in some sense, fighting or something alike in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense etc etc.


    People with concern and courage committed to a cause have no problem achieving their objective. They are focused on the target and ways and means needed to achieve it. People who know their journey from start to finish for sure and can come up with things of need for this journey and are sure that the goal is worth achieving cannot be stopped by anyone. It is because to stop such determined people one has to offer a better alternative and the Quran has challenged the whole of mankind for its alternative and so far everything humans have come up with or have been doing is in front of us all to be proud of it or be ashamed of it.


    All these verses are very clear about mankind being told to bring about a kingdom that is based upon guidance of Allah for blissful, dignified and secure existence of mankind. The way to do that is by making aqal=intelligence as basis then interpreting the Quran according to aqal and then after understanding its message properly spread it among mankind throughout the world and then wait for people to become fully aware of it to come together to form a proper human community and then bring about the kingdom as explained already. The opposition which is rulers, mullahs, money lenders, their touts, supporters and followers are going to do all they can to create problems as the Quran makes it absolutely clear, so people need to be sensible enough not to let them derail the proper human community from its program for its set goals and provided guidelines.


    46) Such as entertain the thought that they must meet the required standard of their Creator and Sustainer therefore they constantly struggle for achieving the goals He set for them to accomplish.


    Word YAZUNNOON is from root ZWAA, NOON and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is to make an assumption about something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to have an opinion about someone or something for some reason or purpose, to hold a certain belief or an idea about something or someone for some reason or purpose with or without clear or concrete evidence, to assume, to suppose, to conjecture, to guess, to deem, to speculate, to expect, to slander, to backbite, to anticipate, to have or to hold wrong opinion about someone or something, to spread wrong thoughts about someone or something, to make an assumption, to think, to imply, to deduce, to infer, to know, to presume, to believe, to have or hold an opinion or thought, to estimate, to be or not to be certain about something, to suspect, to accuse, to have low opinion of something, to under or over value something, to consider something of little or no value, to consider something more valuable than it is, to overestimate something, to grossly over value something, to think ill about someone or something, to be suspicious, to doubt, to realise, to become aware about something, to come to understanding of something, to arrive at an opinion about something, to come to realisation of something, to understand something, to come to comprehension of something, to marry an older woman in the hope she will still be able to have children even though she has passed her child bearing age, to lend money to someone not knowing whether one will pay it back or not, to go with or after uncertainties, to suffer from make beliefs, a well about which one is not sure whether it has water in it or not, something more or less likely to happen, something more or less probable, a thought or an opinion or a guess or doubt or suspicion, lamb or something alike in some sense, fish or ink or something like fish or ink in some sense etc etc.


    An idea or assumption one harbours in one’s mind could be based upon evidence yet unconfirmed or simply as a possibility that may prove false at the end of the day unless it proves to be true. It is as if one says, the fears or doubts that I had about something were confirmed by such and such actually happening.


    47) Therefore O children of Israel, learn properly and spread faithfully My program for blissful, dignified and secure existence for mankind I blessed you with whereby I raised you people to blissful, dignified and secure existence among the human populations in the world.


    This verse is about God choosing a people above others at a time for a set period for a set purpose ie to receive his message, understand it properly and follow it faithfully and deliver it to the rest of the human population in the world as far as they can manage to the best of their ability. It is due to this mechanism such people brought about many exemplary kingdoms based upon guidance of Allah throughout human history when they acted upon the advice of God. However such kingdoms did not last for long because later generations of people become slack and negligent of advice of God and so the exemplary kingdoms fell apart. The last of such exemplary kingdoms was brought about by the final messenger of God in Arabia which also fell apart soon after him. It is now up to mankind themselves to realise the need for such a kingdom and bring it about worldwide for good. The Quran tells people that such a kingdom will be raised by mankind themselves in due course when people have become literate, educated, trained, skilled and have the ability to think, plan and do things properly. In other word before such a kingdom could be brought about people need to bring about an education based revolution so that almost all people in world become knowledgeable people. It is because the Quranic program is for highly knowledgeable people to carry out and that is why the Quran repeatedly invites people who have sense of making sense of things to ponder over the information given in the Quranic text. It is not for people like donkeys upon which are laden books or people who despite having brains and senses do not make proper use of them. A people who were great once upon a time does not mean they were great always or they will be great always but God always chose a people who were most suitable for his purpose at any given period of time. Today the Quran is given to a people who are most suitable for purpose of God from among the existing people in the world. Muslims despite all the faults within them as a people have managed to hold on to message of God faithfully so far ie the Quran is in its original state because Muslims took steps to ensure its originality. The ummah is not healthy in its understanding and following of the message in the Quran but that is another matter which could be overcome if people became educated somehow. People who accept existence of God and his message must help Muslims to educate themselves so that they could understand the message in the Quran properly and then try their best to turn it into a reality with help of rest of human beings who are looking forward to guidance of Allah for guiding them out of this terrible state of existence in which the world is due to peoples’ own doing. The purpose of exemplary kingdoms was to educate human populations in the world to be like them. It is due to that human being are much better off today than they ever were except for their moral basis ie their morality is still not up to scratch but it will be in time to come when humanity starts paying its attention to it. Even people who claim to be Muslims are not based upon proper foundation of deen of Islam because they have little or no understanding of deen of Islam as it is supposed to be understood and followed.


    Word FADDAL is from root FAA, DWAAD and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to exceed limit in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to excel or cause to excel in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go beyond or cause to go beyond what is expected or normal or standard or required in a negative or positive sense for some reason or purpose. to favour or bestow favour upon or cause to favour or bestow upon someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to understand or comprehend or learn or teach or cause to understand or comprehend or learn or teach something excellently for some reason or purpose, to think or say or do or cause to think, say or do in some way what is excellent for some reason or purpose, to prefer something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rank or reckon or deem something or someone high or excellent in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be virtuous or skilful or expert or trained in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be highly useful or worthy or valuable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be excessive or extra or additional in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be exclusive or best or one of a kind in some sense for some reason or purpose, to favour one thing instead of another in some sense for some reason or purpose, to choose or select one things over another in some sense for some reason or purpose, to excrete or exclude or reject or push out or discharge something in some sense for some reason or purpose, remnant or reject or remaining part or remainder, extra part or additional bit, idle curiosity, preference, favour, excreta, debris or mess or rubbish left behind, extra luggage or stuff or staff that can be left behind when going away or on a journey, extra beyond need or use or desire, bounty, free gift, benefit, useful, purposeful, valuable, generous, charitable, munificence, compassionate, meritocracy, merit, to accomplish or achieve something on basis of merit, to fall short of, to transgress, to go beyond set limit/s, to be favoured or chosen or preferred, to make better than or make exceed, to raise or be raised above the others or the rest in some sense for some reason or purpose, to assume superiority over, to raise oneself over or above others, to be or cause to be graceful or honourable or have dignity or self respect, to spread false rumours, to gossip, to blow, to backbite, to slander, to talk, to talk sense, to be talkative, to converse or discuss or debate or argue, to eat, to consume, to devour, to cause division or dispute or separation or isolation or boycott, to organise or regulate, to set up, to urge or encourage or inspire or motivate or drive or push, a stick with a pointed end, spear or an arrow etc etc.


    Understanding things is knowledge and knowledge is power because with knowledge one can achieve things one needs to or wants to therefore one can raise oneself to place of honour. So anyone who has been blessed with brain and senses, universal realities and revelation and he understands them and works accordingly cannot be expected to fail.


    48) So through that guidance you should prevent coming of such a time when humanity deteriorates to such degree due to results of its harmful and destructive thoughts and actions against each other that none supports another at all nor one expects support of anyone and none expects any justice of anyone and people end up without any hope of help of anyone.


    Here the Quran points out a desperate situation that occurs if people do not pay attention to what they are doing to each and other and why. It is here talking about the end result of a social divide between people on basis of personal gains at the expense of each other. When each person only thinks for betterment of oneself and does not look at what harm one is inflicting on others then time comes when no one is there for anyone anymore because of total breakdown of trust between people. The fracturing of human society to this degree is then death and destruction for all involved because none is safe from anyone else. No covering up or wrapping up can save any woman from being raped by many and no one is left alone who has anything of value for anyone else. Streets become full of bloodshed and devastation. It should start making sense why this surah is named AL-BAQARAH. It is because it is dealing with human society and its troubles and what causes lay behind them and how to remove them in order to restore normality.


    Word TAJZEE is from root JEEM, ZAA and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to respond in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to react in some sense for some reason or purpose, to repay in some sense for some reason or purpose, to reward in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take an action in response to an action for some reason or purpose, to do something in response to being done something for some reason or purpose, to take one thing for another in some sense for some reason or purpose, to compensate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to punish in some sense for some reason or purpose, to hold accountable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make one face the consequences of one’s harmful or destructive thoughts or actions in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make one things stand in for another thing in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put one thing in place of another in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pay someone for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pay back someone for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to deem or consider one thing substitute or equivalent for another in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take one action as similar to another in its response in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give or deliver in response as good as or as bad as you get or receive in some sense for some reason or purpose, to undertake responsibility for in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stand in or cause to stand in for, to take or cause to take the place of, to be paid, to be recompensed, to reward, to punish, to be sufficient, to be satisfactory, to be enough, to become liable for, to give something to someone on behalf of another person, return, exchange, wage, taxation, tribute, judgement, verdict, decision, rewarded, penalty, retribution, requital, good or bad reaction, consequence, poll tax, protection money, one who undertakes to do something instead of another, effect or result or outcome of a cause or an action, the effect that naturally follows a cause as a consequence, good or bad or favourable or unfavourable response, something reliable in some sense, beast of burden, foundation, durability, beauty, strength, to walk on foot, to travel or move, to shoulder responsibility, weapon, tool, instrument, equipment, appliance, mechanism, reach, jurisdiction, control, grip, power, involvement, extension, ability, capacity, camel or something like camel in some sense, weapon or something like weapon in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word SHAFAA’AH is from root SHEEN, FAA and AIN. Concrete root meaning of this root is to be in the middle in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to go between in some sense for some reason or purpose, to mediate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to intervene in some sense for some reason or purpose, to intercede in some sense for some reason or purpose, to backup or reinforce or confirm or affirm in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stand by in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pair up or double something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a single thing into a pair in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be one of a pair in some sense for some reason or purpose, to help or aid someone against his opponent in some sense for some reason or purpose, to add a deed to another in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be consecutive in some sense for some reason or purpose, to back up or follow each other in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be uninterrupted or unbroken in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be consistent or continuous or straight or solid or successive or back to back in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be even or plane or straightforward or clear or without any problem or difficulty or hardship or trouble or unevenness in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be free of ups and downs or peaks and troughs or highs and lows or dunes and ditches in some sense for some reason or purpose, to meet or join or link with another in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be alike or similar in some sense for some reason or purpose, mixing of two things of same kind or type or category or class in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make efforts to get some desired thing to make it part of one’s own things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to join two things in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become an agent or advocate for another in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have double vision due to some sort of defect in the eye, to become owner of a property by paying the price for it to its current owner who bought it from its previous owner who happens to be closer relative of the new owner than the one who bought it, such a she camel which has one baby following it while she is pregnant with another one, something that acts as go between in a process or system or structure or procedure or practise to make it complete for a set purpose, parts of a mechanism that make it complete and fit for the purpose, a she camel that delivers double the amount of milk in one go, a goat which has a kid with it, various types of grasses that grow in pairs, arena, fighting, to clash, to attack, to defend, to cause lawlessness, to disagree or dispute, to cause division, to envy, to covet, to hold a grudge, to be tough, to be solid, to grow, to develop, to prosper, to cooperate, to work with, to help or support, to complement, to have a distinct body or reality, to learn or teach or learn and teach, to be miser or stingy, to break up or split, to spread or disperse or scatter, to imbibe, to sponge, to absorb, to backbite, to spread rumours, to slander, to gossip, to eat or consume or devour, to be talkative, to spy, to guard, to cry, to be sad, to grieve, to see or perceive, to have insight, to have understanding or comprehension, water source, ocean or river or fountain, a new beginning, to spring up, to blow, battlefield or something like battlefield in some sense, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense etc etc.


    Word YUKHAZU is from root ALIF, KHAA and ZAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to have something under observation in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to take control of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to get hold of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take something to task in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put a stop to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to get hang of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to understand or comprehend something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to surround something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to overwhelm or overpower or overcome or take over something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to punish or make one face consequences of one’s harmful and destructive thoughts or actions in some way for reason or purpose, to frustrate, to immobilise, to take after, to earn, to remove, to take away, to grab, to take control of, to get hang of, to get the idea as to what something is or what it does or how it does it, to have understanding of something, to become aware of something, to try and get some sense into something or someone, to take hold of something, to accept, to take on board, to take into consideration, to follow, to find something in some situation or in certain set of circumstances, to punish, to afflict, to overtake, to seize, to overpower, to overwhelm, to try, to test, to hold accountable, to hold responsible or liable, to adopt, to take for oneself, to fashion for oneself, to create something for one’s own use, to select, to exact, to acquire, to infer, to imply, to deduce, to draw a conclusion from something, to extract something from something, to take something out of something, to bring something out of something, to require, to obtain, to take something as, to take something for an example, to use something as an example to explain something, to use something for the purpose of, to adopt someone as, a taking, to take something to be something else, to take something for something else, to approve something, to give approval for something, to leave free to do something, to not to hold liable or responsible for something, to have something in grip, to extract something out of something, to take, to punish, to make someone face the consequences, to conclude, to end, to kill off, to squeeze dry, to collect, to accumulate, to overwhelm, to receive, to surround, to confound, to find something in some situation, a place where water gathers, the prisoner, something from which something is extracted, to accept, to arrest, to hold, to withhold, to oppose, to differ, to be good to, to acquire, to take to task for, to put a stop to, to prevent, to incur, to afflict, to take over, to fashion, to require, to obtain, to drive something out of, to mistake someone for someone, to catch in the act, to find something as it is eg in a state or condition, to hold something or to hold onto something, to latch onto something, to lock onto something, to be focused upon something, to have power, to be an authority, to be a teacher, to be a master, to be fragile, to be unstable, to pretend to be, to give false impression, to have unstable or weak foundation, to be ready to fall down, to incline to falling down, to use something abusively, to be delicate, to be sophisticated or complex, to be treacherous, to breach, to break, to vacate, to empty, to fear or cause to fear, obstacle, blockage, obstruction, wall, divide, separation, partition, fence, stick or something like stick in some sense, wrongly founded structure or something alike in some sense, barrier or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word ADL is from root AIN, DAAL and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to distribute load between beasts of burden according to their load carrying capacity so that load could be moved from one place to another. Also to divide a load between beasts of burden in such a way that they can carry it easily so that the intended purpose is fulfilled satisfactorily, to distribute responsibilities between people in an organised and regulated human community in such a way that they can manage them easily so that the intended goal be accomplished, to divide responsibilities between people according to their individual capacities so that they could easily manage them or carry them out, to place a load on a beast of burden in such a way that it is properly balanced so that it does not fall off or cause the animal to fall down or fall over or makes it awkward for the animal to carry it, a burden that is properly set in a position that does not lean towards one side or the other, to balance something properly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to balance things properly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to proportion something properly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to proportion things properly in some sense for some reason or purpose, the happy medium, equilibrium, beauty, value, equity, balance, justice, equality, fairness, the equivalent, recompense, ransom, identical, alike, similar, one side of camel litter, to be straight, to be upright, to be temperate, to be of impeccable character, to change one’s mind, to act equitably, to judge justly, to offer as an equivalent, to compensate, to deviate, to turn aside, to turn away, to put right, to make straight, to straighten up, to cause to be properly or beautifully proportioned, to consider or set up as equal to, to balance, to make equal, to not to favour or choose or prefer one side over another, to even things out in a human society by taking from those who are more capable of producing things and giving them to those who are less capable of producing them, to keep in balance the proper human community by putting more burden on those more capable in the community and by reducing burden on those who are less capable in the community, to compare, to set up things properly to work as a unit for a set purpose, to match things properly to work as a unit for a set purpose, to guard, to watch, to spy, to help or assist, to back up or reinforce, to rain, to spring, to see, to perceive, to consider, to observe, to understand, to comprehend, to be sad, to be sorrowful, to grieve, to flood, to turn into a sea, to inspire or encourage or urge or push or drive or motivate, a stick with a pointed end, a spear or arrow, controlled entry or exit, a way through, ways and means, formula, obstruction, obstacle, blockage, eye or something alike in some sense, door or something alike in some sense, ox-goad or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    The human population was an out of control crowd of animals in human forms that needed to be organised and regulated properly so that it could function properly as a proper human community. This is why people needed to know the information which could help them do that and that is why Allah sent for people his message in order to guide them about things eg why human beings have been created by Allah or why the rest of the things have been created in the universe. What people need to do and how they need to do it in order to fulfil the purpose of their creation. This is why human beings cannot escape the purpose for which their creator and sustainer has created them so they have little choice in not coming to message of their creator and sustainer for learning sense and doing what needs to be done for the good of themselves. So people need to become literate, educated, trained and skilled in what is required of them. All this involves very hard work on their part otherwise there is no escape from painful suffering for humanity by hands of each other. This is the context in which Allah talks about justice in the human world. It means people must learn the needed information about organisation and regulation of human society and that means learning about constitution upon which proper human community is supposed to be based and the laws whereby it ought to be regulated and more than that the program that is given for accomplishment of a set of goals which ought to be accomplished according to given guidelines, so there is no time to be wasted in useless arguments against the message of God if we wish to turn our world into a beautiful paradise. The idea of justice as practiced throughout the word is a joke to say the least because to begin with it is against the way of life advised by God and also against well being of humanity itself as already explained in detail. Manmade laws are not only wrong because they take away right of God to be the sole ruler of this universe but they are also made by advantaged individuals according to their own vested personal interests at the expense of rest of humanity. So one can see why such a justice system is a joke as a whole. It is because stupid people do not learn sense to make proper sense of things so they cannot be expected but to do what is foolish. The main thing for humanity to realise is that if humanity itself is not set up or organised and regulated properly as a proper human community then whatever else it will think and do is not going to make much difference to what is happening in the human world already. The more we mock the message of God the more we are going to suffer painfully by hands of each other because we are only wasting our time instead of doing what needs to be done to eliminate our painful suffering by hands of each other. For a human society to be truly just its social set up has to be that which is advised by the Quran ie for a society to be taken as just it has to have a proper foundation to begin with. No foundation other than the one told about in the Quran can give humanity that kind of foundation. Moreover laws have to be just and justice must be carried out justly by people. In legal sense word adl means justice according to law whereby a decision is not supposed to favour one side or the other in a dispute instead the matter ought to be decided based upon the available evidences. However justice according to law is a different thing from the law being just or not. An unjust law cannot deliver true justice because the scale is already tipped in favour of one party or the other. If in a human society weight is fairly distributed on all involved then it is easy for people to live with it than some people putting all their weight on others causing unevenness in the society that leads to troubles, harms and destructions. All this will become clear as we make our way through the Quran.


    Word YUNSAROON is from root NOON, SWAAD and RAA. Concrete root meaning of this root is to assist someone in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to help or support or reinforce or back up or aid someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to triumph or win or be victorious in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become impregnable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to avenge oneself in some way for some reason or purpose, to succour or deliver or rescue or save someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be a companion or friend or supporter or colleague or partner or fellow worker or mate or follower or disciple or teacher or part of family or company or assistant or in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be assisted or aided or supported in some sense for some reason or purpose, to assist one another or each other, to come to rescue of one another or each other, to defend oneself, to repel aggression, to seek or look for assistance, to try to help, to call upon someone to help, to give or offer assistance, to be delivered or saved, to help someone against someone, to assist in repelling an attack, to deliver livelihood or sustenance or subsistence or provisions, to bring goodness, to ensure well being, to help bring about prosperity or greenery in the land, to be energetic or lively or active or agile, to be fast moving, to be smooth, to be deceptive, to be illusive, to be elusive, to move quietly, to have roots, to have branches, to have stalk or trunk, to be able to stand on one’s feet, to have fruit, to have seed, to spread, to scatter, to have leaves, to extract, to squeeze, to think, to plan ahead, to ponder, to reflect, to plot or scheme or conspire, to slander, to think harmful or destructive thoughts, the one who offers assistance or helps, the one assisted or helped or delivered or saved, one capable of defending oneself, flood channels leading into a valley, tributaries of a river or sea, rain falling on a arid land, streams or rivers that bring water from a long distance, juice, essence, ruling elite, command and control centre, central nervous system, leadership, top part or section of something, administration, management, chief of a people or an institution, people or inhabitants or children of Nazareth, a township called Nazareth, people belonging to a place called Nazareth, helpers or supporters or companions or followers of Jesus of Nazareth, Sabians, star worshippers, followers of Jesus Christ, people who claim to be Christians or belong to Christian faith or religion, fish or ink or something alike in some sense, tree or plant or something alike in some sense, head or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    In this verse people are warned that if they do not live by way of life advised by Allah then proper human communities will not come about and those that are already there will break down due to rivalries so much so that none will be there any more for anyone else because all will be living for personal gains at the expense of each other and as people become more and more trapped by each other this way human society will become more and more dangerous for more and more people in the human society. So the Quran is telling mankind to end rivalries, animosities and hatred before it is too late and you are beyond help of each other. Don’t let your brotherhood break down that badly or you will live to regret it. It is easy to let society deteriorate but very, very hard to put it right again. So people need to wake up and not let some thoughtless individuals play havoc with rest of humanity.
     
    49)And do not forget that We delivered you people already from such like terrible atrocities of people of Pharaoh with which they used to inflict you! They used to place hurdles in the way of growth and development of your people whereby they forced your people to live as weaklings, so getting out of that situation was a momentous task set for you by Your creator and sustainer.


    The Quran tells mankind that no matter how bad their situation is there is always a way out of situations if people decide to do so. The Quran does not tell people to leave things to God to deal with them supernaturally but to learn how to think and do things and then do them by themselves as guided. So the idea that God saved this people or that people in a magical or miraculous way is nothing more than nonsense attributed to God and his messengers or messages. Such ideas were implanted among masses by rulers, mullahs and money lenders through misleading interpretations of natural world realities and scriptures so that masses do not rise up against them when they inflict them with atrocities and instead wait for supernatural saviours from God to save them supernaturally. When accepted this belief keeps masses sitting idle and keep putting up with terrible atrocities inflicted upon them by those who carry them out. Allah tells people not to get into troubles in the first place but if it happens then try and get out of troubles as soon as possible. The idea is to realise what the problem is and then think out how to solve it and then do all that is needed and things will turn out to be fine. All this needs a people who know what they are doing and are ready to sacrifice all they have to get what they want because standing up to tyrants is not an easy thing to do. This is why to get out of Pharaoh’s traps was not an easy thing to do for Moses and his supporters. It is for this reason Moses and his people are talked about in the Quran. This story has a lesson for mankind as to how to live as free people. This is what deen of Islam basically is. People have no right to enslave each other but to work together as a family for a brilliant future of humanity. Deen of Islam is not a personality cult but a foundation based upon solid goals and guidelines with a program.


    Word NAJJAI is from root NOON, JEEM and WOW. Concrete meaning of this root is to be safe in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be secure in some sense for some reason or purpose, to discuss or debate or argue or consult with each other for some reason or purpose, to gather together in a place for informing each other about mutual concerns, to elevate or raise something high in some sense for some reason or purpose, to raise a matter of concern with someone or with each other for some reason or purpose, to reach a place or an agreement in some way for some reason or purpose, to escape harm or destruction in some way for some reason or purpose, to deliver a promise or save from some danger or destruction, to rescue from harm or destruction in some way for some reason or purpose, to run quickly to or from a place or person or thing, to remove dirt from oneself, to salvage something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to save from trouble or difficulty or hardship or poverty or damage in some way for some reason or purpose, to elevate or raise high, to distinguish, to define, to clarify, to make clear, to explain, to expand, to stretch, to extend, to reach out, to ramp up, to speed up, to go free, to let go, to cut, to divide, to separate, to isolate, to flay, to cleanse oneself, to confer in secrecy, to consult with one another, to conduct oneself towards safety and security, to spare, to reach safety, to reason, to help or support or assist, to offer a ladder, to rationalise, to protect, to shield, to defend, to flow, to move smoothly, to confer with, to speak privately with, to exchange confidential information, to confer together in private, to be intimate, to be active or lively, to move fast, to skin, to bare, to scratch, to peel or peel off, to pull the cover or skin off, to strip, to open up, to hide or cover up, to be deceptive, to be clever, to be slippery, to be tricky, to be beautiful, to be durable, to be lasting, to be reliable, to be trustable, to be able to act as a foundation for something, to be bent or twisted, to be cunning, to be tricky, highlands, salvation, a high land where flooding is considered impossible, fish or something like fish in some sense, camel or something like camel in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense etc etc.


    Word AALI is from roots ALIF, WOW and LAAM and ALIF, HAA and LAAM.


    Word FIROWN is from roots FAA, RAA and AIN and FAA, RAA, AIN and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is to be tallest in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be highest in some sense for some reason or purpose, tallest part of something, top section of a community, leadership or ruling elite, great house or great household, high house, royal palace, residence of the king or ruler, powerhouse, house of power, most powerful household, court of law, top of the mountain or mountain summit or hill top, a person of tallest standing in a society, most influential or powerful person in a population of people, a man of great standing in a community, a most prestigious person, a person or institution or household that commands most respect or power or authority, something that is long in some sense, something very long or long lasting or with long reach or far reaching, someone who has great influence or who has jurisdiction over a vast piece of land or control over a large number of people. branch of a tree as compare to its root due to being at a higher level than root, incarnation of sun god, a title for kings of Egypt, to be tall, to grow high, to climb, to be talkative, to blow, to gossip, to slander, to backbite, to talk bad about someone, to eat, to consume, to devour, to waste, to harm or destroy, to oppress or suppress, command and control centre, central nervous system, ruling elite, administration, management, chief of a people or an institution, to plot or scheme or conspire, to ponder, to reflect, to think things through thoroughly, to plan ahead, to help or support, to reinforce, to back up, to see, to perceive, to understand or comprehend, to carefully observe, to flood, to water, to irrigate, to rain, to be sad, to be unhappy, to grieve, to cry, to spy, to guard, to take under care, to deceive, to cheat, to slip, to be lively or active or energetic, to move smoothly, to move quietly, to be agile, to move fast, branch or branches, detail as opposed to foundation or fundamental or basic, Pharaoh, to act tyrannically, to oppress, sagacity, intelligence, cunning, crocodile, a person who claims to be absolute ruler in a land, tyrant, oppressor, farsighted, wise, intelligent, palace, great or grand house or household, royal household, high house, honourable house, house of nobility, honourable house, court of law, gap, distance, difference, dispute, divide, partition, distinction, discrimination, mouth or something like a mouth in some sense, head or something like a head in some sense, eye or something like an eye in some sense, fish or something like a fish in some sense etc etc.


    Word YASOOMOON is from root SEEN, WOW and MEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is to go in search of something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to let loose something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to let go someone or something in search of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go after something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go and search for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to inflict someone with hardship or difficulty or trouble in some sense for some reason or purpose, to look for ways to put someone through harm or destruction or hardship or difficulty or trouble for some reason or purpose, to let someone or something be free to go after or in search of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to deal with someone in a humiliating or disgraceful way for some reason or purpose, to impose something unpleasant upon someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to hover above someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to brand or mark something in some way for purpose of identification, to let animals free for grazing, to go and look for animals that were let free for grazing to bring them home, to brand a horse, to earmark, to choose or select or identify something for some purpose, to have or keep something for serving some purpose, to offer goods for sale or trading or exchange, to estimate value of goods, to push along, to graze, to hover, to circle around, to brand, to torment, to inflict, to turn out to graze, to mark out for purpose of distinction, to swoop down, something or someone specified or identified or singled out, distinguishing mark, to bite, to cut, to injure, to eat, to destroy, to consume, to waste, to be sharp, to be intelligent, to be clever, to join together, to link, to bring together, to bring about a network of people or things, to bring about a network for communication between things or people, to twist, to bend, to deceive, to cheat, to con, to be involved in something in some sense for some reason, to flood, to cause disaster or catastrophe or uprising or bloody revolution or education based revolution, to turn thing upside down, to flow, to drip, to cause bloodshed, to run quietly and smoothly, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, water or something like water in some sense etc etc.


    Word SOO is from root SEEN, WOW and ALIF. Concrete meaning of this root is to remove something from something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to take something away from something in some sense causing something to become defective or faulty or imperfect or ugly or imbalanced, to cause unevenness or disharmony in a human society in some way for some reason or purpose, to cause rift or dispute or separation or division or dissention between people in some sense for some reason or purpose, to plot or conspire to create between people in some way for some reason or purpose, to cause fights or wars between people in some way for some reason or purpose, to cause or make people inflict harms and destruction upon each other in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become bad or evil or wicked in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become harmful or destructive in some way for some reason or purpose, to remain or cause to remain illiterate or uneducated or untrained or unskilled in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause oppression or suppression or tyranny or cruelty or bloodshed or injury or destruction for some reason or purpose, to be involved in all kinds of harmful and destructive thoughts and actions against someone or something for some reason or purpose, to be or become the devil incarnate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to say or do something to someone that one dislikes or hates for some reason or purpose, to knocking something out of its proper place in a system and thereby causing imbalance in the system due to which it can no longer function as it should in order to fulfil its purpose, to knock things out of balance in some sense for some reason or purpose, to think or do anything result or outcome of which is shameful for humanity, to be defective, to be bad, to be evil, to be harmful, to be wicked, to deteriorate, to afflict, to hurt, to vex, to trouble, to make someone feel sorry or sad, to torment, to be ashamed, to feel shame, to be shy, to hide one’s face due to being ashamed, to trouble, to be abominable, to displease, to grieve, to cause agony, to injure, to act badly, to corrupt, to inflict damage or destruction, to deceive, to cheat, to bend, to twist, to offend, to hurt, to torment, to be sharp or intelligent or clever, to bite or eat or consume or destroy or waste or devour, to bring together, to link or join, to bring about a network of people or communication, to add something to or with something, disease, indecency, malice, abuse, adversity, badness, severity, malevolent, crime, punishment, penalty, shame, shamefulness, shameful parts, private parts, nakedness, weakness, poverty, ignorance, disease, something lacking in something in some sense, defect, damage, imperfection, incompleteness, something that causes some lack in something else or is lacking in something itself, a troubling or damaging situation, evil doer, power, authority, God, revelation of God, tradition, custom, rule of law, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, stick or something like stick in some sense etc etc.


    The proper human community is a properly balanced thing due to being faithfully based upon way of life advised by God and if anyone does anything to it in a way that is not right for it then it stops functioning as it should. However if it is repaired then it starts functioning properly again or the proper functioning of it is restored. This is why the Quran uses this root against root HAA, SEEN and NOON. That means beauty or balance or symmetry etc. Action taken to restore beauty or balance after the proper human community is harmed and knocked out of balance is called AMALI SAALIH. Harms and destructions can only be overcome by constructive and benevolent thoughts and actions. Such thoughts and actions help proper human community grow and prosper which increase its capacity. A crime against God and humanity is any thought or action that decreases capacity of a human being to function as one should to the best of one’s God given abilities. So people who try to prevent each other from developing to their full capacity are committing crimes against God and humanity therefore are criminals in the sight of God and humanity and people who try to help and support each other to do their best for fulfilling mission of God are righteous people in sight of God and humanity. The context of the Quran is simple that one either works for God and humanity or one works against them.


    Word YUZABBIHOON is from root ZAAL, BAA and HAA. Concrete root meaning of this root is to cut off something from something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to cut the throat of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to slay or kill or murder someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to sacrifice something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to offer something for sacrifice in some sense for some reason or purpose, to dedicate or commit or earmark or choose or select or distinguish or point out something in some way for some assignment or task or mission or purpose or goal, to butcher a person or an animal in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take away the livelihood of someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to cut off the lifeline of someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to prevent the development and growth of someone to one’s full potential in some way for some reason or purpose, to kill one’s ability to be something or to do something in some way for some reason or purpose, to be offered ritually or ritually sacrificed in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be used to slaughtering or sacrificing in some sense for some reason or purpose, to kill or destroy the leadership of a people in some sense for some reason or purpose, to kill or destroy potential of leadership in a people in some way for some reason or purpose, to destroy a people by destroying their leadership in some way for some reason or purpose, to tear up something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rent asunder something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a hole into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to prevent someone from being educated or trained in some sense for some reason or purpose, to demote someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to disgrace someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take away something of someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take away one’s life in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take away one’s honour or privilege or respect in some way for some reason or purpose, to slay, to murder, to kill, to offer, to dedicate, to devote or be devoted, to commit or be committed, to select or be selected, to choose or be chosen, to assign or be assigned, to define or be defined, to identify or be identified, to brand or be branded, to label or be labelled, to distinguish or be distinguished, to point out or be pointed out, to earmark or be earmarked, to slaughter or sacrifice in number, to cut off the head from the rest of the body, to humiliate or be humiliated, to limit or be limited, to restrict or be restricted, to cause difficulty or hardship or trouble, to put or place obstacles or hurdles or barriers in the way of, to defeat or be defeated, to weaken or be weakened, to disgrace or be disgraced, to dishonour or be dishonoured, to bring down or be brought down, to demote or be demoted, to try to gain something by losing or using something, to use or lose something in the hope of gaining something, to kill off potential in a person or a community by putting them through a certain situation according to some sort of secret plan or conspiracy, to offer something or someone for the service of something or someone, to put up a barrier or place an obstacle in the way of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to obstruct or block something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to shelter or shield or help or support, to have following or family or back up or reinforcement, to provide with sanctuary or take into care, to keep things out, a person or an animal fit or prepared or groomed in some sense for a set task or purpose or an assignment, a person or an animal fit in some sense for purpose of sacrifice or slaughter, a throat disease, flood channels, main blood vessels or arteries, the right person for the right job, the sacrificial lamb, the one sacrificed for a task, the one offered for a mission, a dedicated or devoted or committed person, the people who offer themselves or their children for service of God to carry out the mission of God, tradition, custom, rule of law, constitution, wall, separation, partition, barrier or something like a barrier in some sense, house or something like house in some sense, fence or something like fence ion some sense etc etc.


    The idea of offering oneself or one’s children for service of God was mistakenly taken as killing of children for the offering to gods by ignorant people. The same is done nowadays in the name of God ie people sacrifice animals for no reason other than to offer them to God to please him so that their sins are forgiven. God has no need for such things instead animals should only be killed by people if they are needed for food or if they pose danger to people or if people need to learn things about them by experimenting with them etc etc.


    Word BALAA is from roots BAA, LAAM and WOW/YAA and BAA, WOW/YAA and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to get fully involved in doing something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to put something to work in a working environment under working conditions to make it to show its full potential in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put something to work in a working environment under working conditions to give it opportunity to show its full potential in some sense for some reason or purpose, to place something under working conditions so that it could show its potential or capability or what it can do in some way for some reason or purpose, to put something on trial run in some way to find out what it can do, to avail an opportunity to someone to show what one can do under working conditions for some reason or purpose, to give someone a chance to show one’s potential by putting one through struggle in a working environment for some reason or purpose, to strive or strive hard, to cause to strive, to put up a struggle, to cause to put up a struggle, to experience, to cause to experience, to carry out an experiment, to cause to carry out an experiment, to taste, to cause to taste, to come to realise, to become aware, to cause to realise, to turn some idea into a reality, to cause to turn some thought into a reality, to become aware or informed or alert or attentive, to put on trial, to put under testing conditions, to wear out, to test something to its destruction, to put through struggle, to show concern for, to afflict or cause to afflict, to suffer or cause to suffer calamity, to give or take an oath, to try something out, to declare, to cause to declare, to cause to be declared, to bring into the open, to make or cause to make obvious, to give someone a chance to do one’s best, to bestow a highly valuable or great gift on someone, to confer, to bestow, to be conferred, to degenerate or cause to degenerate with age, to wither away, to shrivel away, to be shrivelled away, to fade away, to cause to fade away, to be faded away, to wear out, to be worn out, to care for or about, to be cared for or about, to give attention to, to be given attention to, to decay, to be decayed, to wane, heart, mind, thought , condition, state, importance, ease of living, disposition, one’s inner being, the very heart of the matter, the very heart of something, the essence, the very thing, test, trial, hardship, catastrophe, calamity, bounty, gift, to shelter or shield or cover or protect, to provide with refuge or sanctuary or care or patronage, to support or assist or help or aid or reinforce, to have family or following, rule of law, constitution, tradition, custom, to inspire, to encourage, to motivate, to push, to urge, to drive, a stick with a point end, an arrow or spear or weapon or tool or instrument of some kind, to bring together, to link together, to bring about a network of people or things or communication, to put things or people in touch with each other, to twist or bend or deceive or cheat, to hang something on something reliable, to have reach or jurisdiction or control, to have something in grip, to be involved in something in some way for some reason or purpose, to have understanding or comprehension of something or a situation or a concept, house or something like house in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc. Words BAL or BALAA from this root are used in the Quran for responses eg yes, indeed, of course, but or however, on the contrary, yes; he did or he had etc etc,


    In the Quranic context this word is used for mankind being availed opportunities by Allah to show the potential Allah has placed within mankind for development and progress by way of struggling through life to reach the set goals according to provided guidelines to reflect glory of Allah for being such a great creator of such a great creature. Allah did not create people to test them because he knows all about them already so he has no need for testing anyone. It is people who can test themselves if they like to see how far they have managed to be as they should be in comparison to guidance of Allah or to see how far they have managed to do what they were supposed to do in light of guidance of Allah. Self testing is a very good idea for people who are trying to achieve something in life or are trying to train for carrying out some task to see how well they are doing and whether they are ready for the task assigned to them or not. Human beings are supposed to learn and do things from cradle to grave so they should keep on testing themselves so see how far they have reached in their struggle for blissful, dignified and secure existence.


    These verses are making clear the purpose of guidance from Allah and the way people of God work and the way the opposition works. The Quran is telling us that harmful and destructive leadership of a people not only tries to undermine people already under its influence and control but it tries to gain more and more control over more and more people as well by trying to undermine their leadership and once they succeed in doing that they set them against their own people and so the influence of such like people increases and more and more masses suffer more and more as a result of it. The Quran here shows mankind how rulers, mullahs, money lender and those who work for them use their tricks of the trade and mechanisms to make fools of the masses.


    50) Therefore at the time We advised for you a proper way of life whereby We delivered you from that difficult and problematic situation and We let people of pharaoh destroy themselves due to their adoption of their self created way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other and you the people saw all this happening at the time right before your very eyes.


    Word FARAQ is from root FAA, RAA and QAAF. Concrete meaning of this root is to clearly distinguish something from something in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to make the difference between things absolutely clear in some way for some reason or purpose, to show a different way of thinking or doing things in some way for some reason or purpose, to differentiate or cut off or break away one thing from the other in some way for some reason or purpose, differentiation or discrimination or distinction or separation, something that shows clear difference between two or more things in some way for some reason or purpose, installments, gap between two front teeth, a straight splitting of the hair on the head to divide them on either side of the head, group, faction, sect, sectarianism, rivalry, animosity, company, party, severance, some, a part of something, criterion, standard, reference point, foundation, basis, body of religious teachings, guidance, the Quran, several, a path from which other paths branch out, the main road from which side streets branch out, highway from which sideways branch out, something that is made so clear for someone that it is properly understood by the intended person, a vessel that was used by people in Madinah to measure things, a standard of permanent values that do not change with time, mouth or something like a mouth in some sense, gap or distance or difference between points, vain talk, chief, command and control centre, gap, distance, difference, top part of section of something, management or administration, clever, agile, swift, fast moving, deceptive, mischievous, to make something distinct or show discrimination between two things, to be biased, to be prejudicial, to make or show a difference, to carve out a way through, to imitate, to follow, to copy, to hang onto, to cut off, to separate, to scatter or spread or disperse, to dismantle or decompose or to divide or split or distribute, to spread something over a period of time, to part, to go separate ways, to divide into parts, to make clear, to judge between, to arbitrate, to fear, to take a fright, to run away, to decide, to decree, to give verdict, to fragment, to cause disintegration, to splinter, to sow seed of dissention, to move away, to distance from, to cause discord, to separate from one another, to become disunited, to slander, to backbite, to spread rumors, to make false propaganda, to cause mischief, to be fast or active, to imitate or mimic, to eat, to devour, to consume, to be talkative, to gossip, to blow, think, to plan ahead, to plot or scheme or conspire, to reflect or ponder over, to divert, to lead away, to section, to split into opposing sides, to sort out, to organize, to categorize or classify, to boycott, to sever or cut off, to talk nonsense, to blow, to whistle, to alert, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, head or something like head in some sense, monkey or something like monkey in some sense etc etc.


    Word BAHR is from root BAA, HAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to cut into something in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to dig into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a cut or incision into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a way through something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to erode away something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to dig out a way through something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to slit through something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cut an opening into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to tear apart or rent asunder something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cut something into strips in some sense for some reason or purpose, to dig out streams or canals or tunnels in some sense for some reason or purpose, to create or make rivers in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make tracts or paths in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a high way through something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a slit in the stem under a bud, to cut, to make an incision, to split, to slash, to gash, to rip, to tear or tear apart, to rent, to burst, to burst forth, to slit an animal’s ear in ritual, to vent, to placket, to scrape off, to make an opening, to bursts something in a big way, to investigate, to explore, to search, to try and find out something, to look for something, to be vast or in vast amount, to unearth or uncover, to discover, to expose something, to bring something to light, to bring out one thing from another, sea or river or something like sea or river in some sense, sea of people, villages or townships or cities beside riverbanks, ocean of fire, sea of fire of hatred, abundance of things, opening, gap, chink, space, crack, cranny, aperture, slot, squint, peephole, a long and narrow cut or opening or laceration, a large natural stream of fresh water flowing along a definite course usually into the sea being fed by tributary streams, any abundant stream or flow, a river like stream of something, sea, lake or river or stream or ocean, great expanse of water, huge group or crowd of people, exceedingly generous person, exceedingly learned person, huge amount of wealth or treasure or information or knowledge, a huge problem or huge number of problems, sea of difficulties, an ocean of blood, bloodshed at a huge scale, vertex, whirlpool, a huge sea storm, collection of something in vast amount, river of blood, research, investigation, exploration, encyclopaedia, house or something like house in some sense, fence or something like fence in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    Word AGHRAQ is from root GHAIN, RAA and QAAF. Concrete meaning of this root is to be drowned in something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to drown or submerge or sink in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go to the extreme in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become preoccupied in some sense for some reason or purpose, to engross in some sense for some reason or purpose, to drown one’s sorrows and regrets in some way for some reason or purpose, to drown one’s desires or ambition in some way for some reason or purpose, to drown oneself in the water for some reason or purpose, to cause someone or something to drown in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to kill oneself by drowning for some reason or purpose, to make someone or something to drown in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to drown in one’s own troubles or difficulties or problems in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become drowned or overwhelmed by hardship or poverty in some sense for some reason or purpose, to sink into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to disappear or vanish into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to drop or fall or descend into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to descend from a higher to a lower position or drop downwards in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go down below the surface of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go to any length for getting something for some reason or purpose, to be willing to do anything to get what one wants for some reason or purpose, to go all the way to get something for some reason or purpose, to be over taken by something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become possessed by something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be fully over taken by something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to deal with something or someone harshly or violently for some reason or purpose, to pursue something strongly or energetically or actively for some reason or purpose, to get into full detail of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to investigate or look into something thoroughly or in great detail in some sense for some reason or purpose, something or someone that drowns in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become ruined or destroyed by something in some sense for some reason or purpose, a person submerged in one’s own thoughts or ideas or ambitions or desires for some reason or purpose, a people who end up drowned in the water in a river or sea, a people lost in their own little world or who live in their own little world paying no attention to anything else around them, a carefree people, people who dive very deep in the sea of knowledge, to pull the bow string to the maximum possible for shooting an arrow, a piece of land that is fully irrigated, to be violent or forceful, to attack or grab with full force, an obelisk, a monument, a symbol or mark for guidance or reference, a signpost, clouds of dust or smoke, mist or steam, covering or shelter, to deviate or stray, to drive or sink a stake or peg into the ground, a tall and narrow structure or something like it in some sense, head or something like it in some sense, monkey or something like it in some sense etc etc.


    Word NAAZIREEN is from root NOON, ZWAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to see something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to behold or observe or look at or examine or scrutinise something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to understand or comprehend or make sense of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to wait or await for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be a spectator or an onlooker in some sense for some reason or purpose, to evaluate or estimate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to ascertain or confirm or verify something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to find out or discover or uncover something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give respite or let someone have some time to think or do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be reprieved or saved, to let go, to look or look on or look out for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to debate or argue or dispute or fight over something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to contemplate or consider or reflect or ponder over something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to glimpse, to postpone, to compare, to be equal, to watch or watch out or watch impassively, to delay, to expect or expectation, to anticipate, to wait on something or see it through, to compare, to negotiate, a scene or a sight,

    eyesight, a sight, a single glance, to lay in wait, to see with eye, to see with eye of the brain or mind, to understand or comprehend or make sense of something, to pay attention to, to turn toward, to be in front of each other, to discuss, to be like, to be an example of or for something, to be faulty or defective or ugly, to feel the pain of others, to empathise, to feel sorry for someone for some reason, to help or support or assist someone in some way, to look at someone pleasantly, to like someone, to look at someone favourably, to look at someone with pleasure, to have mercy on someone, to show kindness to someone, a pleasant sight, command and control centre, chief of a people or a department or an institution, top most part or section of something, ruling elite, leadership, administration, management, central nervous system, to plan ahead or scheme or plot or conspire, to slander, to spread false rumours, something or someone innocent or blameless or gentle or gullible, uncultivated, uncivilised, uneducated, untrained, unskilled, simple minded, something or someone active or energetic or lively or agile, something slippery or illusive or deceptive or smooth or fast, fish or something like fish in some sense, lamb or something like lamb in some sense, head or something like a head in some sense, etc etc.


    It is made clear here that Allah does not need or do miracles to make things happen rather he wants people to do things all by themselves with a little bit help of guidance from Allah. What does guidance of Allah do? It explains things to a degree to help people make sense of things and then when people understand things properly they come to know what they need to do and when they do that the problems are solved. Teaching helps people learn things quickly rather than leaving a person to figure things out right from the beginning all by oneself. If we take two babies and put one through schooling and leave the other to learn by himself, which one is going to have advantage and by what margin? The answer is obvious. This is why Allah has given mankind a bit of helping hand and it is up to people to listen to advice of Allah or get to the same conclusion after accumulating the experiences of many generations. If a baby is taught instead of being left alone then baby will learn things quicker and so he can then concentrate on other new things to discover them by himself and that way add to his knowledge he already has and pass it down coming generations.


    51) Moreover at the time We set Moses the task of your regeneration and new beginning after a period of your deterioration in captivity yet most of you people held on to make beliefs and wasted time in useless works even after that freedom therefore most of you people carried on inflicting harms and destructions upon each other thereby you delayed your revival as a proper human community.


    Word WAA’AD is from root WOW, AIN and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to promise something to someone in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to warn or alert or make aware or inform someone about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to threaten someone with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make an appointment with someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a pact or covenant or contract with someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to enter in an agreement with someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to appoint a time and place for someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make an appointment for someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to come to or reach an understanding with someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pledge something to someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to exchange pledges with each other in some sense for some reason or purpose, to agree upon an appointment with each other in some sense for some reason or purpose, to set or point out a time or place or both for something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be promised, to be threatened, to be warned, to be agreed, to be pledged, promise, pledge, covenant, pact, agreement, threat, warning, time for appointment or meeting or carrying out some task, retribution, punishment, appointment, appointed time or place, scheduled meeting, tryst, promised destination, a solemn pledge or promise or undertaking, something agreed upon, something agreed about, results or outcomes or consequences of peoples’ thoughts and action that are delivered to them by set up universal system and laws of God, to join or link things or people together, to bring about a community network or a communication network between people, to bend or twist, to deceive or cheat, to rely upon, to hang something upon something, to help or support or reinforce or backup, to spy or to keep an eye upon, to guard, to take into care, to look after, to cry, to be sad, to grieve or regret, to drip, to rain, water well, sea or river or pond, new beginning, spring season, controlled entry or exit, way through, ways and means, obstruction or obstacle or blockage, hook or something like hook in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense, door or something like door in some sense etc etc.


    Word MOOSAA is from root MEEM, WOW, SEEN and ALIF/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to draw something out of something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to lift or lift up something from something in some for some reason or purpose, to rise or raise in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bear or carry a load or responsibility in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take or take away something from someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be noisy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lend something on interest in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bite something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to beguile or deceive someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to forget something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fade away or wither away in some sense for some reason or purpose, to push away someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to leave alone something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to wash or clean something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to draw out something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to borrow something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to extract something out of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be born in some sense for some reason or purpose, son of pardon, goodness, master of rejection, hope, father of seers, descent, master of the fence, companion, connector, creditor or lender, loan, interest or usury, debt, dignity, swelling, outburst, loftiness, rising up, pride, load or burden, utterance, oracle, ruin, desolation, devastation, uprising, revolution, mist or vapour, child or son, deliverer, blade or razor, someone or something drawn forth or taken or drawn or picked or pulled out of water, revelation of God, something life giving, something destructive, something that inspires or motivates or encourages or drives or urges on or pushes, something that brings together or connects or links or joins things or people in some way, something that holds onto to something firmly, to eat or consume or devour or destroy, God, authority, power, teacher, master, to twist or bend or deceive or beguile or mislead, to have reach or jurisdiction or control, to have something in grip, to be involved in something in some sense, water or something like water in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, stick or something like stick in some, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word ARBAEEN is from root RAA, BAA and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to grow in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to develop or prosper in some sense for some reason or purpose, to repair or restore or regenerate or revive or revitalise or renew or kindle or uplift or kick-start or reanimate or resuscitate or refresh or rejuvenate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become affluent or prosperous in some sense for some reason or purpose, to plan ahead for bright future in some sense for some reason or purpose, to set up or organise and regulate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to shield or protect or help or support or backup or reinforce something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to spy or guard or keep an eye on someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take into care or lookafter someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to provide shelter or sanctuary or constitution or law for someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have things in abundance or plentiful in some sense for some reason or purpose, to think or reflect or ponder over something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have family or following in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cry or grieve or be sad or sorrowful or in pain in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become fertile, to be or become in one’s prime lushness, something with four or forty or multi facets, aspects or sides, number four or forty or many things, fourth or fortieth, foursome, one fourth, something that stands or remains in place, something that gives rise to something, prosperity, abundance, square, something that is proper, something that happens every fourth day or frequently or every four days, quarter, living quarters, accommodation, neighbourhood, a well built medium height person, spring, spring rains, something that is connected to all sides equally, fairness, a period of development and progress, a time of growth and prosperity, a time period when things are being put right or sorted out, a time period when something is undergoing changes for the better, chief, management, control centre, administration, development, progress, something that stays in its place, something uplifting, spring season, to be in one’s prime, extravagant, luxurious, something strong and reliable, ornamentation, extremely pleasing, highly pleasant, voluptuous, sensual, something that occurs in sets of fours, poetry based on four verses, shelter, sanctuary, security, family, following, supporters, allies, water well, to aid, to be tearful due to happiness, to observe, to be based upon firm foundation and firmly and rise upwards. household, structure, enclosure, chamber, guardian, keeper, comprehensively aware, person of vision, spring, water well or pond or river or stream, pillar, beam, column, assistance, well being, new beginning, head or something like head in some sense, house or something like house in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense etc etc.


    Word LAILAH is from root LAAM, YAA and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to close something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to shut or become shut in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become dark in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become ignorant about something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be in the dark about something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put off or put away something in some sense for some reason or purpose, an era of darkness, dark ages, a period of ignorance or lack of knowledge, a period of time which lacks development and growth, a period of time that lacks in progress and prosperity, a period of time that lacks light of knowledge, a period of time full of hardship or poverty or difficulties or troubles, the period from sunset to sunrise in each twenty-four hours, hours of darkness, night-time, dead of night, the night as the interval between two days, the darkness of night, nightfall, the period between afternoon and bedtime, an evening, an evening characterized by a particular event or activity, during the night, at night, the night, night-time, dark, hours of darkness, the partial or total absence of light, dark, darkness, blackness, absence of light, gloom, gloominess, dimness, dullness, murk, murkiness, shadowiness, shadow, shade, shadiness, dusk, twilight, gloaming, tenebrosity, the quality of being dark in colour, wickedness or evil, forces of darkness, corruption, crime, criminality, iniquity, immorality, devilry, the Devil, hell, a piece of land lacking vegetation and exposed to the elements, to be bare or exposed or desolate or stark or arid or desert or denuded or lunar or open or empty or windswept or treeless or forestless or without vegetation or defoliated or unsheltered or unprotected or unshielded or charmless or inhospitable or dreary, to be cold and miserable, to be keen or raw or harsh or wintry, to be piercing or penetrating or biting or nipping or stinging or sharp or freezing or icy, to be icy-cold or frosty or frigid or chilly, a time period of worry or anxiety or depression or regrets, bad or troublesome or dark days, a period of time when people inflict harms and destructions upon each other for personal gains at each other’s expense, something that inspires or motivates or drives or encourages or pushes or urges, a tool or weapon or an instrument, reach or jurisdiction or control or grip or handle or handhold, involvement, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    The Quran was revealed during period of darkness of light of knowledge in order to help people to learn knowledge and start living properly in this world in order to accomplish the set goals for which Allah has created mankind. The Quran sets standards or measures for people to check themselves against to see how far they have moved in the direction the Quran has set for them. Word QURAAN is used in sense of its meanings at times rather than as name of the final revelation of God. In that case all revelations God every sent to any people can be called the Quran ie the proclamation of God.


    Word IJL is from root AIN, JEEM and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to be quick in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to rush or hurry or haste in some sense for some reason or purpose, to try to be quick in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause to rush or hurry or haste or be quick in some sense for some reason or purpose, to speed up or accelerate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be sharp or clever or intelligent in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be cunning or shrewd or deceptive or illusive in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give someone something in advance in some sense for some reason or purpose, to move something forward in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become impatient or hasty in some sense for some reason or purpose, to act before time or ahead of time in some sense for some reason or purpose, to hasten something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to try to get something in advance in some sense for some reason or purpose, to meet a target before or ahead of its set time for some reason or purpose, to abort a pregnancy before its time for some reason or purpose, to be prepared in advance for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be short sighted in some sense for some reason or purpose, to not to wait for the due time for doing something and do it in advance or before its due time, to use short cuts or tricks for getting something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take the shorter or quicker way to the destination, to wish to have what is not rightfully due to someone for some reason or purpose, to go for personal gains at the expense of others in some sense for some reason or purpose, to try to have something now rather than later for some reason or purpose, to gain today at the expense of tomorrow in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lose future at the expense of present in some sense for some reason or purpose, to act as basis for something in some sense for some reason, to give one ground or reason to do something, to live for oneself instead of living for others in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be greedy or selfish in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be agile or lively or active or energetic in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be mischievous or trouble maker or problem creator in some sense for some reason or purpose, to replace way of life advised by God with a way of life created by people to fool each other to secure their dominance over each other, to spy or keep an eye on, to guard, to back up or reinforce or support or assist, to be or become sad or sorrowful, to grieve or be or become unhappy, to be hurt or injured, to be focused, to have something in sight, to set one’s eyes on something, to leave things half done, to not to finish or complete what one is doing and move on, to understand or comprehend, to do things haphazardly, to make sense of something, to observe, to be solid or strong or tough, to be reliable, to provide with foundation, to hurry up or make hurry up, to cause to hurry away from some task or something living it incomplete or unfinished, to cause to hurry up, to be lasting or durable or beautiful, to be properly proportioned or balanced, to be put together properly or nicely, to motivate or urge or drive or push or encourage or inspire, to do something in such a hurry that it remains incomplete, to be in a hurry, to try to be fast, to wish or try to have or do something before its due time, to have or do something before its due time, to end up with something defective or flawed or incomplete in a hurry, to have an abortion, to end up with a miscarriage in case of a pregnancy, to up with ripe fruit before its due time, to have an appetiser before proper or full meal, to be in a haste, to drive off before passengers get into a vehicle or on a camel, to take a short cut, to take the fast route or path or road to a destination, to hurry for personal gains at the expense of others, to do something quickly and efficiently, to speed up the development or progress or growth, to follow a way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other, to live for oneself, to be greedy, to despatch, to execute something quickly, to be miserly, to speed up, to cause to come before others, to make one come ahead of something or before due time, to arrive before due time, to expedite, to be jealous, to envy, to be rival, to hold grudges, to be biased, something that is round or circular or cyclic, a palm tree ladder, to have prejudices against, to look for quick gains, to have little or no concern for future, to be short termist, to be opportunist, to take a chance or risk, clay, to be foolish, to be ignorant, to be simple minded, watchtower, to rely upon something, seat of authority or status or wealth, something full of energy and life, young or youth, a short written record or program or guidance or instruction or account for a quick reminder, a plan of action to get the job done, religion, seat of power, crown, throne, sacred cow or bull, a mechanism for achieving an end, water well, spring season, new beginning, an animal, a beast of burden, something that can take on some responsibility or weight, something adorable, something powerful or strong, something that motivates or inspires or urges something into being or doing something, holy cow, something that is held sacred, concern, interest, to be alert or aware, to have information about something, being quick in thinking or taking an action, something taken for granted or beyond questioning, earth, soil, dust, people short cuts, quicker or shorter ways, tricks or techniques, food that is presented as starter before the main meal or course, a palm tree that produces ripe dates before its due time, standing up of a camel before load is placed on it, wheel, camel litter, calf, ladder, palm tree, pyramid or something alike in some sense, cone or something alike in some sense, something pyramid or cone shaped, something sharp and pointed at one end but thick at the other end and tapered from one end to the other, power pyramid, a false protective structure for a set purpose, a calf made out of calf skin filled with straw to fool a cow whose calf is dead, a means to an end, eye or something like eye in some sense, camel or something like camel in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Even after Moses freed his people from enslavement of Pharaoh most of them were still very religious and secular people which kept them divided among themselves so troubles were never far away from them till they were purged out of all kinds of nonsense. Most of them believed in make beliefs and carried out their favourite rituals having little or no sense of deen of Islam and many of them liked the Pharaoh’s model of society, politics and economics based upon pyramid scheme for personal power and wealth. The same is going on in Muslim community today among its ignorant, illiterate, uneducated, untrained, unskilled and unthinking masses and the rulers, money lenders, mullahs their touts and supporters or followers. It is all due to influential people using and abusing masses and the masses letting them do that as if they are just animals without brains and senses. It has to be realised that at the end of the day all people are just people and if people stick together on right footing or solid foundation then they can move mountains. After all rulers, mullahs and money lenders are all people too but they know what is in their personal vested interest therefore they stick together to get what they want at the expense of masses. Masses on the other hand have no idea about anything much due to ignorance so they keep on fighting over petty little things like animals and keep dividing more and more by fighting each other and thereby give freedom to those who use them abusively to carry on doing that for as long as they wish. So fault is not all of abusers but also of those who are abused and all because they are not trying to see tricks and mechanisms whereby they are being used abusively by them. The other point people need to remember is that if people are left on their own then they will carry on thinking and doing what they have been thinking and doing always this is why the need for people to learn about message of God and to teach it to each other because without that solid foundation nothing makes proper sense in this world no matter how hard we try to make proper sense of it. So if mankind want a life worth living then they must adopt the mindset, attitude and behaviour that is according to proper understanding of message of God otherwise they can carry on as they are and keep facing the consequences as they have been always. The scripture from God tells people to not to be short sighted and look for bright future so that all end up fine for mankind.


    Word BAAD is from root BAA, AIN and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to perish in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to distance in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be in addition to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be next in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be after something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to come to destruction in some sense for some reason or purpose, to remove or move away or separate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be far in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go far in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become distant or remote or far off or far removed in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be far away or go very far in some sense fro some reason or purpose, to be or become long in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have time gap or difference in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be deep or far reaching in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be thought provoking or considerable or noticeable or stimulating in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be kept away or debarred in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be removed or moved away or shifted in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be distant from development or growth or progress and prosperity in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be untrustworthy or a cheat or a deceiver in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become a stranger in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have understanding or comprehension about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to perceive, to observe, to have insight, to shield or protect or shelter or cover, to provide with sanctuary or care or support or backing or following, to guard, to watch over , to spy, to start anew, ways and means, a controlled entry or exit, a way through to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, new beginning, water source, sea or river or something alike in some sense, other than, after, next, afterwards, before, ahead of, earlier, previously, in addition to , in access of, additionally, apart from, besides, beyond, over and above, because of, as a consequence of, as a result of, in spite of, despite, notwithstanding, even after or before that, house or something like house in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense, door or something like door in some sense etc etc.

    52) However We availed you the opportunity to overcome the harmful and destructive effects of your misusing of Our provisions in due course through educating you so that you uplift yourselves to a dignified position among nations by using Our provided things properly.


    Word AFOW is from root AIN, FAA and WOW. Concrete meaning of this root is to adjust something in some sense according to requirement for some reason or purpose. Also to make changes to something in some sense to make it suitable for some reason or purpose, to avail a chance or an opportunity to do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to trim or clip something into shape in some sense for some reason or purpose, to defeat someone or something soundly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cheat someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to thrash or rebuke someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to remove excessive stuff from something by cutting it off from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to down size something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cut something or someone down to size in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bring someone or something to proper size in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make someone or something meet or fit the required standard or measure in some sense for some reason or purpose, to balance something properly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bring something into state of equilibrium in some sense for some reason or purpose, to arrange things properly for a set purpose, to put things in order for set purpose, to increase in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be exempted from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to break away from something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to forgo or let go or let off the hook in some sense for some reason or purpose, to relieve in some sense for some reason or purpose, to forgive or pardon in some sense for some reason or purpose, to attain or achieve something without toil in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be in good health in some sense for some reason or purpose, to seek one’s livelihood in some sense for some reason or purpose, to absolve someone of one’s mistake or crime in some sense for some reason or purpose, to waive one’s liability in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rectify something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to overcome something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put right something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to leave alone someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to mend or fix or repair or restore something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to perish in some sense for some reason or purpose, to erase something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to destroy or annihilate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to grow wildly, to grow thick hair, to multiply or increase in number, to be forgiven, to be exempted from, to be excluded from, to be made an exception, to give someone something without asking, to increase in information or knowledge, to add something to something already there, something beyond one’s need, to work to the best of one’s ability and take what is sufficient for one’s needs, to save others from harm or destruction, to save others from disease or hardship or poverty or difficulty or problem, to do things in order to overcome the damaging results of one’s mistakes, to go beyond norms or what is required either in positive sense or negative sense, to go further than required, to progress, to develop, to grow, to rehabilitate, to spy, to guard, to perceive, to observe, to understand, to distance, to go away, to create difference, to blow, to slander, to be talkative, to gossip, to spread rumours, to backbite, to eat, to devour, to consume, to bring together, to link or connect or put people in touch with each other, to create a communication network between things or people, to rely upon, to hang onto, to help or support, to back up or reinforce, gap, gulf, surplus, spare, extra, the best thing, anything over and above one’s need, wasteland, heavy rain that erodes away any sign of something, dust, stuff that is left over after use, the one disposed to forgiving others, the one who forgives, eye or something like eye in some sense, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense etc etc.


    People who live as they please break away from social norms or people who live as they like not giving due weight to program, constitution or law of God. In this verse Allah breaks away people from their courses of actions based on their own ideas which cause them problem by giving them guidance from himself to go by. This is how proper new beginning helps people overcome the losses they have suffered by living a life based on falsehood ie make belief rituals.


    Word TASHKUROON is from root SHEEN, KAAF and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to use provided things properly for the purposes they are given for. Also to use things to accomplish what they are provided for, to appreciate something given by someone by using it for the purpose it given for, to show gratitude for things given by someone by using them appropriately according to provider’s wishes, to be grateful to someone for providing something by using it properly, to be thankful to someone for provisions through using them what they are given for, to acknowledge favours by using what is given rightly, to rise in worth or value by doing things that raise one in value, to rise to honour or dignity by thinking and doing what is appropriate for that purpose, to show gratitude by returning the favour with equal enthusiasm in a way that is proper in response, to be graceful, to be trustable, to be or become bountiful or large in quantity, to be fattened on good pasture, to praise, to commend, to put forth branches, to offer thanks, to acknowledge favours, to be abundant or plentiful or ample, to be bumper or superabundant or inexhaustible or prolific or profuse, to be teeming or copious or prodigal or considerable, to be vast or immense or great, to be liberal or lavish or generous, to be princely or handsome or luxuriant or rich, to be whopping or plenteous or bounteous or proliferous, to be heavy or healthy, goodly, to be large or big or huge or immense, to be massive or exceptional or unusual, to be good or excellent or fine, to be magnificent or lovely, to be vintage or profitable or whopping, to be magnanimous or munificent, to be giving or open-handed or free-handed, to be unselfish or ungrudging or unstinting or unsparing, to be free or indulgent or benevolent or beneficent, to be charitable or philanthropic or altruistic, to be kind or benignant, the quality of being thankful, the quality of readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness, to show gratefulness or thankfulness, to thank, to be pleased or relieved, to be glad or grateful, to be filled with gratitude, to be indebted or obliged, to be under an obligation, to be obligated or beholden, to battle, to struggle, to put up with, to strive, to cushion, to absorb, to be tender, to be kind hearted, to be compassionate, to be soft, to be gullible, to be easy going, to think or reflect or ponder over, to plan ahead, to plot or deceive or conspire, to understand or comprehend, to be easily deceived, command and control centre, central nervous system, administration, management, ruling elite, leadership, head of a people or an institution or department, appreciation, recognition, acknowledgement, thanksgiving, the one who rewards abundantly or generously for little works, the one who accepts and appreciates offerings, hat tip, credit, regard, respect, reverence, sense of obligation, indebtedness, battlefield or something like battlefield in some sense, palm of hand or something like palm of hand in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.



    It is very important to understand root SHEEN, KAA and RAA in the Quranic context. The Quran tells mankind that nothing belongs to anyone other than Allah so each and everything any person has it is all provided by God. Since all is provided by Allah he has a purpose for doing so and that is what he has explained in the Quran for mankind. This is why whatever is provided by Allah to anyone, one is obligated to use it for the purpose it is provide for. Any use of anything that is not according to will of Allah is therefore considered inappropriate use of the thing or provision by a person. Since each and every wrong use of anything has its consequences which could very serious that is why all must use whatever they have appropriately or properly or mankind must remain ready to suffer the consequences for misusing provision of Allah. This should make it absolutely clear what word SHUKR means. It does not mean thank you by words alone. It means to make proper use of things so that God set purpose for creation of mankind could become fulfilled. This is why just paying lip service to God is not enough. Whole day sitting in isolation and saying thank you Allah means nothing at all to Allah if one has not done with his provision what he is supposed to do. It is very strange how the Quran teaches things very different from what religious people will have us believe in the name of God. Singing praises to God and saying thanks is very different from what the Quran demand of people to do. Since the Quran requires proper use of provisions by people then question arises what is proper use of things? The answer is the purpose for which they are given by God. Allah has created this universe for mankind and given all things under their control to use them but he has also set for mankind the gaols and guidelines with a program. So if anyone uses provided things for what they are given then that is their proper use otherwise one is using things abusively. For example, Allah has given people brains and senses to learn sense to make sense of things in this universe including his revelation. Now if people use them for that purpose then that is fine and it will benefit mankind but what if they misuse them? That will also have consequences which will be harmful and destructive. If people will use provided things properly then that will not only make people themselves happy but it will also show glory of their creator and sustainer to them who has created such clever creatures ie mankind, not just by words but by their deeds. This means mankind are truly grateful to Allah for his provisions. Just taking out a mat and sitting on it and saying thank you Allah for everything does not mean a thing if you are misusing his provisions. In fact you are lying to Allah because you are saying one thing and doing another like a hypocrite. Is that not an absurd way to do things? This shows why Allah used certain words in the Quran. Actions speak louder than words if we think about it.


    The meanings attached to root SHEEN, KAAF and RAA of word TASHKUROON is thanks ie a word we use when someone does something for us that we need or want. The question is, what is the basic concept behind this meaning? God provided us humans with all we will ever need or want, he also provided us with guidance. When the Quran tells us to be grateful what does it actually mean? It means appreciate things by using gifts of God ie grow, prosper, develop by using what you are given as told. This cannot happen if we say thanks by word but no thanks by deed. God has given us everything and we by word say thanks God but we at the same time say no thanks to God because we do not use what he has given us appropriately to benefit from it as we are supposed to. This idea of thanking God therefore proves totally absurd and meaningless. We seek help of others and others seek help from us, the question is, do we understand what is going on in this process? When someone asks us for help, it means one has some need that one wants fulfilled. What happens when a need is not fulfilled? The person fails to grow or develop because one has become stuck. By helping such a person we are actually helping him to start growing again or become unstuck or free against and start moving. Now imagine that one asks for our help but when we help him he abuses our help by misusing it, will you help that person again when you know what he has done already? This time even if you help again you will ensure one does not abuse your help again. If you do not then you are not a good helper either because you are not helping the right person properly so you are not fulfilling your responsibility either. You are abusing your capacity of helping someone who does not appreciate your help. So your help is wasted and you let it go to waste. On the other hand you could have helped the right person who could have appreciated your help. This way helper and the helped both end up happy because it helps both people grow and prosper whereas people who fail to appreciate help of the helpers fail both the parties and therefore comes about an unhappy or rather sad situation because such thinking and doing puts obstacles in the way of growth and development or prosperity of mankind through each other. The more you come across bad people the more you become disheartened and that is how people stop or prevent each other from going the right way. This is why educating each other is of such vital importance.


    53) And that was the reason that at the time We gave Moses Our program with goals and guidelines as the criterion to go by so that you become an example of properly guided people for others to see and do likewise.


    54) At the time Moses said to his people, O my people, you have indeed damaged yourselves as a people by inflicting harms and destructions upon each other by adopting and holding onto the way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each so stop living by that way of life and turn to the way of life advised by your Originator and Evolver therefore get yourselves rid of that way of life. That will be the best thing for you to do according to your originator and Evolver, so that He rewards you for that for He rewards people again and again with blissful, dignified and secure existence through His guidance.


    Word BAARIEE is from root BAA, RAA and ALIF. Concrete meaning of this root is to complete something basic by taking it through various stages of its development to turn it into a finished product as intended. Also to evolve things from basic material into what they are intended to be as finished products by taking them through various stages of their development in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give a thing finishing touches to finish or complete it by additions or subtractions of materials as the need be, to remove any faults or access material from a shape to show it faultless or to make it fit for its intended purpose, to take an idea and turn it into a concrete reality in some way for some reason or purpose, to be free or have freedom from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be free or have freedom from restrictions or obstacles in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be left alone or free to do as one pleases in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be free from doing things that cause harm or destruction in some sense for some reason or purpose, to conduct oneself in a beneficial way so that it benefits others in some way for some reason or purpose, to have mindset and attitude as well as behaviour according to a proper standard or criterion to free oneself from chaos or confusion or anarchy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to disassociate oneself from harmful and destructive elements or thoughts or actions in some sense for some reason or purpose, to disown something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to compliment or make things work together in such a way that they fulfil some end goal, to create or evolve something in some way for some reason purpose, to heal or cure or restore or remedy or save from harm or destruction something in some way for some reason or purpose, to prove someone’s innocence in some way for some reason or purpose, to claim freedom from being associated with someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be without blemish or fault in some sense for some reason or purpose, to absolve or exonerate or excuse someone from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to wash one’s hands of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to proclaim or show or declare one’s innocence about something in some way for some reason or purpose, to deny responsibility or liability or obligation or guilt in some way for some reason or purpose, to be free from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause or make something fit its specifications or requirements in some way for some reason or purpose, to cause or make something meet its set or intended standard in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause or make something to be what it is supposed to be in some way for some reason or purpose, to disown something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to separate, to cut off, to boycott, to isolate, to expose, to turn into reality, to bring into the open, to bring to light, to shield or shelter or protect, to backup or reinforce, to have family or following, to think or reflect or ponder over, to plan ahead, to make an action plan, to plot or scheme or conspire, to have understanding or comprehension, to surround or encompass, to teach, revelation of God, creation of God, master , God, staff, power, authority, law and order, rule of law, custom, constitution, tradition, sanctuary, ruling elite, management, administration, command and control centre, chief of a people or an institution or department, an event, a happening, an occurrence, an incident, a concrete or real world reality, an open piece of land, a wide expanse without any obstacles in the way, an even piece of land or landscape, a piece of land where there are no dunes and ditches or peaks and troughs or lows and highs, a level ground, perfect social and political as well as economic landscape, something uniform or consistent in some sense for some reason or purpose, unity, harmony, creation of God, freedom or release from obligation or liability, exemption, revocation, rescinding, abrogation, the one who disassociates or disowns, the one who evolves or creates or causes or makes, the one made or caused or evolved, house or something alike in some sense, head or something alike in some sense, stick or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word IQTULOO is from root QAAF, TAA and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to kill something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be killed or slewed in some sense for some reason or purpose, to kill off something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to slaughter someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to murder someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to slay someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fight or battle against someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be fought against in some sense for some reason or purpose, to defeat or vanquish or win or triumph or be victorious over someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to kill things or people in large numbers in some sense for some reason or purpose, to attack someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be attacked by someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to wage war against something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to exterminate or eliminate or annihilate or get rid of or finish off something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to combat someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to oppose or confront or come face to face or stand or take a stand against someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to withstand or stand up to or put up a fight against or counter or resist or tackle someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take action to reduce impact of or to contain something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to defend or provide cover or shield or protection to someone or something against someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to impede or hinder or obstruct or block or restrain or frustrate or inhibit or thwart or halt or stop or stem or curb someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to try to prevent or stop something bad from taking place or happening in some way for some reason or purpose, to kill the potential in someone for life or development or progress or prosperity for some reason or purpose, to prevent or try to prevent someone from developing to one’s full potential in some way for some reason or purpose, to penetrate or prick or tear or puncture or injure something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to hang on to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take away the God given right of someone to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to do something to its utmost degree, to complete the task, to finish the job, to kill, to fight, to work hard to strive very hard, to go or put through hardship, to curse or be cursed, to inquire, to look deeply into things, to quench the thirst, to fulfil the need, to be experienced, to be trained, to be skilled, to be worldly wise, to satisfy hunger for something, to suppress one’s feelings or desires, to murder, to be murdered or killed by someone, to be defeated, to defeat, to perish, to confound or be confounded, to slay or be slain, to exterminate or be exterminated, to battle, to combat, to confront, to slaughter, to hit with a stone, to take the life out of something, to demotivate, to humiliate or be humiliated, to humble or be humbled, to debase or be debased, to bring low or be brought low, to disgrace or be disgraced, to prevent from developing and growing, to stop from education and training or gaining skill, to keep or try to keep someone ignorant or illiterate or uneducated or untrained or unskilled, to gain full information and understanding of or about something or someone, to render ineffective, to turn someone useless, to go after something whole heartedly, to stab or thrust a knife into something or someone for some reason or purpose, to jump about, to be energetic or active or lively or agile, to be clever, to be mischievous, to move fast, to encourage, to motivate, to push, to urge, to inspire, to drive, to dispute or be disputed with, to undermine or be undermined, to dominate or be dominated, to cut short one’s life or future, to put into hardship or difficulty, to work very hard at something, to suppress one’s own lust, to fight with each other, to give up, to stop continuing something, to accept defeat, to give up hope or life or an idea or action or struggle, weapon, tool, instrument, coffin, box, basket, chest, container, room, chamber, an enclosure, covering, envelope, wrapper, intense killing, injury by a weapon, poisoning, defeat, destruction, fight, battle, dispute, debate, discussion, disagreement, civil war, intense killing, womb or something like a womb in some sense, something that stimulates something into action, revelation of God, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, coffin or something like coffin in some sense, ox-goad opr something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    The Quran simply points out some wrongs and rights or dos and don’ts for general guidance with reasons to give human community basis for constitution and legislation so that proper human community when it comes about has the basis to form a constitution and laws based upon that for the stated goals in order to carry through the given program according to given guidelines. The Quran does not forbid things but having things and using them in a harmful or destructive way. If things were forbidden by the Quran then they could not be had or used in any way ie forbidden means forbidden and that is it. Likewise the Quran imposes having and doing all that is constructive and benevolent for ensuring well being of humanity as a proper human community.


    Word KHAIR is from root KHAA, YAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to choose something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to select or elect someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to prefer someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be the best or unique or the only one in some sense for some reason or purpose, to prefer something over something else in some sense for some reason or purpose, to choose something in comparison to something else because it serve the intended purpose the best, to choose something because it has the most potential for growth and development or progress and prosperity in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take one thing rather than or instead of the other in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be an expert in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be a fully educated or trained or skilful person in some sense for some reason or purpose, to set up or arrange or organise or regulate things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to elect or select or choose, to be the best, to be preferred, to be the most suitable, to be most beautiful or best in balance or proportions, to make a decision, to give verdict, to give or deliver a judgement, to separate, to gap, to distance, to move away, to make distinction, to discriminate, to choose one thing above another, to head, to control, to manage, to shrink, to grow lean, to contract, to administrate, to plan ahead, to think or ponder over or reflect, to scheme or plot or conspire, to be capable, to have knowledge, to classify or categorise things, to be of use, to put ahead, to have the option, to seek the best, to seek guidance of Allah by referring to his message before doing something, to have reach or control or jurisdiction, to have something in grip or under control, to be involved in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, something that has most potential to be or do something, something that has most potential to develop and grow or progress and prosper, something blissful or full of blessings, something that is abundantly good or beneficial, something that is best for ensuring well being of someone or something, something most desirable, something that is desirable that is essentially or additionally needed for ensuring well being of a people, all kinds of things such as grain or fruit or animals or vegetation or metals or trees or horses or camels or cattle, something beautiful and strong or tough, something solid or durable or lasting, something helpful, something in top category of things, ruling elite, top or highest part of something, the best thing in some sense, something excellent in some sense, a beautiful person or man or woman with good character or manners, something better, something most useful or of highest value, cucumber, corn cob, skein, stuff, things, safety or security, natural selection, capacity, power, authority, good or beautiful things, goodness in abundance, things of need and desire, essential preparations for some kind or undertaking, goodness, things that are considered a bliss, an option, preference, all that is good, much wealth, treasure, riches, great property, truly good, works that make human world beautiful, to reward or receive reward or be rewarded, righteous people, an undecided or undetermined situation or an uncertain state of affairs, an undefined or unpredictable thing or matter, something not determined or clear yet, something still to be decided or determined or defined or specified, an open ended or fluid situation or state of affairs, disorder or disorganised situation or anarchy, a fragile or sophisticated or complex situation or matter, an unstable situation, something yet unconfirmed or unverified in some sense for some reason or purpose, flimsy foundation or something alike in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    55) Despite that at the time you people said, O Moses, we will not commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind along with you unless we can see Allah Himself actualise all this program before our eyes for us so he found you deeply overwhelmed by lack of sense of proper understanding of things therefore you remained stuck in waiting for things to happen but they did not till you realised you need to do them yourselves.


    Word HATTAA is from root HAA, TAA, TAA and YAA. It is used as a preposition or conjunction and to show exception or exemption or to give an explanation about something in some sense etc etc. It is mainly used to complete a sentence in a meaningful way. It shows some kind of limit on or about something in some sense that defines the thing that way for some reason or purpose eg to express a condition for something in some sense for some reason or purpose or to show a time limit on or about something in some sense for some reason or purpose or to indicate the relationship between involved things in some way for some reason or purpose. It is also used for purpose of giving some explanation about something and showing contrast as well as emphasis. It means till, until, up till, up until, earlier than, until such time as, pending, through, unless, except or excepting that, with the exception that, also, and, but, to the point of, up to, as far as, in order to, in advance of, in order that, so that, for the reason that, therefore, for that reason, that is why, that is how, because, nonetheless, nevertheless, yet, however, anyway, regardless, in spite of, despite the fact that, in other words, rather, rather than, instead, save, beside etc etc. When it comes to conjunctions and prepositions they do not have fixed meanings because all of them can be used in place of each other. Most of the time they simply help complete a sentence in a way that makes sense. This is why and can mean or and vice versa or up could mean down and vice versa or before could mean after and vice versa. This is why it is absolutely necessary that the Quran is interpreted in light of real world realities and not in light of rules of grammar. The Quranic message is not determined by grammatical rules because there were no grammatical rules when people originated and developed language. Grammatical rules were derived from the scriptural text as people understood the text at any given point in time but if their understanding of the scripture was wrong then so could be their derived rules of grammar. No language works exactly according to grammatical rules that is why there are always many exceptions to rules in each and every language. This however does not mean all grammatical rules are totally wrong or useless rather they are very helpful in understanding of things if they are not given far too much needless importance. Precision is not the purpose of message of God because human beings have no capability to be precise about everything in every way because in that case people need prior knowledge of things which they do not have. They simply learn as they go along. Moreover the more precise we try to be the more wording become becomes necessary and will have made the Quran a huge book beyond human capability to study it or preserve it as explained already in detail. This is why people are given simple ideas and it is left up to people to make of them what they can to the best of their God given abilities. So long as people are sincere and honest and do their best that is all they are asked for. The other point is that meanings of words alone do not decide meanings of text of the Quran that is because each and every word is full of many different meanings and many a time with opposing meanings. This is why to know the context of the message becomes most important in which the message of the Quran ought to make sense and that is why all this has been explained already and one ought to know it so that one could learn to make sense of the message of the Quran as one is supposed to. The message of the Quran can never be understood the way mullahs try to explain it. It is because their way does not work due to being inconsistent due to flaws or contradictions. The question is, why mullahs’ way of understanding the Quran is inconsistent? It is because mullahs way of understanding the Quran limits it to the time of its revelation ie in that case the Quranic text means what people at the time assumed and that is it. However the self evident fact is human knowledge always increased with time due to more and more discoveries by people regarding real world realities. We know what people in the past did not know because they could not discover what we have discovered by now. People who will come after us will come to know much more than what we have come to know because they are going to add to our discoveries just like we added to discoveries of people before us. This is the way our human world works and to interpret the Quran any other way is therefore not the right way to interpret the Quran. The Quran is not a book of precision because the purpose of the Quran is to act as guidance in form of clues here and there like milestones so that people by using their own minds could work out the rest all by themselves. The purpose of the Quran is not to take people by hand and lead them from a to b like sheep are led by a shepherd not knowing where the shepherd is taking them and for what purpose. This is why the Quran sets some limits and gives people freedom to work within those limits. This is why there are no precise clear cut instruction list in the Quran leading people from a to b. This is why there are differences between people regarding understanding of the text of the Quran because not everyone is at the same level of knowledge at the same time due to differences in their life experiences and their age gaps. The while one person is very old and about to die the new one is just born and what old man came to know is not known to the new born. All this is natural process which cannot be changed and which never changed so it has to be accepted as it is and the Quran should be interpreted in context of this reality. It is because mullahs claim due to their ignorance that Quran contain each and everything precisely that they get busy with trying to prove their such claims and that is when books of Hadith and books of Fiqh become merely a joke due to many invented reports and misinterpretations. No one has damaged the reputation of deen of Islam in minds of people as mullahs have done it due to their foolishness. This is why ummah is in the state that it is and this is not going to change till people become a highly learned people.


    Mullahs’ have a strange belief the Quran is a precision book and that it has all things explained in it in all detail regardless of the purpose for which the Quran is revealed by God. The purpose of revelation is not to show what God knows but what people need to know because people can never know what God knows ever. Since mullahs make silly claims about the revelations of God and about his messengers when people ask them questions about them they do not find answer in the Quranic text so they make up things as they go along. This is main reason for invention of false reports that have been attributed to the messenger of Allah by mullahs. Books of Hadith and Fiqh are full of such things as explained already in detail. Mullahs fail to realise difference between guiding markers or milestones or directives and precise set of complete instructions as a step by step program which needs no thinking by executors of the program. Had God intended deen of Islam to be that then mullahs needed no books of Hadith or Fiqh at all because all instructions will have come from God for mankind as a list of instructions to be carried out and people will have acted upon those instructions as robots or computers. By giving people the brains that think and the abilities to find out things for themselves Allah has told mankind the fact that the Quran is not a fully worked out instruction manual for robots. It is for people to learn things and then work out instructions for themselves as a proper human community and then do things in an organised and regulated way to get the required results. If all the brain work was supposed to be carried out by God himself alone then what could be the point in creation of man with such powerful brain and senses as well as body and providing man with all that he finds in this universe to interact with? This is why people need to use their own brains to see what they are being fed by mullahs and why.


    Word NARAA is from root RAA, ALIF and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to see something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to know or perceive or understand or comprehend or sight or visualise or imagine or dream or think or speculate or conceive or behold or consider or deem or realise or remember or judge or to examine or evaluate or observe or scrutinise or reflect over something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have an ambition about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be ambitious in some sense for some reason or purpose, to show or demonstrate or explain or expand or open up or stretch something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make something more visible or apparent or obvious in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a display or create a scene in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be in full view of or come in full view of something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to show something to someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to advise someone about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to teach or instruct someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be shown something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be made to see something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or come into view or sight of each other in some sense for some reason or purpose, to act in a certain manner to be seen by others for some reason or purpose, to show off something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to do something in some sense in order to be seen by others or to get or catch attention of others for some reason or purpose, to become informed or aware or alert about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pretend to be or do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be involved in being or doing something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to show vanity, to cause to see, to make a show before others, to make oneself a laughingstock before others, to make a fool of oneself before others, to make a spectacle, to make a display, to create a scene, to act hypocritically, to see as, to take something to be, to see in a dram, to reflect upon, to be seen, to be examined or judged, to plan ahead, to plot or scheme or conspire, to slander, to spy, to mislead, to misguide, to deflect, a spectacular, a display, a scene, spectator, mirror, an opinion, a dream, a vision, an ambition, outer appearance, sight, seeing, sighting, a view point, a point of view, a thought, an idea, a show, splendour, command and control centre, ruling elite, administration, management, central nervous system, head of a people or department or an institution, God, power, authority, revelation of God, staff, reach, jurisdiction, spectrum, range, control, grip, head or something like head in some, stick or something like stick in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word NARALLAH here does not necessarily mean show us Allah because people know Allah cannot be shown by anyone to anyone. Such words need to be interpreted in a way they express the purpose of use of such words eg Allah asks people to give Allah what belong to him, how can anyone give anything to Allah? It is just a way of expression which means serve purpose of Allah ie carry out the work Allah has set out for the person or community etc. Moreover here Quran is talking about Jews who already knew full well the fact that Allah is not a little toy in pocket of Moses that he could be picked out of pocket by Moses and put before them to see. The problem was something else ie Jews believe Allah will do things for us. So they waited and kept asking Allah for things to happen but nothing happened, it is because Allah set up the universe according to his purpose so nothing happens that is not part of Allah’s plan. When Allah wants people to do things they cannot turn round and say, you do it for us. This way people can keep on praying and waiting for as long as they want. Once they get fed up waiting they will have to get up and do things they need to do for themselves and if they will not then laws of nature take care of such people. In the end they did what they were told and Allah raised them to blissful, dignified and secure existence.


    Word JAHRAH is from root JEEM, HAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to make something obvious in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to expose something or make it evident or visible or understood in some sense for some reason or purpose, to express or proclaim or declare or say or pronounce or announce or make public something in some way for some reason or purpose, to be pure or clean or clear or unadulterated in some sense for some reason or purpose, to spread or scatter or publicise something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to raise the voice or express concern about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to force or try to force one’s opinion or view point on others in some way for some reason or purpose, to speak in favour of or against something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to unveil or discover or uncover or find out about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to experience or explore something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to experiment with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to affect or influence something in some way for some reason or purpose, to have affect on something in some way for some reason or purpose, to express, to tell, to indicate, to let know, to inform, to expect or be expected, to make an idea or plan a reality, to say something aloud or in loud voice, to declare or say something openly, to pronounce, to remove barriers, to be open, to be pure, to be beautiful or reliable or lasting, to disclose, to divulge, to be visible or make visible, to be evident, to warn or alert or make aware, to be durable or lasting or permanent, to be balanced or beautiful or well proportioned or properly mixed, open space, a piece of plain land that has no trees or plants, a landscape free of any obstacles or obstructions, outer appearance of a person, appearance, ways or means to something, a way through to something, formula, hole in a wall or something in some sense, an opportunity or chance, top part or section of something, controller or command and control centre, leading end or leadership, people with power, people whose word means something, people who are taken seriously, very important people, when something is explained it opens or expands minds because it puts more information into mind and thereby removes obstacle in the way of understanding something, anything that comes in sight of physical eyes or the eyes of the mind, an explanation, an expanse, an elaboration, something that makes or increases room in some sense, an open social or political or economic etc landscape, camel or something like camel in some sense, window or something like window in some sense, head or something like a head in some sense etc etc.


    56) That is how We revived you through Our guidance as a proper human community after you gave up on the idea of struggling for a blissful, dignified and secure existence according to Our guidance because eventually you decided to use Our provisions properly for your unity, peace, progress and prosperity as a proper human community and We revived you so that you continue using Our provisions properly in future as well and keep living a blissful, dignified and secure existence as a proper human community.


    Word BAS is from root BAA, AIN and SAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to remove obstacles in path of something in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to remove difficulties or problems or barriers or obstructions in the way of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to remove needless debilitating burden or hardship from something in some way for it to move freely at its own will or pace towards its destination or goal, to stand tall or out to draw attention of someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to resurrect or appoint or assign some task for someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to remove obstructions or barriers or difficulties in path of something in some way so that it could continue its journey to its destination, to open up the ways and means for someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become free to be or to do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to even out ups and downs in a landscape or path in some way for some reason or purpose, to make something meet its required standard or specifications or a set measure in some way for some reason or purpose, to see, to sight, to understand, to perceive, to show, to demonstrate, to draw attention, to shield or shelter or protect or cover, to provide with refuge or sanctuary, to spy, to have family or following, to guard, to keep an eye upon, to watch, to support or reinforce or back up, to be sad, to cry tears, to bring about a new beginning, to appoint, to set-up, to assign, to raise, to move something out of the way in some way, to remove obstacle in the way to clear the way, to pave the way, to facilitate, to make things easy or compatible or consistent, to remove difficulties or problems, to hold liable or accountable, to seek answer for some question, to seek solution for some problem, to satisfy a need, to put on trial, to solve a problem, to cause, to inspire, to motivate, to encourage, to urge, to push, to drive, to delegate, to make someone or something stand up, to erect, to raise or rise up, to choose or select or elect, to send, to awake or awaken, to provoke, to incite, to cause to rise or stand up, to rise from the dead, to spread out, to walk briskly, to choose someone for some task, to send a prophet or messenger, to raise from the dead, to uplift a people, to help a people or nation to rise up, to resurrect or revive, to set up, to free, to let become free, to open up, to open the way, to be free to move about, to have freedom to be or to do, to remove social or political or economic etc problems from a human population, to free or try to free a people from all kinds of unnecessary or needless or purposeless hardships and difficulties, to free or try to free mankind from religion and secularism on basis of guidance from God, to help a people make a comeback, to restore something to its previous state, to reinstate someone or something, to put something back in its original state, to bring something to its required state, to cause uprising, to bring about a revolution, to untie, to untangle, to remove chaos or confusion or anarchy, to bring about respect for law and order, to restore law and order, to remove lawlessness or disorder, to take into or under care, to sketch, to plan, to have an idea about something, to put an idea onto paper, resurrection, revival, revolution, uprising, delegation, messenger, envoy, diplomat, diplomacy, freedom, free movement, movement or campaign or struggle for freedom, sanctuary, shelter, protection, patronage, watchtower, water well, an ocean of something, a river of some kind, something plentiful or in abundance, a framework of some kind, a structure of some sort, a sketch, an outlay of some kind, a block diagram, an over all picture of something, house or something like house in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense, skeleton or something like a skeleton in some sense etc etc.


    57) It is because We caught you people being crushed by terrible troubles and problems so We sent for you a way of life as gift from Us that could lead you to blissful, dignified and secure existence as a proper human community and thereby gave you courage and confidence saying, cooperate with each other fully according to it working hard for production and distribution of useful things We have provided for your sustenance to ensure your well being. Your ancestors did no harm to Us by adopting the way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other but they surely inflicted harms and destructions upon each other and their future generations by doing so.


    Word ZALLAL is from root ZWAA, LAAM and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to hide something with something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to shade or shield or protect or cover or shelter or wrap or shadow something with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lack sunshine or daylight in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become prosperous or affluent or rich or wealthy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become surrounded with luxuries in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have comfortable or easy life in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stay or remain in a place or state or situation for some reason or purpose, to reside or cause to reside in something in some way for some reason or purpose, to shade, to shield, to remain, to stay, to stay put, to continue, to become, to seek, to shadow, to influence, to have under influence, to take over, to over shadow, to hide, to conceal, to cover up, to be regretful, to be sorry, to feel ashamed or humiliated, to lower the head, to bow, to inspire or motivate, to encourage, to push, to urge, to drive, to dare, to be under the umbrella of or to live under protection of, to seek protection, to continue doing something by day, to remain in a state or condition, to continue, to become, cover, shelter, wrapper, refuge, parasol, shadow, patronage, ideological or physical protection, capability, giant sea waves, rain cloud, protectorate, shaded areas, canopies, protection, barrier, an amount of, a touch of, awning, an overhead covering, surrounding, security for survival, umbrella, protective shield, entourage, shady, doubtful, suspicious, prosperity, abundance, blessing, disgrace, sadness, gloom, haziness, cloudiness, huge waves in the sea, ease and comfort, luxuries, might, power, strength, honour, dignity, status quo, a place where sunshine or daylight does not reach, an amount of, a touch of, awning, standing, rain water that collects under the trees, humiliation, a spear or a stick with a pointed end, an arrow, a weapon or tool or something alike in some sense, something that urges something in some way to be something or to do something, innocent, spotless, uncultivated, uneducated, uncultured, untrained, illiterate, wild, in natural state of being, undisturbed, uninfluenced, soft, tender, easy going, not easily disturbed by minor disturbances, easily fooled, gullible, prone to deception or cheating, patronage, lamb or something like lamb in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Word GHAMAAM is from root GHAIN, MEEM and MEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is to obscure something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to hide or conceal or cover or cover up or wrap or envelope or surround or encompass something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become desperate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become cloudy or gloomy or dark or depressed in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become incomprehensible or beyond understanding or obscure in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become beyond reach or rescue in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become anxious or distressed or sorrowful or regretful in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause to disappear or become invisible in some sense for some reason or purpose, to mumble or mutter or murmur or talk to oneself in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bite or chew with gums in some sense for some reason or purpose, to speak quietly or indistinctively in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be confused or in chaos in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be ambiguous or unclear or doubtful in some sense for some reason or purpose, to anticipate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to muzzle someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to blindfold someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stop someone or something from saying or seeing something in some way for some reason or purpose, to be in war like situation in some sense for some reason or purpose, a problem that cannot be understood or solved, some difficulty that cannot be tackled, a situation that cannot be overcome, an over whelming situation, inescapable sand storm or dust cloud, haziness, mistiness, clouds of dust or smoke, good or bad omen, terrible war that overwhelms a people, a chaotic situation or state of confusion or anarchy, good or bad expectation, to be in a strange situation, portent, rainy clouds, clouds of ignorance, signs of good or bad days or periods of time, sorrow or grief, troubles or disasters, calamities or catastrophes, upheaval or tumult, clouds laden with rain water, thick clouds, signs of something good or bad going to happen eg by clouds people expect rain or storm, the dead, the grave, anguish, sadness, something tall or high and visible from a distance, a monument or structure, a signpost, a reference point, guide, something to refer to, a mark or symbol, label, sign of status or authority, something life giving, revelation of God, something inspiring or motivating, driving force, something that gives courage or push or drive, something that causes flooding or disaster or death and destruction, obelisk or something like obelisk in some sense, water or something like water in some sense etc etc.


    Word MANN is from root MEEM, NOON and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is to give something freely to someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to grant a favour to someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cut or separate or divide or partition or isolate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to suffer or cause to suffer fatigue in some sense for some reason or purpose, to remind someone about favours you have done for them in some way for some reason or purpose,


    to separate, to divide, to cause dissention, to dissect, to give away freely, to grant as a free gift, to bestow something upon someone without getting anything in return, to do something for someone as a favour, to remind someone about one’s granted favour, to down grade someone by reminding someone about one’s favours or gifts, to disgrace, to dishonour, to deceive, to cheat, to trick, to operate smoothly, to bribe, to flow smoothly, to cause flooding, to cause destruction, to be active or energetic, to be lively, to weaken, to burden, to knuckle under, to bury underneath burden of favours, to become tired, to become worn out, to be powerful, to be strong, to be tough or solid, to satisfy, to calm down, to give courage or confidence, to build trust, to bestow favours from a position of strength or higher rank, to wish to put someone under obligation, to recount one’s favours to someone, to interrupt, to grudge, to decrease, to become less or decrease, to fail, to fall short of, to fail to reach, to fail to meet expectations or specifications or standard, to lack consistency, to help something with something to put things right or give one strength or courage or confidence for some purpose as a favour, to do something for someone without expecting anything similar or better in return from the person, to cut the rope, to cut the lifeline or livelihood, to wear out, to cause to become tired or weak or worn out, an infirm or weak person, an old piece of cloth, a worn out robe, a weak rope, death, locust, something inconsistent, disasters or calamities or catastrophes, a tattered garment, fatigue, vigour, strength of heart, eventualities, passage of time, honey like substance, a certain weight, bad turns of events, the act of freely bestowing favours, the act of reminding someone about one’s favours, food given a gift from God, something grudged or interrupted or decreased, the naturally existing things in the universe for which one does need to do anything, the raw materials, water or something like water in some sense, fish or something like fish in some sense etc etc.

    Word SALWAA is from root SEEN, LAAM and WOW. Concrete meaning of this root is to console someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to comfort someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give self confidence or courage to someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to provide someone or something with solace in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have blissful or dignified or secure or honourable or graceful or blessed existence in some sense for some reason or purpose, to hold fast onto something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be lively or active or energetic in some sense for some reason or purpose, to forget or cause to forget something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be carefree in some sense for some reason or purpose, to motivate or encourage or drive or push or inspire someone for being or doing something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to join or link or bring things together in some way for some reason or purpose, to cheat or deceive someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to entice or provide with incentive in some way for some reason or purpose, to raise desire or ambition in someone for something in some way for some reason or purpose, to stroke someone’s ego in some sense for some reason or purpose, to destroy or cause to destroy someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to suffer pain or discomfort in some way for some reason or purpose, to be firm or stable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have no worries or regrets, to be lively, to be active, to have no worries or regrets about something, to eat or devour, to bite, to be in touch, to be aware, to know, to consume, confidence, solace, courage, comfort, sense of security, sense of importance, sense of being wanted or desired or favoured or loved, quail or something like quail in some sense, sharp, intellectual, intelligent, clever, deceptive, conspirator, plotter, schemer, thinking ahead, planning ahead, not bothered or irritated or disturbed by something or anything, weapon or tool or instrument, tradition, custom, rule of law, constitution, way of life, community network, communication, contact, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense etc etc.

    Word TAYIBAAT is from root TWAA, YAA and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to make way for something to be or to be able to do something in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to facilitate something to be or do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to mollify something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become good for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to conciliate things or make something consistent with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pave the way for something to be something or to be able to do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to appease or pacify or placate or soothe or calm or quieten something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make something compatible with something in some way for some reason or purpose, to alley or assuage or alleviate or mitigate or reduce or lessen or moderate or temper or cushion or quell or soften or blunt something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to tone down or calm down something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to purify or clean or prepare or complete something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to ease the way for something to be or do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make something still or constant or consistent in some sense for some reason or purpose, all things upon which depends mental and physical well being of human beings, all things that can ensure mental and physical development and growth of human beings, things which can help people have blissful, dignified and secure existence as a proper human community, things which can provide human beings with a good life, things that give mankind pleasure and happiness, thing that provide human beings with nourishment as food or drink, thing that help sustain human existence, things that help sustain human progress and prosperity, things that can help people to be or become united and peaceful, things that can help mankind live in harmony with each other, fragrance, perfume, cleanliness, purity, sincerity, healthiness, clarity, paradise, goodness, chastity, purity of character, affluency, prosperity, righteousness, piety, something permanent or lasting, something deeply rooted, greenery or fertile piece of land that yields abundantly, something that keeps on stretching its branches or keeps growing bigger and bigger or stronger and stronger, something perfect or wholesome or complete, something that is favoured or desired, something appropriate or proper or fair, something agreeable or pleasant, something that gives pleasure when touched or smelled or tasted or heard or seen, perfume, fragrance, solid reference point, something high or lofty in some sense, something that is used for guidance, lamppost, jurisdiction, power, authority, something beneficial and constructive or useful, things that help serve a purpose or accomplish a goal, family, household, support or following or back-up, a way of life that can lead mankind to blissful, dignified and secure existence, tree or code of good life, to be favourable, to be fair, to be wholesome, to be fragrant, to be good, to be agreeable, to be pleasant, to be willing, to mollify, to become ripe, to become desirable, to regain health, to have control over something, to be able to reach something in some way, to shelter or shield, to provide with sanctuary or refuge, to limit or cover or hide, landmark or something like landmark in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense, house or something like house in some sense etc etc.
     
    58) Even though We said to them at the time, bring about this kind of kingdom in order to partake therein freely as you desire but We also told them to remain faithfully committed to Our program, constitution and law at all times by way of expressing your commitment constantly to all this in deeds because thereby We will prevent you the mankind from going off the track of proper way of life for blissful, dignified and secure existence. That is because We bless with united, peaceful, progressive and prosperous existence such a people as live for each other according to Our advised way of life.


    Word UDKHULOO is from root DAAL, KHAA and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is entrance or place of entry or entering or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose. Also doorway or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, gate or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, control entry or exit or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, inlet or outlet or input or output or import or export or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, port or interface or information exchange centre or market place or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, diplomatic enclave or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, point of entry or exit or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, something involving obscurity or secrecy or confidentiality or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, confidant or close or intimate friend or someone alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, faults or defects or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, cheating or deceiving or doing something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, ill feeling or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, loneliness or isolation or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, guest or visitor or outsider or foreigner or stranger or someone alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, emaciation or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, sea port or airport or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, check post or check point or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, a crevice or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, a hiding place or refuge or shelter or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, falsehood or deceit or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, forgery or fabrication or invention something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, guile or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, hoax or fraud or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, something made up or a lie in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, something hidden or buried or underground or covered up in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, income from the land or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, ways and means or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, way of life or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, a cave or dungeon or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, gap or gulf or distance or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, arrow or arrowhead or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, tool or weapon or instrument or equipment or machine or mechanism or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, spear or pen or pencil or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, a stick with a pointed or sharp end or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, aeroplane or rocket or submarine or spaceship or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to access or have access to, to have intercourse, to enter or enter into, to penetrate, to infiltrate, to come in between, to go into, to enter upon, to force one’s way through or into, to join or link with, to be in touch with, to be in contact, to combine with, to unite or bring together, to open or shut, to consummate marriage, to be entered, to be invaded, to put into, to enter someone or something into someone or something, to admit, to accept, to allow to come in or join in, to forge, to fabricate, to invent, to make up something, to trick or cheat or deceive, to misguide or misinform or mislead, to confuse or be confused, to puzzle, to cause dispute or conflict or dissention or division or difference or fight or war, to have ways and means to be or to do or to have or to use something, to way to or through someone or something to someone or something, to have away to solve a problem, to be enemy, to hold grudge, to be in bad state or condition, to make things worse, to lack communication, to be or become disconnected or distant, to work hard, to try one’s best to do something, to be old or aged, to be infirm or unstable, to be shaky, to tremble or shiver or shudder, to be ready to fall down or tumble down or fall apart or break down or shatter or break up into pieces or fragment, to be ready to fall into pieces, to become disunited or untied or dislodged, to become free, to lose one’s hold or grip or support, to overhang, to protrude, to be ready to fall over, to become unbalanced, to urge or encourage or move or drive or push or exhort or inspire or motivate, to obstruct or stop or block, to barricade or defence, to support or reinforce, to seal up, to put an obstacle or a hurdle or difficulty in the way something, to remove difficulty or problem, to end trouble, door or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, unbalanced or wrongly founded structure or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, ox-goad or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose etc etc.


    Word QARYAH is from root QAAF, RAA and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to investigate something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to look into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to find out or try to find out something about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to uncover or discover or search out something about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to explore something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to observe or examine or scrutinise something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to offer hospitality to someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to travel in some sense for some reason or purpose, to collect something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to store something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to set up and organise or regulate a city or country in some sense for some reason or purpose, to dwell in or on something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to inhabit or occupy a place in some sense for some reason or purpose, to harbour a thought or an idea in mind in some sense for some reason or purpose, to help fulfil needs or wants of a people in a place in some way for some reason or purpose, to hang onto something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause to investigate or occupy or dwell or explore or discover or examine or observe, to store, to reserve, to gather, to collect, to bring people or things together, to hang, to jump about, to be agile or lively or active, to be mischievous, to be clever, to be intelligent, to move fast, to think or reflect or ponder, to plan ahead, to plot or scheme or conspire, to lead, to administrate or manage, to have reach or jurisdiction or control or authority or power, to have in grip or in hand, to have a hand in something, to have an involvement in something, to be a participant in something in some sense, command and control centre or something alike in some sense, leadership or something alike in some sense, ruling elite or something alike in some sense, top part or section of something or something alike in some sense, reservoir or something alike, village or something alike, town, township, dwelling or something alike, city, country or something alike, kingdom or something alike in some sense, habited piece of land, world, metropolis, a meeting place, hole in the root of a palm tree where the sap collects, root or foundation of something upon which depends rest of it, something that depends on its root or foundation to survive or grow like a tree, people who depend upon their proper human community to survive and grow, a place that helps survive and grow, a habitat or a settlement, a source of food and water or alike in some sense, a way of transportation of feed in a living body or something alike in some sense, a tree root that helps a tree develop by getting its needed necessities for living to its branches and leaves, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, head or something alike head in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word BAAB is from root BAA, WOW and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be or become a gatekeeper in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be or become a doorman or doorwoman in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cut or break open or carve or make a way through to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make an entry point into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to separate or divide things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to classify or categorise or group things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to control entry into or exit out of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put a door or gate at the way into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to enter into or make an exit from something in some way for some reason or purpose, to divide a book into chapters in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have doors or gates or entry points in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have ways and means to be or to do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have a way through to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to distribute or share or divide something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to dispose or arrange or set in order something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take a door keeper for oneself in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put or place an obstacle or obstruction or a blockage in the way of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make channels for water in the ground for purpose of irrigation of farming land, to sort things out in kind for some reason or purpose, to give voice or expression or a way to express itself to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to divide something into sections in some sense for some reason or purpose, to arrange things systematically in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put an end to, to close, to conclude, to seal up, to block, to join, to form a network, to bring people or things together, to form a network of people or communication, to stop, to obstruct, to shut, to belong to, to fall under, to coincide with, to deceive, to cheat, to make fool of, to fool, to con, to earn one’s livelihood or bread, to hang something onto something, a way or door to grave, imminent, near, portal, port, interface, on the brink, a point of interaction, something about to take place or happen, this matter, about this, all more reason for, to provide with an excuse or justification, to scapegoat, to bend, to twist, to turn, to be wicked, to be crooked, a way out, an escape route, a door or gate or place of entrance, a gate or door keeper, something with which a place of entrance is closed or sealed or blocked or stopped or obstructed, frequent enterer of doors or gates, gate of the city, door of the house, a way through to something, a way or door through to a chamber or room or a housing or an enclosure or tent, a cave hewn in a mountain, means of access or success or an achievement, an expedient or a trick or technique or a stratagem or a process by which something is achieved or effected or accomplished, expedients of war or battle or fight, mode or manner, the way of being or doing something, mode or manner of expression, the part of, the property of, the characteristics of, terms and conditions, ranks, positions, priority order, degrees or levels or stages or steps, a way through or a door to some place or idea, something that closes or controls entry to something, the ways or means to an end or goal or objective or purpose, the gist of a talk or the conclusion drawn from a thought process or debate about a matter, desert or desert land in which there is no water, a deserted place, a forsaken place, an opening, a cut or wound or break or incision, column, rubric, field, domain, a possibility, house, shelter, shield, protection, refuge, sanctuary, security, family, following, backup, reinforcement, tradition, custom, rule of law, constitution, patronage, guardianship, something to hang something upon, house or something like house in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense etc etc.


    Word HITTAH is from root HAA, TWAA and TWAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to reduce something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to take down something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to reduce a thought or an idea or a piece of information to writing in some sense for some reason or purpose, to decrease or contract or shrink or reduce or make smaller something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to alleviate or ease or relieve or diminish or damp or soothe or attenuate or weaken or lighten or allay or assuage or palliate or lessen or soften or temper or make less severe something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to still or quell or abate or modify or lull or placate or mitigate or moderate or extenuate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to control or still or deaden or dilute or blunt or sweeten or pacify or help or support something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to forgive or let go or let off the hook or overlook or pardon someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put off or postpone or set aside or rearrange or reorganise or reschedule something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to unload or unburden or take the load off something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to relieve from responsibility or liability or charge in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take the weight off of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to remove the hindrance or obstacle or obstruction or blockage from the way of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take something off something in some sense and lay it down for some reason or purpose, to get off something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stop or station at a place for rest when on a journey in some sense for some reason or purpose, to come from somewhere and settle down in a place in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take something from a higher place and put it down in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take off the load from the back of camel or donkey and put it down for some reason or purpose, to throw something down in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a down payment for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause something to descend from above in some sense for some reason or purpose, to place burden upon something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bring something to bear upon something in some way for some reason or purpose, to fence in or limit or restrict or wall in or enclose or encompass or envelope or surround something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make sense of or understand or comprehend something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to come to grips with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to skim something off something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to remove froth from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to scatter something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to act as a guide or a reference point in some sense for some reason or purpose, to erect a monument or some sort of structure in some sense for some reason or purpose, to facilitate or ease or pave the way to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make cheap or bring the price down of something in some sense for some reason or [purpose, to rely or depend upon or incline towards something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to smooth or polish or decorate or configure or adore or beautify something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lower or decline something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take off or put down heavy burden of someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to supplicate or petition or appeal to or ask or request someone for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to turn one back or make one reconsider one’s opinion or stance or point of view about someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to strike or hit or slap someone gently in the back or on the back of the head or in the chest in some sense for some reason or purpose, to excrete or discharge or eject something in some sense for some reason or purpose, a place where loads are put down, a station or resting place or place of residence, a storage place, a reservoir, a chamber or room or store, a wicked person, a harmful or destructive person, a deceptive or cunning person, a terrible place, a place not safe for living, a problematic place, a place full of hardships and difficulties or poverty, an ignoble or a disgraceful or an inhumane person, a person of low standing in a human population, an ugly or a contemptible person, a person with low self esteem or self respect, a person lacking in self confidence, a person of small build or body stature, a person of low status or down trodden, a humble or down to earth person, an approachable person, fence or something like fence in some sense, landmark or something like landmark in some sense etc etc.


    Word KHATAAYAA is from root KHAA, TWAA and ALIF. Concrete meaning of this root is to miss the target in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to fall short of the target in some sense for some reason or purpose, to deviate from the target in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fail to hit the target in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fall off the proper track or right path in some way for some reason or purpose, to veer off the right course for something in some way for some reason or purpose, to err or fall in error in some sense for some reason or purpose, to commit a crime in some way for some reason or purpose, to make or cause to make a mistake in some sense for some reason or purpose, to disobey someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become inconsistent or fall out of consistency in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fail to meet a set standard or measure or specification or requirement in some sense for some reason or purpose, to inflict harm or destruction upon someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to break or breach the law or tradition or custom or norm in some way for some reason or purpose, to transgress or go beyond propriety or what is expected in some sense for some reason or purpose, to mismanage or misappropriate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go for what is harmful or destructive or to go for what is proper the inappropriate way for some reason or purpose, to oppress or suppress someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be unfair or unjust or cruel to someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be result of an error or mistake in some sense for some reason or purpose, to adopt a harmful and destructive way of life and try to be constructive and creative, to stand upon flimsy foundation and try to do build something stable or durable, to adopt a way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other to eliminate divisions and rivalries or hatred and animosities or wars between people, to aim for what is proper but go about the wrong way for achieving it, to make a mistake in some way for some reason or purpose, to suffer the consequences for making mistakes in some way for some reason or purpose, to go in the wrong direction and keep going without realising it or becoming aware of it till one becomes overwhelmed by the consequences of one’s mistakes in some way for some reason or purpose, to do something wrong willingly or unwilling in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fail to be or to do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fail to succeed or achieve or accomplish something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take an inappropriate or improper or wrong point of reference, to have a wrong frame of reference, to misuse power or authority, to learn from mistakes, to misappropriate or misplace something in some sense for some reason or purpose, something that happens or is caused to happen unintentionally or accidently or by mistake, something that happens or is caused to happen in such a way that it fails to achieve required or expected result, an arrow that does not hit the target due to straying off its course, a mistake or an error in thought or action, the one who makes a mistake, the wrong doer, the one who fails to reach his intended destination, something that happens without one intending to make it happen, a motiveless or aimless or purposeless action or event, something unstable or the like in some sense, landmark or something alike in some sense, stick or something like stick in some sense etc etc.


    Word MUHSINEEN is from root HAA, SEEN and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is to make something beautiful in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to be pleasant or beautiful or complete or balanced in some sense for some reason or purpose, to properly proportion something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to balance something properly or appropriately in some sense for some reason or purpose, to prepare something especially for serving some purpose, to make something consistent with requirements or specifications for serving some purpose, to adorn or beautify or decorate or prepare or enhance or trim or garnish or furnish or enrich something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make something attractive or more beautiful in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make up for the loss in something in some way for some reason or purpose, to compensate for the lack or loss in something in some way for some reason or purpose, to embellish or accessorise or grace or honour someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to set up or organise and regulate something in such a way that it works properly for serving its intended purpose, to be or become beautiful in some sense for some reason or purpose, to improve something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to favour someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to act properly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become proper in some sense for some reason or purpose, to deem good in some sense for some reason or purpose, to appreciate or approve something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be generous or charitable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make something perfect or complete by removing any defects or faults or lacks or flaws or blemishes from it in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rebalance something by adding something to it in some sense for whatever it has lost which stops or hinders it from functioning properly, to do whatever is appropriate or necessary or needed for making something work for fulfilling a set purpose, to deem something beautiful due to being properly balanced or appropriately proportioned or symmetrical, to balance or proportion something properly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make something symmetrical in some sense for some reason or purpose, to do something that makes something beautiful, pleasant, adorable or useful or complete or perfect or properly balanced or appropriately proportioned in some sense for some reason or purpose, to partition or divide, to restrict or limit, to shield or shelter or protect or cover, to bite, to cut, to be sharp, to be intelligent, to be clever, to be deceptive, to slip or cause to slip, to be a smooth operator, to be on a slippery slope, to meet the set standard or specification, to scathe or climb the wall, to give one his rightful due and to take one’s rightful due, to be just, to be fair, to adorable, to be pleasant, to be perfect, to be flawless, to be properly balanced, to be proportioned appropriately, to be symmetrical, to compensate someone lacking in something with something, to know someone or something well, to lively or active or energetic or agile, good things in life, luxuries, things that help ensure well being of people or their dignified or secure existence, beauty, symmetry, balance, proportion, those who balance or complete things, those who are generous and good nature or beautiful, those who cause or help others to be perfect or complete or beautiful or adorable, those who create symmetry or balance or harmony between people or things, something that seems pleasant or adorable to beholder, fence or something like fence in some sense, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, fish or something like fish in some sense etc etc.


    Word NAGHFIR is from root GHAIN, FAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is protective helmet or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose. Also mail or armour coat or metal chain mail or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, a metal or steel housing or covering to keep something save and secure in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, leader or guide or instructor or teacher or master or guide or someone alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, chief or ruler or king or someone alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, top part or section of something or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, cream of the crop or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, large crowd of people or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, large increase in wealth or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, cloak or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, forgiveness or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, gulf or distance or gap or difference between people or things in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, head cover or headgear or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, pole or obelisk or column or pillar or post or beam or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, something that carries weight of a structure or building in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to cover or hide or protect or preserve or save or secure or guard or defend or shield or shelter, to wrap up or cover up someone in something in such a way that impurity cannot touch or reach one, to veil, to cut off or boycott or isolate or separate, to break off links or ties or relationships with, to move away from, to depart, to die, to leave, to abandon or forsake or ignore or neglect or avoid, to gossip, to spread rumours, to accuse falsely, to slander, to backbite, to debate or contend or combat, to dispute or be in conflict with, to cause dissention or rift or conflict or fight or war, to talk or converse, to deliver a speech or give a lecture, to blow or blow up or inflate or expand or explode or detail or explain, to blow whistle or trumpet, to beat the drums, to declare war, to bellow, to fan or fan a fire or give fuel to fire of hatred, to ignore a fire or fire of hatred, to start a war, to stroke the fire, to rub someone’s nose, to provoke try to make someone angry, to grow, to increase, to extend or enlarge or stretch or to add to, to protrude, to open up, to fold, to collapse, to become small or smaller, to contract, to think or reflect or ponder or contemplate, to plan ahead or in advance, to plot or conspire, to see or look or view or observe or analyse or examine or scrutinise, to imagine or visualise, to have in sight or insight, to evaluate or estimate or judge or consider or deem, to surround or envelop or encompass or overwhelm or overpower or overcome, to have grasp over, to have grip or control or authority or jurisdiction over, to have reach, to understand or comprehend, to make sense of, to have brains or be intelligent or sharp or clever, to support or give support, to push up, to hold up, to pardon or forgive, to ask or seek forgiveness of someone, to invoke forgiveness, to seek to be excused, to be let off, to overlook, to not to hold responsible or liable, to let go, to hold no grudges, to be high, to be tall, tall and narrow structure or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, mouth or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, head or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose etc etc.


    59) However those people who wanted to inflict harms and destructions upon each other for personal gains at the expense of each other changed their commitment from the way of life they were advised to that which was opposite of that so We let them to be overwhelm according to Our warning by all sorts of harms and destructions by hands of each other, for all this happened to them because they did things against Our advised way of life.



    Word BADAL is from root BAA, DAAL and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to change something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to substitute or replace something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to alter something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to exchange something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to trade something for something else in some sense for some reason or purpose, to barter one thing for another in some sense for some reason or purpose, to transform something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to buy and sell things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give and take things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to trade off things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to change one thing into another thing in some sense for some reason or purpose, to alter or change or transform, to trade or barter or buy and sell, to exchange, to give and take, to negotiate, to amend, to recast, to improve, to adjust, to reform, to reshape, to refashion, to take one thing for another, to redesign, to modify, to revamp, to restyle, to reorganise, to remake, to remould, to redo, to revise, to refine, to remodel, to reconstruct, to reorder, to re-orientate, to transfigure, to evolve, to tweak, to permute, to convert, to turn, to make different, to haggle, to seek or cause to exchange or trade or barter or alter, to change one’s mind or attitude or behaviour, to alter or transform or change one’s view point or opinion or outlook, to put something in place of another, to give similar importance to one thing as that of another, to interchange, to change in character or composition, to refurbish, to bring things together, to bring about a network of people or communication, to join things or people in form of a network, to link together, to deceive, to cheat, to bend or twist or turn, to hang onto, to motivate or drive or push or urge, to inspire or encourage, substitution, alteration, exchange, compensation, price, transformation, replacement, alternative, amendment, reformation, refurbishment, shelter, support, sanctuary, reinforcement, following, family, constitution, tradition, custom, rule of law, something upon which something can be hanged or can rely, a tool or weapon or an instrument, house or something like house in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Word GHAIR is from roots GHAIN, WOW and RAA and GHAIN, YAA and RAA.. Concrete meaning of this root is to alter something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to change or transform or reform or reshape or amend or adjust something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to substitute or replace or modify or interchange something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be zealous in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be jealous in some sense for some reason or purpose, to raid in some sense for some reason or purpose, to envy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to reach the bottom in some sense for some reason or purpose, to sink in some sense for some reason or purpose, to disappear or vanish in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become invisible in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become low profile in some sense for some reason or purpose, to set in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go in haste in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become fully or totally involved in try to find out something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to try hard to discover something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to investigate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a way or tunnel into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to get to the bottom of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to look for or try to find out the real cause behind something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to sink in the ground in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stick to the comfort zone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become stuck in one’s ways in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be ready to secure or protect one’s rightfully due God given right in some sense for some reason or purpose, to attain and maintain one’s livelihood in some sense for some reason or purpose, to not to accept undue interference in one’s personal affairs by any other person in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be highly experienced and knowledgeable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be highly trained and skilled in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be very wise or very deep thinker in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have deep insight into things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go to the very bottom of things in order to find out the truth about them in some sense for some reason or purpose, to investigate or examine or scrutinise things or matters thoroughly in order to find out the truth regarding them in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be very fast or intelligent in some sense for some reason or purpose, to attack someone suddenly and with full force in some sense for some reason or purpose, to break through the ranks or defences or lines of the enemy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to reach the very bottom of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to sink in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to disappear or vanish or become invisible in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have low profile in some sense for some reason or purpose, to set in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be jealous or covetous or envy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go in haste in some sense for some reason or purpose, calamities, catastrophes, disasters, the one who effects change, not or un or without or opposite of something in some sense, excluding, with the exception of, unless, different from, other than, besides, instead, rather than, alternatively, valley, lowlands, monument, symbol, reference point, guide, lamppost, something that draws attention to itself depth, bottom, valley, lowlands, cave or cavern, something different from, the difference or distance between two ideas or things, a fast stead or horse or alike in some sense, reformation, adjustment, amendment, benevolence, livelihood that ensures well being of a people, one’s God given right to life and livelihood, clouds of dust, smoke or mist, haziness, illusion, chaos or confusion, anarchy, gap, gulf, distance, the one who changes or effects or causes change, to change or exchange, to alter or replace, to modify, to interchange, to be zealous, to be jealous, to raid, to attack, to reach the bottom or bottom of, to sink, to become buried underground, to disappear, to enter deeply in something in some way, to see, to understand, to comprehend, to encompass, to link to, to have a connection or relationship with, to think, to deceive, to trick, to be twisted or bent, to manage or administrate, to have reach or jurisdiction or grip or control, to handle, to be in control, obelisk or something like obelisk in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, head or something like head in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word RIJZ is from root RAA, JEEM and ZAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be agitated in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to suffer from anxiety or depression in some sense for some reason or purpose, to worry or regret about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be constantly on the move in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be constantly in state of agitation in some sense for some reason or purpose, to tremble or shiver in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be weak or infirm or unstable in some sense for some reason or purpose, instability that results from some sort of weakness, a camel that suffers from a disease due to which its hind body becomes weak so it finds it difficult to stand up, a people who are in state of permanent chaos or constantly suffer from anarchy due to lack of sense of direction, a confused or foolish or ignorant person or people, an ignorant or illiterate or uneducated or untrained or unskilled person or people who has or have no idea what to be or how to be or what to do or how to do it, a person or people stuck in a bad situation permanently, a people who cannot rise after falling from a leading position, calamities or catastrophes or disasters, troubles or difficulties or hardships, something reliable, rope, lifeline, livelihood, something that can act as foundation, beast of burden, someone who can shoulder or carry out a responsibility, ballast used to steady camels litter, weakness, plague, filth, abomination, guilt, insinuation of a wicked person or leadership, worship of an idol or devil, unpleasant hint or implication or inference or intimation or innuendo or reference or allusion or indication, bad suggestion or undertone or overtone or slur or allegation or aspersion, idolatry, attributing a none God with Godly attributes, ascribing Godly rights for a none God, polytheism, atheism, paganism, punishment, command and control centre, central nervous system, loss or lack of sense of purpose, administration or management, ruling elite, head of an institution or a department or people, camel or beauty or durability, weapons, tools, instruments, to adore a person or leader who inflicts harms or destructions upon others, to attribute God with such attributes that are inconsistent with his being, to have the opposite concepts about God than the ones proper or right, to think and do wrong things assuming them to be right, to do evil thinking it is good, to lack sense of making proper sense of things, to suffer from severe ignorance therefore chaos and confusion or instability, to, to refuse to accept rights of God or people or both, to punish, to fall in identity crisis, to have no self awareness, to have no awareness of other things, to wander off the right track due to loss of something that helps stay on the right course, to lose balance or become unbalanced, to lack concern for or awareness of one’s own environment, to think or ponder or reflect, to plan ahead, to deceive or spread rumour, to slander, to accuse falsely, to plot or conspire, to adorn, to beautify, to prepare, to fight, to go to war, head or something like head in some sense, camel or something like camel in some sense, weapon or tool or instrument or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    When a proper human community starts leaving aside the guidance of God and goes its own ways after a while things start getting bad and then get worse and worse till people wake up and react to rebalance or redress the problems or soon such people are gone because they were not fit for continuation of their life. If people do not live by guidance of Allah then they are left on their own and that means they are driven by their circumstances instead of thinking and planning ahead due to having proper information and understanding of their situation. All this results due to their remaining ignorant, illiterate, uneducated, untrained, unskilled or unthinking so rivalries and animosities lead them to hatred and fights and wars between themselves therefore only the winners from among them survive and the rest perish. In other words the laws of nature only deliver to people results of their own thoughts and actions against each other whereas guidance of Allah wants mankind to create a world of their own with help of each other so that it is a win, win situation for all.


    60) That was their situation when Moses sought to satisfy needs of his people, so We said to him, use your revealed program to carve a community solid as a rock for this purpose. Thus sprung forth thereby an exemplary human community because each of its people became aware of the program, constitution and laws they were to abide by. We said to them, keep learning and benefiting from what Allah has granted you and help others do the same and do not conspire in the kingdom against Our mission so that you do not cause civil wars in the kingdom by way of creating divisions for petty personal gains at each other’s expense.


    It is very important to realise that Allah has created people with advantages in comparison to each other so that all work together as one people in order to run this world as it should be run according to program or planning of Allah as he has revealed it in his revelations. This is why each and every nation on the face of the earth is looking forward to kingdom of God which people ought to bring about by themselves after knowing the revealed program of Allah and then working according to it. Moses looked at the situation of his people and decided to do something about it so he is told to follow the way of life advised by Allah and all will become fine. Since all human self created problems spring from human mindset, attitude and behaviour and revelation of God can help overcome these problems so Moses is told to start an education based revolution among his people. Once people become properly aware of the message of God they eventually turn into a proper human community. At the beginning of the movement or mission there is always trouble because advantaged people do not bother to listen to the message and try to live their lives the way it suits them at the expense of others. Once things get really bad and there is no way to get out of that situation other than the way of life advised by God then people begin to see sense in what they are told by God. Before that time people just cause more and more troubles for those who are on the mission of bringing about an exemplary proper human community. Here the Quran explains what Moses is told to do ie try to make stone hearted or uncaring or cruel people become soft or tender hearted or kind or compassionate and caring people. Here the Quran brings to our attention some events that took place during the life time of a people who claim to be followers of Moses ie how they rose to heights of excellence and how they fell apart. How some of them worked hard for mission of God and how others of them put obstacles in the way of missionaries and their works and why all this happened. All this is supposed to help us know what we are thinking and doing right or wrong in light of real world realities and revelation of God. It is because outcomes of our thoughts and actions are not going to be any different as a people from those who lived in the past. If we want a blissful dignified and secure existence in this world for ourselves and our future generations then we have no choice but to think and do for each other what can bring us that kind of world but if we want to make our world a hell hole for ourselves and our future generations then we can carry on living by way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other and we will eventually get there also just like people before us who ended up destroying by hands of each other.



    Word ISTASQAA is from root SEEN, QAAF and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to take in something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to drink or wish to drink water for satisfying or quenching thirst, to put or try to put something in something in some way for some reason or purpose, to put out or seek to put out fire by putting water on it, to extinguish or smother or douse or dampen down something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to get rid of or desire to get rid of fire of hatred from between people in some way for some reason or purpose, to remove the heat from between things in some way for some reason or purpose, to help or try to help people learn things in order to help them overcome their lack of knowledge in some sense for some reason or purpose, to do or try to or wish to do something about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to learn knowledge to satisfy mind, to try to provide something that gives comfort or sooths things or creates harmony, to prepare or groom or train or educate someone for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to do something in some way to fulfil one’s need or desire, to give something to someone to drink in some sense for some reason or purpose, to water animals or to irrigate land for some reason or purpose, to make something drink water for some reason or purpose, to cause or make something fulfil its needs in some way for some reason or purpose, to water plants to help them develop and grow for some reason or purpose, to compensate for a lack in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to try to take a people out of poverty or hardship or trouble of some sort which is harming or destroying the people, to serve a drink to someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to seek rain or hope for rain or look forward to raining, to irrigate, to perform daily act of watering animals or land, to make something available for drinking, to provide for drinking, to ask for or seek water of someone, to seek sources for drinking or irrigation, a drinking cup or pot or vessel, to seek rain, to imitate, to copy, to make copies, to be agile, to teach, to train, to help to think or reflect, to be sharp, to be intelligent, to be clever, to be quick or fast in thinking or doing things, to deceive, to mislead, to con, to trick, to pull wool over one’s eyes, to be technical, to know way of doing things, to cut or separate or divide, to consume, to inhale, to be lively, to be active, to be energetic, to give a party, to teach information to people to help quench their thirst for knowledge, to fulfil need of knowledge of a people, to deliver a lecture, to explain things, to discuss or debate things, to inform someone about things, to fill with information or knowledge, a cloud full of heavy rain, a place where it rains in abundance, tradition, rule of law, revelation of God, guidance, something that gives or sustains life or helps survive, community, drinking cup or goblet, mischievous, clever, deceptive, fast moving, something that hangs onto something in some sense for some purpose, reach, jurisdiction, grip, power, range, spectrum, control, fountain of knowledge, source of information, formula, technique, trick, way of thinking or doing things, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word ASAA is from roots AIN, SWAAD and WOW/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to stick together in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be a party in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be a proper human community based upon guidance of Allah for purpose of blissful, dignified and secure existence in a kingdom, to transgress in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go against something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go against rule of law or tradition or custom or norm in some sense for some reason or purpose, strength, power, authority, stick or staff, a group of people working together as a team, a crew, an administration or a management, a community or nation, something that is understood or is taken as a sign of power or authority, revelation of Allah, to go against writ of God due to having power in the land, to be ruler or priests or money lender, to break the set limits of God, to go against the law or to differ with law or authority of Allah, criminal or antisocial mindset or attitude or behaviour, to herd everyone like animals, to use people abusively, to misuse authority or power, grip, tie, crime, string or rope, aggression, transgression, something to bring things together or something used for holding or keeping separate things together as one bundle, glue or adhesive, support or assistance, a people or a human population or a party, things that act as one, a system or a unit, an organisation, a body, an association, a society, a group of people working as a team with authority from the establishment, water spring or spring season, blossoms or flowering, development or progress or growth, prosperity or abundance, support or help or beam or pillar, watchtower, watchman, guardian, new beginning, stalk, fruit, seed, flowers, deception, trickery, to commit a crime, to disobey, to mutiny, to refuse, to defy, to be rebellious, to mislead, to bend or be bent, to twist or be twisted, to be crooked, to be wicked, to spy, to keep an eye on things, to lookafter, to take care of, to help or support, to backup, to reinforce, to reach, to control, to have grasp over things, to have things under control, to have understanding of things or situations, to comprehend, to perceive, to observe, to join, to interlink, to bring about a community network, to bring about a communication network between people or things, to spread, to grow, to be flexible, to be still, to have roots, to have branches, to have trunk or main body, eye or something like eye in some sense, plant or tree or something alike in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word FAJARAT is from root FAA, JEEM and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to burst forth in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to break through something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to gush forth or let gush forth in some sense for some reason or purpose, to explode or cause to explode in some sense for some reason or purpose, to appear or become visible or become exposed in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cut or rip or divide or separate or cleave something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to incline in some sense for some reason or purpose, to violate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to adulterate or mix or join something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to spread rumours about or slander or backbite someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to transgress in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bring forth something or cause something to spring forth in some sense for some reason or purpose, to misbehave in some sense or behave in an outrageous manner for some reason or purpose, to rush out in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be wicked in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be fresh or new in some sense for some reason or purpose, to slander someone or spread rumour about someone or accuse someone falsely for some reason or purpose, to blow in some sense for some reason or purpose, to expand or enlarge or stretch something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to grow or cause something to grow in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be reliable or trustable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be able to act as basis or foundation for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be beautiful or adorable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be lasting in some sense for some reason or purpose, to mislead or cause to deviate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause division or dissention or discord or fight in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rip open or tear apart or snatch away something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to examine or scrutinise or observe carefully something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to create hatred or strife or war in some sense for some reason or purpose, to jerk or tug or wrest or prise or force or heave or haul something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to drag or pull or twist or peel or pluck or grab or seize something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to move forcefully or rapidly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to slit or rent or lacerate or slash or gash something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to widen something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to move aside in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be generous or prosperous in some sense for some reason or purpose, affluent, having luxuries of life, rope, durability, beauty, vice, unlawful or illegal act, beast of burden, the one capable of carrying out responsibilities, reliable or trustable, deceptive, clever, intelligent, thinker, planner, command and control centre, administration, management, ruling elite leadership, cream of the crop, top part or section of something, one who acts against way of life advised by God, one who harms or breaks up or tries to destroy proper human community, one who inflicts harms or destructions upon others, dawn, morning, dawn light, to talk nonsense, to gossip, to be talkative, to discuss or debate or converse, to gush, to burst open, to eat or devour, to drink, to take in, to swallow, to gulp, to deceive, to mislead, to be well off, to have blissful and dignified or secure existence, to be wealthy or healthy, to disintegrate, to decompose, to scatter, to spread, to cause to become public, to declare or announce, to proclaim or pronounce, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, camel or something like camel in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    Word ASNAA is from root SAA, NOON and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to compare something to something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be or become alike or similar in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause to be alike or similar in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be an example of or copy of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or cause to be like something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bend or fold or double or make two or mould something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be exemplary in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be moulded according to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be one of the two similar or alike things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bend or twist or turn something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put a people through a training program or process to help them to be as required for a set out task, to mould people into shape through education and training for a set task or goal or purpose, to put people through an educational or training program in some sense for some reason or purpose, to inflate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to limit or restrict something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to serve two or more purposes, to be something multifunctional or multipurpose, to consist of two or more parts or aspects or contexts, to be dually right, to be appropriate or proper more than one way, to inflate, to build reputation around something or someone, to double, to be an exception, to make an exception, to except, to twist or turn, to fold up, to do something in sets of twos, to praise, to insult, to exclude, to make an allowance, to exempt or excuse, to bring conflicting things together and solve the conflict, to confront, to come or put things face to face, to gather or collect, to be active or energetic or lively, to be a smooth operator, to have reach or jurisdiction, to catch, to handle, to have authority over, to make something grow, to do the same thing repeatedly, to straighten up things, to take out any wrinkles or curls or crumples or creases or crinkles rumples or ruckles or crimps, to fix or mend or restore things, to turn round and go away, to be involved in something, to be instrumental, to have a hand in something, to be included, to prepare, to make ready, to adorn, to beautify, to be on the slippery slope, to slip away, to deceive, to be illusive, to be active or lively or energetic, reputation, one of the two, one making a group of two, two by two, rope with which a front leg of camel is tied after folding it at its knee joint so that it does not wander off, something repeated often, that which repeats, cyclic, frequent, that which compares two things, twisting or turning of the snake, bending of the valley, cutting or separating or dividing one thing into two pieces, things that come before each other, things that sit-in in contrast with each other, a structure, a skeleton, a sketch, an outline, an idea, the number two as in counting, incisor teeth, framework or something alike in some sense, fish or ink or something like fish or ink in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    Word ASHRAH is from root AIN, SHEEN and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to live with someone in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be a family or clan or tribe or society or community in some sense for some reason or purpose, to organise and regulate into a proper human community on basis of revelation of God for purpose of blissful and dignified and secure existence, a set of things, an association or community of people, numbers from zero to nine or a number of people who live interdependently in form of a community or number ten as in counting, a group of things as a system or unit, a family or clan or tribe, a group or band or party of people, relatives or close friends, people in a circle or an institution or a company, a people who work together, fellow workers, colleagues, people who help or support each other, people who are linked to each other in some way, people who belong to same category, number ten or something like number ten in some sense, a group of ten things, one tenth of something, number twenty or something like number twenty in some sense, a set of twenty things, one’s own family or clan or spouse or wife or husband or consort, cohabitation, number ten and its associates, companions, housemates, people within one’s reach, a ten month pregnant she-camel, something valuable or important, something that needs special attention, kinsfolk, a very small amount, negligible amount, insignificant amount or quantity of something, water spring, spring season, new beginning, tradition, precedent, example, chief, ruling elite, top part of section of something, cream of the crop, brain, intelligence, command and control centre, central nervous system, leadership, administration, management, an assignment, a mission, to live with, to fight for something, to be on intimate terms, to mix with, to live in harmony with, to be with child, to be pregnant, to conceive, to be carrying a child, to be consort of, to deal with, to interact with, to participate in or with, to be husband or wife, to be related, to take care of, to guard, to secure, to lookafter, to help or support, to aid or assist, to show concern, to care for, to pay attention to, to be sad, to be tearful, to shed tears, to shed blood, to be in sad state of affairs, to be sensible, to be intelligent, to have sense of making sense of things, to have ability to understand or comprehend things, to be in pain or difficulty or trouble, to become loose, to be unstable, to be old or inform, to plot or plan or scheme or conspire, to struggle, to make effort, to interact, to work or struggle together towards some goal, to be a missionary, to be on a mission, to assign a mission, to spread, to scatter, to expand, to grow, to inflate, to increase, to become big or vast, to decompose, to disintegrate, to disperse, eye or something like eye in some sense, fighting or something like fighting in some sense, head or something like head in some sense, etc etc.


    Word MASHRAB is from root SHEEN, RAA and BAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to drink something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to imbibe or take in or inhale or consume or swallow or down or sip something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to sup or slurp or swill or take in something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to indulge or get involved in something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to tipple or quaff or guzzle or swig or absorb or assimilate or digest something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to acquire or grasp or gain or ingest or learn something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to drink of the fountain of knowledge in some sense for some reason or purpose, to undertake an educational or training program in some sense for some reason or purpose, to gain information or knowledge or training or skill in some sense for some reason or purpose, to raise the head in some sense for some reason or purpose, to groom or prepare or teach someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to groom someone for leadership in some sense for some reason or purpose, to irrigate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to assimilate or understand or comprehend or master or learn or soak in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to get the hang of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause or make someone or something to think or do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to struggle or strive or fight for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to work towards some end, to be on a mission, to work for living or learning, liquid that is drawn from something after squeezing something or working hard on it in order to get it to drink it, water, juice, syrup, a piece of information, knowledge, source or fountain of knowledge, waft, draught, puff, inclination, tendency, leaning, desire, longing, want, wish, passion, eagerness, interest, pleasure, fondness, avidity, lustfulness, need, liking, temperament, disposition, nature, gist, drink, glue, house, family, reinforcement, support or following, to bring together, to drink, to imbibe, to absorb, to inhale, to irrigate, to raise the head, to make one a chief or manager, to cause to assimilate, to learn knowledge, a drinking place, spring or source of water or knowledge, time of drinking, to have love or desire for something or someone, fighting or something like fighting in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, head or something like head in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, house or something like house in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose etc etc.


    Word TASAU is from roots AIN, SAA and WOW/YAA and AIN, YAA and SAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to break up something into small pieces in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to divide or separate things into small groups in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause differences or distances between things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to seriously discriminate against someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be heavily biased against something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have severe prejudices against someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to divide people badly into groups or sects for some reason or purpose, to set various groups of people against each other in some sense for some reason or purpose, to set people on each other in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause serious fights or wars between people in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause mischiefs or troubles among people in some way for some reason or purpose, to conspire against a group of people, to go haywire, to spread rivalries or animosities or hatred between people, tangled hair, to act wickedly, to cause or inflict harms or destructions, male hyena, a crude unkempt person, a fool, to cause corruption, to act mischievously, water spring, spring season, to help or support, to keep an eye on something for some reason, to set one’s eyes upon something, to eye something, to spy, to envy, to be jealous of something, to have a vision, to have ambition, to think about future, ability to make sense of things, to be able to understand or comprehend, evil eye, container or box or basket or chest or coffin, some sort of collection of things in some sort of container for preservation or safe keeping, reach, jurisdiction, handle, grip, power, control, to have hand in something that happens, something bent or twisted or deception, a linkage or mechanism of some sort that links or connects or binds things together in some way, to hook onto something or to hook along something, something upon which something can be hanged, to cause separation, to cut or disperse or divide or isolate, to cause havoc, to go haywire, to cause chaos or confusion or anarchy or disorder, to cause dissension or mischief, an uncivilised or uncultured or an ignorant or illiterate person, to conspire to cause fights or wars, to cause something to decompose or disintegrate, to cause something to break up into pieces and disperse, to divide people into parties and cause a power struggle or tension between them, to make secret plans to cause troubles or to do something against the law, eye or something like an eye in some sense, framework or something alike in some sense, hook or something like a hook in some sense, hand or something like a hand in some sense etc etc.

    61) And remember always never to repeat the history when dominant people from among you disdainfully opposed Our guidance saying, O Moses, we cannot tolerate this program for unity that you are feeding us on so call on your Creator and Sustainer on our behalf requesting Him that He should change his program for us with that whereby we could have to ourselves all that which the earth offers from inside it and its highlands and its lowlands and its surfaces and its seas. Moses said, will you trade worse way of life for the better one? Go live the way you want and find out the result of that for yourselves and that is how they ended up in state of humiliation and misery by moving away from the program, goals and guidelines of Allah that could lead them to blissful, dignified and secure existence. All that happened to them due to their rejection and opposition of mission of Allah and due to their campaigning against His prophets without any proper justification. That is how they rebelled against His program, constitution and laws so they kept on inflicting harms and destructions upon each other for personal gains at the expense of each other.


    The main concern of Allah at the very basic level is that people do not inflict harms and destructions upon each other for personal gains at the expense of each other. It is therefore necessary that each and every person who is wise helps ignorant ie literate helps the illiterate to become literate, educated helps the uneducated to become educated, trained helps the untrained to become trained, skilled helps the unskilled to become skilled, thinker helps the unthinking, expert helps the lay person, experienced person helps the inexperienced. Each person regardless learning or teaching must do so to the best of one’s abilities. Only highly learned people can realise how to make proper use of provisions of God. This is why Allah sent messages and this is why his messengers educated and trained people. Once people became educated and trained they followed the program they were given and soon brought about exemplary communities and therefore exemplary kingdoms for their own good. If anyone ever became unhappy with concept of ummah or kingdom of God it was always the one who failed to educate oneself to the level necessary for understanding concept of right and wrong. Here ignorant people tell Moses to tell God what the program should be or what the goals and guidelines should be so that these people could have things their way and that way life of the rest of the humanity could become a hell hole. It was the kind of life that Moses rescued these people from in the first place but as soon as they got their freedom they want the same again. This mindset, attitude and behaviour of people is forcefully rejected and opposed by the Quran or guidance of Allah. However mullahs are and have been promoting the same things for centuries. After all what is inheritance law which mullahs attribute to deen of Islam? According to mullahs things belong to people and they can bequeath them to their children. What is wrong with that? Mullahs have no sense of origin and development of human language and not only that they also have little sense about real world realities that is why they talk a lot of nonsense about God and his message and messengers. On one hand they tell us, all things belong to God alone yet on the other hand they tell us things belong to people and they can do what they want with them. This is why there are many debates between mullahs and secularists about human rights and women rights etc etc. Inheritance law is no exception. Mullahs claim Islam is a perfect religion and it has just laws. The fact is, Islam is not a religion but a God appointed way of life as explained already in detail. Deen of Islam is a perfect way of life for humanity bu7t only for the goals set by the Quran according to its provided guidelines. The Quran does not accept ownership of things by people so in light of the Quran inheritance law is made by mullahs to fool people in the name of God. This will become clear once we come to verses which are taken as verses dealing with inheritance laws. Here I am only going to explain why inheritance law cannot be from God. It is because it makes some people own much more than they need or deserve while it dispossesses a lot more people. For sake of understanding the issue let us suppose we have 24 acres of land owned by a person. This person has only two sons. So each ends up with 12 acres of land. Now one son has one son and the other son has 12 sons. If inheritance is accepted to be a law from God then God is making one son of a person live on 12 acres of land while he is making each son of the other person live on one acre of land. If now we say that in next generation again one son has just one son but the 12 sons of the other person have 12 sons each then land is further going to be divided into 1/12. This creates serious imbalance between people that cannot be corrected in any way. This should make foolishness of mullahs very obvious. I have not brought in the issue of sons getting twice as much as daughters etc. In light of these facts how can a mullahs claim God’s law is just? Why mullahs did all this is because they worked for rulers and money lenders. I have no time to discuss these like issues based on nonsense of mullahs but I am hopeful that my explanation of the Quranic text in its proper context will help highly educated and thinking people see the truth about deen of Islam very clearly. I already explained a few things in detail for people to help them see why they should not trust mullahs blindly or they will live to regret it. The main point is that if anything wrong is allowed by anyone in the name of God then it could cause huge problems for humanity itself.


    Word TWAAM is from root TWAA, AIN and MEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is to feed on something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to absorb something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to eat or taste or experience something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to find something palatable or nourishing in some sense for reason or purpose, to take in or swallow or absorb or put up with something in some sense for ensuring well being or growth and prosperity, to eat one’s fill in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have food for nourishment of body or food for thought for feeding one’s mind on in some sense for some reason or purpose, sea food, dates, something that helps mind or body or both to be healthy, things which living things eat for food to stay alive, something useful for doing something, bread, grain, grass, a rich or wealthy person, someone who has plenty of wealth or useful things, signpost, something high and visible from a distance, something that runs quietly and smoothly, an ideology is a food for thought or a diet one feeds on, consumer goods, hospitality, something that helps survival or to continue existence, food for body or mind, food for thought and action, something consumable that helps preserve a living body in its proper health, something that flows or drips or fulfils or satisfies some need in some way, something that quenches thirst for something, landmark, sign, symbol, reference point, tradition, custom, rule of law, constitution, program, manifesto, plan, writ, will, guide, guidance, revelation of God, information about way of life advised by God, guidance of Allah, message of God, wheat or fruits or vegetables or meat, anything that people or living things use or consume in some way for ensuring their survival, food chain, diet, consumable things, edible things, sustenance, provision, sense of sight, perception, understanding, comprehension, seeing, imagining, visualising, ambition, vision, dream, planning ahead, plotting, scheming, conspiring, new beginning, new start, spring season, water well or spring or ocean or river or sea, something that inspires or gives life or motivates or encourages, energy or force, to eat, to consume, to use, to absorb, to taste, to eat one’s fill, to find palatable, to feed or feed on, to complete eating, to have had enough to eat, to use something for food, to take in food, to seek food or livelihood, to give food to, to provide for, to sustain, to keep, to lookafter, to take care of, to feed and clothe, to shelter, to protect, top provide with sanctuary, to take into care, to plan or plot, to conspire, to think or reflect, to ponder, to observe, to have eye on full or wider picture, to have the whole perspective in view about something, to guard, to spy, to help or assist or support, to start anew, to fill the belly, to be stomachful, to have had enough of something, to be fed up with a situation or set of circumstances, to partake, to participate, to take part in something, to provide for someone, to get annoyed or angry with something or someone, to have power over something in some sense, to be sad or in tears, to interact, to deal with, to consider, to try and understand something, to make someone take something in, to make someone understand about something, to find something agreeable, to have had enough of food or a bad situation, to drink or to take in a drink, to sustain, to have ability to do something, to have control over something or someone, to have power over someone or something, to have capacity or capability for something in some sense, to not to put up with something any more, to fulfil need or want of someone, to satisfy hunger, to make one free of needing anything more, landmark or something like landmark in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense, water or something like water in some sense etc etc.


    Word WAAHID is from roots ALIF, HAA and DAAL and WOW, HAA and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is bull or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose. Also ox or oxen or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become alone in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, God or revelation of God or authority or power or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become single or unique or without equal or incomparable in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to be in solitude or in isolation in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to be singular in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to be one or one and the same in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to unite or bring together or join together or combine or link or put together or connect together or turn individual things into one in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to be on one’s own in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to have no help or support or assistance in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become helpless or beyond help in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to be independent or self reliant or self dependent in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to be unique in being or attributes or both, to have none alike or similar, to have no copy or example, to be the original, to be firm or strong or dense or solid or tough, to be bent or twisted or turned, to be crooked or wicked or deceptive or cunning or clever or intelligent or sharp, to revolve or go round in circle, to rotate or turn, to orbit around something, to make rounds or trips or frequent, to mould or design or model or chisel or carvel into shape or form, to form a network of people or things, to contact or put someone or something in touch with someone or something, to bring about a human community network, to bring about a communication network between people or things in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to make roads or paths, to build bridges, to create a medium, to put up wall or barrier or partition or barricade, to place obstacle or hurdle or difficulty in the way of someone or something, to make or have or use a ladder, to have ways and means for being or doing or having or using something, to do something repeatedly, to misinform or mislead or misguide, to be reliable or trustable, to be something upon which something could rely or depend or could be hanged, to separate or partition or limit or divide or restrict, to provide with sanctuary, to organise, to coordinate, to harmonise, to orchestrate, to defend, to wrap or wrap up or veil, to include or exclude, to surround or encompass or overwhelm or overpower or overcome, to reinforce, to back up, to support, to hide, to cover or cover up, to guard, to patronise, to be guardian, to keep an eye upon, to spy on, to watch, top be a watchman, the name of number one in counting, the first number in counting, the one, the same, lone, single, alone, one and only, one of a kind, something well coordinated or orchestrated or harmonised or organised, uniqueness, oneness, unity, loneliness, isolation, separation, division, dissention, rift, falling apart, distancing, moving away, gap, difference, obstruction, blockage, seal, obstacle, wall, shelter, shielding, protection, preservation, safety, security, gradation, ranking, enclosure, container, chamber, network, communication, community, association, society, controlled entry or exit, interface, buffer zone, input or output, inlet or outlet port, stick or something like stick in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, hook or something like hook in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, fence or something like fence in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, door or something like door in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose etc etc.


    Word TUMBIT is from root NOON, BAA and TAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to produce something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to grow or plant or farm or cultivate or groom or raise something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to nurture or bring up or foster or mother or tend or feed someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to support or parent or nourish or provender or encourage or promote or stimulate or develop or strengthen or fuel or boost something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to aid or assist or abet or advantage or forward or further someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to teach manners in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become cultured in some sense for some reason or purpose, growths, plantation, crops, people, vegetation, seedlings, animals, living things, things that are brought forth by the world or the earth or the universe, cultivation for growth or raising crop, buds, germs, embryos, sprouts, shoots, the act of raising or rearing, growing ability or capacity or power or potential, things that exist within the earth which it brings to surface in various ways eg by volcanic eruptions due to sliding earth plates or due to rain that causes water to run along the surface of the earth and in the channels within the earth that cause erosion of the earth surfaces etc, all raw materials that people use which come from the earth, all that which the earth or the universe brings forth, gold, silver, rubies, diamonds or pearls etc, highlands, mountain ranges, plan surfaces, seas, raised chest of a grown up girl, adulthood of a boy, coffin, box, container, basket, chest, chamber or room, grave, tomb, constitution, tradition, custom, rule of law, the young, to breed, to raise, to become of age, to take root, to make cultivable, to enable to grow, to bring into life, to yield, to facilitate the rearing of, to help the bringing up of, to sprout, to germinate, to shout out, to bring forth, to cause to grow, to be on a slippery slope, to be smooth, to be active or lively or energetic, to be agile, to be quick or fast moving, to protect or shield or shelter, to provide refuge or sanctuary for, to look after or care for, to have family or support or following, to take into care or under care, to provide with patronage, fish or something like fish in some sense, house or something like house in some sense, coffin box or something like coffin box in some sense etc etc.


    Word BAQL is from root BAA, QAAF and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to appear in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to come into sight or view or become visible or obvious or evident or manifest or noticeable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become or try to be or become dominant over someone by undermining someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to seek dominance over someone or something by undermining someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to materialise or actualise or realise or become real or apparent in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take shape or become revealed or emerge or surface or arise or occur or develop in some sense for some reason or purpose, to enter into the picture or crop up or come to light in some sense for some reason or purpose, to sprout or shoot or germinate or bud or burgeon or vegetate or pullulate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to protect, to cover up, to hide, to hoard, to pile up, to store, to reserve, to hold back, to save, to withhold, to restrict, to set a limit upon, to prevent, to provide with patronage, to take into care, to lookafter, to jump about, to hang onto, to be active, to be lively, to be energetic, to be mischievous, to be fast, to agile, to try to pull wool over eyes, to deceive or be deceptive, to trick, to be clever, to mislead, to encourage, to motivate, to drive or inspire, to push or urge, to have the mindset of using others abusively, to work for oneself, to adopt way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other, to try to dominate each other, to try to undermine each other, to try to make gains personally by causing losses to others, to buy or sell things, to try to buy or sell things, to seek to buy or sell things, to be a trader or businessman or woman, shop, market place, trading place, grocer or greengrocer, grocery business, herbage, greens, puff pastry, pot-herbs, legumes, greenery, prosperity, abundance, vegetable seller, shopkeeper, mindset of a money changer or lender or dealer, leadership, ruling elite, first sign of something becoming apparent or noticeable the very first time, something edible that grows on the surface of the earth rather than inside the earth, top part or section of something, all kinds of beans, protection, shelter, shield, refuge, sanctuary, constitution, rule of law, tradition, custom, family, following, support, reinforcement, back up, elusion, something imaginary, hallucination, inside of something, contents of something, seeds of a watermelon or something like it, things inside the earth or the world or the universe, house or something like house in some sense, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Word QISSAA is from roots QAAF, SAA and ALIF and QAAF, SAA and SAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to grow cucumbers in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to grow something like cucumbers in some way for some reason or purpose, to collect or hoard or store or reserve something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be self centred in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be selfish or greedy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be violent or aggressive in some sense for some reason or purpose, to draw or drag or drive something or someone along in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pull something or someone out or up in some sense for some reason or purpose, to uproot or eradicate or extirpate or destroy or eliminate or abolish or extinguish or squash or suppress or crush something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to wipe out or weed out or stamp out or root out or put down, put an end to or put a stop to, do away with, get rid of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to eat or cut off something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become scattered or spread in some sense for some reason or purpose, multitude, following, support, a large number, great or vast amount, a collective body, unit, an organisation or association or a society or company, community, abundance, plentiful, household goods or utensils or furniture or the like, shoots of palm tree, a long green skinned fruit with watery flesh or something alike in some sense, a climbing or creeping plant of the gourd family or something alike in some sense, a place full of cucumbers, a piece of land where cucumber or the like grow, obelisk, a self centred person, narcissist, narcissism, pursuit of gratification from vanity or egotism, admiration of one’s own attributes, inflated sense of self importance, a person self preoccupied, a person who lacks empathy, excessive love or admiration of oneself, unconscious deficit in self esteem, a person with tunnel vision, a narrow minded person, a person not interested in well being of others, a person who disdains others, a person with sense of domination, a person who undermines or tries to undermine others, a person overly self involved, a selfish or greedy person, a person who is only concerned with his immediate vested self interests, a person who hates anyone finding any faults in him, a person who hates criticism be it constructive criticism, a person full of false pride or nonsense, cockiness, manipulativeness, power or wealth motives, psychopath, Machiavellianism, the employment of cunning and duplicity in statecraft or in general conduct, a cynical disregard for morality and a focus on self-interest and personal gain, a person's tendency to be unemotional, people who give top most importance to power and wealth at the expense of society or community, cucumber plantation, a person suffering from abnormal or violent social behaviour, an unstable and aggressive person, a very calm person, self possessed, self indulgent, melon, something from which things rise as if shot out of it, something that emits or ejects something, a place or situation that is volcanic or explosive, a mountain range or an area where there are mountains, a mindset to have power and wealth, skeleton, structure, barebones, infrastructure, to sketch, to outline, to have power or authority, to teach, to master, to learn, to jump about, to hang on, to be mischievous, to be clever, to be deceptive, to be misleading, to be agile, to be active, to be lively, to imitate or mimic, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, framework or something like framework in some sense, stick or something like stick in some sense etc etc.


    Word FOWM from root FAA, WOW and MEEM is said to be same as word SOWM from root SAA, WOW and MEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is to hoard grain in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to get hold of grain in some way and hide it for some reason or purpose, to get grain to store it for some reason or purpose, to make or bake bread of flour of some kind of grain in some way for some reason or purpose, to bake something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to season foods in some sense for some reason or purpose, to add spices in food in some way for some reason or purpose, to enhance flavour of food in some way for some reason or purpose, to add condiments or herbs or spices or salt and pepper in food to give it flavour and taste and smell in some way for some reason or purpose, to adorn or prepare or dress up or get ready something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to slander or spread rumours about someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to blow, to gossip, to be talkative, to debate, to discuss, to backbite, to eat, to swallow, to take in, to absorb, to grasp, to understand, to comprehend, to devour, to digest, to ingest, to join, to interlink, to communicate, to bring together, to form a network of people or things, to flood, to cause death and destruction, to cause calamity or catastrophe or disaster, to inspire, to motivate, to drive, to bring to life, to flow, to drip, to run quietly or calmly and smoothly, to be on the move constantly, to rain, plants of all kinds or alike in some sense, chickpeas or wheat or garlic or ears of corn or grams or millet or alike in some sense, drizzle or alike in some sense, bread or alike in some sense, grains, onion or head of onion or bulb of onion, clove of garlic or bulb of garlic or head of garlic, the process of adjusting the moisture content of wood to make it more suitable for use as timber, dressing, relish, source for salads, a piece of material used for covering a wound, bandage, plaster, gauze, lint, compress, ligature, swathe, poultice, salve, something consisting of oil and vinegar, pickle, relish, joy, happiness, lowlands, highlands, ranks, castes, classes, positions, layers, peaks and troughs, ditches and dunes, great gobbet of food, something one carries between two fingers, pieces of something, seller or vender of fruit or vegetables or wheat or corn or lentils or sugar, framework, outline, sketch, plan, structure, barebones, rain clouds, revelation of God, skeleton or something like skeleton in some sense, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, water or something like water in some sense etc etc.


    Word ADAS is from root AIN, DAAL and SEEN. Concrete meaning of this root is to walk with vigour in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to travel far and wide in some way for some reason or purpose, to go away in some sense for some reason or purpose, to journey in or into or by or through something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take away someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to constrain someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bear or put up with something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to tread hard or vehemently through some kind of landscape in some sense for some reason or purpose, to live by a way of life that makes journey of life hard or tough in some sense for some reason or purpose, to adopt a way of life that lead to hardship or difficulty or trouble in some sense for some reason or purpose, to work or toil or labour hard in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be given to mischief making or wickedness or tyranny or oppression in some sense for some reason or purpose, to travel by night in some sense for some reason or purpose, to live in darkness or darkness of ignorance in some sense for some reason or purpose, to serve others in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pasture the cattle or camels in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause or force or make someone to work hard in some way for some reason or purpose, to feed or lookafter someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to erupt or burst open or explode in some sense for some reason or purpose, to expand or grow or increase or become bigger or inflated in some way for some reason or purpose, to keep on travelling continuously in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be courageous or daring or strong in some sense for some reason or purpose, to commit a heinous crime in some sense for some reason or purpose, to guard, to help or support, to aid or assist, to see or observe or perceive, to understand or comprehend, to sight or have in view, to view, to look at, to spy, to take care of, to be in tears, to be sad or unhappy, to be sharp, to be clever, to be intelligent, to mislead, to deceive, to eat, to consume, to destroy, to cut, to separate, to partition, to divide, spring season or new beginning, water well or spring, sea or river or stream, watchtower, watchman, guardian, obstacle, obstruction, blockage, seal, stoppage, way through, controlled entry or exit, trick, technique, a way of doing something, formula, sight, scene, pustule or pimple or blister or spot or boil or cyst or something alike in some sense, an abscess or plook or carbuncle or wen or swelling or something alike in some sense, pulse, grain, lentils, a cry used in urging on a mule, surface of something, dry land area as compared to area of land under water, an area that is covered under or by something as compared to the area that is free from such covering, an area covered by growth of vegetation as compare to desert or uncultivated land, a soup made by boiling yellow lentils in water, a plague or disease that kills, bat’s dung, eye or something like eye in some sense, door or something like door in some sense, teeth or something like teeth in some sense etc etc.


    Word BASAL is from root BAA, SWAAD and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to have layers in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to cause to have layers in some sense for some reason or purpose, to divide things or people into classes or categories in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be covered up in layers upon layers of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to plunder or rob or burgle or steal or ransack or devastate or loot someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to empty or clear or clean out or rifle or pillage or lay bare or ravage or sack or raid some place or people in some sense for some reason or purpose, to undress or peel off the skin of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to deprive or divest or dispossess or relieve or rid someone of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become exhausted in some sense for some reason or purpose, to hide or cover up or cause to hide or cover up in some sense for some reason or purpose, to shield or protect in some sense for some reason or purpose, to squeeze something out of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to strip naked in some sense for some reason or purpose, to encourage or urge or motivate or drive or push or inspire, spear or weapon or tool or instrument, stick with a pointed end, seed, branch, root, trunk, stalk, fruit, extract, juice, essence, any kind of bulbous plant, saffron, squillo or resonance, something trumpet like in voices of opera singers, helmet, many coats, covering of any kind, thick, several folds or many folds, outfit, clothes, costume, suit, dress, garb, covering, kit, gear, something that is covered by something in some sense layer upon layers, onion bulb or head or something like onion bulb or head in some sense, the earth, something that is submerged or under cover, an area of the earth that is covered by plantations or forests, sanctuary, protection, tent, refuge, shelter, family, household, following, support, backing, reinforcement, constitution, rule of law, tradition, custom, house or something like house in some sense, tree or plant or something like tree or plant in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Word ADNAA is from root DAAL, NOON and WOW. Concrete meaning of this root is to be near in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be close by in some sense for some reason or purpose, to come close or draw near or approach or bring close or cause to come near in some sense for some reason or purpose, to approximate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become bare or naked or exposed or uncovered or discovered in some sense for some reason or purpose, to behave despicably in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be a vile person in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause to hang over in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lower something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be lower in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be within easy reach in some sense for some reason or purpose, to live a life of poverty or hardship or difficulty in some sense for some reason or purpose, to live a troublesome life in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cover oneself with clothes in some way for some reason or purpose, to seal or obstruct or put obstacles in the way of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, the real world, the real world realities, the universe, this life as opposed to next life, this world as opposed to next world, here as opposed to hereafter, this world in which we exist as compared to the world at a distance, this planet as compared to other planets, this solar system as compared other solar systems, this galaxy as compared to others galaxies, lower as opposed to higher, near as opposed to far, less important as opposed to more important, of lesser value as opposed to greater value, present life or world as opposed to future life or world, visible as opposed to invisible, short sightedness as compared to long sightedness, the beginning as compared to the ending, the inherited world as compared to the world that one builds for oneself, less in distance or number or duration, fewer as compared to many, worse, lower in status or value, more likely, more probable, material or religious or secular world as opposed to Godly world, a human world based upon personal gains at the expense of each other as compared to a human world based upon guidance of Allah for ensuring well being of each other, controlled entry or exit, way through, trick or technique, formula, a way of being or doing something, temporary world as compared to permanent world, to hang down or low, to be weak, to be old, to be little or small as compared to large or big, to be humble as compared to arrogant, to be submissive as compared to rebellious, to stop or block or prevent, to be deceptive or elusive, to be agile or active or lively or energetic, to be fast, to be quick, to move quietly or smoothly, to be on a slippery slope, to bring together, to join, to form a network of people or communication, to interlink things or people, door or something like door in some sense, fish or something like fish in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense etc etc.


    Word MISRAA is from root MEEM, SWAAD and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to separate things in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to milk with finger tips in some sense for some reason or purpose, to reduce donation in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give less milk than usual in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become less or decrease or reduce something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to limit or restrict someone or something or a place within bounds or set limits in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give something sparsely in some sense for some reason or purpose, to urbanise a place in some sense for some reason or purpose, to intervene between two things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to set up or appoint or name places or towns in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pass or go through in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause flooding or disaster or death and destruction, to have power to give or sustain life or to kill, to have seed or fruit, to have roots, to have branches, to diverge or converge, to unite or disperse, to unite or divide, to have a strong body, to divide, to fight, to become sects, to extract, to squeeze, to think, to ponder or reflect, to plan ahead, to conspire, to plot or scheme, to be clever or intelligent, to mislead or deceive, to have understanding or comprehension of something or a situation, to be able to make sense of things, to learn or have sense of making sense of things, a place where horses are trained, divide or separation or partition between two things, a large pot or utensil, metropolis, large urban dwelling or city or township, a country or kingdom, limits, restrictions, barriers, fences, partitions, dividing lines, borders, boundaries, reddish clay or earth, something limited or contained, a limited or restricted place, a limited piece of land or place or space in comparison to open land or place or space, blood vessels or arteries or bowels or gut or digestive tract or intestines, Egypt, people of Egypt or cities or countries, limits or boundaries of a house, limits and restrictions set by God for mankind on basis of his program for them for accomplishing his set goals according to his provided guidelines, a soft footed animal, an animal with cloven hoof, a bad kind of dates, something motivating or inspiring or encouraging, something that urges or drives or pushes someone to be something or to do something, revelation of God, something life giving, a force or energy or power, stalks of plants, flowers, leaves, constitution, family tree, a plan about something, dissention, rift, dispute, ruling elite, leadership, administration, management, command and control centre, extract, essence, juice, water or something like water in some sense, tree or plant or something like tree or plant in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    Words IHBITOO MISRA here could mean go build your own world or city according to your own thoughts independent of revelation of God ie try your own idea only then see the outcome. When the Quran uses a place name, it is not necessarily a place in reality but an ideological place in one’s mind as it is said about somebody he is living in fairyland. An expression that sensible people use to talk about people who live in their own world full of bad or impractical ideas, so bad or impractical that if their ideas became a reality they will not work and cause problems. Similarly rulers, priests, money lenders and their touts accuse the people of God that their ideas will not work, because those ideas will eliminate harm and destruction these peoples’ harmful and destructive mindsets, attitudes and behaviours create. Similar idea is expressed here by some people to Moses ie you leave the world to us and go get on with the religious stuff. But one cannot fool by such nonsense a man of God, who understands his message very well. The message is very clear that rule belongs to Allah alone and none is above the law. No masters and no slaves just family members working together not just to make ends meet but also to make a world a blissful, dignified and secure place for themselves as a proper human community.


    Word SAAL is from root SEEN, ALIF and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to demand something of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to ask for something of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to ask a question of someone or something for some reason or purpose, to ask a question of someone about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to beg for something of someone for some reason or purpose, to request someone for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rely or be dependent upon someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to find out or try to find out something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to seek something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to investigate or look into or probe into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to explore or examine or scrutinise or scan or survey or inspect something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to inquire or sift or consider or search or study or analyse information about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to look to someone for answers about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make enquiries or pose questions or request information about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to dig or sink into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have desire to know something about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be curious or inquisitive or seek information about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to try to discover or uncover or dig out something about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to interrogate someone for information about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to query or seek clarification or explanation about something of someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to seek advice or guidance about something of someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to call someone to account or take someone to task in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be taken to task or called to account for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to urge or encourage or motivate or push or inspire or drive someone to be something or to do something in some way for some reason or purpose, to question one another about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to honour or to grace someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to raise objections about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to derail or try to derail something in some sense for some reason or purpose by asking irrelevant questions or making irrelevant demands or by doing things in order to distract or mislead, to be clever or sharp or intelligent, to mislead or deceive, to have power or authority, to teach, to master, to cut, to separate, to divide, to eat, to destroy, to consume, to digest, to ingest, to understand, to plan ahead, to plot or conspire, to be accounted for, to be exacted, to be answered for, a demand or need or request, quest, search, hunt, pursuit, a long arduous search for something, a needy person, a poor person, a person lacking something in some sense, to satisfy need of someone, to attend or meet or fulfil the need of someone, tradition, custom, rule of law, constitution, the one questioned or investigated, the one who investigates or asks questions, inquirer or motivator, the one who urges or pushes, beggar, deprived, the one who asks or seeks or demands, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, stick or something like stick in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Word ZILLAH is from root ZAAL, LAAM and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to be or become approachable in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be or become kind or compassionate or merciful in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become soft or tender hearted in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become humble or down to earth in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become tamed in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become defeated or humbled or humiliated or disgraced or dishonoured in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause to be or make humble in some way for some reason or purpose, to be within easy reach in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be an easy target in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become docile or cause to be docile in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become abject in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become manageable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become positioned within easy reach in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become accessible in some way for some reason or purpose, to abase someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to facilitate or make easy or pave the way for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to place something within easy reach in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become weak in some sense for some reason or purpose, to shame or disgrace someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to show no respect or be disrespectful to someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to be submissive or accept defeat in some sense for some reason or purpose, to defeat or subjugate or demote someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become contemptible in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be stable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be trained or broken in or put through cultivation or grooming process in some way for some reason or purpose, to domesticate something in some way for some reason or purpose, to prepare or educate and train someone or something in some way for some task or mission, to till or prepare the ground in some way for some reason or purpose, to prepare social or political or economic landscape in some way for some reason or purpose, to lack power in some sense for some reason or purpose, to soften the ground by tilling, to soften or prepare the landscape, to be mild, to soften or prepare people by educating them, to urge, to motivate or inspire, to drive or push, to not to misuse power or authority, to not to be arrogant, to have respect for others, to not to offend or provoke, to avoid negative reaction, to inspire or encourage, to be soft or soften, a stick with a sharp or pointed end, weapon, tool, instrument, the act of facilitating, humility, humbleness, humiliation, abasement, shame, disgrace, contemptible, weak, kind, soft, easy going, accessible, educated, trained, skilled, domesticated, cultured, cultivated, groomed, prepared, made ready, soft or softened, stable, firm, solid, dependable, trustable, reliable, blockage, obstruction, obstacle, stoppage, prevention, gate, door, wall, limit, restriction, barrier or something like barrier in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    A person becomes wise and kind or civilised through learning and training or cultivation or grooming. An educated or a cultivated or trained or experienced person becomes better at handling situations or in doing things. Ignorance, arrogance, lack of interest in education and training leads to all sorts of problems. When a person has no purpose in life one cannot find courage or confidence to do anything. This situation can lead one to depression if neglected. It can also lead a person to identity crisis if left on one’s own. Due to depression one could gradually lose the will to live day by day and become weaker and weaker and if this situation does not stop then one ends up destroyed or commits suicide to end the aimless life to escape boredom.


    Word BAAOO is from root BAA, WOW and ALIF. Concrete meaning of this root is to comeback in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to make a comeback in some sense for some reason or purpose, to return to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to refer to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take up a place for settling-in or residence or dwelling in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make a place a dwelling or residence or abode or home in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take a place for dwelling or home or residence or abode in some sense for some reason or purpose, to dwell on a thought or action in some sense for some reason or purpose, to insist or be constant about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become consistent with someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to provide with dwelling or home or abode for others in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take for a partner or supporter in some sense for some reason or purpose, to incur something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to admit or accept or allow or let happen something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bring something upon oneself in some way for some reason or purpose, to earn something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to deserve something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become liable for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lodge or establish someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put someone or something in a place in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be put in a place in some sense for some reason or purpose, to grant someone something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to settle down in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become established in some sense for some reason or purpose, to prepare or appoint a place for settling down someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rank someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to organise or regulate someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put things in order in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make things ready in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bring people or things together in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put someone or something in a chosen or selected place or situation in some sense for some reason or purpose, to abide by something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to carry responsibility or burden in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become equal or balanced in some sense for some reason or purpose, to harmonise or make consistent with or be harmonised or made consistent `with in some sense for some reason or purpose, dwelling or home or residence, equality, an umbrella or canopy or dome, a structure or building of some sort, power, authority, strength, family or following or support, shelter, constitution, custom, tradition, sanctuary, refuge, household, revelation of God, a situation or place or a place where something is or to be, a situation that comes about or is brought about, an event, a set of circumstances, time and place of being or happening, priority order, to abide by a way of life, to prepare something, to pave the way or even out things, to iron out the wrinkles or creases from the clothes, to even out unevenness in the path or place, to make something agreeable or to meet the requirements, to educate and train people for a purpose, to prepare or make ready a place for a purpose, to take over a place for settling in, to provide abode for others, to have a guesthouse, to take a wife, to get married, to prioritise, to come back or come back with, to incur, to admit, to bring upon oneself, to earn, to settle or lodge or establish someone in a place, to be liable or accountable, to accept, to carry a burden or responsibility, to be or become liable, to become equals, to appoint a place for settling in, to grant something to someone, to take an abode for residence, to settle down, to reside, to abide, to rank or organise in an orderly manner, to become agreeable or as required, to have roof over the head, to link, to connect, to join, to get or come together, to refer to, to get in touch with, to go back to, to bring about a network of people or things, to bring about communication network between people or things, house or something like house in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, staff or something like staff in some sense etc etc.


    This verse is very important in understanding the struggle between the messengers of Allah and the people who try and control masses by using split between secular and religious. The Quran is telling people that God’s rule is the only rule of law that can deliver people from all sorts of troubles but only if they become an educated and thinking people to see plan of God for them as well as what rulers in form of kings and priests are up to. How they twist Godly scripture to use it as a tool to make fools of masses. They try and make God and His scriptures irrelevant by tricking people into blind faith in God then use the name of God to get people to do things they want them to do through baseless interpretations of the scripture. This way indoctrinated people do all they do thinking they are doing a service to God. They become disconnected from reality so they fail to see results of their actions in form of harm and destruction of humanity. This is what blind faith does to people individually as well as communities and that is why rulers, priests and money lenders try their best to keep other people away from education because if people get education then at least they can see which way they should go in order to ensure a better chance for survive.


    62) Surely those who commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind be they those who claim to be guided by Our advised way of life or those who claim to be supporters of Our advised way of life or those who claim to be working for change for the better in the world or for that matter any other people who strive for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind in accordance with program, goals and guidelines for constitution and law of Allah for the better end result for mankind and take action to remove obstacles in the way of people to unity, peace, progress and prosperity will have their due reward as told by their Creator and Sustainer. As a result of such thoughts and actions for mankind they will have no worries about their future nor any regrets for their past.


    This verse makes it absolutely clear that Islam is a deen and not a religion. Make beliefs and useless rituals or harmful and destructive thoughts and actions have nothing at all to do with deen of Islam. It is because deen of Islam is a program for humanity to accomplish God set goals according to his provided guidelines. One either abides by way of life advised by Allah or one does not and in each case there is a definite outcome which is also made clear in the Quran. Way of life advised by God is basically about blissful, dignified and secure existence of humanity as a proper human community in the kingdom of God ie the universe. Allah has explained in the Quran why he has created this universe and what mankind are supposed to think and do to fulfil that purpose, so there is no time or energy to be wasted in all kinds of nonsense by rulers, money lenders, priests, their touts, supporters and followers, be they philosophers or scientists. It is because nonsense is nonsense no matter who it is attributed to. God is not someone who talks nonsense so people need to question rulers, money lenders, priests, their touts, supporters and followers and hold them accountable for spreading all sorts of nonsense in the name of God and humanity when all that is clearly harmful and destructive for mankind.


    Word SAABIEEN is from roots SWAAD, BAA and ALIF and SWAAD, BAA and Wow. Concrete meaning of this root is to appear in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to become visible or obvious or evident or manifest in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become noticeable, high profile or exposed in some sense for some reason or purpose, to emerge or surface or come out or come to light or spring forth in some sense for some reason or purpose, to well out or carve or bring out something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to leave one way of life and adopt another way of life in some sense for some reason or purpose, to migrate ideologically from one ideology to another for some reason or purpose, to change one’s social or political or economic landscape in some way for some reason or purpose, to alter or adjust one’s view point in some way for some reason or purpose, to change one’s religion from one religion to another for some reason or purpose, to dip or immerse or soak or bathe or submerge in water or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lust for or feel sensual desire towards someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to yearn or long for someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to incline towards someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fancy or be fond of someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be an infant or a child in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be new or inexperienced or unskilled in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rebel or disobey someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have animosity towards someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be shiny or like sun in some sense for some reason or purpose, to baptise someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to grow forth in some sense for some reason or purpose, to come forth from one’s dwelling or place of residence in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rise in some sense for some reason or purpose, to come upon suddenly in some way for some reason or purpose, to depart or deviate or move away from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, seed, root, origin, branch, fruit, outcome, result, extract, essence, juice, animals with soft feet, animals with cloven hooves, animals with solid hooves, youth, youthful or youthfulness, prosperity, rising or appearing of the sun or the moon or the stars, sectarianism, grouping, dividing, dissention, disagreement, dispute, fighting, constitution, household, custom, tradition, rule of law, family, following, support, power, authority, God, to teach, to master, to squeeze, to increase or accumulate or add, to grow, to emerge, to rise, to become visible, to dispute, to disagree, to fight, to dissent, to separate or divide, to protect or shield, tree or plant or something alike in some sense, house or something alike in some sense, staff or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    Word AJR is from root ALIF, JEEM and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to engage in something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to get involved in a process in some sense for an outcome or return, to be or become involved in thinking or doing something for an outcome or a particular result, to think or do something in some sense for some reason or purpose or a specific end, to bear the brunt of or face the consequences of a thought or action in some sense for some reason or purpose, an agreement on interaction between parties involved in doing something for mutual benefit that ensures well being of all parties involved appropriately, an agreement for participation in something between parties for mutual benefit to ensure well being of all involved appropriately, an agreement for cooperation between parties in doing something for appropriate mutual benefit to ensure well being of all involved appropriately, to agree to trade one thing for another with someone for mutual benefit to ensure well being of all involved appropriately, to agree to help and support each other for mutual benefit to ensure well being of all involved appropriately, to agree to do something for someone in return for something, to do something for someone as a favour to help and support someone to ensure one’s well being, to do something for someone freely or as a free gift to ensure well being of someone, to freely do something for someone to help and support someone for some reason or purpose, to let someone have something freely for ensuring well being of someone, to work with others on basis of some sort of mutual agreement, to work with each other according to some sort of mutual agreement towards an end goal, to work for a wage, to agree to work for someone in return for something, to employ someone for a wage in some form, return for work carried out, wage, fruit of one’s labour, to sell one’s labour for a wage, the earnings, to fix or repair a broken bone, to join a broken bone, a free gift from one person to another for ensuring well being of each other, a mutual offering of gifts between people to ensure well being of each other, to offer something to someone to help one survive, an agree way of dealing with each other for ensuring livelihood for each other, a return for work in some shape or form that helps one survive and continue working, reward for work done, to hire, to engage, to rent one’s labour or fruit of one’s labour, dowry, to go into a contractual agreement, to work as a hired person, payment for work done, power, authority, revelation of God, staff, to teach or learn or master, to be beautiful or reliable or durable, to be a beast of burden, to shoulder responsibilities, to be able to fulfil obligations or liabilities, to walk, to move towards a set destination or goal, to be clever or intelligent or mischievous or deceptive, to plot or mislead or conspire, to plan ahead, to understand or comprehend, to have an understanding or comprehension of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to think or ponder or reflect, command and control centre, central nervous system, leadership, ruling elite, top part or section of something, to be chief of a people or an institution, stick or something like stick in some sense, camel or something like camel in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    It is not possible to do anything for anyone without some sort of binding contract between the parties involved. To employ one for a wage has to be done according to a pre-existing rule of law in a piece of land ie there has to be a foundation upon which people could do things for each other or deal with each other. It depends upon what people value and how they value it so that a wage could be worked out for the work carried out by people for each other. In a kingdom based upon guidance of Allah people come together on basis of guidance of Allah and work for the well being of each other therefore there is no need for any mechanism whereby people could end up using each other abusively. This is why in a kingdom based upon guidance of Allah people are supposed to be and do all things as a properly organised and regulated community in order to deliver goods and services at the points of need freely. So all who are able to do things do them to the best of their abilities as agreed between them as a proper human community and all take whatever they produce as per their needs or whatever the community can afford because that is the best community has been able to produce. The point is, a community cannot distribute between its members more than what its member can produce as a team. However for as long as there is no kingdom based upon guidance of Allah people are forced to live by using each other abusively so they devise their own rules and laws and put in place their own self created constitutions which are decided by most advantaged individuals in such populations. This is why there comes about a ladder of success and failure or power or wealth based pyramid scheme whereby top people have the most and bottom people are crushed and eliminated and there is no concern for each other or caring or sharing because each is for himself and all relationships are based upon taking undue advantages of each other. In other words that is how dog eat dog world comes about and works and as time goes on more and more people become victims under this kind of way of life due to power struggle between people for survival. This is why it is called a way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other. The Quran makes the difference between these two ways of life absolutely clear and very much obvious for people to see it clearly for themselves by its results. It therefore tells people to grow up and don’t live like worst than the lowest of animals. The Quran also makes it clear how people should live on basis of guidance of Allah even if there is no kingdom based upon guidance of Allah ie by mutually cooperating with each other as a proper human community by spreading the message of the Quran till enough people join the proper human community that the piece of land they live in is under their control. So that then they could establish the kingdom based upon guidance of Allah to live as a proper human community.


    In these verses the Quran explains how a core family unit can come about based upon mutual goodwill and then such a unit can keep on expanding and that is how an ummah can come about. This is why deen of Islam stands upon five basic things 1)declaration that none has the right to rule in this universe other than Allah because Muhammad is his last messenger through whom this truth has been declared by Allah for the last time before the end of this world therefore mankind must declare their commitment to the way of life advised by Allah so that they could end up in blissful, dignified and secure existence as an ummah or proper human brotherhood or family. 2)to establish an ummah 3)to abstain from doing anything to anyone that could fracture or strain relationships between people whereby ummah could end up disintegrated 4)to do all in one’s power to ensure growth and prosperity of the ummah and 5)to struggle for establishing a kingdom based upon guidance of Allah as an ummah and once the required or needed kingdom comes about to do all one can to ensure its proper maintenance so that kingdom does not fall apart due to negligence because that could lead to disintegration of the ummah. These are the five pillars for which stands deen of Islam. It has nothing at all to do with nonsense dished out by ignorant mullahs or money lenders or rulers or their touts and supporters or blind followers. They are a bunch of foolish people who are nothing less than leeches or vultures in human forms who are doing all they can to harm and destroy humanity by holding it back from unity, peace, progress and prosperity so that they could stay in power and have wealth for themselves at the expense of all others. So when the Quran talks about AJR or reward or wage or fruit of one’s labour, it talks in the context of one people or another. This is why people cannot interpret these words in the Quran in the very same context for both Muslimoon and Kafiroon. Return and reward or wage and fruit of one’s labour mean very different things for ideologically different people. The Quran uses same words for both muslimeen and kafireen but explains how both differ in their approach to life ie they have different basis to begin with. One is based upon ensuring well being of others in the long term but the other is based upon immediate personal vested interests of individuals. For example, word MALIK in muslimeen context does not mean king or owner or ruler because king and owner is only and only Allah as for as a true Muslim or deen of Islam is concerned in the proper Quranic context. So it means leader or guide or overseer or manager or administrator etc etc for other than God. As for as actual deen of Islam is concerned, one man cannot rule over another. No man has the right to be master of any other human being because none has the right to take anyone as one’s slave. Actual deen of Islam or the advised way of life by God is only and only that which can lead mankind to blissful, dignified and secure existence if understood properly and followed faithfully. This is why none has the right to buy and sell anything or anyone because deen of Islam is not a buying and selling market whereby people exploit each other unduly by exploitative ideologies and mechanisms or tricks and techniques by making fools of each other. All this because if any of this was allowed then ummah concept could never become a reality. That is because people in that case will have had a reason to fight with each other for power or wealth so when a people have a genuine reason to fight over something then they can never be one people whole heartedly even if they wished to be and that is why an ummah in that case could never come about and it has never come about since people who claim to be Muslims have moved away from the actual deen of Islam that is properly based upon the proper context of the Quranic text. This is why deen of Islam is basically about people winning hearts and minds of each other thereby becoming closest friends and not about becoming worst enemies of each other through all sorts of rivalries and animosities that lead them to hatred for each other and therefore rifts and fights or wars.
     
    63) Call to mind the time when We bound you by an agreement and for that purpose placed over you the people Our program, constitution and law as supreme for your unity, peace, progress and prosperity saying, hold firmly on to what you are given and strive hard according to what is in it so that you could accomplish the set goals according to the given guidelines with help of each other.


    Word RAFA is from root RAA, FAA and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to raise something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be or become raised in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lift or lift up or hoist or elevate or erect or submit or glorify or exalt or grace or honour or place high in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rise or cause to rise or stand up or increase or grow or tower or loom or sublime in some sense for some reason or purpose, to eliminate or remove or destroy or annihilate or raise to ground or ruin in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become successful or help to be or become successful in some sense for some reason or purpose, to move up the ladder of success in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rise above or gain ground in some way for some reason or purpose, to get nearer to an objective or goal ideologically or actively in actual reality, to tower above something in some way for some reason or purpose, to be an expert or a skilled or trained person in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have mastery over something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to gain ground in some sense for some reason or purpose, to raise, to uplift or lift up, to pick up, to raise to a height, to raise up or above, to erect, to establish, to set up firmly in a place or position, to set or solidify or settle, to spread, to expose, to show, to cause to appear, to exaggerate, to expand, to stretch or enlarge or make bigger, to add or accumulate, to be solid, to be tough, to be strong, to be fast, to be quick, to hurry up, to move fast, to pull a fast one, to make fool of, to deceive, to have control over something, to plot, to conspire, to go up the high land or mountain, to spy, to guard, to become more and more successful, to rise up the ladder of success in some sense, the lightening that flashes from a height, to make something look standing high above something by making it stand below it, to influence, to understand or comprehend or perceive, to shadow, to tower above, to give impression of something grand, to raise one’s voice, to take a stand about something, to stand up for a cause, to stand up for one’s rights, uprising, to revive, to resurrect, to raise to ranks, to honour or dignify, to hoist, to elevate, to submit, to rise, to glorify, to exult, to eliminate, to remove, to think or reflect or ponder, to plan ahead, to conspire or plot, to be clever or intelligent, to blow, to gossip, to talk or discuss or debate, to spread rumours, to slander, to backbite, top eat, to digest, to ingest, to devour, to see, to view, to consider, to imagine, to visualise, to have a vision, to have insight, to cease, to shed tears, to cry, to be sad, to be sorrowful or regretful, to distance, to move away, to worry, to dry up, to place high, to increase in volume, watchtower, lamppost, lighthouse, sublime, gap, gulf, difference, distinction, chief of an institution or department or a people, command and control centre, ruling elite, new beginning, spring time or season, water well or spring, head or something like head in some sense, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense etc etc.


    Word TOOR is from root TWAA, WOW and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be or become parallel with something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be or become consistent with something in some way for some reason or purpose, to take something for a reference or guide and then keep going with it in some way for some reason or purpose, to go along with someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to follow or go along or abide by a way of life in some sense for some reason or purpose, to use or cause to use a trick or a technique or a formula or a way of doing things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to live or abide by a program or a constitution or a law or a tradition or custom or a rule of law in some sense for some reason or purpose, to set limits or restrictions or boundaries for someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put in place barriers or obstacles or obstructions or blockages in some sense for some reason or purpose, to approach or attack or deal or tackle something in some way for some reason or purpose, to go through a stage or state or condition or situation or set of circumstances in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become of different types or kinds or shapes or forms or sizes in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be lawless or wild or rebellious or disobedient in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be weighty or heavy or important or vital or necessary in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be very large or massive or huge in some sense for some reason or purpose, to organise and regulate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, something weighty or of supreme importance, something that can act as an anchorage for something to keep it stable or tied down in a place by its weight or importance for a purpose, a way of doing things that is thought of as of vital importance for a purpose, a program or constitution or law etc for living one’s life by, a way of life, a mountain or rock, an influential or important person who stands tall like a tower in his community or among a people, an age, a period of time, level or levels, stage or stages, step or steps, rank or ranks, degrees, step by step, stage by stage, state by state, rank by rank, degree by degree, gradations, organisation, something massive or huge in size or importance, something great in numbers, multitudes, masses, influential people, path or paths, tricks or technique or formulas or ways of doing things, ways of life, sign, mark, lamppost, reference point, guide, monument, something that is standing high and visible from a distance, a structure, something bent or twisted or turned, something crooked or wicked or deceptive or misleading, something upon which something could be hanged, something upon which could be relied, types, conditions, states, forms, shapes, to link or join, to interlink, to bring together, to bring about a network of things or people, to set up a communication network, to set up something, to put things in order, to prioritise things, to rank things, to go through stages or experiences, to go through situations or circumstances, to think or ponder or reflect, to plan ahead, to be clever or intelligent, command and control centre, ruling elite, administration, management, to understand or comprehend, to conspire, to plot, to mislead or deceive, landmark or something like landmark in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    Word QUWWAH is from root QAAF, WOW and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be or become strong in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be tough or solid or powerful or mighty or energetic in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become forceful or affluent or prosperous in some sense for some reason or purpose, to use force or power or strength or authority or energy in some way for some reason or purpose, to be without food or provision or sustenance in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be forsaken in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become serious in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be barren or unproductive or infertile or unfruitful or arid or waste or desolate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to show no results or achievements in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have the ability or capability or capacity or strength or potential or faculty or competence or property or quality to be or to do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become poor or needy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become active or lively in some sense for some reason or purpose, to twist different strands of something into a strong rope in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become generous in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become rich or wealthy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lack things of need in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be in hardship or difficulty or trouble in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lack in goodness or perfection in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become hungry in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become empty in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become desert or lack greenery or growth in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become an empty shell in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become a person without any ambition or desire in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become lifeless or inactive in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be left on one’s own or alone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be durable or lasting in some sense for some reason or purpose, to hang onto something in some sense for some reason or purpose, a year that lacks rain, a people who lack empathy, a people who lack sympathy or kindness or compassion for each other, a people who are weak or poor or unproductive or hungry, a people who lack strength or power or wealth, a people who live at the expense of each other, a united or prosperous people, a progressive people, a people who live for each other, a people who care for each other and share things with each other, something upon which something could be hanged in some way for some reason or purpose, reach, power, authority, jurisdiction, control, grip, handle, involvement, inclusion, seriousness, barren land, emptiness, strength, power, might, force, energy, prosperity, affluency, resolution, firmness, tightness, the needy , the destitute, those who seek or look for means of livelihood, to jump about, to be agile, to be mischievous, to be clever, to imitate, to copy, to mimic, to be energetic or active or lively, to fool about, to link or join, to bring about a network of things or people or communication, to interact, to be interdependent, to deceive or mislead, to conspire, to twist or turn or bend, to be wicked, to be reliable or dependable, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.



    This verse is again telling us about the agreement between Allah and the people who agreed to live by his advised way of life ie they will not live by rule of any ruler other than Allah and do things only and only according to his law. IYAAKA NABUDU WA IYA KA NASTAEEN ie agreement declared in surah one. This agreement was not just for people of Moses but all people who followed any messenger of Allah ever. This is why same agreement is asked for of followers of the Quran. This is a very important point for one to remember. The point made here is that if any people will live by way of life advised by Allah then their success is guaranteed. This is how lives of people are traded ie Allah is telling people that if you will live by my advice then be aware that I have ensured blissful, dignified and secure life for you through my set up universal systems and laws. On the other hand if you will live any other way then your end is in your own hands the way you choose it to be.


    64) Yet again some of you went back to your old ways of life after that and had it not been for the guidance of Allah that He blessed you people with, you all will have indeed suffered harm and destruction by hands of each other to such degree that you could have ended up destroyed.


    Word TAWALLAI is from root WOW, LAAM and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to help something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to back up or reinforce someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to protect or guard someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to patron someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take control of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to follow or pursue or go after someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to turn to someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to turn away from someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to befriend or take someone for a partner in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be companion or friend or servant or master or slave or guardian or partner of someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be relative or next of kin or benefactor or helper or supporter or backer of someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be adjacent to someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be alongside someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be next to someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to face someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to recoil or flinch or shy away or blench or wince or cower or quail or shrink in some sense for some reason or purpose, to draw back or jump back or jerk back or pull back or rebound or spring back in some sense for some reason or purpose, to kick back in some sense for some reason or purpose, to turn something or someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to give someone or something authority over someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause to turn towards or turn away from in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make turn towards or turn away from in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make someone support or back up someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause someone or something to incline towards someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to leave or let one be on one’s own in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go one’s own way or to do as one likes in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go away or run away or wander off or withdraw in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take charge of something or to take something upon oneself in some sense for some reason or purpose, to ally oneself with or seek support of or from or give support to someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to deserve something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have right to claim something in some sense for some reason or purpose, inheritor, heir, sovereignty, sovereign power, to join or bring together, to interlink, to form a network of people or things, to create a communication network, to encourage or motive or drive or push or urge or inspire, to have reach or jurisdiction or control or involvement or grip or authority, something twisted or bent or turned, something wicked or deceptive or misleading, Kinfolk, dependants, a freed slave, succour, deserving, friend, ally or supporter, protector, hook or something like hook in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    65) But you became aware in time about those of you who transgressed against Our program, constitution and law and created divisions in the community by adopting petty personal gains based ways of life, so We guided you because you worked hard for it but let them live as they chose for themselves in ignorance and mischief as if they were apes in human shape.


    Word SABT is from root SEEN, BAA and TAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be or become peaceful in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be or become comfortable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become tranquil or calm or quiet or silence or noiseless or soundless or voiceless in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be at rest or inactive or asleep or still or motionless in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become friendly or harmonious or consistent or in concordance with someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be in privacy or solitude or isolation or seclusion in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become nonaggressive or nonviolent in some sense for some reason or purpose, to retire or retreat or terminate work or stop working or adjourn or withdraw or postpone or suspend or delay or defer or discontinue or interrupt activity or take a break from a work or activity in some sense for some reason or purpose, to ceasefire or stop agitation or striving or end a campaign or struggle or fight or battle or war in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have or give respite in some sense for some reason or purpose, to leave or exit or withdraw or depart or move away from a place or activity in some sense for some reason or purpose, to end or put a stop to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, something firmly in place, tradition, custom, way of life, constitution, house, tent, family, common ground, foundation, base, something that holds things together as a unit or set of things, womb, basket, chest, box, room, chamber, grave, tomb, fatigue, hide or shins of oxen, a pair of sandals, a long period of time, seven days or a week, foolish, stupid, sharp in tongue, boldness, daringness, something that takes things in to collect them, brain, sack, bag, wrapper, laziness, idleness, to be in a motionless state, inactiveness, dead, stagnant, something that is ineffective or lifeless, slow or gradual process, an idea or plan that demands a long term commitment as well as hard work to come to fruition, something that causes pain, something that can give things peace and security ie program and constitution or law of God for people to abide by, to be sharp or intelligent, to eat, to destroy, to bite, to be or become soft, to consume, to reinforce or back up, to have family or community or following, to plot or conspire, to deceive or mislead, to plan ahead or scheme, to outstrip, to confound, to cease, to be perplexed, to not be able to see one’s way or right path, to cut or cut off, to separate, to sever, to break off, to shave off, to let fall off or hang down, to lower, to bend down, to numb, to become ripe through and through, to intoxicate, to become intoxicated, to deprive of feeling, to part, to be ill-natured, to be cunning, to be crafty, to be excellent in judgement, to deprive of response or sensation, to desensitise, to be or become anaesthetic or alike in some sense, to be or become insensible or insensitive or uncaring, to become paralysed or petrified or frozen, to be cold, to be bitter, to chill, to be or become dead, to obstruct or block or stop, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, house or something like house in some sense, container or something like container in some sense etc etc.


    It is very important for people to realise the Quran is not a religious holy book and God never sent any religious book because religions were created by priests on behest of kings or rulers to derail message of God. So the Quran is actually anti religion and anti secularism because religion and secularism are two sides of the very same coin ie neither can exist without the other and they both try and keep actual scriptural teaching out of the way of rulers, mullahs and money lenders and they in turn keep the masses confused by using them to their advantage. This is why religion and secularism can exist side by side but deen of Islam and secularism and religions are opposite of each other. So anyone who thinks the Quran is talking about Jewish SABBATH day is not right. In fact by understanding the message of the Quran Jews can see what the word SABBATH meant originally ie program, constitution and law of God that was given to Moses for running a kingdom based upon it to ensure individuals in the community and the community are self regulated people because in this way of life none is to rule anyone and instead all are to live by rule of law to the best of their God given abilities. The idea is that people should come together and decide each and every minute detail about everything in light of guidance and real world realities on the ground and distribute responsibilities between themselves and then carry them out faithfully to ensure all people have their rights delivered to them on time and in place freely. No rulers, no mullahs and no need for businesses for profit therefore no money lenders etc. The only drawback in this way of life is that people need to be highly educated and highly trained and skilled so that they are highly conscious of and are able to fulfil their responsibilities handed to them by their community. If anyone falls out of line then community can decide how to deal with any such individual or group in that context. As for God appointing a day of rest, God could never tell all people when to rest because he created people to work constantly and consistently to accomplish his set goals according to his guidelines. So it is for people to plan things as it suits them individually within the given limits by God as a proper human community. Individuals have their own times of work, rest and play in an organised and regulated community. All people could never sleep and wake up at the same time each and every day. They all could never do same things at the same time. It is therefore wrong to attribute to God things that are impossible to happen. When there is night in one part of the world there is day in another part of the world. It is time people gave up religious nonsense and followed deen of Islam. The right thing to do is to work for a set of goals according to a set of guidelines for carrying out the God given program rather than trying to do the impossible or useless or harmful and destructive. Such points should make it absolutely clear to people what is true and why and what is false and why.


    Word QIRADAH is from root QAAF, RAA and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to trick someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to make fool of someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to deceive or confuse someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to mislead or cheat someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to humiliate someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to earn one’s living in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become like ape or monkey in some sense for some reason or purpose, to do things like ape or monkey in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have mindset, attitude or behaviour like ape or monkey in some sense for some reason or purpose, to coagulate or congeal or clot or cake or solidify or thicken in some sense for some reason or purpose, to harden or gel or curdle or stiffen or set in some sense for some reason or purpose, to dry or inspissate or turn into a semi-solid state in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become tangled or confused in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become agitated or chaotic or anarchic or disorderly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to ape or monkey or jump about or around in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be unreliable or unsettling or unstable or untrustable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be in identity crisis or be unaware of self identity or have no sense of belonging in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become troublesome or mischievous or troublemaker in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause hardship or difficulty in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause lack of information or things or poverty or disease or regression or stagnation in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause divisions or rifts or rivalries or animosities or hatred or fights and wars in some way for some reason or purpose, to cause harms or destructions in some way for some reason or purpose, to be selfish or greedy in some way for some reason or purpose, to be covetous or jealous or envy in some way for some reason or purpose, to dominate or try to dominate by undermining others in some way for some reason or purpose, to seek domination over others through undermining them in some way for some reason or purpose, to subdue or seek to subdue or to try to subdue others in some way for some reason or purpose, to humble or defeat or make someone submit or accept defeat in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have control over something in some sense for some reason or purpose, something that gradually disintegrates or decomposes, something useless or worthless, the balls of wool that are of no use anymore because they cannot be wound into thread due to becoming worn out and becoming decomposed or disintegrated, something tangled or entangled, wool that begins to decompose therefore cannot be wound into thread to make use of it, a person turned into mere a worker who lives to eat and eats to live and is not a human being in a proper sense of the word due to lack of thinking about life and its purpose, a person who lacks sense of purpose of his existence, an ape or a monkey, something that is thrown away or discarded due to being useless or worthless, trickster, disgraceful person, harmful and destructive person, someone who lacks dignity and security, someone not trustable or faithful, balls of tangled or worn out wool, Ignorance, something that acts foolishly or without proper understanding of things and ends up causing troubles or harms and even destruction, a mischievous person, a clever person who tries to pull wool over eyes of others, one who tries to make fool of others, baboon, refuse of wool, most incontinent, bad or rejected wool, soft wool that falls off an animal by degrees, an abusive user of people or things, someone void of happiness, troublemaker, command and control centre, central nervous system, administration, management, ruling elite, chief of an institution or people, barrier, gate, wall, to coagulate, a hesitation in speech, a collection or gathering of clouds, foam cast forth by a camel from his mouth, elevated and rugged ground, even or plain ground, infertile landscape, barren piece of land, upper or highest part of the back, to be smitten by the cold, to prepare or make ready, to collect together in lumps, ticks, to remove ticks, to deceive, to humiliate, to earn one’s living, to think or reflect or ponder, to plan ahead, to conspire or plot, to scheme, to understand or comprehend, to have grasp over something, to seal or block, to put obstacle in the way, to obstruct the way, to stick together, to control entry into or exit from by a mechanism, to become worn, to fall off, to disintegrate, to decompose, to neglect or ignore or bypass, to live of others, to be still or silent or motionless, to be tranquil or peaceful or asleep, to be tractable, to gather or collect, to clarify or explain, to clean or purify, to beguile, to entice, to give incentive, to pluck or pluck off, to become heaped up one part upon another, to piggyback, to break up into pieces, to become knotted, to become abject, to become silent, to pick ticks from the back of the camel, to be submissive, to spin, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, head or something like head in some sense, door or something like door in some sense etc etc.


    This verse in no way means Jews were turned into apes or monkeys because the Quran is free of claims that God makes things happen in a supernatural way in this world. Instead it draws attention of people to see how things work on basis of cause and effect over a period of time which is clear proof of evolution as explained already ion detail. All physical things happen in this world according to laws of physics because Allah has set up this whole system wherein all processes and mechanisms are controlled by laws that govern their operations. This is why Allah draws peoples’ attention to show them following his program will deliver similar results for mankind whatever their beliefs and whatever rituals they carry out which is obvious in the rest of the universe as well ie all things are working according to set up of God in order to fulfil his plan. This is why fire will burn anything that is thrown in it including the scriptures sent by God himself and good or bad people alike. This is what God consciousness means in actual fact ie knowing about God how he does things. It is because laws of God do not discriminate against anyone or anything, they work the same for all things and all people. If fire worked some times and did not at other times in a haphazard way then we will not even be able to make our tea. We can only predetermine results of experiments and predict future through studies because things work in set ways and do not change. So stupidity of mullahs and priests should not be taken as revealed words of the scripture sent by God.


    Word KHAASIEEN is from root KHAA, SEEN and ALIF. Concrete meaning of this root is to inflict loss or damaged upon or cause loss to someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to belittle or undervalue or deride or scorn or despise or undermine or consider unworthy or dislike or disdain or loathe or hate someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to show arrogance or haughtiness or disrespect or contempt towards someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to dominate or try to dominate or seek to dominate others by undermining them in some way for some reason or purpose, to be indifferent or unconcerned or inconsiderate towards someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to drive or move someone or something away from someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to chase someone or something out of something in some way for some reason or purpose, to cast out or exclude or reject someone or something from something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to humble or defeat or subdue or impair or confuse or frustrate or limit or restrict or holdback someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to be dull or uninterested or bored or tiresome or tedious or worrisome in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be unimaginative or uneventful or flat or inactive or lifeless or uncreative or unstimulating in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be muddy or dreary or dark or obscure or lacking brightness or muted or colourless or washed out or lustreless in some sense for some reason or purpose, to not be original or be run of the mill or derivative or lame or pale in some sense for some reason or purpose, to show lack of imagination or creativity or energy or motivation or urge or ambition or desire in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lessen or decrease or diminish or dampen or depress or deaden or blacken or soften or ease or numb or moderate or soothe or desensitize or sedate or tranquilise someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to alleviate or palliate or assuage or mitigate or bleach or dim or blur someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to remain or cause to remain ignorant or uneducated or untrained or unskilled or uncultivated or uncultured or uncivilised or simple in some way for some reason or purpose, to shame or spurn someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be driven away, to disregard or be disregarded, to be rejected, to be excluded, to be forsaken, to be left on one’s own, to be left alone, to be unsuccessful, to be an outcast or treated like an outcast, to be in vain, to be like apes or treated like apes, to be like monkeys or baboons, to be unable to be something or to do something, to be based upon unstable foundation, to be wrongly founded, to be fragile or delicate, to be infirm, to lack durability, to be insecure, to abate, to be improper or inappropriate, to calm down, to be sharp or intelligent or clever, to eat or consume or destroy, to cut or separate or divide, to create rifts or dissentions or rivalries or animosities, to learn or teach or master, to rebuke or be rebuked, to push something into something, to drive something into something, to cause something to go into a place or to be in a situation, to push something away, to cut off or be cut off, to kick out or be kicked out, to boot out or be booted out, to throw out or be thrown out, to strike out or be struck out, to dismiss or be dismissed, to eject or be ejected forcefully, to throw out due to displeasure or worthlessness, to treat with contempt or displeasure, power, authority, God, strength, bull, staff, something that is repelling, such wool that is thought useless and discarded or thrown away, something abhorring, something worthless, something that has no value, something disgraceful, something harmful or destructive, something wicked or evil, something debased, forsaken, outcast, tradition, rule of law, restriction, limit, something that is thrown away due to being considered worthless, unstable structure or something alike in some sense, teeth or something alike in some sense, stick or something alike in some sense etc etc.


    66) And We pointed them out as an example- of people who lived by ways of life that were harmful and destructive- for people of their own time as well as for people who were to come after them and that is how We made them a lesson for those who would keep themselves consistent with way of life advised by Allah and humanity.


    The lesson is simple that if you the people will live as a good caring and sharing family then life will be a paradise but if you will live for yourselves at the expense of each other then you are going to make each other’s life hell by your own thoughts and doings. This is what the Quran keeps making clear throughout.


    Word NIKAALAA is from root NOON, KAAF and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to warn someone or something about or against someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to force someone or something back into the same state or place or position or situation in which someone or something ought to be in some way for some reason or purpose, to put in place measures or limits or systems and laws which stop or prevent people or things from going beyond them in some way for some reason or purpose, to chain or shackle or fetter or enclose people or things within set limits in some way for some reason or purpose, to torture of punish people or things for going beyond set limits in some way for some reason or purpose, to rebel against or disobey someone or something in some way for some reason or purpose, to evade something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be cowardly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to recoil or bounce back in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make lesson or an example of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to exact retribution of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bridle or put rein on someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make one retrace one’s steps in some sense for some reason or purpose, to deter or frighten someone or something from being or doing something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to shrink or contract or decrease or retract or grow smaller in some sense for some reason or purpose, to desist or refrain or draw back or abstain or withdraw or hold back in some sense for some reason or purpose, to maltreat or repel or force back or rebuke or drive back or frustrate or contain or stop or torture someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to refuse to be or do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to mislead or deceive or cheat, to give a slip to, to be on a slippery slope, to be active or lively or energetic, to be elusive, to appear, to seem, to pretend, to be fast moving or quick, to be kind or compassionate, to be gullible, to be easily persuaded, to easy going, to be easily fooled, to be a soft target, to cushion, to be able to absorb any shock, to motivate or inspire or drive or push or urge, to be lasting, to leave a trace or clue, a sick with a point end, a weapon or tool, not easily disturbed, fish or something like fish in some sense, palm of hand or something like palm of hand in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    Word BAIN is from root BAA, YAA and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is to isolate things from each other in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to make things distinct from each other in some way for some reason or purpose, to sever or divide or separate things from each other in some way for some reason or purpose, to disconnect or divorce things from each other in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or come between things in some way for some reason or purpose, severance, division, separation, disconnection, to become divorced, to be between or in between, to act as a separator or partitioning wall between things, to be among or amongst, to be in the midst or middle, to clarify, to declare, to explain, eloquence, to make clear, to bring out into the open, to make manifest or expose, to specify, to itemise, to enunciate, to express oneself clearly, to declare, to become known, to become distinct, to become discernible, to discern, to discriminate, to act in a judicious way, to discover, to explore, top experiment, to demonstrate, to show, to realise, to become marked out, sure, evident, clear evidence, proof, to become actual reality, to make an idea become a real thing, to actualise hidden potentialities, something enlightening, something that helps guide something, verification, confirmation, something that shows the way, something that makes something perspicuous, something flagrant, something visible, something decisive, something that helps decide something about something, something that helps sort out things, elucidation, faculty of speaking, faculty of thinking, the ability to express oneself, to announce, to emerge, to appear, to become visible, clarification, connection or link, bond or relationship, shelter, protection, sanctuary, patronage, shielding, covering, enclosure, chamber, space, room, grave, tomb, resting place or state, dwelling, tent, place of residence, family, support, following, back up, reinforcement, reach, jurisdiction, control, grip, grasp, understanding, comprehension, to surround, to encompass, house of something like house in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense, fish or something like fish in some sense etc etc.


    Word YADAI is from root YAA, DAAL and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be able to be something or do something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to have the ability or capacity or capability or potential or power or strength to be something or to do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be handy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to influence someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have influence over someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have reach or control or jurisdiction or grip or grasp over something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have a hand or involvement in something in some for some reason or purpose, to be generous in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have influence or dominion or authority over others in some sense for some reason or purpose, to possess or have the possession of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to occupy something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to do someone a favour in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give something to someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to scatter or spread something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to handle something in some way for some reason or purpose, to show unity in some way for some reason or purpose, to help or aid or assist or support or back up or reinforce someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have or own or have the ownership of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to favour someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be noble or honourable or trustable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be skilled or expert or master in some something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to shame or be ashamed in some way for some reason or purpose, to disgrace or dishonour be disgraced or dishonoured in some sense for some reason or purpose, to humble or defeat or be humbled or defeated in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have understanding or comprehension of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to surround or encompass something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have grip or grasp or over things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to handle or manipulate or use or move or shift things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bite one’s hands in rage in some way for some reason or purpose, to misuse one’s power or authority in some sense for some reason or purpose, to dominate someone or something by undermining it in some way for some reason or purpose, to stop or hold back or prevent one from being or doing something in some way for some reason or purpose, way through to something, ways and means, palm or something like palm, forearm, handle, possession, unity, power, ability, capability, potential, influence, expertise, skill, knowledge, experience, observation, assistance, support, back up, between the two hands, within one’s power, things or people in front of or before oneself or others, past or present or future thoughts and actions of oneself or others, to block, to seal, to stop, to prevent, to obstruct, to put obstacles in the way of, to control entry or exit, hand or something like hand in some sense, door or something like door in some sense etc etc.


    Word MOIZAH is from root WOW, AIN and ZWAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to explain something to someone in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to counsel or advise or guide or direct or instruct or inform or enlighten or brief someone about something in some way for some reason or purpose, to suggest or point out or give hints or clues or tips or ideas to someone about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to warn or caution or admonish someone about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to advocate or represent or promote or stand in for someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give legal opinion to someone about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put before someone opinions or views or facts for consideration in some sense for some reason or purpose, to discourage from being something or doing something in some way for some reason or purpose, to motivate or encourage or inspire or urge or drive or push or exhort someone to be something or to do something in some way for some reason or purpose, to teach someone something in some way for some reason or purpose, to learn something from someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to be or become an example for others in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make an example of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to recommend someone or something to someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to try to make one follow or not to follow a certain direction in some way for some reason or purpose, to learn and teach about concrete realities by way of explanations, to make people aware about the outcome of their participation for ensuring well being of mankind, to advise for doing things for betterment of others, to make people aware about consequences for inflicting harms and destructions upon each other, to admonish, to alert about dangers, to warn against doing something due to the consequences that are bound to follow, to encourage for doing something or to discourage from doing something, to learn by example, an example, a lesson, an explanation, an object or an event to learn from through observation and reasoning, to exhort, to urge, to push for doing or discourage for not doing something, to commend, to teach, to educate, to train, to help learn a skill, to guide, to take heed by knowing what is told, to listen to advice to do or not to do something, to adhere to advice, to preach, an admonition, to try to soften one’s heart, to raise kindness or compassion in a person, to say something to someone that brings one closer to something, to say something to someone that causes one to distance oneself from something, to make one tremble with fear, to make one feel happy and content or satisfied, to teach one how to reason out things for oneself, to teach one how to make sense of things, to learn how to make sense of things by observing things or through being taught about things, some sort of mechanism or linkage that connects things together in some way, reasoning, rationality, explanation, a consistent argument that links claim to evidence in a consistent way, deception, something bent or twisted, something that tags something along, something upon which something can be hanged, something reliable that can act as an anchor for something, to take care of, to guard or watch, to keep an eye on something, to spy, to perceive, to have understanding or comprehension about something, to think ahead, to reflect or ponder, to deceive or mislead or conspire, to plot, water spring, to aid or assist or support, to see something through, to start something new, reference point, constitution, tradition, precedent, custom, rule of law, to be sheepish, to be wolf in sheep clothing, to be innocent, to be gentle, to influence, to shadow, to capture, to transgress, to misplace, to be soft, to be cowardly, to be gullible, to be easily fooled or manipulated or moulded, to be expendable, escape goat, hook or something like hook in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense, lamb or something like lamb in some sense etc etc.


    67) And that is why at the time Moses said to his people, Allah commands you to put an end to the way you live as a divided people by employing the concept of separation of power between rulers, priests and money lenders for petty personal gains at the expense of each other. They said, how is that possible are you serious? He said, of course it is possible because I seek blissful, dignified and secure existence for all of us the people through bringing about a kingdom based upon revelation of Allah lest I should be of those who live their lives in ignorance about the way of life advised by Allah.


    Word AOOZ is from root AIN, WOW and ZAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to stick with something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to guard or shield or cover or hide or keep in sight or view or keep an eye on something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have understanding or comprehension about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lookafter or take care of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to spy on someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to take into care or become guardian of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to aid or help or support or back up or reinforce someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to provide someone or something with protection or patronage or shelter or refuge or sanctuary in some sense for some reason or purpose, to seek shelter or refuge or protection in some way for some reason or purpose, to perceive or observe or examine or scrutinise or explore or discover something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to find out or know or try to find out or know something about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to join or interlink or bring together things or people in some sense for some reason or purpose, to form a network of people or things or communication in some way for some reason or purpose, to twist or bend or turn something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rely or hang or anchor something upon something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have insight into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to follow or pursue someone or something closely in some sense for some reason or purpose, to participate or interact or take part in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to put up a barrier or place an obstacle or obstruction or blockage in the way of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to hold onto or hang onto something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stay or remain within security zone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stick or stay with someone or something in some sense that can provide sustenance or dignity or security in some way for some reason or purpose like chicks stick with their mother hen, to stay within a security zone of some sort for self preservation particularly in case or in time of danger,

    eye of the needle, a hole through something or into something, a window or spy hole or viewfinder, perception, observation, analysis, something that can be relied upon, something upon which something can be hanged, something that can provide foundation for something in some sense, to keep an eye on, to attach, to become related to something, to link to something, to invoke protection of, to place under protection of, amulet, charm, incantation, tight circle, a place for hiding, something that acts as a covering or hideout for something, new beginning, spring season, water spring or well or source of water, pond, safety or security gear, safety or security measures, armour, curtain, eye or something like eye in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, barrier or something like a barrier in some sense etc etc.


    In the Quranic context revelation of God is protection against problems of life. It is a program for mankind to follow by organising and regulating as a proper human community and working together as a team for meeting all needs and wants of humanity by exploring the universe to the fullest possible. Any human population which is divided on various negative grounds or bases is bound to end up in lots of troubles so the Quran wants people to unite instead. Negative social divisions are very dangerous for human population because they lead people to political and economic divisions eg divisions based on secularism and religion, caste and class etc etc. That is why strife between those who have and those who have not is bound to take place sooner or later unless the balance is redressed and well within time. Rulers divide people politically for various wrong reasons to take undue advantage of masses, mullahs use religion to control their people mentally through doctored make beliefs and rituals whereby they indoctrinate masses and money lenders have their own agendas and all that leads to oppression, suppression, injustice, unfairness, cruelty, animosity, hatred, fights or wars therefore stagnation, regression and poverty of all sorts as some people try to take undue advantage of others. This causes many fractures in human population that prevent people from coming together so peace between people becomes difficult if not impossible. This is why Moses tells people to end their divisions based on wrong ideas and actions so that unity based upon program, constitution and law of Allah could bring about peace, progress and prosperity of people.


    Word JAHILEEN is from root JEEM, HAA and LAAM, Concrete meaning of this root is to be ignorant about someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to hold onto irrational thoughts or ideas or beliefs in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have baseless thoughts or ideas or beliefs in some sense for some reason or purpose, to believe against self evident facts in some sense for some reason or purpose, to do things senselessly or without having proper information or understanding about them, to do something improperly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fail to utilise or apply information or knowledge properly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to think or do things the wrong way for some reason or purpose, to lack ability to think or rationalise things properly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lack or have no information or knowledge about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be superfluous or lack depth about knowing something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become confused or doubtful or uncomfortable or agitated or unstable about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be in identity crisis or in suspense about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lack pointers or signs or clues or guidelines or directions in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be ignorant or illiterate or uneducated or untrained or unskilled in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lack in experience or experimental knowledge in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lack ability to observe or explore or examine or scrutinise or analyse things properly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lack proper information or understanding about revelation of God in some sense for some reason or purpose, to fail to acknowledge or recognise something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to plead ignorance about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to choose to remain ignorant or uneducated or untrained or unskilled in some sense for some reason or purpose, to choose to remain irrational in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lack sense of making proper sense of things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be emotional as opposed to being rational in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be overcome by irrational mindset or attitude or behaviour in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lack ability to reason things out in some sense for some reason or purpose, a person unable to reason things properly, uncivilised, uncultivated, uncultured, ill mannered or abusive, a person more emotional than rational ie a person whose mind is controlled by his emotions rather than his brain controlling his emotions through reasoning, people easily fooled or black mailed by clever conjurers or tricksters, people fooled by rulers or priests or money lenders, ignorance, lack of knowledge, foolishness, stupidity, quick temper, rash, easily irritated or provoked, not to know, undiscerning, indifferent, unconcerned, unaware, not alert, lazy or crazy, aggressor, abuser, transgressor, ignominious, rope, thread, piece of string, something reliable or trustable, beast of burden, foundation, simple, basic, the beginning stage of something from which something develops or is developed or improved, window of opportunities, a hole through something or into something, a view finder, a see through hole, a way into something, a way of being or doing something, senses that brain uses for interaction with its environment, ways and means, faculty of reasoning, weapon or tool, a stick with a pointed end, spear, to ignore or fool, to be peevish, to be rash, to be devoid of knowledge or experience, to have no information, to not to be bothered with learning, to be foolish or stupid, to show no concern for, to be angry, to be beautiful, to be durable, to be lasting, to inspire, to motivate, to urge, to drive, to manipulate, to use, to push, camel or something like camel in some sense, window or something like window in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    The Quran talks about SHIYATEEN and SAHIREEN etc because they enjoy living their lives at the suffering of rest of humanity. The masses run to welcome such people as celebrities so one has to ask, what have they done for the suffering humanity when they all support a way of life that is based on robbing each other by using various tricks or even wars when their tricks fail? Scriptures do not take away anyone’s needed freedom to develop and grow, if anything they promote it but mullahs are only paid for misinterpreting scriptures and misrepresenting them to people in order to frightened them so that masses never ask for a way of life based upon guidance of Allah. Masses being humans with brains should be able to see through tricks of these abusive users and should not fall in their traps and try to help others who have already fallen in their traps if they really think they are a people who truly believe in existence of God and his revealed guidance.


    These verses are not talking about killing of a cow but sacred cow ie the separation between program, goals and guidelines as told by the scripture from Allah and the running of the kingdom so that the way could be paved for rule of man by man in form of kings, mullahs and money lenders and profiteers etc. This is what religion or secularism and democracy is all about ie to bring such people to rule as will further this idea and not just that but make utmost effort for it. This is why in any country the only person who wins elections is the one backed by bankers in every way because such a person further their agenda the best. If people truly wanted free society they will back the Quranic program due to its set goals according to its guidelines whereupon should be based state constitutions and laws. It is because it will benefit humanity the most. There is no comparison between Quranic way of life and any other way of life. This is why the Quran puts forth challenges again and again as we can see since we started studying the Quranic text in detail. It is a very powerful book indeed with most ambitious program for its most ambitious goals and guidelines.


    68) They said, then consult the guidance of your Creator and Sustainer on our behalf to make it clear for us as to what is wrong with our way of living? He said, it says, it is such a way of life that does not set the proper goal for you to achieve so it is not fit for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of humanity instead it is an obstacle in the way of all this, therefore do as you are told so that you people become united and peaceful and make progress and prosper as a proper human community.


    Word FARAD is from root FAA, RAA and DWAD. Concrete meaning of this root is to cut something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to suppose something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to guess or estimate or evaluate or approximate or judge or reckon or rate or determine or deem or gauge or assume something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to conjecture or consider or assess or hold or opine or self impose or roughly calculate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to prescribe or assign or enforce or ordain or order or command or make something obligatory or necessary or binding or incumbent or a duty in some sense for some reason or purpose, to believe or think or presume or deduce or infer or imply or expect or trust or theorise about or intend something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to mean or take something for granted in some sense for some reason or purpose, to incise or indent or notch or scratch or slit or groove or furrow or carve or engrave or score or dent or mark something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to oblige or request or demand or apply or call or summon or invite or cite something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to specify or describe or define or limit something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be advanced in years in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be of right or proper or appropriate age for some reason or purpose, to undertake or make a specified commitment about something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cut something solid as close to specifications as practically possible, to make something fit something precisely for some purpose, to set the standard or requirements, to specify limits for something for some purpose, to make responsible or duty bound, to make something obligatory, to impose something upon something, to set limits, to set a trend or tradition or an example, to make specific, to assign, to fix something in some way, to sanction or make lawful, to make binding upon, to make obligatory, to command, to set a precedent, to restrict something to give it direction and speed to make things happen faster, to undertake, to recommend something to someone for some purpose or reason, to endorse something, to advise, to explore, to expose, to discover, to explode, to blow, to enlarge, to stretch, to expand, to hype up, to inflate, to make big or large or massive or large scale, to increase in size or quality or quantity or value or worth, to discuss, to debate, to have conversation, to gossip, to slander, to spread rumours, to back bite, to perceive, to understand, to think or reflect or ponder, to plan ahead, to be intelligent or clever, to conspire or plot, to make mischief or cause trouble, to be troublesome or difficult, to surround, to comprehend or encompass, to divide, to branch, to converge, to unite or come together, to be face to face in battlefield, something apportioned by law, to make or take something as binding, to narrow down things, to cut something to a required size, to incise, to indent, to be advanced in years, something old or ancient, enforcement, enforced absence, appointed measure, commitment, a commandment or a set of commandments, something appointed, gap, distance, potential, ability or capacity or faculty, rule of law, administration or management, ruling elite, command and control centre, central nervous system, top part or section of something, cream of the crop, leadership, warzone, battlefield, arena, battleground, a place wherein something struggles or strives, a place or an environment for survival or existence, mouth or something like a mouth in some sense, head or something like a head in some sense, dividing line or something like dividing line in some sense etc etc.


    Word BIKR is from root BAA, KAAF and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be virgin in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be uncultivated or uncultured or untrained or unskilled or unused or inexperienced in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be crude or in raw or natural or simple or basic or unpurified or unrefined or unprocessed or untreated or unpolished state of existence in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be course or unprepared or unmilled or unworked or undeveloped or unfinished or rough or primitive or rudimentary in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be makeshift or make-do or improvised in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be ignorant or illiterate or uneducated in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be at the beginning or starting point in some sense for some reason or purpose, to do something early in the morning in some sense for some reason or purpose, to do something to begin one’s day in some sense for some reason or purpose, to tear or to rent or break or cut or separate or divide something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to teach or train or cultivate or learn or master something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to start doing something from the very beginning in some sense for some reason or purpose, to change into something new in some sense for some reason or purpose, to home or hold or protect or shield or shelter or cover or hide or harbour, to have family or following or support or back up or reinforcement, to provide with sanctuary or patronage or guardianship or care, to be soft or easy going, to cushion, to absorb, to be gullible, to be easily fooled, to be kind or compassionate or tender hearted, to think or reflect or ponder, to plan ahead, to plot or scheme or conspire, to be clever or intelligent, to be sharp, to be mischievous, to be a trickster or con artist, to be a manipulator or an abusive user, to be young, to be old or ancient, to be new, to be original or in original form or shape, to be a completely changed person, to set the example, to evolve or develop or grow, novelty, constitution, tradition or custom, command and control centre, central nervous system, ruling elite, leadership, management, administration, cream of the crop, top part or section of something, something that changes with time and brings new opportunities, something that is not traditional or old but sets new trends, something that is progressive or keeps evolving or developing or growing with time, something young age wise or virgin or inexperienced, something uncultivated or untrained or unskilled or uncivilised or ill mannered, morrow, beginning of the day, morning, early time, first fruit, first born, outstanding work or action or deed, having given birth only once, daybreak or day, a bachelor, a man who has never had an intercourse with a woman, anything first in order of things, novelty, something unprecedented, something that is original, first ray of light or daylight, early part of the day after dawn till sun is risen fully, precedent, something that sets the trend, new beginning, born again, a cow that has just turned adult, something or someone neither old nor young, house or something like house in some sense, palm of hand or something like palm of hand in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.

    69) They said, in that case consult further the message of your Creator and Sustainer for us to make plain to us what exactly is wrong with our adopted way of life. He said, it says, your way of living is founded upon baseless beliefs and useless works therefore it is void of ensuring your well being as an outcome even though it looks very attractive to those who have their ambitions hooked on it in form of their expectations about it.


    Word LOWN is from root LAAM, WOW and NOON. Concrete meaning of this root is to be changeable in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be inconsistent or inconstant or variable or unstable or volatile or erratic or irregular impulsive or temperamental or wild or rebellious or whimsical or fanciful or haphazard or unpredictable in some way for some reason or purpose, to be fickle or mercurial or vacillating or fitful or arbitrary or ungovernable or quirky or freakish in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be random or by chance or follow no particular rule or law or way of happening or occurring for some reason or purpose, to do something or make something happen or occur randomly or haphazardly in some sense for some reason or purpose, to pretend or be hypocritical in some sense for some reason or purpose, to colour something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make difference or distinction or opposite in some sense for some reason or purpose, to seek or try to be different or distinct in some sense for some reason or purpose, to influence or become influenced in some sense for some reason or purpose, something given to sudden and unaccountable changes in some sense for some reason or purpose, characteristics, a description of something for some reason or purpose, the way something is or behaves or conducts itself or lives, dye or colour or colours, species, types, kinds, shades, categories, classifications, gradations, differences, distinctions, divisions, separations, partitions, distances, to rank, to distance, to create gulf between, to move away from, to organise, to regulate, to categorise or classify, to be beneficial or harmful or useful or useless, to dye, to paint, to adopt, to be empty or hollow, to be void or useless, to be wrong or improper or damging or destructive, to colour, to become of or take on the colour of, to be of the same colour as, to become overwhelmed or influenced by, to take on the shape of, to develop the qualities of, to be or become the type of, to change colour, to become obvious, to become different or distinct from, to become recognised or recognisable, to be changeable, to be capricious, to be hypocritical, to be wrong or improper or harmful or destructive, to belong to a particular class or caste or tribe or race or ethnicity or country, to diversify, to lead in a different or opposite direction, to motivate or urge or drive or push or encourage or inspire, to bend or twist or turn, to deceive or conspire, to trust or rely upon, to hang onto, to tag along, to join, to bring together, to form a network of things or people, to bring about a communication network, to be deceptive, to be energetic or active, to be fast moving, to be elusive, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, fish or ink or something like fish or ink in some sense etc etc.


    Word MUSFARRAA is from root SWAAD, FAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be or become empty in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to become vacant or disengaged or separated or cut off or isolated or divorced in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become void or useless or worthless in some sense for some reason or purpose, to whistle or utter a whistle like sound in some sense for some reason or purpose, to turn or be or become yellow in some sense for some reason or purpose, to wither away or fall apart or perish or decompose or disintegrate or disperse or scatter away in some sense for some reason or purpose, to turn upside down or destroy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have roots or seeds or branches or off springs in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have a stalk or trunk in some sense for some reason or purpose, to blow or explode or explore or discover or uncover or expose or bring something into the open in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bring things to light in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lose vigour or beauty or power or worth or strength in some sense for some reason or purpose, falling off of leaves of trees or plants after turning yellow, empty vessel that makes too much noise, something not true to its origin, something that fails to serve its purpose, something yellow in colour, something dodgy or deceptive or untrustable or unreliable, something around which is built false reputation, something dying, something confusing, something chaotic, something insignificant, something worthless or of worth, gold or golden, something of gold colour, something best eg a golden opportunity or as valuable or useful as gold, essence, the yoke of an egg, a person of mixed race or heritage, a none permanent colour, a bird that can make sounds like other birds, a noise which is used as a signal for cattle to drink water at the waterhole, dark yellow colour camels, death or destruction of one’s livestock or cattle, turning of tree or plant leaves yellow, falling off of yellow tree leaves from the trees, juice, liquid, administration, management, ruling elite, command and control centre, president, chief, leadership, something that makes noise, to surround, to encompass, to be void or useless or worthless, to be hollow, to extract the juice of, to be on the way to death or destruction, to fall off or down, to have yellow skin colour, to have light colour, to wither away to the point of becoming yellow, to turn yellow, to become afraid, to be insincere, to whistle, to make whistle like sound, to fall away, to fall apart, to distance oneself, to move away, to separate, to create a gap or gulf or difference or division or rift or dissention, to become empty or void or vacant, to become yellow, to be invisible, to not to leave any mark, to leave a very light mark, to be cowardly, to manage, to control, to be in charge, to lack courage or sincerity, to lack character, to emphasise sensational or lurid details, to spread false rumours, to misinform, to backbite, to be attractive, to long for, to have need or desire for, to be fixed in some sense yet be flexible in some other sense, to extract, to squeeze, to discuss or debate or gossip, to eat, to devour, to gulp, to think or reflect or ponder, to plan ahead, to plot or conspire, to understand or comprehend, tree or plant or something like tree or plant in some sense, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    Word SAFRAA could mean something that has no benefit but is found to be attractive eg religion, its dogmatic and unreasonable beliefs though have no benefit for mankind yet people find its beliefs and prescribed rituals very attractive because that is how they are presented by those who benefit from such things eg rulers and their priests and money lenders etc. They play their parts to fool the masses eg mullahs will praise the rulers and rulers will praise the mullahs and likewise is the case with people who deal in money ie the mullahs praise them for giving a bit out of their wealth to poor as if they did not get it of him in the first place. Likewise money dealers praise mullahs. They forget that all things in the universe belong to Allah alone and people also. No matter how hard work anyone does it is still provision of Allah one has used to do whatever one has done and that is why one only has the right to have what one did but leave share of Allah for Allah to distribute as he wants. You are a farmer but you did not create the land you farm on and you did not create the seed you put in it and you do not create water or cause the rain nor the sunlight or heat to bring all this about. So what right do you have as a person to claim that anything belongs to you because you did not even create yourself? This is why a person has no right to claim any right to anything in this universe. Who decides what belongs to who and why? Is it a question of might is right? If it is then how many people are you going to fight in this world before you end up dead and nothing at all? Is that kind of life worth living? If might is not right then by what rule mankind should decide how to live? Can anyone have any right to decide anything for the rest of humanity? This is why things have to be done the way the Quran explains because there is no better explanation about things than the one found in the Quran. If there was people would have put it forth and world will have been living that way.


    Word FAAQIUN is from root FAA, QAAF and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to explode in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to explain or expand or expound or open up or blow up or pop in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause bubbles or blisters or inflation in some sense for some reason or purpose, to enlarge or stretch or increase in size or grow something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause damage or defect or harm in some sense for some reason or purpose, to devastate or cause death or destruction in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be poor or cause to be poor in some sense for some reason or purpose, to understand or comprehend or have insight into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to observe or see or perceive or view or examine something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to watch or guard or spy or keep an eye on something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to scrutinise something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to analyse or look at something carefully in detail in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause gap or distance or difference or division or separation or rift or dissention between things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to slander or backbite in some sense for some reason or purpose, to discuss or debate or gossip in some sense for some reason or purpose, to dispute or fight in some sense for some reason or purpose, to jump about in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cause mischief or trouble or difficulty or hardship or poverty in some sense for some reason or purpose, to hang or hold onto something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be doubtful or unstable or shaky or tricky in some sense for some reason or purpose, to aid or assist or help or support or reinforce or back up or confirm someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to trick or deceive or mislead in some sense for some reason or purpose, new beginning, spring season, water source or spring or well or pond, brilliant white, a bright or shining colour, bright yellow, truffle, mushroom, underground fungus, a soft candy ball, something noisy, something that explodes or draws attention by excessive brightness or noise etc, a hoax, something that is like an empty vessel in some sense that makes noise, something that looks great from a distance but when examined closely is not what it seems to be, setback or difficulty, calamity or catastrophe or disaster, something that is not what it pretends to be, a fast colour that does not change or fade away with time, something sharp in contrast, something naughty or mischievous or saucy or playful or daring or bold or pert or bright or sprightly, a clean or pure or constant or consistent colour, a colour that is same or even all over, a saturated colour, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense etc etc.


    Word TASURR is from root SEEN, RAA and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to make someone or something happy in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to delight or please someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to conceal or hide or cover up or shield or shelter or protect someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to provide someone or something with sanctuary or refuge or patronage or guardianship or security in some sense for some reason or purpose, to value or treasure or hold dear or deem useful in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be sharp or clever or mischievous or tricky in some sense for some reason or purpose, to plot or plan or scheme in some sense for some reason or purpose, to conspire in some sense for some reason or purpose, to eat or consume or destroy in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cut or bite or separate or divide in some sense for some reason or purpose, to think or reflect or ponder in some sense for some reason or purpose, to manage or administrate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to lead or head or command something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be ruler or chief or in charge or supervisor in some sense for some reason or purpose, to comprehend or surround or encompass or grasp or understand something in some sense for some reason or purpose, command and control centre, ruling elite, something that is hidden but is ready to become obvious, happiness, growth, prosperity, secret, inside, base, simple, starting point, seat, bed, pleasure, delight, inner most part of an object, the very foundation upon which something stands, tradition or rule of law, something firmly in place yet moving or growing in some way with time, mystery, secrecy or innermost part of something, attraction or happiness, delight, pleasure, essence or the very centre of something or the very bottom of something, something under cover, hidden agenda or motives, state of happiness, something secret or hidden, pain or suffering, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    This verse makes clear that religious, political or economy related beliefs and rituals or works have no benefits for masses but those who have put these things in place they have a purpose in doing this so they have lots of expectations from this arrangement of things eg rulers, priests, money lenders, their touts and supporters or followers etc.


    70) They said, consult the advice of your Creator and Sustainer yet further for us seeking more clarification for us about it because to us how to end this division is still doubtful. However if Allah has decided to unite us through His program, goals and guidelines then we will surely achieve this target.


    Words IN SHAA ALLAH simply mean If IT IS WILL/PLAN or PROGRAM OF ALLAH. It does not mean that if people want to do something they cannot because Allah will not let them do that. It is about program of Allah as an advice for people to follow it but if they decide to go their own way then Allah will not stop them by force because he has given them freedom to choose to act as they wish within limits set by laws of nature. People who follow guidance of Allah say in shaa Allah to show the possibility that if their understanding of the program or plan of God is same as God meant for it then results of their thoughts and actions will be as stated in the book of God because a goal can only be accomplished if it is understood properly and worked for faithfully. If one fails to understand it properly or fails to act for it faithfully then it is not fault of God but man himself.


    71) He said, it says, it is a division that has come about due to people lacking concern for each other that provides the ground for unity so there was no proper nurturing of the relationships between them. That is an obvious fact, there is nothing else in it to explain. They said, now you have made clear to us the real cause of the problems. That is how they ended divisions between themselves though some of them appeared reluctant to do so.


    A person becomes wise and kind or civilised through learning and training or cultivation. A cultivated or trained or skilled or experienced person becomes better at handling situations or in doing things. Ignorance, arrogance, lack of interest in having education or training or skill or staying away from experimentation leads people to all sorts of problems in their lives so they cannot become a proper human community as advised by Allah. In other words purpose based literacy, education, training and experience are must for people for being a proper human community on basis of revelation of God or people could become good at thieving, stealing or robbing or looting or plundering each other. They could become good at raping, murdering or cutting each other’s throats etc etc. It is because the purpose of education and training decides what one is going to be good at. Currently world is getting education and training for dominating each other by undermining each other because the world all around us is living on basis of personal gains at the expense of each other. This is why it is war zone between people. People say they want a world that is united and peaceful so that it makes progress and prospers but they have adopted the way of life based upon personal gains at the expense of each other which leads only and only divisions, rivalries, animosities, hatred and wars so we can see how sensible we human beings are in this regard. The message of the Quran is opposite of that but we have not yet come to know it as we are supposed to. It is because leading people from among us do not want us to know about it due to their own ignorance about it. They remain ignorant about it because of their own arrogance and sense of domination and that is why they are nothing less than satanic and the rest simply follow them blindly. However one day human beings will rise up against this way of life at a worldwide scale and that is when deen of Islam will become an established way of life for mankind worldwide just as people here and there adopted this way of life in the past in exemplary small kingdoms that were brought about by missionaries of God.


    Word TUSEER is from root SAA, WOW and RAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to prepare something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to groom or prime or make ready or condition or tailor or coach or train or educate or school someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to drill or instruct or guide or direct or teach someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to till or dig or plough or farm or cultivate or soften or fertilise or plant a some kind of landscape in some sense for some reason or purpose, to turnover or break up or loosen soil or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to confuse or agitate or destabilise or cause doubt in mind of someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to depress or cause to worry or become anxious in some sense for some reason or purpose, to raise or lookafter or bring up or guard or take care of someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stir or enrage or excite or swirl or provoke someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to look into something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to rebel or transgress or go against someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to agitate or rise up or start a struggle or an uprising or campaign or movement or revolution or fight for a cause in some sense for some reason or purpose, to motivate or urge or inspire or encourage or drive or push or set in motion someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to chase or drive or cause to go in a particular direction or pursue or follow or hunt or track or tail or trail or trace someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to plough the field, to train or cultivate, to civilise, to confuse, to cause to become angry, to provoke, to cause to agitate, to disturb violently, to till the soil or ground, to prepare the field for sowing seeds for crop, to raise, to cause something to act, to motivate, to urge or push something into some sort of action, to raise dust or smoke, to cause fogginess, to raise clouds, to cause something to rise or come about or happen, to stir, to excite, to swirl up, to agitate, to rebel, to rage, to break up, to chase, to dig up, to look into, to find out, to move, to work on, to drive, to set in motion, to twist or turn or bend, to deceive or cheat, to con, to create a network of people or things, to join, to link, to interlink, to think or reflect or ponder, to plan ahead, to be intelligent or clever or sharp, to plot or scheme or conspire, to spread rumours, to slander, to prepare ground for sowing seed, to nurture, ruling elite, administration or management, organisation or association or society, command and control centre, something upon which something could be hanged or hooked on, something reliable or trustable, skeleton, sketch, plan, outline, over all map, communication network, a bull or cow not used for ploughing the field yet, untrained, unskilled, uncivilised or uncultured, a person void or unaware of manners or social etiquettes, haziness, mistiness, an oxen, sand storm or dust cloud, framework or infrastructure or something alike in some sense, hook or something like hook in some sense, head or something like head in some sense etc etc.


    Word HARS is from root HAA, RAA and SAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to do something for living in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also make someone or something do something for living in some sense for some reason or purpose, to earn one’s living in some way for some reason or purpose, to work on some sort of landscape in some sense for some reason or purpose, to farm or be involved in agricultural work in some way for some reason or purpose, to plant or cultivate or till or plough or dig or soften or fertilise or sow seeds in some sense for some reason or purpose, to groom or prepare or make ready or tailor or prime or condition or train or educate or inform someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to study footprints of something in order to find out what something is or where something is heading or in which direction it has gone for some reason or purpose, to observe or analyse or examine or scrutinise or take a detailed look at mindset or attitude or behaviour or conduct or character of something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to trace or find out or search out or try to discover something about something in some way for some reason or purpose, to irrigate or water or bring to life or motivate or encourage or drive something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to make or try to make something or someone useful in some way for some reason or purpose, to work on something or someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to turn something over or around in some sense for some reason or purpose, to obstruct, to set limits or restrictions or boundaries or put obstacles in the way of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, a piece of land that is prepared for farming or something alike in some sense, a human population in which individuals are cultivated or civilised or nurtured or trained or educated or prepared for fighting battles of life so that they have all they need for living a purposeful life, a community or people, plantation, field, planted land, piece of land used for farming, earnings, wage, returns, livelihood, toiling, hardship, work, job, task, objective, mission, goal, destination, end product or purpose, wall, partition, division, separation, cutting off, isolation, sketch, outline, key map, infrastructure, main frame, skeleton, structure, foundation upon which something is built, something that gives something its shape or main character or outlook or appearance, crops, yields of agricultural land, reward, recompense, harvest, command and control centre, administration, management, ruling elite, leadership, cream of the crop, central nervous system, top part or section of something, to be a chief, to manage, to administrate, to show leadership, to agitate, to provoke, to bring to life, to motivate, to urge, to encourage, to think or reflect or ponder, to plan or plot or scheme or think ahead, to enrage, to hype up, to disturb, to move about, to conspire, to be intelligent or clever, to understand, to surround, to grasp, to comprehend, to block, to seal, to irrigate, to put through a training program for gaining experience or skill, to prepare future generations for a purposeful or useful life, to recruit, to slander, fence or something like fence in some sense, head or something like head in some sense, framework or something like framework in some sense etc etc.


    Word MUSALLAMAH is from root SEEN, LAAM and MEEM. Concrete meaning of this root is to secure something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to make or be or become perfect or complete in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be free from obstacles or obstructions or blockages or walls or divisions or separations or partitions or restrictions or limits in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be free from opposition or animosity or hatred or dispute or rift or fighting or war in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be safe or comfortable or in peace or ease in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be consistent or in harmony with someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cooperate in some sense for some reason or purpose, to accept someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to submit or commit to someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to surrender or hand over something to someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to depend or rely or trust or become resigned to someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to receive someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to stroke someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to give in to someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to defeat or accept defeat in some sense for some reason or purpose, to humble or be humbled in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have or seek ways and means to someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to provide someone or something with ways and means in some sense for some reason or purpose, to save or bail out or recue or spare or free someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to greet or salute someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to consider someone or something worthy of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be sharp or clever in some sense for some reason or purpose, to cut or divide or separate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to restrict or limit or isolate or corner someone or something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to urge or encourage or motivate or drive or push or inspire someone or something to be something or to do something in some sense for some reason or purpose, ways and means for achieving or accomplishing or reaching something, peace, submission, ladder, something at rest or in state of rest, safety, security, tranquillity, completeness, being free from obstacle, medium, staircase, pure, wholesome, sound, free of defect or harm, sick, heavy, troubled, free of fault or blemish, finger bones, something life giving, energy, something that drips or flows or runs, liquid, juice, fluid, stagnation, regression, deen of Islam, way of life called Islam, the way of life that can lead humanity to blissful, dignified and secure existence, a way of life that can lead humanity to unity and peace as well as progress and prosperity, self-surrender, greetings of peace, total surrender, revelation of God, source of water, ocean, river or stream, to show obedience or submission, to show respect, to come to acceptance, to come round, to become convinced, to profess or adhere to deen of Islam, to declare faith in truth of deen of Islam, to be a Muslim, to decide to live partly or fully by deen of Islam, to flood or cause flooding, to cause disaster or catastrophe or calamity, to overflow, to go beyond or over the set limits, to transgress, to rebel, to over flow, to damage or destroy, to bring to life, to shed blood, to fight or go to war, to attack, to defend, to stop bloodshed, to end fighting or war, to be free from flaws and defects or faults or blemishes, to be perfect, to become resigned to, to hand over, to receive, to accept something, to stroke, to give in, to greet, to salute, to spare, to bail out, to save the day, to surrender, to be sound, to humble or be humbled, to defeat or be defeated, to devote oneself to, to profess, to confess, to declare, to end hostility, to yield, to not to suffer from threats, to not to threaten, to be free from threats, to assure peace and safety, to assure assistance or support, to quit, to be clear, to be wholesome, to be pure, to be free of evil, to be heavy, to trouble or be troubled, to be sick, to be ill, to be fed up with, to cut or separate or sever or divide, to be sharp or intelligent or clever, to cause death and destruction, to eat, to flow quietly or noisily, to drip, to run calmly or forcefully, to quench thirst for water or knowledge, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, ox-goad or something like ox-goad in some sense, water or something like water in some sense etc etc.


    Word SHIYAH is from root WOW, SHEEN and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to disfigure something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to deform or damage or blemish or discolour or bruise or scratch or mark or scar or dent or smear or deface something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be imperfect or incomplete or faulty or defective or smudged or spoiled or harmed or flawed or wrecked or stained or ruined or destroyed or tarnished or tainted or soiled or defamed or impaired in some sense for some reason or purpose, to disgrace or debase or dishonour or disrespect or disdain or dislike or hate or loathe or degrade or undermine or stigmatise in some sense for some reason or purpose, to burn or lose or injure or cut or put a patch on or blot or chip or blight or pit in some sense for some reason or purpose, to degenerate or decompose or disintegrate or let break down or fall apart in some sense for some reason or purpose, to blacken or speckle or dot or gash or trace or streak or imprint or score in some sense for some reason or purpose, to interlink or join or form a network or bring people or things together in some sense for some reason or purpose, to bring about a network of communication between things or people in some sense for some reason or purpose, to trust or rely on or hang on to something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to mend or repair or patch up or restore things in some sense for some reason or purpose, to look odd or strange or out of place in some sense for some reason or purpose, to strive or fight or campaign in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or get involved in something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have reach or jurisdiction or control or authority or grip on something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to have grasp or understanding or comprehension of something in some sense for some reason or purpose, something that looks out of place among things in some sense, incision, cut, break, line, speck, fingerprint, splotch, splodge, blotch of blob or colour, ornament, blemish, calamity, disaster, catastrophe, poverty, hardship, painter, artist, artwork, floral pattern, embellishment, designs, pictures, paintings, a variegated cloth or garment, a colour that stands out with respect to rest of colour or colours, a colour that does not fit in with the rest of colour or colours, to mix truth with falsehood, to misrepresent, to mislead, to deceive, to trick, to colour, to restore, to make things look colourful or pleasant or acceptable, to speak in sweet deceptive manner, to gossip, to increase in wealth, to prise out information gently, to adorn, to decorate, to beautify with designs, to bring colours together in a beautiful way in an artwork, to prepare, to hurt, to injure, damage, to harm, to smut, to smirch, to have harmony in colours, to have nothing in the mix that looks out of place, to give due respect to something, to have or put things in their proper places, hook or something like hook in some sense, battlefield or something like battlefield in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    72) However they were reminded that whenever you lost sense of being a proper human community due to neglecting sense of purpose of revelation of Allah and fell in dispute about it through make beliefs, by His word Allah always got you out of that harmful and destructive situation in which you trapped yourselves provided you turned to His word for gaining proper sense of it.


    Word ADDAARA is from root DAAL, RAA and ALIF. Concrete meaning of this root is to reject something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to condemn something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to replace or change something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to shift or remove or move away or distance something by force in some sense for some reason or purpose, to defend against something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to hesitation or resistance or reluctance against something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to go against or be against something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to support one thing in some way to help it overcome another thing in a conflict, to aid one side in some way to help it overcome the other side in a conflict, to try to replace one thing with another in some way, to rebuke or refute or oppose something in some way, to move or remove or shift something in some sense, to confront someone suddenly, to come face to face with something all of a sudden, to avoid, to avert, to remove something or someone by force, to report, to make up stories, to make history, to write up history, to invent falsehood, to condemn, to replace, to cover up things, to hide truth with falsehood, to replace one thing with another, to stand against, to resist, to contain, to shield, to defend, to aid or assist, to make something or someone go away, to push about each other during a fight, to compensate, to dispute, to delay, to come upon suddenly, to spread out, to hide, to shelter, a hideout, to repel, to overcome, to hide behind one another, to accuse one another, to dispute with one another, to connive with one another in order to conceal something, to think or reflect or ponder, to be intelligent or clever, to understand or comprehend, to perceive, to make sense of, to plan ahead, to plot or scheme or conspire, to teach, to master, to slander, to backbite, to spread rumours, an obstacle or an obstruction, fence, limit, restriction, blockage, seal, controlled entry and exit, way through, ways and means, formula, trick or technique, way of doing something, administration or management, ruling elite, command and control centre, central nervous system, chief, authority, God, revelation of God, power, staff, team, crew, community, door or something like a door in some sense, head or something like a head in some sense, stick or something like a stick in some sense etc etc.


    In the Quranic context it is always the case that people who claim to have revelation of God move away from the real sense of message of God by way of invented beliefs based upon harmful and destructive ambitions and desires which then become normal mindset, attitude and behaviour of later generations because they take them as facts without critically evaluating them themselves because they are passed on to them as ancestral way of life. The Quran wants each and every person to learn sense and use it to see what is right and why and what is wrong and why. It condemns blind following of anyone be one a true messenger of God or be it revelation of God itself. All because blind following is dangerous and always leads to harm or even destruction. People are not allowed to follow even their own ancestors. In fact all divisions among mankind are based on blind following not just religious ideas but political ideas as well as ides about economy. People do not question things as to where they might lead them as the end result. It is because of this mindset, attitude and behaviour of people that world is in the state that it is. If people learned to look at full picture or whole plan that they follow blindly a bit critically, they will come to know where it is going to land them. People have been moving away from advice of God every now and then and inventing their own ways of life to live their lives by instead of paying attention to what they were advised by their creator and provider of all things for their needs. Just as make beliefs and baseless rituals have no benefits for community nor do political and economic systems that people come up with because of their rivalries with each other upon which they base their ways of life in order to rob each other by way of tricks. The Quran is therefore anti imperialism be it in the name of God, state, people or wealth. The only imperialism the Quran stands for is rule of law by God himself for the benefit of whole of mankind. This is why the Quran is anti rivalry but pro brotherhood of humanity. It is killing of this brotherhood the verse is talking about. Once you kill brotherhood by killing the community spirit through negative competition among mankind, you simply have put humanity on course of aimless life which leads to self destruction through needless excessive pressure of rivalries that increases with time unless people see sense in time.


    73) That is why, We said to Moses, teach some of that to your people, that is how Allah brings to life the dead human populations that end up weak due to their sectarianism over make beliefs and that is how He shows you the mankind benefits of His revelations in practical reality so that you the mankind become a sensible people.


    74) Nonetheless your minds turned away yet again from that very revealed guidance in form of a program, goals and guidelines of Allah to make beliefs as if they could make any real difference in your lives for the better or even more important. For sure they are not the kind of programs, goals and guidelines due to which could burst forth fountains of knowledge, nor are they such due to which could bursts forth worldwide progress and prosperity for mankind. Rather due to them you remain aloof from the program, goals and guidelines of Allah whereas Allah despite your this behaviour does not neglect any of that which you need to know and do for ensuring your own well being as a proper human community.


    Words QASAT or QASWAH are from roots QAAF, SEEN and WOW/YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to gradually change from one state of existence to another in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be or become hard or strong or tough or solid in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become a stone or like a stone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become like ice in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become cold or ice cold in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become frozen or still in some sense for some reason or purpose, to become careless or uncaring or negligent or indifferent in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become a solid rock or like a solid rock in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become stagnant or regressive in some sense for some reason or purpose,


    to be clever, to be sharp, to be intelligent, to plot or scheme to conspire, to cause mischief or trouble or hardship or difficulty, to cut, to separate, to divide, to eat, to destroy, to pay no attention to something, to have no respect for something, to change from a kind hearted person to a callous or merciless or cruel person, to lack tender heartedness or compassion, to lack warmth for others, to ignore or neglect something important or of high value, to solidify, to become a cruel person, to show no response for something needing response, to leave a solid foundation or base for something dodgy or unreliable or unstable, to adopt a way of life or a life style based upon personal gains or interests at the expense of others, to adopt a wrong way of life by giving up the right way of life, to be or become a person who lacks compassion or concern for other, to have heart of a stone, to be strong hearted, to be brave or courageous, to be tough, to gather, to bring things together, to combine, to join, to stick together tightly as a unit, to be highly intellectual, to be harsh, to suffer, to undergo hardship or difficulty, to hang on, to jump about, to link, to bring about a network of people or things or communication, to interlink things or people, to have reach or authority or jurisdiction or control or grip, to grasp or handle, to have understanding or comprehension about something in some sense, utter darkness, water turning from its liquid state to its solid state, a very dark night, total ignorance, a piece of land where nothing can grow, someone who cannot be educated or trained, someone who cannot be civilised or cultured or cultivated or groomed or taught manners, a wild ***, a man of jungle, something so tightly shut that it cannot be opened, a human population so tightly knit together as a community that it cannot be divided, something so hard that cannot be soften, a stubborn person or something, a person biased or prejudiced against something or someone, someone abstinent or unreasonable, an irrational person, a person who lacks thinking and reasoning, a difficult person, an awkward person, a people who go after their harmful and destructive desires and ambitions, something that changes gradually from something to something opposite eg kindness to cruelty, softness to hardness, right to wrong or vice versa, monkey or something like monkey in some sense, teeth or something like teeth in some sense, hook or something like a hook in some sense, hand or something like hand in some sense etc etc.


    In the Quranic context people change from being a people guided by light of God into people going after their harmful and destructive ambitions and desires. As people wish to go after their desires they want to move advice of God for human brotherhood out of their way so that they could then try and take advantage of each other through rivalries and so they could use each other abusively at will without any qualms. This is how the way of God becomes replaced by manmade ways of life and humanity ends up in hell of its own making.


    Word ASHAD is from root SHEEN, DAAL and DAAL. Concrete meaning of this root is to be or become strong in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to be or become firm or solid or tough in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become courageous or brave or daring or vigorous in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be or become jealous or covetous or envious in some sense for some reason or purpose, to seal something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be hard or difficult or tenacious in some sense for some reason or purpose, to intensify or bolster or tighten or harden in some sense for some reason or purpose, to tie something or someone fast in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be hard or impregnable or secure or forceful in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be mighty or powerful in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be stingy or niggardly or mean or miser in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be grievous or severe in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be in state of full strength or reach full strength or grow to adulthood in some sense for some reason or purpose, to walk briskly or quickly or fast in some sense for some reason or purpose, to suffer hardship or difficulty or trouble or poverty in some sense for some reason or purpose, a removable obstacle or obstruction or blockage, controlled entry and exit, way through to something in some sense, ways and means, tricks or techniques, formula, an arena, a warzone, anarchy, confusion, chaos, a place wherein takes place an action, a setting, a situation, an environment, a location, a culture, time and place of action, squirrel, miser, hoarder, concrete, stable, firm, tough, solid, hard, strong, power or powerful, might or mighty, congealed, rigid, set, like idol, fixed in place or time, stagnant, unmoveable, bitter, anxious, resentful, greedy, malicious, spiteful, selfish, acquisitive, insecure, unstable, suspicious, mistrustful, possessive, overprotective, something that clings or sticks, defensive, vigilant, watchful, heedful, mindful, careful, attentive, alert, aware, to be like squirrel, to save, to collect, to be scrooge, to hoard or pile up, to store, to reserve, to accumulate, to increase, to grow, to gather, to break up, to separate, to cause rift or war, to divide, to mingle with each other, to intermingle, to mix together, to exchange ideas or actions, to debate, to exchange blows, to interact, to participate, to struggle or strive, to make effort, to fight, to battle, to work hard towards, battle field or something like battlefield in some sense, door or something like door in some sense etc etc.


    Word YASHSHAQQAQ is from root SHEEN, QAAF and QAAF. Concrete meaning of this root is to rip apart something in some sense for some reason or purpose, Also to explore or examine or observe or analyse or scrutinise or investigate something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to search or try to find or look for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to try to uncover or discover something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to split asunder, to decompose, to disintegrate, to shatter into pieces, to fragment, to scatter, to spread, to publicise, to broadcast, to open up fully as if explosively or suddenly or at once, to dispute, to divide, to explode into pieces, to inflate, to expand due to internal pressure, to blow, to cut through, to rent, to act against, to turn a thought into action, to turn an idea into a concrete reality, to search, to try find out something or some clue to something, to break apart, to disconnect, to boycott, to break away, to burst forth, to break through, to open, to open up, to strive, to struggle, to fight, to campaign, to agitate, to become tired, to be unable to cope, to split, to cleave, to slit, to rip, to separate, to effect disunion, to act contrarily, to burden, to put in trouble or difficulty, to argue, to jump about, to hang onto, to be agile, to move fast, to be active or lively, to mischievous, to be clever, to be deceptive, to be elusive, to come forth, to slit, to cause hardship or difficulty or trouble or distress or sorrow or sadness, to dispute rebelliously, to place difficulty on, to put under pressure, to argue in an antagonistic fashion, to cause or create dispute with, to crack, to cleave asunder, to go against, to oppose, to cause friction or rift, to work hard, to labour, to interact, to participate, to cooperate, to work together, to partake, to take part in, to expand, to stretch, to enlarge, to cause to grow, something that suddenly tears apart, something from which something bursts forth all of a sudden or quickly, hardship, difficulty, burden, tradition or rule of law or way of life, mischievous, clever, deceptive, agile, troublesome, rivalry, opposition, animosity, fatigue, shock, trauma, distance, far away, apart, explosion, fissure, crack, dispute, distress, half, region, tract, quarter, difficult journey, toil, hard, schism, contention, heresy, rebellious disputation, breaking up, region, zone, difficult journey, distance, toil, hardship, troublesome, poverty, contention, battlefield or something like battlefield in some sense, monkey or something like monkey in some sense etc etc.


    Word YAKHSHAA is from root KHAA, SHEEN and YAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be mindful of something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to pay attention to something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to show concern or have concern about something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to have some sort of connection with something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to have or show interest in someone or something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to be fond of someone or something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, to be anxious or worried about someone or something in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, something that causes tension or worry or anxiety or fear, an unpleasant or disturbing feeling about something, to dread or dislike or fear, to be or become awestruck by someone or something, to stand in awe of, to deeply respect or revere someone or something, to feel humble before, to be or become frightened of, to be humbled, to be submissive, to obey or be obedient to, to heed, to listen to, to know or have a hope for something, dates killed by frost, dry rotten herbage, to feel concerned about something, hesitation, locking out something, to feel secure in something, sanctuary or shelter for safety or security, constitution or rule of law, tradition, something firmly fixed in a place yet flexible like a tree, something strong and heavy yet able to move about, example or precedent or custom, power, grip, reach, jurisdiction, to socialise or intermingle or mix or participate or interact or partake or take part in, to fight or go to war with, to cause death and destruction, to cause bloodshed, to be in dispute or in conflict with, to contend, to debate, to combat, to attack or assault or ambush, to defend or fight back, to revolt or retaliate, to be infirm or weak or unstable or old or aged or elderly, to tremble or shiver or shake or shudder, to include or exclude, to involve or be involved, to play a part in something, to show one’s hand in something, to trick, to allure, to deceit or cheat, to be involved in something happening or making it happen, to be resourceful, to have ways and means to be or to do or to have or to use something, to stretch or extent or protrude or expand or open up, to catch or latch or hang or hold onto someone something, to catch up with, to arrest, to reach out, to be ready to crumble or tumble down or fall apart or fall down or fragment or disintegrate or break up or shatter into pieces or decompose, to give up or give in, to surrender, to accept defeat, to bow down, to kneel down, to prostrate, to overhang, to be on the edge, to not be able to take something any more, to be fed up with something, to go mad or become insane or mentally disturbed, to be under pressure, to blow up or explode, to be enraged or angry, to provoke or cause outrage, to declare war, to shout abuse at, to challenge someone or something, to hold back, to prevent, to imprison, to captivate, to take captive or hostage, to confine or limit or constrict or restrict, to squeeze or squeeze tightly, to lock up, unbalanced or wrongly founded structure or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, fighting or something like fighting in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose, hand or something alike in some sense in some way for some reason or purpose etc etc.


    Word GHAAFIL is from root GHAIN, FAA and LAAM. Concrete meaning of this root is to cover something up in some way for some reason or purpose. Also to neglect, to overlook, to forget, to become distracted, to become inattentive or heedless or oblivious, to be simple, to be unmarked, to be anonymous, to take a rest, to take a break, to not to take care of, to not to watch or keep an eye over, to be off guard, to be of low birth, innocent or unwary or unaware, illiterate, uncultivated, untrained, uneducated, undisturbed, ignorant, stubborn, abandoned, left on one’s own, someone not paid any attention to, negligible, unworthy, useless, to let go, to leave alone, to hide, to lack wit, someone who does not mind about something, a person good for nothing, an aimless person, a person who wastes time and energy, a person who does things without having any purpose in his mind, a path that has no markings on it for guidance, an animal that is unbranded, a stray or abandoned animal, something that is neither benefits nor harms, an unmarked arrow, a tall and narrow structure, extremely cold, indifferent, twisted rope, a person who has no knowledge about his family or to which tribe or clan one belongs or comes from, a piece of poetry the author of which is unknown, to let go something deliberately, to let something happen deliberately, to be unfamiliar, to be unknown, to slander, to spread rumours, to backbite, to blow, to inflate, to explore, to expose, to bring to light, to gossip, to debate, to discuss, to cause gap or distance or dispute or rift or gulf between people or things, to move away or cause to move away, to remove, to urge or encourage or motivate or drive, or push, a stick with a pointed or sharp end, a weapon or tool, a spear or an arrow or spade, chaste women, a community or nation free of any blemish, a simple minded person or people or community, to have no regards for, to have no respect for, to ignore something, obelisk or something like obelisk in some sense, mouth or something like a mouth in some sense, ox-goad or something like an ox-goad in some sense etc etc.


    75) Do you the people committed to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind still hope that all these people who claim to be abiding by Our program, goals and guidelines will commit to working for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind along with you when some of them have already heard the message of Allah and yet let it be perverted and subverted from its purpose despite being intelligent and having ability to understand it?


    Word AFATATMAOONA is from root TWAA, MEEM and AIN. Concrete meaning of this root is to crave for something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to have desire or want or wish or hope or expectation or longing or appetite or urge or enthusiasm for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be greedy or yearn for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be jealous or covetous or niggardly or miserly or mean in some sense for some reason or purpose, to incline or agree or be compatible or palatable in some sense for some reason or purpose, to try to entrap something in some way for some reason or purpose, to attract or draw attention of something or someone in some sense for some reason or purpose, to set up a bate for trapping something or someone in some way for some reason or purpose, to raise desire in someone or something for something in some way for some reason or purpose, to have hunger or thirst or feel the need for something in some sense for some reason or purpose, pillar, pole, beam, incentive, bate, attraction, desire, hope, wish, want, expectation for something to happen, jealousy, envy, covetousness, misery, greed, craving, niggardliness, miserliness, inclination, meeting of minds, something that draws attention, monument, reference point, lamppost, guide, tradition, custom, rule of law, constitution, example, precedent, signpost, set of instructions or directions, something high in some sense and visible from a distance, lighthouse, something that draws attention, beam of light, something life giving, something that flows or runs or drips, something that causes disaster or calamity or catastrophe or death and destruction, watchtower, watchman, something that moves or inspires or motivates or drives or encourages or urges or pushes, water source or ocean or river or well or spring, new beginning, spring season, to spy, to keep an eye upon, to guard, to be self indulgent, to be self centred, to be selfish, to take care of, to look after, to be sad, to cry tears, to be in tears, to spring up, to rise, to begin, to show a sign, to manifest, to show, to demonstrate, to perceive, to see, to sight, to view, to understand, to comprehend, to aid or help or assist, to back up or support or reinforce, to hope for the better, to try to entrap, to entice, to raise desire, landmark or something like landmark in some sense, water or something like water in some sense, eye or something like eye in some sense etc etc.


    Word HARF is from root HAA, RAA and FAA. Concrete meaning of this root is to be on the edge of something in some sense for some reason or purpose. Also to pervert something from its course in some sense for some reason or purpose, to prevent an arrow from hitting its target in some sense for some reason or purpose, to subvert an idea or word, or thing or action from its purpose or goal in some sense for some reason or purpose, to be deviant or hypocrite or opportunist in some sense for some reason or purpose, to do something only to suit oneself in some sense for some reason or purpose, to only do something to one’s suitability, edge, side, ledge, end, limit, restriction, the beginning or the end of something, end to end, the extent of something in some sense, boundary line, border, diversion, perversion, a profession, a craft, one who approaches from the side of something instead of its front, one who backstabs instead of coming face to face, one coming sideways, a person who works hard yet cannot earn enough for living of his family, one who loses his belonging or what he has, a letter of the alphabet set, a word in a sentence, preposition, something that indicates position of one thing with respect to another, something that stands out in some way for some reason or purpose, mark of distinction, limitation or restriction of some sort, wall, divide, partition, separation, isolation, shield, protection, cover, top part or section of something, ruling elite, administration or management, cream of the crop, leadership, fame, reputation, blot, blemish, to incline, to be biased, to be prejudicial, to oppose, to hold grudge against, to smear, to defame, to debate, to discuss, to argue, to gossip, to spread rumours, to slander, to backbite, to blow, to inflate, to expand, to stretch, to enlarge, to think or reflect or ponder, to understand or comprehend, to plan ahead, to plot or scheme or conspire, to be intelligent or clever, to be tricky, to be a chief or commander of a team or group or people, to link to something loosely, to keep at a distance from something, to avoid getting fully or properly involved in something, to veer or veer off course, to slant, to distort, to pervert, to take up a trade, to be hot and spicy, to be at the top of something in some sense, to be at the other end of something, to be at a distant from the centre, to be away from where one should be, to move or stay away from a reference point, to alter, to cause split or difference or rift or dissension or gap or gulf, to change, to twist, to bend, to be crafty, to be expert in something, to incline, to lean towards, to be biased, to hold prejudice, to misinterpret, to misrepresent, to change direction of something, to present an alternative to something, to earn for one’s dependants or folks, to do something for one’s people, to interpret something in such a way that it loses its intended purpose, to say or do something that could ruin someone’s reputation, fence or something like fence in some sense, head or something like head in some sense, mouth or something like mouth in some sense, gap, distance between two points etc etc.


    This verse leaves people in no doubt how people replaces the concepts in the messages of God with their own ideas for turning DEEN of Allah=way of life advised by Allah for unity, peace, progress and prosperity of mankind in to MAZHAB=baseless dogmatic creed for blind faith and rituals that harm and destroy humanity through ignorance, arrogance and stubbornness. This verse does not mean people changed what was originally in the scriptures sent by God in form of text but that they used other ways of doing that ie they changed their concepts by way of false interpretations and misrepresentations and they also invented other books along with God sent scriptures and gradually led people away from actual books sent by God by giving more importance to their self created books. This is why people became and become totally ignorant of what was/is actually told in the book from God.
     