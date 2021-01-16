What is Karachi's population?

I notice this is turning into a contentious subject. Can we use this thread to present evidence or make a case that the Census 2017 figure was incorrect. My understanding is the army was also involved in the count to help make accurate, reliable enumeration of the population.



I would like to say that the whole point of a national census is to provide a common referance. If the national census is not accepted then it is recipe for chaos. It's like in game of cricket. If you don't accept the umpires decision and only accept if it is to your satisfaction then how can you expect others to accept it? If Karachi refuses to accept tommorrow Lahore could refuse, the next Quetta could refuse, the next Multan could refuse. It would get to a point where there would no point in having a national as any region not happy would challange it.



So asides from the principle that all should accept a national census what proof is there that the census figure is incorrect and incorrect only for Karachi?