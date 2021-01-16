What's new

What is Karachi's population?

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,270
181
52,643
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I notice this is turning into a contentious subject. Can we use this thread to present evidence or make a case that the Census 2017 figure was incorrect. My understanding is the army was also involved in the count to help make accurate, reliable enumeration of the population.

I would like to say that the whole point of a national census is to provide a common referance. If the national census is not accepted then it is recipe for chaos. It's like in game of cricket. If you don't accept the umpires decision and only accept if it is to your satisfaction then how can you expect others to accept it? If Karachi refuses to accept tommorrow Lahore could refuse, the next Quetta could refuse, the next Multan could refuse. It would get to a point where there would no point in having a national as any region not happy would challange it.

So asides from the principle that all should accept a national census what proof is there that the census figure is incorrect and incorrect only for Karachi?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Rebuild Karachi.
Replies
0
Views
121
Shahzaz ud din
S
IbnAbdullah
What area of the country pays what percentage of total tax?
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye
G
What is stopping Federal Government from imposing emergency and taking control of Karachi?
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
136
Views
3K
krash
krash
W.11
In 2005 Karachi mayor made a budget of Rs 43 billion, in 2020 the Mayor announced Rs 25 billion budget
Replies
11
Views
483
Syed1.
Syed1.
jaibi
Answer: Why Pakistan Navy has her Submarines in Karachi and not in Lahore.
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
3K
Yaseen1
Yaseen1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom