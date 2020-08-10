/ Register

  • Monday, August 10, 2020

What is indigenous about Indian civilization?

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by @xxx[{::::::::::::::::::>, Aug 10, 2020 at 7:30 AM.

  1. Aug 10, 2020 at 7:30 AM #1
    @xxx[{::::::::::::::::::>

    @xxx[{::::::::::::::::::> FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,646
    Joined:
    Aug 30, 2016
    Ratings:
    +3 / 2,936 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Turkey
    I saw this post by genetics blogger Razib Khan in his site. He asks some interesting questions and I am posting them here to see how PDF Indians respond to the questions asked.

    My personal opinion: if all Islamic empire influences can be taken out of North India (food, architecture, clothing, linguistic etc. etc.), it will start resembling Bali or Cambodia.

    Everything below this line is from the blog post.
    ==============================
    The curry below contains potatoes, tomatoes, and chili pepper. All of these are features of Indian cuisine from the last 500 years, as they are New World crops.
    [​IMG]
    Unsurprisingly, they were often brought by the Portuguese and spread out from Goa. But, at this point, it’s hard to deny these have been thoroughly indigenized. So this brings me to some questions I have for readers (non-troll answers only):

    1. What are Hindus proud of in regards to the achievements of Indian civilization? I’m not talking about Hindu nationalist pseudohistory (genetic engineering in the Vedic age). To give an example: Buddhism is an Indian religion that exported Indian ideas and philosophical systems across much of the world.
    2. What is North Indian Hindu culture (“Hindi-belt”) without Islamicate influence?
    3. Is it feasible to detach the “Islamicate” influence from modern Indian civilization?
     
  2. Aug 10, 2020 at 7:58 AM #2
    Mr007

    Mr007 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    32
    Joined:
    Tuesday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 17 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    “India” is a county as the equator is a country.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 1, Guests: 3)
  1. untitled