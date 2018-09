What is in it for Pakistan?

PM declines to meet the secretary of the state and only his counterpart Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi meets him

A senior level military officer also attends the meeting but COAS should decline any request to meet citing some business reasons

Impose high rates of fees, taxes and duties on all NATO supplies through Pakistan.

Furthermore, inspect each container on the port and wherever the authorities deem necessary

Decline airspace altogether a

PM and COAS arrange visits to Beijing and Moscow to meet their president

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of the state, and Gen. Joseph, Chief of Joint Staff Committee, are coming to Pakistan on September 5, 2018. USA cancelled the $300 million dollar payment to Pakistan which is not an aid rather the payment for expenses incurred on the so called War on Terror and it is paid from the Coalition Support Fund, delivering a tough message to Pakistan.Also, it is very important to note that Donald Duck has not congratulated the incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan on winning the elections and assuming the office and then the recent controversy over the call between Imran Khan and the secretary of the state is still fresh.So what are they going to discuss? The usual crap to do more and save their butt in Afghanistan from the Talibans who have stepped up their activities after the failing of US forces.So frankly there is nothing in Pakistan for Pakistan and if anyone is pinning any unrealistic hopes, he/she is living a fool’s paradise. Pakistan and US relations will either stay the same or even get worse. So Pakistan needs to be very clear and deliver clear message.USA has already stopped all kinds of military and economic aide to PakistanRather a few steps I suggest to deal with them which can in fact result in a positive outcome for Pakistan.