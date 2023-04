maverick1977 said:



@Jango @WebMaster Do you know the meaning of Banana republic if its in english you are ok and the moment u call is Lullistan, aggh lag agee hay ? it means everyone is laughing at the nation.. Shame on you. @PDF , Please take appriopriate action this person for harassment and maligning a persons intent. Click to expand...

Banana is a banana the other word is very clear. Im totally unapologetic for giving you -be marks. If action is not taken then to be frank this forum has lost its way.InshaAllah one day Pakistan will be a nation progressive and prosperous. If it’s so bad, don’t waste your time discussing its future or disparaging it.Good bye.