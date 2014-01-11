Shahzaz ud din
Jun 12, 2017
What is going to happen in next 3 to 4 weeks.?
For the next 3 to 4 weeks, Pakistan is expected to confront an extensive Anti-Pakistan, Anti-Government & Anti-Army campaign.
* Bilawal Zardari is scheduled to visit USA a week before the visit of IK.
* Anti-Pakistan & Anti- Army protests will be organized during IK visit.
* Indian lobby, PTM, PPP & PMLN are organizing these protests.
* BZ will meet some Lobbyist/Senators to undermine the visit of IK.
* Hussain Haqqani, a proven traitor is in full action in USA & is being supported & financed by Zardari and NS.
* Certain Media Houses and Journalists have also been hired to complete this nexus.
Please give a laanat on these bastards and forward to everyone in your contact list to make everyone aware and be ready to confront this traitors propaganda against our homeland.
Pakistan Zindabad!!!
