What is going to happen in next 3 to 4 weeks.

For the next 3 to 4 weeks, Pakistan is expected to confront an extensive Anti-Pakistan, Anti-Government & Anti-Army campaign.* Bilawal Zardari is scheduled to visit USA a week before the visit of IK.* Anti-Pakistan & Anti- Army protests will be organized during IK visit.* Indian lobby, PTM, PPP & PMLN are organizing these protests.* BZ will meet some Lobbyist/Senators to undermine the visit of IK.* Hussain Haqqani, a proven traitor is in full action in USA & is being supported & financed by Zardari and NS.* Certain Media Houses and Journalists have also been hired to complete this nexus.Please give a laanat on these bastards and forward to everyone in your contact list to make everyone aware and be ready to confront this traitors propaganda against our homeland.Pakistan Zindabad!!!