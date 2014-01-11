What's new

What is going to happen in next 3 to 4 weeks.?

S

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,039
12
11,300
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
What is going to happen in next 3 to 4 weeks.?
For the next 3 to 4 weeks, Pakistan is expected to confront an extensive Anti-Pakistan, Anti-Government & Anti-Army campaign.

* Bilawal Zardari is scheduled to visit USA a week before the visit of IK.

* Anti-Pakistan & Anti- Army protests will be organized during IK visit.

* Indian lobby, PTM, PPP & PMLN are organizing these protests.

* BZ will meet some Lobbyist/Senators to undermine the visit of IK.

* Hussain Haqqani, a proven traitor is in full action in USA & is being supported & financed by Zardari and NS.

* Certain Media Houses and Journalists have also been hired to complete this nexus.

Please give a laanat on these bastards and forward to everyone in your contact list to make everyone aware and be ready to confront this traitors propaganda against our homeland.

🇵🇰Pakistan Zindabad!!!🇵🇰
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
MarkusS Something unique is going to happen in next months Members Club 0
TexasJohn Why A U.S.-Iran War Isn't Going To Happen Military Forum 45
B What's finally going to happen on Kashmir issue ! Strategic & Foreign Affairs 32
terry5 If something unfortunate happens, I won't be the only one going back home: Sarfaraz Ahmed Sports 54
TalhaMoazSarwar Astrologers Predictions About What Is Going To Happen Before and After Election Political Videos 7
Champion_Usmani Syria Damascus Ghouta, What is happening, what is going to happen Members Club 0
TalhaMoazSarwar What Is Going To Happen Tomorrow ?? Aamer Sohail Sports 0
CHACHA"G" What Is Going To Happen in Pakistan & India in Future Due to Pollution "SMOG" Social & Current Events 5
I India is taking our jobs. It is not going to happen anymore, folks!” - Trump Central & South Asia 128
-SINAN- I knew it was going to happen’: MEA pilot recalls downing of Russian jet Middle East & Africa 15

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top