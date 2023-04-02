What's new

What is going on in the Pakistan Supreme Court?

Logo


Home Guest Blogging

What is going on in the Pakistan Supreme Court?​

By
Justice Markandey Katju
-
April 1, 2023
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...at-is-going-on-in-the-pakistan-supreme-court/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...pakistan-supreme-court/&via=Writers+Cafeteria
https://pinterest.com/pin/create/bu...at+is+going+on+in+the+Pakistan+Supreme+Court?
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=...at-is-going-on-in-the-pakistan-supreme-court/

I was a lawyer for 20 years in India and a Judge for another 20 years ( including being the Chief Justice of 3 High Courts and a Judge in the Indian Supreme Court ), but I can’t make head or tail of what is going on in the Pakistan Supreme Court.
The hearing of the petition against postponement of elections of the Punjab and KP Assemblies is going on for the last 4 days, and twice the bench hearing the case has been dissolved. The CJP Bandial has said there are no differences among the judges, a statement belied by the orders of his own colleagues, two of whom recused from the hearing..
I simply can’t understand what is there for the Pakistan Supreme Court to decide ? The Pakistan Constitution says elections must be held within 90 days of dissolution of the Assembly. The Punjab and KP Assemblies had been dissolved on 18th January. Hence elections had to be held by 18th April, and so even the postponement of the elections to 30th April by the Election Commission of Pakistan was unconstitutional. How could they be further postponed to 8th October ? Is the ECP above the Pakistan Constitution ?
I regret to say that the Pakistan Constitution is treated as a joke by the powers that be in Pakistan. For instance, whenever martial law was illegally imposed in Pakistan the Pakistan Supreme Court validated it by inventing an egregious, flagitious and disreputable ‘doctrine of necessity’, which is unknown to jurisprudence throughout the world.
The performance of the present bench of the Court is equally debasing and scandalous. The Court should have dismissed the petition, as I would have done had I been on it, in 5 minutes by saying that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the Punjab and KP Assemblies. There was no scope for arguments about it. But instead a melodrama and comedy has been going on in the Court for the last 4 days, with lawyers, particularly those supporting the postponement of the elections, being permitted long winded arguments over a matter which really needed no arguments.
I would often tell lawyers in my Court ‘‘ Be brief, be quick, and be off ”. The same should have been said by the Judges hearing the case.
It seems evident that some elements in Pakistan are determined that no early elections be held in Punjab and KP, but what is particularly distressing is that the highest court in the land is, wittingly or unwittingly, collaborating in this egregious and deplorable design.


https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...at-is-going-on-in-the-pakistan-supreme-court/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...pakistan-supreme-court/&via=Writers+Cafeteria
https://pinterest.com/pin/create/bu...at+is+going+on+in+the+Pakistan+Supreme+Court?
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=...at-is-going-on-in-the-pakistan-supreme-court/
Previous articlePostponing elections in Punjab
Avatar photo
Justice Markandey Katju
Markandey Katju is an Indian jurist and former Supreme Court judge of India who served as chairman for the Press Council of India. He has also worked as Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department.


 
Click to expand...
M

maithil

SENIOR MEMBER
May 21, 2010
3,415
-80
2,085
Country
India
Location
India
When the state apparatus can not guarantee even the basic provisions of Constitution, doesn't this lead to broken social contract between state and public ? State has gone nuts and Judiciary is providing one excuse after other to it.
 
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,468
-6
15,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nothing will happen, tomorrow Chief Justice bandyal will formally announce elections in the country, anyone who tries to ignore the orders will face harsh consequences
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Some judges want to provide relief to Imran Khan: Maulana Fazl
Replies
9
Views
223
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Election date case: SC judges question dissolution of KP, Punjab assemblies
Replies
1
Views
229
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Crisis deepens as another judge quits SC bench hearing poll delay case
2
Replies
19
Views
432
ghazi52
ghazi52
villageidiot
Special bench orders putting off all Supreme Court suo motu cases
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
97
Views
2K
AA_
AA_
HAIDER
Five-member SC begins hearing PTI plea against delay in elections
Replies
0
Views
112
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom