What is going on in San Francisco?

So, I watch a lot of travel vloggers, especially people who come to Pakistan. Unfortunately my trips to Pakistan haven't involved a lot of travel because of security issues/time constraints with family weddings etc. One such vlogger is Peter Santello who is currently travelling around the US (his home country). He made a video about San Francisco, and frankly it was sad to see the state of the city.

The video is here.

Some key highlights
- There is a strange law in SF where you can steal up to $950 worth of goods from a shop and the staff won't stop you. It's not de-criminalised, just reduced as a less serious offence.
- There seems to be so much tension around lockdown and politics.
- People are defecating on the streets
- at 19:20 he talks to a couple of African-American girls about a protest their watching and the anguish in their voice about the mistreatment is deeply saddening.

Can someone shed some light onto what is going on? Is it really that bad? I hate American interventionism and American foreign policy, but I've always admired the country, even aspects of the culture. It's somewhere that's been seen as a bench mark of success in many ways - to see it in this state is surprising and not in a good way.
 
