What is going on here? Is Google a BJP mouthpiece all of a sudden? Take a look at this.

We all know that western media are inclined towards a western and pro-Israel/India bias to some degree. Many western CEOs are of Jewish or Indian heritage. That's fair and all. However, I did not expect this. Take a look yourself, this is from the mobile version of Google search under the news subheading.

India7.jpg


You can see the bold subtitles that state, "India slams Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi". Note that these subtitles are written by Google itself; the employees. These aren't written under the news article. So, Google here is showing a bias towards the Pakistani narrative and in favor of the Indian narrative.

A similar pro-BJP subheading can be found here, under a different search:

India1.jpg



If you look at other subheadings, you will never find them to be pro-Pakistan. Examples:

India6.jpg


India5.jpg



India4.jpg



As you can notice, none of those subheadings were directly biased as the first two. Even in regard to other conflicts, such as Israel-Palestine or Turkey-Sweden, the subheadings are not as blatantly biased as the initial two examples. As seen here:

India3.jpg


India2.jpg


number of searches, algorithms, etc. like, google algorithms know which topic is popular where and Indian pop is huge, so it happens. Then, there are some biases by the parent company. Like FB knew that it is being used as a propaganda tool in the Mayanmar massacre, but still they let it go and stopped very late.
 
We are spending energy and resources elsewhere and not on building and propagating our narrative. This is not our priority.

Lets discuss if Punjab assembly will dissolve or not.
 
There is no magic or mystery; Google is a giant 'computer'. Whatever headlines can elicit most hits end up on the top. Google (i.e. the computer system) carefully keeps a count of how many visitors clicked a link and promotes those. So, the links you cited were read more often than the links you do not see. With millions of news items, the only way google can process them is by algorithms. And the greatest algorithm is the one that brings most readers and hence most dollars.
 
The search algorithm will boost links that garner a lot of traffic and make readers spend time on their website (amongst other factors). Since India has a huge population this is natural. Our media outlets have to become more savy in ways to counter this. Investing in SEO is a must today if you want to compete.
 
Search 'Srivastava group propaganda'. It's not a conspiracy theory.

Indians have enough manpower on the web to game the system. The BBC reported the massive Indian disinformation campaign.

www.google.com

Pro-Indian 'fake websites targeted decision makers in Europe'

Fake sites and groups lobbying for India influenced decision makers in Europe, researchers say.
www.google.com


I did a search about 6 months ago on India's extreme poverty numbers - then I did a search again recently - all the negative results have disappeared. They are employing SEO on a mass scale.
 
