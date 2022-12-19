What is going on here? Is Google a BJP mouthpiece all of a sudden? Take a look at this.

We all know that western media are inclined towards a western and pro-Israel/India bias to some degree. Many western CEOs are of Jewish or Indian heritage. That's fair and all. However, I did not expect this. Take a look yourself, this is from the mobile version of Google search under the news subheading.You can see the bold subtitles that state, "India slams Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi". Note that these subtitles are written by Google itself; the employees. These aren't written under the news article. So, Google here is showing a bias towards the Pakistani narrative and in favor of the Indian narrative.A similar pro-BJP subheading can be found here, under a different search:If you look at other subheadings, you will never find them to be pro-Pakistan. Examples:As you can notice, none of those subheadings were directly biased as the first two. Even in regard to other conflicts, such as Israel-Palestine or Turkey-Sweden, the subheadings are not as blatantly biased as the initial two examples. As seen here: