What is difference between Cash Bribe and Plot Bribe?

Cash bribe is obviously cash

  • But what about Plot Bribe , or Excessive Plot allocation or , Multiple Plot gifts to Fauji ?

This is not normal most world , every soldiers buys land from "Salary" saved over 10 years


Is the Plot Bribe Halal ? Obviously it is Land


Why does Fauji get Plot ? Based on 2-3 week Physical Training and some jogging around in shorts in parks


Even reducing the plot value so it becomes 1 lakh or 2 Lakh for Acre land sounds fishy


Any demographics calculated how much Land is eaten up by Such Gifts ? Self proclaimed birthday gifts
 

