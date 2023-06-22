AZADPAKISTAN2009
What is difference between Cash Bribe and Plot Bribe?
Cash bribe is obviously cash
This is not normal most world , every soldiers buys land from "Salary" saved over 10 years
Is the Plot Bribe Halal ? Obviously it is Land
Why does Fauji get Plot ? Based on 2-3 week Physical Training and some jogging around in shorts in parks
Even reducing the plot value so it becomes 1 lakh or 2 Lakh for Acre land sounds fishy
Any demographics calculated how much Land is eaten up by Such Gifts ? Self proclaimed birthday gifts
