Actually DHA predates the Appearance of Adam AS, Allah created his throne, than he settled his throne over a body of Water, then he created pen and book, order it to write his will, than he created first living creature Gibrael AS, after that he created heavens and Earth, than Few People in Khaki wardi comes out of nowhere and put a sign of DHA property, than Allah sent these people to Earth, so they claim the entire world as DHA property, but unfortunately couldn't control such a large property, hence in the end, they settled with a portion which the world today known as Pakistan, Jinnah didn't realize that he created a country on DHA Property, and after he passes away the DHA owner hares his sister and declare her Traitor.