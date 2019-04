Today Sadiq Jan has posted his reporting video on hearing in the Lahore High Court.What he revealed, what happened today in the Lahore High Court is disturbing and should be quite concerning for all Pakistanis.From the report it is very clear that Butts tentacles are very deep in Pakistani judiciary, especially in Lahore and Islamabad High Courts.Today, justices, including the CJ of Lahore High Court tried to put the Punjab Government on trial purposefully to humiliate Chief Minister Buzdar and Ahmed Owais.What Sadiq Jan narrated seems like a conspiracy is hatched against the Government.That's why LHC is giving reliefs to the Butt family almost on daily/weekly basis to irk the Punjab Government so they can charge them in contempt if they say something against the Judiciary.These games against Pakistan have to stop. It is the duty of all Pakistanis to stop this once and for all. The judiciary had played enough with the lives of people of Pakistan and their destinies. We have to stop these criminal judges.