What is common between India and a prostitute?

India will swindle if you try to negotiate but if you spank it will agree to all your demands for free.


India abstains from UN vote on Uighur Muslims, gives relief to China​

The motion brought by US, Britain and Canada at the UN got 17 votes in favor and 19 against while 11 countries did not take part in the UNHRC vote​

FP StaffOctober 07, 2022 07:24:46 IST
India abstains from UN vote on Uighur Muslims, gives relief to China

The motion brought by US, Britain and Canada at the UN got 17 votes in favor and 19 against while 11 countries did not take part in the UNHRC vote
New York: The efforts of the US and Western countries to bring a resolution against China on the situation of Uighur Muslims in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) suffered a setback when 11 countries, including India and Ukraine, indirectly helped China by being absent at the time of voting.
The failure of this resolution in the 47-member UN council is being considered a major setback for America and the entire Western lobby.

US proposal rejected at UN

This is only the second time in the UNHRC’s 16-year history that a US resolution has been rejected. It also explains the changing global equations. Most of the discussion after the UNHRC vote is about India’s stand. Given the current state of relations with China, the US expected support from India. However, India said that it has stuck to its policy of not voting against any country in institutions like the UNHRC.
However, it is believed that India has taken this step due to the apprehension of a UN vote on Jammu and Kashmir in future.

India helped China indirectly

India gave indirect help to China on Thursday, when it has been told by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi that on the occasion of the 73rd Foundation Day of the Republic of China, President Draupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi addressed President Xi Jinping and PM Li Keqiang.
An agreement has also been reached recently to resolve the ongoing military dispute between the two countries on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh of India from May, 2020 and the withdrawal of troops. However, during this period, China has also thwarted India’s efforts to ban terrorists hiding in Pakistan by using its veto power in the UN Security Council (UNSC).

India sticks to its policy at UN

India has been saying in the past that no one country should be targeted in an organization like UNHRC. India is also concerned that in future a resolution directly affecting its interests may also be tabled in the Council. The case of Jammu and Kashmir can be an important example.
Many countries of Pakistan and International Islamic Organization (OIC) are its members, who can bring resolutions regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Anyway, in this council, Pakistan keeps raising the issue of Kashmir every day.

India challenges US in global diplomacy

The motion brought by US, Britain and Canada at the UN got 17 votes in favor and 19 against while 11 countries did not take part in the UNHRC vote. Voting at the UNHRC on Thursday also marks a change in global diplomacy. India, a close partner of the US, has not only been absent, Ukraine has also been absent from voting.
The US, Britain and Canada are currently engaged in helping Ukraine against Russia. This proposal was brought to draw world attention to the situation of Muslims in China, but Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar, UAE, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Senegal opposed it.


Rollno21 said:
Pakistan opposed it. Some don't need negotiation or spanking. They will do anything.
Oh man!

Indians and their dumb logic.

China spanked India in Galwan and India did not vote against China at UN.

Pakistan spanked India on 27 February, 2019 and India came to negotiating table with Pakistan to discuss IOK.

Pakistan and China are allies. So we always vote in support of each other.

Understood?
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Oh man!

Indians and their dumb logic.

China spanked India in Galwan and India did not vote against China at UN.

Pakistan spanked India on 27 February, 2019 and India came to negotiating table with Pakistan to discuss IOK.

Pakistan and China are allies. So we always vote in support of each other.

Understood?
Next time don't say pakistan is a Islamic country. That is what I was pointing, you will sell yourself for money and has no morals. If muslim countries don't care for the muslims in China why are yiu even crying. When you look at it you are worse than us ,you betrayed fellow muslims for money and you are talking about non Muslim country for voting against. Dude you have some weared logic.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Oh man!

Indians and their dumb logic.

China spanked India in Galwan and India did not vote against China at UN.

Pakistan spanked India on 27 February, 2019 and India came to negotiating table with Pakistan to discuss IOK.

Pakistan and China are allies. So we always vote in support of each other.

Understood?
were/are you mum and pa first cousins ?

.......siblings, maybe?
 
Rollno21 said:
Next time don't say pakistan is a Islamic country. That is what I was pointing, you will sell yourself for money and has no morals. If muslim countries don't care for the muslims in China why are yiu even crying. When you look at it you are worse than us ,you betrayed fellow muslims for money and you are talking about non Muslim country for voting against. Dude you have some weared logic.
Muslims in China are enjoying the fruits of Chinese prosperity while Muslims in India are being flogged by the Hindu fascists. Understood?
 
Rollno21 said:
Next time don't say pakistan is a Islamic country. That is what I was pointing, you will sell yourself for money and has no morals. If muslim countries don't care for the muslims in China why are yiu even crying. When you look at it you are worse than us ,you betrayed fellow muslims for money and you are talking about non Muslim country for voting against. Dude you have some weared logic.
Muslims in China are fine, those being targeted are militants. America wants strategic depth using them but is struggling.

Pakistan also hunts down groups such as TTP, this doesn't mean we are against Muslims.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Muslims in China are enjoying the fruits of Chinese prosperity while Muslims in India are being flogged by the Hindu fascists. Understood?
So if that's the case ,what is the issue here . India voted against it right. If you see history of Indian voting, we always vote as we think is good for our country apart from once when we voted against Iran.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
There will be no Pakistan without our wardi. Please remember that.
Bangla timely get rid of this wardi shit and today manufacturing cargo ships and supplied to UK where as wardi nation begging for 1BN to IMF LOL .. that bullshit "wardi na hoti tu ham chud jatay" technicaly aap chud chukay hain because of this BS ... In 70 years, you're just merely export Shan masalay to the world
 

