Doesn't it strike anyone as strange that the "leader" of this "freedom" movement in Iranis a US government employee and bosom buddy of the neocons? But hey, sure, it's totally legit...Strange idea to cast Alinejad, who lives in NYC, as the leader of the Iranian protests that are explicitly being done in the name of a local woman murdered by Iranian police. Alinejad is a US government employee who meets regularly with neocon politicians.