For the current fiscal, BD government plans to spend 3.2 billion US dollars on defence, which is 1.25% of GDP. However it claims to then be spending only around 80 million US dollars on procurement. We know that BD has been spending around 500 million US dollars a year on average over the last 5 years on arms imports.

My theory is that the procurement part of the BD defence budget only includes weapons that are manufactured in BD and all imports of arms are separate.

The actual defence budget for this year when arms imports are included will be around 4 billion US dollars.

