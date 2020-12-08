What is a teaching philosophy

One thing I forgot is why I posted this.It is about project AZM. We have to train our people till analyst level and beyond. Some people argue that vocational training is the way for "PAF knowledge city" to generate the workforce for the 5th generation fighter.My argument is we need a pool of engineers and scientists. For that we need top notch Professors and researchers to train them. Due to time and capital limit, we should send the 'pool' to western universities like in Italy, Germany, Sweden and S.K. Their education is economical and methods are way advanced.So by sending them over the years will make a reservoir of engineers, scientists, trained personals of Pak origin. We can hire them by good incentives when we have money for the project.If we can't, by sending them at least they can send back remittances. So a win win situation. otherwise, our youth cannot find job in Pak sector due to shrinking demand and growing population. In addition, we may waste our youth in 9-5 jobs, who else can become scientists.Fun fact, all toppers of my class, quickly got job, married and settled down. No one pursued higher education. A complete growth stagnation of those bright minds except what they learnt in their organisation (mainly tail carrying may be, TC).The whole point to share the 'philosophy' is that our institutions lack teacher training. Prof follows traditional methods. We waste our college students in universities. For that, my argument is that we have many world class achiever in O/A-levels, but we don't have scientific papers coming out of our universities. So they get the degree but cannot solve a real world problem.Hope you find it interesting.