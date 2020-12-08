What is a teaching philosophy

What's new

Introduction
Currently, I am in my final year of PhD at Birmingham City University (BCU). During this role, I had an opportunity to teach MSc students about research activities. Before joining BCU, I had taught various engineering modules to BSc students in Pakistan. It was my first job related to teaching. I also had some industrial experience of computer-aided design (CAD) using 'Unigraphics'.

Since my graduation, I had a passion for doing research. The main reason is that in research, one can keep learning and grow in his field. Typically industrial jobs are set of routine tasks where a worker keeps doing his, one or more, given duties. He learns and gains expertise in that field, besides learning a few more things down the line, but it is not as dynamic and progressive as the research filed.

Pursuing research lead me towards academics, especially to higher education (HE). A teacher has to learn more about a subject so that he can effectively teach and engage students. Teaching is not an easy job, as it not only requires enormous effort to prepare session, examination, student activities but also it is an art, which has to be learnt and practised. It is an art to communicate, engage, and nourish students of various backgrounds to learn, analyse, apply, assess, and most importantly, enjoy the subject.

My teaching philosophy
In my opinion, a teacher must have the ability to create passion for a subject in his students. From personal experience, I learned mostly in those modules where the environment was friendly and it was easy to ask the teacher questions. Richard Feynman said, "I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned".

Open communication created my enthusiasm in every session of that module. There are many ways to build an individual's interest, such as by Skinner's positive reinforcement technique (Mahoney, 1991). A study suggests respecting students' emotional needs motivates them to put more effort into studies (Delpit, 2006).

1615041313615.png


Figure 1: Alphabets based on tic tac toe​

Humans generally learn through experiences described by Kolb in his famous experiential learning theory (ELT) (Akella, 2010). A simple test of tic tac toe based alphabets[1] can reveal how difficult it is to remember new alphabets symbols (Figure 1) compared to knowing how to generate these (Table 1).

.............................................................................
1615041583521.png

Table 1: Conversion of alphabets from tic tac toe (cross and circle are added for extension)

Most people are familiar with tic tac toe, so any new information, based on previous information, can easily be digested. This simple test shows that students cannot comprehend even a good lecture, with all details and new tools, if the session is not built coherently and step-wise.

Richard Feynman said, "I learned very early the difference between knowing the name of something and knowing something"[2]. Traditionally pedagogical approach is sought even in HE, where teacher mostly delivers the lecture with little or no student activity. In the end, students will know and apply the concepts learned in that subject, as some summative assessment pushes them to do so. Dr Shabaz taught mathematics to students who were weak at the subject. In 7 year span (1956-1963), 103 of his students completed a master, and a third of them completed PhD, in mathematics, from the best US universities. His approach was to make the student understand the concept rather than merely teaching them mathematical operations (Delpit, 2006). So overall, a tilt towards a constructive approach is suitable for engineering students in HE. It is because students learn when they apply the knowledge and then explore it themselves.

Higher education is not about just job opportunities. It is about raising the collective consciousness of a society. Both Murry (1957) and Zook (1947) reports suggest that to create a democratic, intellectual and spiritual society; higher education is necessary (Currie, 1958) (Heller and And Heller, 2010).

Like every profession, teaching is continuously evolving in its methods due to the teacher's professional development. It is said reflective teachers are effective teachers and effective teachers had ineffective sessions.

It is clear to me now that students learn the most from what they do in a class. One other thing is not to overwhelm the students. Students also think that learning occurs only through the teacher, when he delivers the lecture. They must change their mentality and put their highest effort in learning. Paying tuition fees, and then putting all the responsibility on the educator for learning is plain wrong. A teacher must make them realise that.

In conclusion, I believe that HE is necessary for every citizen who is pursuing it. It is passed best by engaging students in sessions and exploring by developing passion in them. Any session should not baffle or overwhelm students. An educator must know that students learn by what they do in class and not by what the teacher does. Overall, student's participation in class is extremely important. It can be achieved by creatively designing class activities and assessments.


[1] https://clubpenguin.fandom.com/wiki/Tic_Tac_Code
[2] https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/1429989.Richard_P_Feynman
References
Akella, D. (2010) 'Learning together: Kolb's experiential theory and its application', Journal of Management and Organization, 16(1), pp. 100–112. doi: 10.5172/jmo.16.1.100.

Bligh, D. A. (1998) What's the Use of Lectures?, Intellect Books. Available at: https://books.google.co.uk/books/about/What_s_the_Use_of_Lectures.html?id=l-xxxqZXUU8C&redir_esc=y (Accessed: 10 August 2020).

Currie, G. A. (1958) The Report of the Committee on Australian Universities, Australian Journal of Education. doi: 10.1177/000494415800200105.

Delpit, L. (2006) 'Lessons from teachers', Journal of Teacher Education, 57(3), pp. 220–231. doi: 10.1177/0022487105285966.

Heller, D. and And Heller, G. (2010) The Truman Commission and its Impact on Federal Higher Education Policy.

Hofmeyer, A. et al. (2015) Leadership In Learning And Teaching In Higher Education: Perspectives Of Academics In Non-Formal Leadership Roles, Contemporary Issues in Education Research. Available at: http://hsrc.himmelfarb.gwu.edu/son_nurs_facpubshttp://hsrc.himmelfarb.gwu.edu/son_nurs_facpubs/175 (Accessed: 10 August 2020).

Mahoney, M. J. (1991) 'B. F. Skinner: A collective tribute.', Canadian Psychology/Psychologie canadienne. American Psychological Association (APA), 32(4), pp. 628–635. doi: 10.1037/h0084641.

I will add details about technical terms later
 
1. So basically our teachers are at fist stage, where they can identify one good and one bad students. It shows our lack of connection between teacher and students.
2. then comes when we divide them in groups. That is even not a good thing.
3. Then comes overall class trend, then a teacher can decide which approach is better. It misses few students.
4. Then comes super teacher who knows every individual as a data point, and they can relate strength and weakness of students, especially which are more needy/weak.
1615046018940.png

Reflection or self-experience
Reflection or self-experience
1615046244839.png

both approaches are ok, but second one is time consuming. Few examples of Elon Musk, Bill gates doesn't justify that college education is a waste. There are plenty examples of the people who were learned/graduates and built big companies.
1615046418680.png

Still today, our approach is Pedagogy where teachers just transmit lecture/knowledge..
 
1615046687708.png

So overall we lack people who can do Synthesis and Evaluation.
At most we have many analysts, who can identify or analyse differences between two actions/data.
We have many people till application level.
Synthesis is a PhD or research level.
Evaluation is done by and expert of that field. He is like a judge who can give verdict in that case. So more like a senior Professor.
I am attaching slides, please have a look, (we focus on summative assessment e.g. final exams, see how many assessment types are there to engage students, slides can cause copyright issue. Original owner SEDA (https://seda.ac.uk/))

In summary,

Students can only learn what they do in the class, and not what teachers do.

So a teacher with great knowledge, and great lecture delivery cannot teach effectively, unless students are engaged (practise themselves). Everything else is futile. It is practice, practice and only practice by students. Students think by paying university fee, now its teacher responsibility to inject knowledge in their brains.


@JamD @jamahir @PDF @WebMaster @peagle @Bilal Khan (Quwa)

That was my assignment about how should we teach. Hope you may find it interesting. Plus it has ideas about teaching philosophy, if you want to apply for academic positions. :P
 

Sir I agree with the gist that all students have different caliber and learning should be a reciprocal process in which students and teachers must actively participate otherwise it`s a lullaby and sleepyheads.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,850
0
4,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
One thing I forgot is why I posted this.
It is about project AZM. We have to train our people till analyst level and beyond. Some people argue that vocational training is the way for "PAF knowledge city" to generate the workforce for the 5th generation fighter.
My argument is we need a pool of engineers and scientists. For that we need top notch Professors and researchers to train them. Due to time and capital limit, we should send the 'pool' to western universities like in Italy, Germany, Sweden and S.K. Their education is economical and methods are way advanced.

So by sending them over the years will make a reservoir of engineers, scientists, trained personals of Pak origin. We can hire them by good incentives when we have money for the project.

If we can't, by sending them at least they can send back remittances. So a win win situation. otherwise, our youth cannot find job in Pak sector due to shrinking demand and growing population. In addition, we may waste our youth in 9-5 jobs, who else can become scientists.

Fun fact, all toppers of my class, quickly got job, married and settled down. No one pursued higher education. A complete growth stagnation of those bright minds except what they learnt in their organisation (mainly tail carrying may be, TC).

The whole point to share the 'philosophy' is that our institutions lack teacher training. Prof follows traditional methods. We waste our college students in universities. For that, my argument is that we have many world class achiever in O/A-levels, but we don't have scientific papers coming out of our universities. So they get the degree but cannot solve a real world problem.

Hope you find it interesting.
Hope you find it interesting.
 
Last edited:
