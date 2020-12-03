What is a natural country and what is an artificial country?

You hear this a lot...It was big among political, geo-strategic analysts pre-2010s...as Internet reached the majority of the people of the world, these terms were more commonly used by casual commenters, forums and social media users...(with its usage declining among serious political commentators)



1) What constitutes a natural country?



History of not being colonized during the most recent wave of European maritime colonization of the past 500 years ?

History of not being occupied,remade, reconfigured by foreign powers in the last few centuries?

History of having existed as a distinct people for a few centuries ?

History of having a common language and having cultural,musical,literary,academic productions in that language?

History of having fought as a people against outside military entities?

History of becoming united even after a civil war?

History of having folklores,epics,poems tied to the land the people are currently residing in?

History of forming a competent civilization and economy in the land the people are currently residing in?

History of independently building and maintaining courts, institutions ,infrastructures?

History of having natural defensible borders instead of borders drawn by outsiders as spheres of interest?

History of having a common religion?







For me strictly speaking for the non-Western world:



Non-Western countries that avoided,escaped, beat back colonization seems to be natural countries....Their legitimacy is beyond question



By Colonization I mean only European maritime colonization from the 15th century onwards with the sole exception of Russian overland colonization (that went upto Alaska and down the North American Western Coast to present day California)