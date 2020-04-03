What Iranians think about Pakistan

The most critical country to a strong, prosperous Pakistan is Iran. Sadly this historic, geo-political and economic potential has largely been negated because of the sectarian prism. Think of it this way. The Indus Basin has choice between west [Iranian plateau] or east [Ganga basin] or the north. We chose to divorce from the east in 1947 and ever since have been in conflict with it.



Which leaves the west. Now think of the potential. The region has largely given us our languages, cultures etc and has some of the largest natural resources in the world. Think of oil/gas. Pakistan is crippled by being in deficit of these resources.



But if you conjoin the two economies the potential is huge. The combined market, gas, oil would create such synergies that would lift both countries. All that would be required to unleash this potential is few new roads, rails and pipelines.



But alas that is not to be. For example the Iranians are sat on gas they can't sell and Pakistan is left with annual gas shortages.