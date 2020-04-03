What's new

What Iranians think about Pakistan

masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
9,077
15
18,962
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Nice video. Plenty of interaction among diaspora communities.

We saw Iran vs USA in 1998 with some Iranians in UK. Football mad you are. We also supported Iran that day as they challenged the great satan. Mahdivikiya - what a player.
 
ThunderCat

ThunderCat

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2009
454
0
217
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
In terms of people to people contact, it's obvious that Iranians are warm towards Pakistanis. Much love going out!........:yahoo:
Click to expand...
It depends. Iranians can be commonly rude and hostile towards Pakistanis with their false superiority complex. We should not fool ourselves. He's not unique for Iranians:
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,526
185
53,435
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The most critical country to a strong, prosperous Pakistan is Iran. Sadly this historic, geo-political and economic potential has largely been negated because of the sectarian prism. Think of it this way. The Indus Basin has choice between west [Iranian plateau] or east [Ganga basin] or the north. We chose to divorce from the east in 1947 and ever since have been in conflict with it.

Which leaves the west. Now think of the potential. The region has largely given us our languages, cultures etc and has some of the largest natural resources in the world. Think of oil/gas. Pakistan is crippled by being in deficit of these resources.

But if you conjoin the two economies the potential is huge. The combined market, gas, oil would create such synergies that would lift both countries. All that would be required to unleash this potential is few new roads, rails and pipelines.

But alas that is not to be. For example the Iranians are sat on gas they can't sell and Pakistan is left with annual gas shortages.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Aspen
If India is following Israeli model in Kashmir, Pakistan needs to follow the Iranian model
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
208
Views
8K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
Indus Pakistan
Twin Rising ~ Smiling Pakistan
Replies
3
Views
384
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
Aspen
Opinion - Saudis rattled by Pakistan's central role in creating Iran-China $400 billion deal
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
4K
R Wing
R Wing
PakistaniJunior
Hey Pakistanis! Time to learn a bit about yourselves :)
Replies
8
Views
825
MastanKhan
MastanKhan
xyx007
Featured Pakistan: When Agents Ruled – a glimpse of Spying, Espionage and Security Breaches
2
Replies
28
Views
7K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom