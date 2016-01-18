What investment trends reveal about the global AI landscape

America leads, but doesn’t dominate

Figure 2: Investment activity and growth in the top 10 target countries (ranked by disclosed value)

Country of investment target Disclosed investment value, 2019 Growth ’15-’19 Estimated total investment value, 2019 Growth ’15-’19 Discrete investment events Growth ’15-’19 United States $25,170 194% $47,486 228% 1,412 36% China $5,446 71% $7,165 102% 297 324% Israel $3,056 1,109% $5,584 1,765% 141 110% UK $1,655 189% $2,575 130% 259 82% Canada $885 307% $1,629 392% 129 55% India $486 275% $1,072 361% 153 178% Japan $510 1,031% $1,574 3,133% 67 347% Germany $356 164% $802 95% 82 148% Singapore $314 248% $352 160% 64 88% France $312 245% $505 94% 54 32%

Chinese investors play a meaningful but limited role

Few AI companies focus on public-sector needs

The bottom-line on global AI

Don't panic about China. It's a serious competitor and has made massive gains, but China's AI prowess is still often oversold. Our data suggest that America still leads in AI venture capital and other forms of private-market AI investment, and Chinese investors don't seem to be co-opting American AI startups in large numbers. Policymakers should focus on reinforcing the vibrant, open innovation ecosystem that fuels America's AI advantage, and take a deep breath before acting against China's technology transfer efforts and AI abuses. Action is necessary, but misunderstanding China's overall position in AI could lead to rushed or overbroad policies that do more harm than good.

AI is a global wave, not a bipolar contest. The data are clear: AI is booming around the world, not just in the United States and China. In particular, U.S.-friendly nations from Western Europe to India, Japan, and Singapore have vibrant and rapidly growing AI sectors. Policymakers shouldn't think of AI as a U.S.-China showdown. America will be even stronger in AI if it collaborates effectively with its allies in domains including trade policy, export controls, and R&D. The private sector is a critical U.S. asset, but it needs guidance. America's AI industry is second to none and has the investment numbers to match. But letting the private sector lead in AI means that critical public needs and values, from national security to AI safety and fairness, may be taking a back seat to profit-seeking. The government can use targeted R&D subsidies, public-private partnerships, and regulatory measures to fill gaps in the private sector's AI agenda and shape companies' incentives in the public interest.