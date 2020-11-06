What Investment Options Do We Have In Pak?

In the past two decades or so I have been bitten badly on my investments in Pakistan namely in DHA/Bahria files, Shares in PSX and long term fixed interest Bank accounts. Unless there is no stable rupee rate there is no charm for Overseas Pakistanis apart from losing money for the love of the country. I hope the Roshan Digital accounts do succeed, but the GOP may find it hard to manage the interest payments in future as the things are going. Maybe in future might hold on to some Agriculture land, let's see.