What Investment Options Do We Have In Pak?

Jan 6, 2016
What Investment Options Do We Have In Pak?


In conversation with tonight’s guest, Mr. Mohammad Shoaib, CFA - Al Meezan Investments. What was Mr. Shoaib’s journey like? What investment options do we have in Pakistan? What is the procedure of investment? What is Meezan ETF? Does the pension fund give more return? Can you take ETF from the stock market? What ratio of people in Pakistan invest? Who is the perfect investor? Catch this and insights into how students should invest in tonight’s episode!

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Mohammad Shoaib
00:30 What was Mr. Shoaib’s journey like?
02:37 What investment options do we have in Pakistan?
06:26 How is Meezan Investment different from the rest?
09:01 What different options of mutual funds are there?
11:49 What is the procedure of investment?
20:26 What is Meezan ETF?
24:40 Does pension fund give more return?
27:53 Can you take ETF from the stock market?
29:57 What ratio of people in Pakistan invest?
32:09 Does the increase in stock demand affect price?
34:07 Should we invest to consume?
37:34 Who is the perfect investor?
39:13 How should students or housewives invest?
42:44 How does Mr. Shoaib envision Pakistan in 30 years?

Sep 26, 2018
In the past two decades or so I have been bitten badly on my investments in Pakistan namely in DHA/Bahria files, Shares in PSX and long term fixed interest Bank accounts. Unless there is no stable rupee rate there is no charm for Overseas Pakistanis apart from losing money for the love of the country. I hope the Roshan Digital accounts do succeed, but the GOP may find it hard to manage the interest payments in future as the things are going. Maybe in future might hold on to some Agriculture land, let's see.
 
Jan 6, 2016
In the past two decades or so I have been bitten badly on my investments in Pakistan namely in DHA/Bahria files, Shares in PSX and long term fixed interest Bank accounts. Unless there is no stable rupee rate there is no charm for Overseas Pakistanis apart from losing money for the love of the country. I hope the Roshan Digital accounts do succeed, but the GOP may find it hard to manage the interest payments in future as the things are going. Maybe in future might hold on to some Agriculture land, let's see.
In order to invest in residential and commercial properties in Pakistan, you need to follow the trends. Right now property prices have come to a halt thanks to the government's policies. I believe that the property prices will suddenly rise as soon as the 2023 elections end because we will most probably see an amnesty scheme to turn black money into white.
 
Feb 21, 2015
I believe property and construction business. It's recession proof as well because of the ever expanding population and it's housing needs.
 
