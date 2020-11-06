What Investment Options Do We Have In Pak?
In conversation with tonight’s guest, Mr. Mohammad Shoaib, CFA - Al Meezan Investments. What was Mr. Shoaib’s journey like? What investment options do we have in Pakistan? What is the procedure of investment? What is Meezan ETF? Does the pension fund give more return? Can you take ETF from the stock market? What ratio of people in Pakistan invest? Who is the perfect investor? Catch this and insights into how students should invest in tonight’s episode!
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Mohammad Shoaib
00:30 What was Mr. Shoaib’s journey like?
02:37 What investment options do we have in Pakistan?
06:26 How is Meezan Investment different from the rest?
09:01 What different options of mutual funds are there?
11:49 What is the procedure of investment?
20:26 What is Meezan ETF?
24:40 Does pension fund give more return?
27:53 Can you take ETF from the stock market?
29:57 What ratio of people in Pakistan invest?
32:09 Does the increase in stock demand affect price?
34:07 Should we invest to consume?
37:34 Who is the perfect investor?
39:13 How should students or housewives invest?
42:44 How does Mr. Shoaib envision Pakistan in 30 years?
