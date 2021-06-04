Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
What Indian Punjabhi thinking about Pakistan.
Thread starter
Maarkhoor
Start date
25 minutes ago
Maarkhoor
ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,199
42
27,053
Country
Location
25 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)
The Accountant
Indus Pakistan
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Rare Pictures of Quaid-e-Azam.
Latest: ghazi52
1 minute ago
General Photos & Multimedia
Featured
Pak mango to enter in Chinese market from June 10
Latest: sur
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
What happens if Israelis synthesize lab virus and release it in Palestine to wipe out Palestinians
Latest: KAL-EL
5 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
Autonomous drones may have ‘hunted down’ and attacked troops in Libya without human control – UN report
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
6 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
D
Juhi Chawla files plea against implementation of 5G
Latest: Drizzt
7 minutes ago
World Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: Imran Khan
15 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Capabilities of PAF Dassault MIRAGE-III/V.
Latest: ghazi52
20 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
JF-17B Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Trango Towers
32 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
PAF's Exercises from around the World.
Latest: ghazi52
34 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force Archive
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: ghazi52
38 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Featured
Pak mango to enter in Chinese market from June 10
Latest: sur
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan became 25% poorer under PTI: PML-N
Latest: Zaki
11 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Hamid Mir Removes His Official Facebook Page Right After Makdhoom Shahab Ud Din Exposed His Indian Page Editors
Latest: Adecypher
14 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Dedicated to our Father | M.A Jinnah
Latest: ghazi52
14 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Why do people marry, wonders Malala
Latest: Goenitz
26 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
US Navy issues contract for second Constellation class frigate
Latest: english_man
Yesterday at 10:57 PM
Naval Warfare
Chechen Special Forces - SOBR Terek
Latest: Metal 0-1
Yesterday at 10:46 PM
Military Forum
How Once The IAF Jaguars Embarrassingly Failed in a Publicity Mission !
Latest: Michael Corleone
Yesterday at 9:04 PM
Air Warfare
HMS Queen Elizabeth and FS Charles De Gaulle meet up
Latest: Feng Leng
Yesterday at 8:33 PM
Naval Warfare
What hunting App are you using?
Latest: RescueRanger
Yesterday at 7:18 PM
Equipment & Gear
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Navy | News and Discussions
Latest: sahureka2
11 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Bangladesh Economic & Infrastructure Development - Updates & Discussions
Latest: Bilal9
24 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Egypt is moving towards the manufacture of modern German frigates, believed to be F125, in addition to the Meko 200
Latest: Wasteland
32 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Iranian UAVs | News and Discussions
Latest: Draco.IMF
38 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Expensive Chinese vaccines stir hornet's nest in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Latest: denel
42 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom