What India can learn from Bangladesh regarding Women’s rights.

BananaRepublicUK
- May 13, 2022
This article reminded me how backward India is compared to BD.
Whilst Bangladeshi women get cheap loans to start businesses, their Hindu peers, in India, get sold to repay loans of their male relatives.
It’s disgusting!
