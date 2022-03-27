What's new

What in the world is happening in Sri Lanka now?

Hello gentlemen, the arc of instability is growing across the world, and now across the South Asia.

Through my channels of people doing infra projects in Sri Lanka, I hear of somebody in the govt trying to use the popular opposition to launch a move on Rajapaksa.

I cannot trust them, and need a confirmation from somebody else.
 
Paul2 said:
Hello gentlemen, the arc of instability is growing across the world, and now across the South Asia.

Through my channels of people doing infra projects in Sri Lanka, I hear of somebody in the govt trying to use the popular opposition to launch a move on Rajapaksa.

I cannot trust them, and need a confirmation from somebody else.
There in an economic crisis due to food and material costs going up along with lack of wages and jobs. There were protests and burning going on.
 
Sri Lankan government has declared emergency and curfew. India is doing emergency diesel supply to calm people.

I think that this government will not last if IMF deal is not secured. The question is, what can the anti American Srilankan government offer uncle Sam in return? :unsure:
 
Wood said:
Sri Lankan government has declared emergency and curfew. India is doing emergency diesel supply to calm people.

I think that this government will not last if IMF deal is not secured. The question is, what can the anti American Srilankan government offer uncle Sam in return? :unsure:
Nothing.

Hoist by their own petard.
 
