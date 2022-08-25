What's new

What Imran Khan did wrong

Have a look at the following picture. This is what IK did not do. He did not take each coalition partner on a joy ride abroad along with him. He did not make all the partners stand beside him for a sham photoshoot. He did not do these things for cheap publicity. Bas isi liay har ittehadi ko koi takleef thi.
Screenshot_3.png
 
Have a look at the following picture. This is what IK did not do. He did not take each coalition partner on a joy ride abroad along with him. He did not make all the partners stand beside him for a sham photoshoot. He did not do these things for cheap publicity. Bas isi liay har ittehadi ko koi takleef thi. View attachment 873396
Well analyzed.
The Crime Minister on bail and his dynasty are experts in the management of institutes and know how to deal with greedy individuals/partners. These are the corrupt practices most of us don't mind and defend as a norm in society.

IK was miserably lacking in such corrupt practices, he is only becoming popular in general masses not among other political parties/institutes/bureaucrats which are the tools in the present rotting system to keep one afloat. If you block the stream none is going to like you in general and stab you in the back whenever they will get the chance.

In brief, 'Khud bhi khao - Humain bhi nawazo' is the general narrative of the time, which reminds me of the filth mindsets used to vomit 'Kya howa, Mian khata hai tu lagata bhi tu hai'.
 
His biggest mistake was going against the Uniform thugs aka Army, and they took their revenge just as they did since the dawn of Pakistan.
 

