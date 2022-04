Good question.



IMHO It would be good for the establishment and the nation to let PTI finish their term or at least govern until the elections, even if it’s under a different PTI leader. The instability this crisis has caused is detrimental to the interests of the nation. If all parties want to go back to being judged on their records, it would be best for all involved and us the people, that PTI be allowed to govern till the elections. At least then it can be said the people re-elected or voted out PTI.