After more than 40 years empired by India,Sikkim still doesnt have one single meter express(standard of the west or orther countries) way or railway ,not to talk about of HIGH SPEED RAILWAYS.Indians keep crazily plundering the resources which belonged to Sikkim people,but did nothing to improve the education ,infrastructure,industries there.though its per capita gdp is not so bad in India,it is because others are rather garbage.The neighbor TIbet, with worse natural environment,now per capita gdp is much bigger and there airports ,rail stations,schools....

