It would be better for both the Saudis and Pakistan if the Saudis set up manufacturing industries across the Islamic world. Utilizing the cheaper labor, they can employ so many more workers, not have to provide housing, and invest in value added industries without paying for the infrastructure of roads and rails and ports. for example, a car factory in Faisalabad with new modern equipment would be able to employ from amongst the best workers there at the current wage. Pakistan highways and railroads would transport the products throughout the whole country.



the initial investment would be large but it would pay off if Pakistani engineers and technicians produce the best cars. Saudi technical colleges could recruit top talent from a large pool. Pakistan R&D teams could develop product that would work well across Pakistan's various terrains and climates.



Money earned by the Pakistani Government as partner in these projects could allow them to buy Saudi oil and gas. Its win-win-win for the Pak and Saudi Governments and Pakistani workers. Nominal Dollar amounts can be put on paper, but its more of a barter trade in away.



The real benefit to Pakistan comes from the set up of technical colleges and a skilled work force that can set up other ventures privately to develop and sell products to the rest of the world.

