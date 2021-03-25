What's new

What if PAF could have two of these...

Which two jet fighters would you want for the PAF?

  • Eurofighter Typhoon

    Votes: 7 77.8%

  • JAS 39 Gripen

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Mig-29

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Su-30

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Su-35

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • F/A-18

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • F-15

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  • J-20

    Votes: 5 55.6%
  • Total voters
    9
F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 2, 2021
29
0
26
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Let's say in a hypothetical scenario that Pakistan has enough money to create one Squadron of each of these specific jet fighters.
They can be in any version supposedly as long as this version is already being used.

Yes,I know I only included one 5th generation aircraft. No you can't have Tejas. I'm sorry. I know it's the best but you can't! :P

Just remember: One Squadron of each. F-16s going to scrap and JF-17s are kept for defence.
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,720
104
11,200
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
You put up a list of Aircrafts that...

a. We can't get
b. We don't want

What's the point of voting for wet-dream that can't be a reality? Its petty.

Voting for this list is a useful as a coffee pot made up of chocolate.
 
F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 2, 2021
29
0
26
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Trailer23 said:
You put up a list of Aircrafts that...

a. We can't get
b. We don't want

What's the point of voting for wet-dream that can't be a reality? Its petty.

Voting for this list is a useful as a coffee pot made up of chocolate.
Click to expand...
I never said it's useful,it's fun! 😂 It's a hypothetical situation.
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,720
104
11,200
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
2,227
0
1,989
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
4,660
-1
7,924
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Can we not have such stupid childish threads plz. Too many dumb fanboy kids here nowadays.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

VkdIndian
Kargil - PAF’s perspective
Replies
0
Views
593
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
airomerix
PAF Air bases - What adversary knows
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
19K
Blacklight
Blacklight
ghazi52
F-104 STARFIGHTER IN COMBAT
Replies
14
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
M
PAF Daylight Counter Strike: From Compellence to Detterance
Replies
6
Views
2K
StructE
S
ghazi52
History & Operations of Wars of Pakistan Air Force
Replies
9
Views
640
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom