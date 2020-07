What if Middle-earth was in Pakistan?

Iranian Tolkien scholar finds intriguing parallels between subcontinental geography and famous map of Middle-earth.

J.R.R. Tolkien hinted that his stories are set in a really ancient version of Europe.

But a fantasy realm can be inspired by a variety of places; and perhaps so is Tolkien's world.

These intriguing similarities with Asian topography show that it may be time to 'decolonise' Middle-earth.

Mental decolonisation

Non-European topography

"Seen that map before"

Similar shapes

Kutch as Tolfalas Island

General knowledge

From Frodingham to Frodo