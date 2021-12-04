What's new

What if livestocks die in Tibet? Real life for Tibetan herders

Animals die sometimes, it's a loss for the herders, In Tibet, herders can recover some of the losses from the compensation money given by the government. If an animal dies, Tibetan herders need to take a photo of the dead animal and show the photos to the village government officials, one dead sheep will get 400Yuan ($63) compensation money from the government, a dead yak will be 5000 yuan ($790)

 
