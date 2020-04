They will have enough public anger to justify forcefully isolating and decoupling from China. Worldwide economic collapse will increase anti-Chinese sentiment throughout the world and hopefully derail the B and R project. At the same time, they can reorganize wealth in society and grab an even larger pie. Enforce more authoritarianism at home and garner more political power.



Also, you realize that about 70% of the $2 trillion stimulus bill is going to Wall Street right?







They are going to spin this creatively, just watch. LMAO



Then articles will appear simultaneously from the NYT to the Washington Post to the Atlantic condemning anybody questioning the spin as CCP apologists. This is how censorship works in the US.

Click to expand...