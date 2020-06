I realize this is a totally side point from the territorial dispute, but this thought came to my mind.



What if Pakistan saw the imminent threat of India trying to change demography in Kashmir and asked China to make some aggressive moves to scare away Indian Hindus from settling in Kashmir like Israelis in West Bank.



Pakistan must have looked at Palestine situation and thought they must do something in Kashmir before its too late, because once settlers start moving in, its hard to remove them and take back the territory. If Palestine had acted earlier to stop settlers moving in, Israel would not be able to militarize West Bank.



I think it also means Pakistan and China are serious about taking back Kashmir by force, because it means that they have accounted for the fact that Hindu settlers will resist a Pakistan-China attempt to retake Kashmir and therefore Pakistan and China have already acted swiftly to intimidate and scare away Hindu settlers before they even have a chance to move to Kashmir. Essentially it looks like Pakistan and China are trying to do a pre-emptive strike and reverse 370 before India can start their demographic change plan.

