Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
What if China was not Pakistan's ally
Thread starter
Patriot786b2
Start date
10 minutes ago
Patriot786b2
FULL MEMBER
Apr 14, 2019
545
0
573
Country
Location
10 minutes ago
#1
W.11
ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
15,029
-32
11,957
Country
Location
A moment ago
#2
lmao, there are no short cuts, pakistan should try to stand on its own feet otherwise it wll lose any respect it has with china. No one respects a heavily reliant desperate country looking bail out either military or economy or other areas.
regards
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 6, Guests: 0)
Patriot786b2
SD 10
Mugen
Phantom.
KapitaanAli
Khan vilatey
Similar threads
R
Geopolitically Important Pakistan Brings China, Russia, US Together For 45-Nation Exercises Hosted by Pak Navy
RiazHaq
Today at 7:28 AM
Replies
2
Views
188
4 minutes ago
khanasifm
China, Turkey and Pakistan's unholy nuclear nexus and its global ramifications
beijingwalker
Jan 31, 2021
2
3
Replies
30
Views
845
Jan 31, 2021
Mentee
B
Will India lose Bangladesh as an ally?
Black_cats
Sep 2, 2020
2
3
Replies
44
Views
1K
Sep 6, 2020
Atlas
The fall of US imperialism and Indian terrorism is seeing the upcoming rise of Pakistan-China alliance
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Oct 24, 2020
Replies
12
Views
659
Oct 27, 2020
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Nearly half of China’s investments in India’s neighbourhood went to Pakistan
Patriot786b2
Dec 19, 2020
Replies
0
Views
170
Dec 19, 2020
Patriot786b2
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
What if China was not Pakistan's ally
Latest: W.11
A moment ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
G
Biden calls India's Modi, seeks to strengthen regional security through 'Quad' grouping
Latest: Gilljutt
1 minute ago
World Affairs
Major reason for sufferings of Indian Muslims
Latest: Buddhistforlife
1 minute ago
Central & South Asia
Video showing horse-trading during 2018 Senate elections surfaces
Latest: Norwegian
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
China MSA Ships
Latest: LKJ86
3 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
3 armed men arrested from outside Lahore sessions court
Latest: User
4 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Geopolitically Important Pakistan Brings China, Russia, US Together For 45-Nation Exercises Hosted by Pak Navy
Latest: khanasifm
4 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
T
Pakistan Army's VT-4 Main Battle Tank | Updates & Discussions
Latest: TheDebSahab
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
AGAIN Going Beyond The Call of Duty - Pakistan's FC Soldiers Give Medical Aid to Another ANA soldier
Latest: Sabretooth
14 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Security Forces Kill Six Terrorists in Kohlu Balochistan
Latest: Great Janjua
29 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
What if China was not Pakistan's ally
Latest: W.11
A moment ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Video showing horse-trading during 2018 Senate elections surfaces
Latest: Norwegian
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
HEC Invites Proposals for CPEC Collaborative Research Grant 2021
Latest: Morpheus
3 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistani Climber winter summit attempt status unknown - search operations underway
Latest: krash
6 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Ehsaas Kafaalat disburses Rs. 46.97396 billion among beneficiaries
Latest: Morpheus
6 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
Oshkosh’s JLTV hits historic milestone: 10,000 vehicles
Latest: Zarvan
44 minutes ago
Land Warfare
China's drive for military supremacy: Beijing's armoury of weapons and the terrifying missiles so high-tech that they are almost impossible to stop
Latest: Saudang
Today at 8:00 PM
Military Forum
Featured
AI Claims "Flawless Victory" Going Undefeated In Digital Dogfight With Human Fighter Pilot
Latest: Michael Corleone
Today at 7:15 PM
Air Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 6:54 PM
Air Warfare
Rheinmetall announces organisational restructure
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 5:29 PM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
China MSA Ships
Latest: LKJ86
3 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Made in Iran
Latest: aryobarzan
3 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
S
Iranian UAVs | News and Discussions
Latest: Shawnee
3 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Chinese Artillery
Latest: LKJ86
16 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Chinese Missiles News & Discussions
Latest: LKJ86
17 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom