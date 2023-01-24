What if All parties join hands for the sake to make Pakistan better?

Hi,



I know it may sound stupid and you can laugh at it but since already 13 parties in one side and all the cases already removed I think there should be a model to move forward and election to be announce after 10 years. Model where everyone has its position who are best in it. Example below



1- Imran khan prime minister

2- nawaz sharif president

3- Shahbaz sharif minister of punjab

4- Bilawal foriegn minister

5- maryam govt media handler

and so..

etc and all they work to forget past and work for future of pakistan enough time waste and circling round and round.



Media talks about how to control inflations, make dams, improve exports etc rather than nawaz to imran khan to shahbaz waste of time shows.





Again its just an idea and in pakistan nothing is impossible since 13 parties already enjoying. I think neither one man show is possible neither khandani show is possible while only suffering is people of pakistan with these political drama.



Whats your thought on this?