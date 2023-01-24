What's new

What if All parties join hands for the sake to make Pakistan better?

AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
11,556
-1
12,124
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hi,

I know it may sound stupid and you can laugh at it but since already 13 parties in one side and all the cases already removed I think there should be a model to move forward and election to be announce after 10 years. Model where everyone has its position who are best in it. Example below

1- Imran khan prime minister
2- nawaz sharif president
3- Shahbaz sharif minister of punjab
4- Bilawal foriegn minister
5- maryam govt media handler
and so..
etc and all they work to forget past and work for future of pakistan enough time waste and circling round and round.

Media talks about how to control inflations, make dams, improve exports etc rather than nawaz to imran khan to shahbaz waste of time shows.


Again its just an idea and in pakistan nothing is impossible since 13 parties already enjoying. I think neither one man show is possible neither khandani show is possible while only suffering is people of pakistan with these political drama.

Whats your thought on this?
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
7,068
-3
7,770
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
AZ1 said:
Hi,

I know it may sound stupid and you can laugh at it but since already 13 parties in one side and all the cases already removed I think there should be a model to move forward and election to be announce after 10 years. Model where everyone has its position who are best in it. Example below

1- Imran khan prime minister
2- nawaz sharif president
3- Shahbaz sharif minister of punjab
4- Bilawal foriegn minister
5- maryam govt media handler
and so..
etc and all they work to forget past and work for future of pakistan enough time waste and circling round and round.

Media talks about how to control inflations, make dams, improve exports etc rather than nawaz to imran khan to shahbaz waste of time shows.


Again its just an idea and in pakistan nothing is impossible since 13 parties already enjoying. I think neither one man show is possible neither khandani show is possible while only suffering is people of pakistan with these political drama.

Whats your thought on this?
Click to expand...

what are you smoking these days?
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,693
11
32,660
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PradoTLC said:
what are you smoking these days?
Click to expand...
56433fb7bd86ef20008c914b
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
6,800
95
27,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
AZ1 said:
Hi,

I know it may sound stupid and you can laugh at it but since already 13 parties in one side and all the cases already removed I think there should be a model to move forward and election to be announce after 10 years. Model where everyone has its position who are best in it. Example below

1- Imran khan prime minister
2- nawaz sharif president
3- Shahbaz sharif minister of punjab
4- Bilawal foriegn minister
5- maryam govt media handler
and so..
etc and all they work to forget past and work for future of pakistan enough time waste and circling round and round.

Media talks about how to control inflations, make dams, improve exports etc rather than nawaz to imran khan to shahbaz waste of time shows.


Again its just an idea and in pakistan nothing is impossible since 13 parties already enjoying. I think neither one man show is possible neither khandani show is possible while only suffering is people of pakistan with these political drama.

Whats your thought on this?
Click to expand...
These folks don't care about Pakistan.
 
Sliver

Sliver

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2010
1,748
4
2,398
Country
United States
Location
United States
more than that - I would suggest to tie down an elected person's compensation/re election directly tied to the output they give.
that was the purpose of democracy anyways
- what was promised during elections? - this is the basis for being elected
- how much of this was completed? attempted? or at least given attention to? - this is the basis for re-election

I don't think this is being followed with multiple coups and political engineering.
rhetoric and mud slinging being used as basis for votes and winning elections reposes no faith in any government
 
E

epebble

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
2,336
0
1,531
Country
United States
Location
United States
AZ1 said:
Hi,

I know it may sound stupid and you can laugh at it but since already 13 parties in one side and all the cases already removed I think there should be a model to move forward and election to be announce after 10 years. Model where everyone has its position who are best in it. Example below

1- Imran khan prime minister
2- nawaz sharif president
3- Shahbaz sharif minister of punjab
4- Bilawal foriegn minister
5- maryam govt media handler
and so..
etc and all they work to forget past and work for future of pakistan enough time waste and circling round and round.

Media talks about how to control inflations, make dams, improve exports etc rather than nawaz to imran khan to shahbaz waste of time shows.


Again its just an idea and in pakistan nothing is impossible since 13 parties already enjoying. I think neither one man show is possible neither khandani show is possible while only suffering is people of pakistan with these political drama.

Whats your thought on this?
Click to expand...
Even if your dreams come true, say the angels descend down and grant it, I don't know how it will solve any other problem (besides stopping infighting).
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
11,556
-1
12,124
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Menace2Society said:
Have you ever wondered why Pakistan has not had a new political leader in over 30 years? It's the same cockroach jahil families and their minions.
Click to expand...
I know but if you check the history its ppp and pmln pulling legs and they never finished the terms until last two and then pti didnt finish it how can we expect investment and any improvement if we dont even have stability? like in one month everything fine, next month govt removed.



this is not how country can progress only public suffering.

FnP8D3RacAU397k.jpeg


from tomorrow
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
7,233
-17
12,871
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan have been ruled by one entity and that one wntity is responsible for all the mess. Its the colonial brown slaves in uniform and they still rule.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 1, Guests: 8)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz summons key Session of coalition parties' on Monday
Replies
0
Views
162
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US lawmaker urges Pakistan political parties to obey SC rulings
2
Replies
25
Views
615
Neelo
Neelo
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran’s facilitator fleeing one after the other, leaving him alone: Maryam Nawaz
Replies
11
Views
351
Firekhan
F
HAIDER
Maryam snubs husband for going against party policy
Replies
9
Views
456
Destranator
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran left 'no stone unturned' to harm country: Nawaz Sharif
2
Replies
29
Views
929
Jango
Jango

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom