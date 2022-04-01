What's new

What If... 2 Constitutional and 1 Unconstitutional paths PTI took in an alternate Universe

Episode 1: What if Karachi was mass mobilized by PTI. PTI gives a none-partisan call to Karachites. The protest is not called at one venue but multiple venues including MQM office Bahadurabad, main markets in each NA seat MQM has in the current NA. Each of these venues sees crowds of 10 thousand since the none-partisan call is "gair mulki sazish, na manzoor na manzoor". A total of more than 150,000 thousand karachites mobilise in seemless fashion from the 10 million plus population of the city, unencumbered by logistical issues such as road capacities as they dont have to converge on one venue. Seeing Azizabad rise against them, MQM leadership get cold feet and decides to sit-out the 3rd April Vote in NA.

Episode 2: What if Imran Khan wrote a letter in his office and then decided to fly to Peshawar so he could return back via road with some muscle in case the re-organisation order in his letter is met with an unconstitutional 'No'? There is a shouting match, few would have thought the fate of Pakistan was in the hands of a puny low ranking officer.

Episode 3: Speaker of the NA assembly opens the session and invites the leader of the house to make one final attempt to present the foreign conspiracy in the NA. There is a rukus, the opposition dont want to see it. The speaker says I have no choice but to adjourn again, and again and again.. Does the opposition have the strength to take it to the streets?

Edit: The episodes are not mutually exclusive.
 

