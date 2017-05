In some ways, China and the west are switching positions. The low-level manufacturing operations that the rise of China was built upon are now being dispersed around the world — even being re-shored to the U.S. and Europe — while the high-tech, high-end manufacturing that was once the forte of the west is being gobbled up by China. So China is now making iPhones, drones and green energy technologies, while the west is going back to making t-shirts