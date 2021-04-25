What has gone wrong in india?

Sri lanka is doing pretty well in containing the pandemic...although situation is bad in pak its not as bad as in india.

The situation is not out of control in nepal and bangladesh.

Then why has the pandemic become so severe in india..i am pretty sure the people and the govts in those countries are as indisciplined and as irresponsible as in india( except for SL).

There was movement from and to UK even from those countries...then what is it that contributed to this huge surge only in india?