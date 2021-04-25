What's new

What has gone wrong in india?

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,129
-31
890
Country
India
Location
India
Sri lanka is doing pretty well in containing the pandemic...although situation is bad in pak its not as bad as in india.
The situation is not out of control in nepal and bangladesh.
Then why has the pandemic become so severe in india..i am pretty sure the people and the govts in those countries are as indisciplined and as irresponsible as in india( except for SL).
There was movement from and to UK even from those countries...then what is it that contributed to this huge surge only in india?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,568
2
115,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vikki said:
Sri lanka is doing pretty well in containing the pandemic...although situation is bad in pak its not as bad as in india.
The situation is not out of control in nepal and bangladesh.
Then why has the pandemic become so severe in india..i am pretty sure the people and the govts in those countries are as indisciplined and as irresponsible as in india( except for SL).
There was movement from and to UK even from those countries...then what is it that contributed to this huge surge only in india?
Click to expand...
how its bad in pakistan ? 219 million public and we have this update of last 24 hours
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387181663512403968
 
CONNAN

CONNAN

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 23, 2009
3,300
0
2,818
Country
India
Location
United States
Vikki said:
Sri lanka is doing pretty well in containing the pandemic...although situation is bad in pak its not as bad as in india.
The situation is not out of control in nepal and bangladesh.
Then why has the pandemic become so severe in india..i am pretty sure the people and the govts in those countries are as indisciplined and as irresponsible as in india( except for SL).
There was movement from and to UK even from those countries...then what is it that contributed to this huge surge in india?
Click to expand...
Overconfidence
inability of forecasting second wave and its consequences
we are under prepared
no strategic reserves related to medical equipment nor reserves of critically needed vaccines nor medicines
political greediness and religious politics
social irresponsibility by our people and politicians
to much belief in witch doctors aka swamijies

result is corona hell whole as of now
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,568
2
115,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vikki said:
10 percent positive rate is huge brother...and the number of tests you are doing is too less for a country of 23 crores.
Click to expand...
its been 1 year we are saying it . they make tests when its needed if you have symtomos go to test . pakistan have crossed 3rd wave too as last 4 days cases are dropping down . more people are leaving hospitals so beds are going to be empty .
CONNAN said:
Overconfidence
inability of forecasting second wave and its consequences
we are under prepared
no strategic reserves related to medical equipment nor reserves of critically needed vaccines nor medicines
political greediness and religious politics
social irresponsibility by our people and politicians
to much belief in witch doctors aka swamijies

result is corona hell whole as of now
Click to expand...
well i wonder why india did not do like these things while indians were mocking us .

pakistan make wonders here

 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
2,981
-16
7,726
Country
China
Location
China
1, Big part of India population have already been infected long ago. But because most infected people had slight symptoms or no symptom at all, Indian government successfully hid the real number.

2, The chance of virus gene mutation is higher when there are more people infected and time span is long enough,

3, Mutated virus is much more lethal.

Conclusion: Inida had largest number of infected cases in the world long ago. The big virus genetic pool finally created some monsters.

Edit: There is a possibility that the covid virus was originated from India. The hot wheather constrained the original covid virus so people didn't find it back then.
 
Last edited:
INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
471
-3
471
Country
India
Location
India
Slow roll out of vaccinations at the start by Govt as well as reluctance of many people regarding vaccines fuelled by media going overboard over some very extremely rare instance of severe Side effects of vaccines. Sad thing is if this wave was delayed by just one month most of the deaths would have been prevented as most people in the high risk age groups would have been vaccinated by then.
 
V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,129
-31
890
Country
India
Location
India
kankan326 said:
1, Big part of India population have already been infected long ago. But because most infected people had slight symptoms or no symptom at all, Indian government successfully hid the real number.

2, The chance of virus gene mutation is higher when there are more people infected,

3, Mutated virus is much more lethal.

Conclusion: Inida had largest number of infected cases in the world long ago. The big virus genetic pool finally created some monsters.
Click to expand...
Yeah...this might be the reason..going by what you said its just a matter of time b4 BD and pak explode as they too have 20 crore population crammed into small area.
INS_Vikramaditya said:
Slow roll out of vaccinations at the start by Govt as well as reluctance of many people regarding vaccines fuelled by media going overboard over some very extremely rare instance of severe Side effects of vaccines. Sad thing is if this wave was delayed by just one month most of the deaths would have been prevented as most people in the high risk age groups would have been vaccinated by then.
Click to expand...
We cant really say that...in march many people were reluctant to taking it believing rumours...it was only when cases started increasing in first week of april did people start turn up..even if the wave was late by a month 90 percent of the dead would not have vaccinated themselves.
 
Last edited:
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,140
3
6,133
Country
China
Location
China
If people don't take viruses seriously, viruses will take you seriously.
India is too careless this time.Since January it has claimed victory in the fight against the epidemic.
Screenshot_20210428_132957.jpg
 
DrasticMeasure

DrasticMeasure

FULL MEMBER
Jun 9, 2015
216
0
258
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
kankan326 said:
1, Big part of India population have already been infected long ago. But because most infected people had slight symptoms or no symptom at all, Indian government successfully hid the real number.

2, The chance of virus gene mutation is higher when there are more people infected,

3, Mutated virus is much more lethal.

Conclusion: Inida had largest number of infected cases in the world long ago. The big virus genetic pool finally created some monsters.
Click to expand...
Its sad but what this guy said here ^^ could be very well true in India.
Imran Khan said:
how its bad in pakistan ? 219 million public and we have this update of last 24 hours
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387181663512403968
Click to expand...
Don't be overconfident Khan Saab. I pray for my Pakistani brothers, but things could get out of control very fast in Pakistan if Indian variants spreads. Pakistan is not equipped to handle the crisis compared to India.
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,263
-2
1,138
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
all i know is pakistan better keep the border sealed

im just enjoying the self inflicted destruction by bhakts

praying india economy contracts again and they buy more rafales while their capital city doesnt even have oxygen
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,568
2
115,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
DrasticMeasure said:
Its sad but what this guy said here ^^ could be very well true in India.

Don't be overconfident Khan Saab. I pray for my Pakistani brothers, but things could get out of control very fast in Pakistan if Indian variants spreads. Pakistan is not equipped to handle the crisis compared to India.
Click to expand...
i am not over confident sir . if gov allow mass gathring i will sure bemake my mind for hell doors are opened.so far paksitani gov is not doing dirty work
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,566
8
11,541
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There seems to be lack of integration and a cantral command and control authority.

States are working on their own, Delhi is ignored for obvious reasons.

Kerala has a surplus oxygen, and Delhi and UP others have no oxygen, the reason for so many deaths.

And with it the mass gatherings, as govt ignored coronavirus, people also ignored it as a non issue.

Some other factors too.
Imran Khan said:
i am not over confident sir . if gov allow mass gathring i will sure bemake my mind for hell doors are opened.so far paksitani gov is not doing dirty work
Click to expand...
Didn't India have a NCOC type authority, a central control and command.

Here army and intelligence are involved with the civilian govt in NCOC.

The reason for geo fencing, and some other efforts, proper tracking and isolation, lockdowns.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

K
What went wrong with India's vaccine diplomacy?
Replies
1
Views
128
KedarT
K
Maarkhoor
India has a highly infectious coronavirus variant that is mutated, top Harvard expert to Gulf News
Replies
10
Views
335
GumNaam
GumNaam
undercover JIX
Students at RSS-run school re-enact Babri demolition, trustee says there’s nothing wrong
Replies
0
Views
153
undercover JIX
undercover JIX
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
8 Rounds of Talks and Xi Has Not Budged
Replies
4
Views
508
The Maverick
The Maverick
N.Siddiqui
The mass radicalisation that India does not acknowledge
Replies
9
Views
352
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom