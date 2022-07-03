What has driven the Turkish UAVs "crazy" in the Aegean ?

For some time now, the flights of Turkish UAVs on the coasts of Asia Minor and the Aegean are not "calm" as before. There are some elements of differentiation of the tactics applied from the Greek side. And one of the main reasons is that now the Greek Armed Forces use an Electronic Warfare system that interferes with their smooth operation and flight.
On July 1, KATHIMERINI (Vassilis Nedos) revealed the existence of an anti-UAV system(possibly Israeli) that has created an "umbrella" on the eastern border. The leak was obviously onto something.
What we can convey, is that the network created based on this particular system (Counter Unmanned Air Systems) detects and properly interferes with UAVs from long distances.
The result is that the Turkish Anka or Bayraktar TB2 are "blinded" and put into an automatic hover mode for safety reasons, without the ability to interfere from the control station, automatically ceasing their flight to be efficient for the purposes for which it was programmed. This change in the "operational situation", is one of the sources of irritation for the Turkish side lately, as it has been severely disturbed.
On the one hand, the Turkish operators at the ground control stations are unable to react effectively, on the other hand, the Greeks are having a fun time watching the tracks of the Turkish UAVs performing "crazy" circles for hours.
This does not mean that UAVs do not enter the Athens FIR or that they do not violate and overfly. However, the situation is more restrained, the flights are not efficient and it is always at the discretion of the Greek pilots, based on the existing orders, to respond in an appropriate manner to the specific delinquent behavior of the Turks.
source: https://doureios.com/ti-ehei-trellanei-ta-tourkika-uav-sto-aigaio/
