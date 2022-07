What has driven the Turkish UAVs "crazy" in the Aegean ?

For some time now,There are some elements of differentiation of the tactics applied from the Greek side. And one of the main reasons is that now the Greek Armed Forces use an Electronic Warfare system that interferes with their smooth operation and flight.On July 1, KATHIMERINI (Vassilis Nedos)(possibly Israeli). The leak was obviously onto something.What we can convey, is that the network created based on this particular system (Counter Unmanned Air Systems) detects and properly interferesare "blinded" and put into an automatic hover mode for safety reasons, without the ability to interfere from the control station, automatically ceasing their flight to be efficient for the purposes for which it was programmed. This change in the "operational situation", is one of the sources of irritation for the Turkish side lately, as it has been severely disturbed., the Turkish operators at the ground control stations are unable to react effectively,, the Greeks are having a fun time watching the tracks of the Turkish UAVs performing "crazy" circles for hours.However, the situation is more restrained, the flights are not efficient and it is always at the discretion of the Greek pilots, based on the existing orders, to respond in an appropriate manner to the specific delinquent behavior of the Turks.source: https://doureios.com/ti-ehei-trellanei-ta-tourkika-uav-sto-aigaio/