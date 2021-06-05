What Happens to Your Body In a Fighter Jet | Doctor Pulls 9.2 G's(F-16)





OMG doctor Mike in F-16

I was contacted by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and they asked me if I wanted to fly an F16. I said yes. What happened changed my life forever and I’m so excited to share the experience with all of you. Not only do I get to share the incredible experience of soaring above the clouds at mach speeds with you from inside the cockpit, but I also get to share everything I learned about G-LOC (passing out), Flight Surgeons, and why women are better suited for this kind of flying than men. This was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life, and I’m so glad I get to take you along