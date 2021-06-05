What's new

What Happens to Your Body In a Fighter Jet | Doctor Pulls 9.2 G's(F-16)

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,548
-3
1,491
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
OMG doctor Mike in F-16 😍

I was contacted by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and they asked me if I wanted to fly an F16. I said yes. What happened changed my life forever and I’m so excited to share the experience with all of you. Not only do I get to share the incredible experience of soaring above the clouds at mach speeds with you from inside the cockpit, but I also get to share everything I learned about G-LOC (passing out), Flight Surgeons, and why women are better suited for this kind of flying than men. This was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life, and I’m so glad I get to take you along :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom