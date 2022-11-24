What's new

What happens to Malay $100 billion forest city?

Is it really a ghost town or the future still lies ahead?

1669312384209.png


 
1669322266897.png
1669322319495.png


That's some HK-levels of housing density. Tall buildings side by side, blocking sunlight and airflow in the area.

I find it amusing that Malaysia with so much empty land had to reclaim a new island off the western coast of Singapore and cram together so many luxury apartments, while not too far from the border Singapore with limited land is actually building a new town of public housing with lower density lol.


 
Malaysia invests considerable amount of public funds to start strategic industries. They started a car company Proton and a chip company Silterra in the nineties. I think both of them are now owned by Chinese companies.

This forest city is quite well build out currently and not particularly dense. And in terms of ultra high population density -- I guess why not look South at Singapore. And Singapore elites is planning 10 millions on and Island of 700 sqkm.




1669337219241.png
 
The Malays and Qatari are rich. One builds the city for $100 billion, one builds stadiums for $200 billion.
 
Why do you still want to believe on your false belief despite I have given you fact ? No way stadium in Qatar cost them 200 billion USD. It only cost them 6.5 billion USD and the rest are crucial infrastructure like MRT, hotels, airport and others.

For Malaysian project, it is Chinese company who has 60 % stake that will get the most pain. Indonesian workers who build it at least have had some money for their family at home.

Here I bring you the source

 

