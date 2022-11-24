What happens to Malay $100 billion forest city?

Malaysia invests considerable amount of public funds to start strategic industries. They started a car company Proton and a chip company Silterra in the nineties. I think both of them are now owned by Chinese companies.Is it really a ghost town or the future still lies ahead?
That's some HK-levels of housing density. Tall buildings side by side, blocking sunlight and airflow in the area.
I find it amusing that Malaysia with so much empty land had to reclaim a new island off the western coast of Singapore and cram together so many luxury apartments, while not too far from the border Singapore with limited land is actually building a new town of public housing with lower density lol.
The Malays and Qatari are rich. One builds the city for $100 billion, one builds stadiums for $200 billion.