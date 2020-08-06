What happens now with China's industrial ambitions?

China was on its way to being the sole high-tech product provider to the world's wealthiest nations - BUT then the Xi doctrine happened.

How China chooses to react is the most significant crucial global event to watch

The Xi doctrine focused on a single goal, period (easily verifiable, no shockers here)

Don't be fooled with humble words to the contrary, let their actions speak for themselves.

Get 'Tech-rich' quick scheme by a complete disregard of existing IP laws and acquiring the high-value technology through both legal loopholes (acquisitions of foreign companies and forcing them to hand over their advanced technologies), OR by stealing via industrial espionage.

China did not have to invest its own billions in R&D and time BUT got access to the advanced tech for free to relatively low cost. Countries understand military espionage is part of the game, but economic espionage is considered a significant violation and attack on its economy​