What happens now with China's industrial ambitions?

China was on its way to being the sole high-tech product provider to the world's wealthiest nations - BUT then the Xi doctrine happened. How China chooses to react is the most significant crucial global event to watch The Xi doctrine focused on a single goal, period (easily verifiable, no shockers here) ...at a high-level it is about an all-out, multi-faceted, aggressive move to position China as he sees its place on the world stage i.e. assuming the mantle of the sole leading superpower of tomorrow. BUT very different in ambition! The building blocks are designed to achieve a sustained superpower role, by creating deep dependencies on China through surreptitious investment schemes for 100s of small partner nations. And the demand for absolute loyalty to all of China's interests at all times or risk being blacked out economically. Don't be fooled with humble words to the contrary, let their actions speak for themselves. Execution of the doctrine began with convincing the CCP to bestow Xi a lifetime Head of the country role. Below are some keys to achieving their goals Get 'Tech-rich' quick scheme by a complete disregard of existing IP laws and acquiring the high-value technology through both legal loopholes (acquisitions of foreign companies and forcing them to hand over their advanced technologies), OR by stealing via industrial espionage. China did not have to invest its own billions in R&D and time BUT got access to the advanced tech for free to relatively low cost. Countries understand military espionage is part of the game, but economic espionage is considered a significant violation and attack on its economy Establish dominance over crucial access points of the world economic supply chain through force, or bribes concealed as economic infrastructure incentives to authoritarian or corrupt governments. China has earned an infamous reputation of introduced untenable loans as a land-grabbing scheme. A complete subjugation and control of his people, to be in lockstep with its cultural goals. See China's new policies on HK, or the extended rollout of mass cultural reeducation, ethnic cleansing, and reconversion of its Uyghur population. Where do we see as pushback? We see the pushback from the world's developed and wealthier nations. Ironically, coming from those China needs to achieve its tech dominance. Still in its early stages of pushback, BUT interestingly these nations have actioned their attack towards hurting China's high tech industries. How China has reacted so far is VERY interesting. On one end, they have been pretty muted on reacting to the push back on industries. Few things like jailing some Canadians and throwing verbal threats out. Seemingly more focused on the expansion (India, S. China sea, odd new rumors around wanting to garb land from other nations) HOWEVER - lately it is has been interesting to observe its reaction to Tick Tok and the US demand. The CCP is threatening to cannibalize a Chinese company by threatening to kick them out of China, should it sell to the US. This is a BFD - China is threatening to hasten the demise of its OWN Chinese private company. Had the roles been reversed and an American company was threatened by China to sell or leave. The decision would be left to the company to make.