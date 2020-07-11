What's new

What happens militarily if China, Russia and Pakistan go to war with India?

retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
492
0
390
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Russia has pretty much thrown India under the bus as they detest hypocrites and India remains an American boot licker which Russians really hate. That is why whenever China and India have scuffles, Russia starts talking about Military Pact with China. Russia fully backs China politically and militarily and the same respect is shown by China towards Russia.

What if India attacks China or Pakistan and all three countries fight India? Will superpower India defeat them all?Will Banglades and Nepal open a fourth and fifth front? I don't know
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
9,188
0
10,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Don't really need Russia. China is more than enough to defeat India and Pakistan has put India in its place quite a few times. China and Pakistan combined would cause the Indian forces to be routed and Chinese and Pakistan flags flying over new Delhi. No one likes Nazis as neighbours and it always leads to war.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,911
0
3,792
Country
India
Location
India
retaxis said:
Russia has pretty much thrown India under the bus as they detest hypocrites and India remains an American boot licker which Russians really hate. That is why whenever China and India have scuffles, Russia starts talking about Military Pact with China. Russia fully backs China politically and militarily and the same respect is shown by China towards Russia.

What if India attacks China or Pakistan and all three countries fight India? Will superpower India defeat them all?Will Banglades and Nepal open a fourth and fifth front? I don't know
Click to expand...

Just Pakistan is enough to handle India.

Russia can focus on Europe and China can focus on the US.
 
retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
492
0
390
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
HalfMoon said:
Just Pakistan is enough to handle India.

Russia can focus on Europe and China can focus on the US.
Click to expand...
India is not yet a mechanised force. Its people have to walk from all over India to the front lines. India will get crushed from 2 or 3 fronts and then we have to feed all these skinny pows. Lots of cows in India so we will be serving beef stew no objections!
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,911
0
3,792
Country
India
Location
India
retaxis said:
India is not yet a mechanised force. Its people have to walk from all over India to the front lines. India will get crushed from 2 or 3 fronts and then we have to feed all these skinny pows. Lots of cows in India so we will be serving beef stew no objections!
Click to expand...
That is the biggest problem China will have.

Indians are weak and they do not fight.

They will surrender at the fight sight of the opposing military.

Feeding 2 million Indian POWs is going to be a nightmare for any nation.
 
cloud4000

cloud4000

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 11, 2015
4,274
-2
4,175
Country
India
Location
United States
retaxis said:
Russia has pretty much thrown India under the bus as they detest hypocrites and India remains an American boot licker which Russians really hate. That is why whenever China and India have scuffles, Russia starts talking about Military Pact with China. Russia fully backs China politically and militarily and the same respect is shown by China towards Russia.
Click to expand...
Please show where Russia has thrown India under the bus, as you claim. Strange thing to say given that both countries have economic and military deals worth billions. And there's no proof that Russia is on the Pakistan side regardless of their relations with China.

khansaheeb said:
Don't really need Russia. China is more than enough to defeat India and Pakistan has put India in its place quite a few times. China and Pakistan combined would cause the Indian forces to be routed and Chinese and Pakistan flags flying over new Delhi. No one likes Nazis as neighbours and it always leads to war.
Click to expand...
Such talk of war is pure nonsense because none of the scenarios discussed here takes into account the use of tactical and strategic nuclear weapons. While you talk about Pakistan flags flying over New Delhi, just realize that both Beijing and Islamabad will disappear in a mushroom cloud.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Jyotish
Kashmir embedded in China's goal for supremacy: British author Humphrey Hawksley
Replies
1
Views
502
jamahir
jamahir
Zarvan
CHINA VS INDIA: GEOPOLITICS OF A CLASH
Replies
7
Views
621
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
xeuss
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
2
Views
805
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
S
Afghanistan is Pakistan’s Principal Enemy
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
4K
tarrar
tarrar
Chakar The Great
Taliban dropped India from its thank you list. Delhi should face new Afghanistan realities
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
5K
paritosh
paritosh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top