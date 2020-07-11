What happens militarily if China, Russia and Pakistan go to war with India?

retaxis said: Russia has pretty much thrown India under the bus as they detest hypocrites and India remains an American boot licker which Russians really hate. That is why whenever China and India have scuffles, Russia starts talking about Military Pact with China. Russia fully backs China politically and militarily and the same respect is shown by China towards Russia. Click to expand...

khansaheeb said: Don't really need Russia. China is more than enough to defeat India and Pakistan has put India in its place quite a few times. China and Pakistan combined would cause the Indian forces to be routed and Chinese and Pakistan flags flying over new Delhi. No one likes Nazis as neighbours and it always leads to war. Click to expand...

Please show where Russia has thrown India under the bus, as you claim. Strange thing to say given that both countries have economic and military deals worth billions. And there's no proof that Russia is on the Pakistan side regardless of their relations with China.Such talk of war is pure nonsense because none of the scenarios discussed here takes into account the use of tactical and strategic nuclear weapons. While you talk about Pakistan flags flying over New Delhi, just realize that both Beijing and Islamabad will disappear in a mushroom cloud.